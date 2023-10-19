    Christopher Nolan Revealed His Thoughts On Taylor Swift's Uncommon Release Strategy For Her Concert Film

    The Oppenheimer director name-dropped Taylor Swift in a recent interview.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Christopher Nolan and Taylor Swift are both having great years at the box office. Christopher's latest film, Oppenheimer, is currently the third highest-grossing film of the year, according to People.

    closeup of him in a suit
    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

    As for Taylor, she turned her hit Eras tour into the highest-grossing concert film ever, and the film has only been in theaters since Oct. 11.

    closeup of her at the premiere
    John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS

    Taylor's film even caught the eye of Christopher. So much so that in a recent interview, he praised how she released her movie directly to theaters without involving studios.

    she&#x27;s on the stage with her guitar
    Kevin Winter/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    The Oppenheimer director alongside fellow film producer and his wife Emma Thomas sat for a discussion with biographer Kai Bird on Oct. 11 in conjunction with the Leon Levy Center for Biography. A recording of the conversation was uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday.

    christopher and emma at the oppenheimer premiere
    Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

    While discussing the state of the economy of movie theaters, Emma noted the trend of studios releasing films on streaming platforms instead of in theaters.

    the couple at the movie premiere
    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

    This prompted Christopher to bring up Taylor's decision to release her concert doc through a deal with AMC, instead of working through a film studio as is the tradition for most major movie releases.

    Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

    "Taylor Swift is about to show the studios. Her concert film is not being distributed by the studios. It's being distributed by the theater owner, AMC, and it's going to make an enormous amount of money," he said.

    taylor at her concert film premiere
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    "This is the thing. [The theater] is a format. This is a way of seeing things and sharing stories or sharing experiences that's incredibly valuable," he continued.

    closeup of chris
    Mike Marsland / WireImage

    Christopher knows a thing or two about having a hit at the box office. According to Deadline, two of his films — The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises — have both grossed over $1 billion worldwide to date.

    Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

    You can watch Christopher and Emma's full conversation below:

    View this video on YouTube
    CUNY Graduate Center/YouTube / Via youtube.com