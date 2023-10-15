"Saturday Night Live" Poked Fun At Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift, And Fans Lost It When They Actually Showed Up

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
Pete Davidson hosted the return of Saturday Night Live, and his two surprise guests stole the show.
Having them both there for the season opener is the best thing you could have done.— Lexi 💫 eras indy!! (@itslexish) October 15, 2023
oh they have STUDIED us 😂 the tour merch, the bracelets, the discussion of which surprise song which show got…!!! SNL we love you 😂🫶🏼— chels 🫶🏼 eras tour era (@rumorzfrominez) October 15, 2023
The guy at the end kinda looks like Travis Kelce— 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙲𝚎𝚍𝚒 𝙾𝚜𝚖𝚊𝚗 𝙵𝚊𝚗 𝙲𝚕𝚞𝚋 (@TheCediFanClub) October 15, 2023
This is so accurate 😭 which swiftie wrote this script!?!!— Dwelling (@dwelling4004) October 15, 2023
Big, huge night for SNL Swiftie hybrids ❤️❤️❤️ love them both astronomically pic.twitter.com/yrXlbREV8K— Katy (@cecilyskeen) October 15, 2023
That's an interesting crossover! A surprise Travis Kelce cameo in an SNL skit about Taylor Swift must have been quite the twist. SNL is known for its creative and sometimes unexpected sketches, and this one sounds like it added an extra element of surprise to the show.— Emily Parker (@1stEmilyParker) October 15, 2023
Looks like SNL caught the "Swiftie" bug and threw in a touchdown with that Kelce cameo. Who knew comedy and pop royalty could be such a dynamic duo? 🎤🏈 pic.twitter.com/nm35CCjUyj— Anthony Aloye O (@Anthony_Aloye_O) October 15, 2023
Taylor Swift making a surprise appearance on SNL to introduce "Ice Spice" is a delightful twist! Such celebrity cameos often add extra excitement to the show.— Faissi Malik (@Faissi__) October 15, 2023