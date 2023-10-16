Saturday Night Live returned for its 49th season Saturday with host Pete Davidson and musical guest Ice Spice. It was SNL's first show since the Writers Guild of America reached a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers following the WGA's recent strike.
This also marked Pete's return to SNL as a host following his tenure as a cast member from 2014 to 2022. And he crushed it. There were so many great moments, like the spoof of "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie with "I'm Just Pete," and more.
But one of the most talked-about moments from Pete's SNL episode was when the show poked fun at the NFL's obsession with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored new relationship.
As someone who watches every football game every Sunday and is also a Taylor fan, I can say this was all so hilariously spot-on.
It also made it even better that Travis appeared at the end of the sketch, and Taylor later popped up to introduce Ice Spice.
Out of the entire Fox NFL Sunday sketch, the moment that went viral was Pete dressed up in Taylor merch — the coveted blue crewneck — along with a cowboy hat, friendship bracelets, a "13" drawn on his hand, and more as he reported live from the sidelines.
Whoever is in the SNL writers room and is a certified Swiftie REALLY nailed everything said and worn in this sketch, and I honestly loved it so much.
And I'm not the only one. So many Taylor fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to point out how accurate Pete's whole look was during this sketch, and it started a funny new meme. Here are just some of the best (and funniest) jokes featuring Pete's Taylor ensemble on SNL:
If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow so you can make your timeline a more fun place to be.