Last week, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV exposed the allegedly toxic and abusive culture that child stars faced during their time at Nickelodeon. The documentary largely centered on Dan Schneider, who created hit shows like The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh. Since it premiered, a number of former Nickelodeon actors have spoken out.
On Wednesday's episode of the Tamron Hall show, Kenan Thompson shared his thoughts about Quiet on Set.
The Saturday Night Live cast member got his start on All That, a kids sketch series, and starred in the show's spinoff, Kenan & Kel.
Tamron Hall asked if Kenan had spoken to Amanda Bynes recently, and he shared that they've lost touch since their Nickelodeon days. "I unfortunately haven't spoken to Amanda since she was really, really young. Like when she was doing her first movies. I think the soccer movie [She’s the Man] was around that time, was the last time I actually saw her. I’m just rooting for her from afar."
After Tamron brought up the documentary, he said, "It’s tough for me because I can’t really speak on things that I never witnessed, you know what I’m saying? Because all these things happened after I left, basically."
Kenan implied that Dan wasn't heavily involved in Kenan & Kel.
"Dan wasn’t really on Kenan & Kel like that," Kenan said. "I mean, he got a 'created by' credit, but it was a different showrunner, so our worlds wasn’t really overly overlapping like that outside of All That, necessarily. And then all of that negativity kinda started happening outside of our tenure there, you know what I mean? So I wasn’t really aware of a lot of it."
"My heart goes out to anybody that’s been victimized or their families," he continued. "I think it’s a good thing that the doc is out and it’s putting things on display, stories that need to be told for accountability’s sake. But it’s definitely tough to watch because I have fond memories of that place, and I have fond memories of my costars and stuff like that. So to hear that they’ve gone through terrible things like that is really tough."
Tamron mentioned that her show had reached out to Dan's team, but they directed her to his apology video on YouTube. "We also reached out, of course, to the production company, and they said that they investigate all of these things, investigate all of the allegations."
"Well, investigate more!" Kenan exclaimed. "I mean because it's like, it's supposed to be a safe place, you know? It's supposed to be a safe place for kids, and to hear all about that, it's just like, 'How dare you?'"
Nickelodeon released a statement to BuzzFeed regarding alleged behavior on past production sets:
"Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct. Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience."