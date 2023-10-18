When asked if he knew they were coming, Bowen said, "No, they just came!" After dress rehearsal was finished, Bowen was leaving his dressing room and explained, "I walk outside to go to my makeup chair. I see two people talking to two tall people...tallest people in the world... I see them together, and I go, 'I'm in the Redwood Forest.'" To which Matt said, "It might as well have been Evermore staging."