It Turns Out Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Really Did Just Crash "SNL" Last Weekend, Unplanned

"I walk outside to go to my makeup chair. I see two people talking to two tall people...tallest people in the world."

If you've literally been anywhere near a cellphone, computer, or Swiftie in the past few days, you've probably heard that the couple everyone cannot stop talking about — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live this past weekend.

Closeup of Travis and Taylor
Taylor was there supporting her good friend and "Karma" collaborator Ice Spice, who was the musical guest for the show's season premiere alongside host Pete Davidson. Taylor made a brief, and unusual, appearance on screen to introduce Ice Spice before her live performance of "Pretty Girl."

&quot;Once again, Ice Spice.&quot;
In case you're not a frequent SNL viewer, the musical guest is almost always introduced by the episode's host, aka Pete in this case. While Pete introduced Ice Spice for her first performance of the night, Taylor stepped in for the second one.

Travis Kelce also made an onscreen appearance as himself at the end of this football-themed Swiftie sketch that poked fun at the NFL's current obsession with covering him and Taylor.

Closeup of Travis Kelce
You might recognize this sketch from the *chef's kiss* Swiftie memes it created of Pete Davidson in that blue crewneck everyone (me included, TBH) is going into battle for. It was undoubtedly pretty iconic!! You can watch it below:

With the intense media storm surrounding the couple and the NFL's truly dedicated coverage of every time Taylor so much as breathes in a stadium, people have naturally been a bit curious whether this relationship is the real deal or a clever publicity stunt in motion.

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game
This is especially true for the couple's appearance on SNL. Following Taylor's largely private six-year relationship with famous Pisces Joe Alwyn, some fans are surprised by just how public Taylor and Travis have been thus far.

Closeup of Taylor and Travis
Well, none other than SNL cast member Bowen Yang has swooped in with some answers as to just how "staged" this late-night appearance was. On his podcast Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers (10/10 recommend, an absolute delight), Bowen spilled the beans.

Closeup of Bowen Yang
When asked if he knew they were coming, Bowen said, "No, they just came!" After dress rehearsal was finished, Bowen was leaving his dressing room and explained, "I walk outside to go to my makeup chair. I see two people talking to two tall people...tallest people in the world... I see them together, and I go, 'I'm in the Redwood Forest.'" To which Matt said, "It might as well have been Evermore staging."

Tall Travis and Taylor next to Redwood trees
Matteo Colombo / Getty Images / Mega / GC Images

This is a completely unedited photo BTW, they're just Like That™️.

So, it sounds like Travis's cameo in the sketch and Taylor's introduction were totally unplanned, and the two just stopped by, perhaps to support Ice Spice. Honestly, I love that for them! It's giving 1989-era in the best way possible. Here's to seeing what other exciting cameos the couple has in store for us soon. 👀

