Pete Davidson Playing A Taylor Swift Fan On "SNL" Created A Hilarious New Meme, And Here Are 21 Of The Best Ones

Someone said Pete Davidson's entire Taylor Swift fan–inspired outfit is exactly what they looked like waiting in the Ticketmaster queue for Eras Tour tickets, and I have to agree.

Saturday Night Live returned for its 49th season Saturday with host Pete Davidson and musical guest Ice Spice. It was SNL's first show since the Writers Guild of America reached a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers following the WGA's recent strike.

Ice Spice, Pete, and Kenan Thompson on the SNL stage
The Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists is still on strike, and the union explained that SAG-AFTRA members appearing on Saturday Night Live "as hosts, guests, or cast members are working under the Network Code agreement, which is not a contract [they] are striking."

This also marked Pete's return to SNL as a host following his tenure as a cast member from 2014 to 2022. And he crushed it. There were so many great moments, like the spoof of "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie with "I'm Just Pete," and more.

Pete shirtless in the &quot;I&#x27;m Just Ken&quot; sketch
But one of the most talked-about moments from Pete's SNL episode was when the show poked fun at the NFL's obsession with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored new relationship.

Kenan Thompson saying &quot;Alright, it&#x27;s week 7, and if any Taylor Swift fans are watching, the Chiefs game was on Thursday — you just missed her&quot;
As someone who watches every football game every Sunday and is also a Taylor fan, I can say this was all so hilariously spot-on.

Sports anchors from the sketch asking each other if they&#x27;ve seen Taylor in concert (&quot;Who, me? Oh, I don&#x27;t know — have I?! HAVE I?! Met Life Stadium night 1 and night 3&quot;), and saying their &quot;secret songs&quot;
NBC

It also made it even better that Travis appeared at the end of the sketch, and Taylor later popped up to introduce Ice Spice.

Travis in a sketch on a football field and Taylor introducing Ice Spice
Out of the entire Fox NFL Sunday sketch, the moment that went viral was Pete dressed up in Taylor merch — the coveted blue crewneck — along with a cowboy hat, friendship bracelets, a "13" drawn on his hand, and more as he reported live from the sidelines.

Kenan asking Pete what the mood is like at the podium, and Pete saying &quot;Devastated, Curt; Taylor is NOWHERE to be seen&quot;
NBC

Whoever is in the SNL writers room and is a certified Swiftie REALLY nailed everything said and worn in this sketch, and I honestly loved it so much.

Pete in his attire on the football field in the sketch, saying &quot;But so far, no sign of Blondie — starting to wonder why I&#x27;m even here&quot;
And I'm not the only one. So many Taylor fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to point out how accurate Pete's whole look was during this sketch, and it started a funny new meme. Here are just some of the best (and funniest) jokes featuring Pete's Taylor ensemble on SNL:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21. In conclusion:

You can watch the full sketch below:

