Travis Kelce Said What It Was Like Meeting Taylor Swift's Dad, And The Whole Thing Is Pretty Cute

If you were even vaguely online this weekend, it's likely that you saw clips of Travis Kelce watching Taylor Swift perform on tour in Buenos Aires.
One of the most memorable moments was certainly when Taylor changed the lyrics to her song "Karma" by singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me." Cue a reaction video of Travis, who stood next to Taylor's dad, clasping his hands to his face with joy.
Well, on a new episode of his podcast New Heights with brother Jason, Travis was asked what it's like to be "the guy on the Chiefs."
"Oh, 'Karma?' I had no clue — I might have had a little bit of a clue," Travis replied. "When I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me, and I was like, 'Oh, she really just said that! Alright!'"
When Jason then asked about the following moment where Jason accidentally ignored Taylor's dad's high five, Travis replied, "Mr. Swift, I apologize big guy. I never miss a high five, too, big high five guy. It's the most electric thing you can do at an event."
Jason then brought up the fact that Mr. Swift was wearing a Chiefs lanyard, to which Travis said, "I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before, when I met him. He's a huge football guy."
"For those of you who haven't seen all the videos of me on your TikTok, on your Instagram feed, I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires. The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy for," he continued, seemingly alluding to the previous time when he saw the Eras Tour and wasn't able to give Taylor his number, "Taylor absolutely ripped it, she killed it."
"Gotta get you to a concert man," he added. "I'm telling you man, it'll blow you away. It will absolutely blow you away."