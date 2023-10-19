Christopher Nolan Revealed His Thoughts On Taylor Swift's Uncommon Release Strategy For Her Concert Film

Taylor's film even caught the eye of Christopher. So much so that in a recent interview, he praised how she released her movie directly to theaters without involving studios.
The Oppenheimer director alongside fellow film producer and his wife Emma Thomas sat for a discussion with biographer Kai Bird on Oct. 11 in conjunction with the Leon Levy Center for Biography. A recording of the conversation was uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday.
While discussing the state of the economy of movie theaters, Emma noted the trend of studios releasing films on streaming platforms instead of in theaters.
This prompted Christopher to bring up Taylor's decision to release her concert doc through a deal with AMC, instead of working through a film studio as is the tradition for most major movie releases.
"Taylor Swift is about to show the studios. Her concert film is not being distributed by the studios. It's being distributed by the theater owner, AMC, and it's going to make an enormous amount of money," he said.
"This is the thing. [The theater] is a format. This is a way of seeing things and sharing stories or sharing experiences that's incredibly valuable," he continued.