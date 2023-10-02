  • Viral badge

23 Behind-The-Scenes Moments From Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner, And More Attending The Chiefs Vs. Jets Game

Taylor Swift looking stressed when the Chiefs were tied with the Jets and seemingly asking Travis Kelce's mom Donna how she deals with it every week is such a mood.

1. First, Taylor Swift brought a ton of friends to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football. In this pic, you can spot Melanie Nyema, one of Taylor's backup singers, Blake Lively, Robyn Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman.

Taylor and friends at the Chiefs game
Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

2. And here's Taylor holding on to Ryan's arm, with Sophie Turner sitting right next to her.

Taylor holding Ryan Reynolds&#x27;s arm
Elsa / Getty Images

3. Before the game, Taylor was seen entering the stadium with Blake and her brother Austin Swift.

Austin Swift, Blake Lively, and Taylor Swift
Dianna Russini / Via x.com

4. And, Taylor also gave Sabrina Carpenter a hug when they entered MetLife Stadium.

Taylor and Sabrina hugging
Elsa / Getty Images

5. Sabrina was wearing an iconic "Sports Watcher" T-shirt, which is honestly perfect.

Closeup of Sabrina Carpenter
Kevy / BACKGRID

6. Meanwhile, Travis was warming up on the field and took time to see Aaron Rodgers, who was injured during the first Jets game of the season.

Closeup of Travis Kelce and Aaron Rodgers
Dustin Satloff / Getty Images

7. Similar to the last game, Taylor was hanging out with Donna Kelce, Travis's mom, in the booth. Donna also attended her son Jason Kelce's Eagles home game earlier that day in Philadelphia, then came to MetLife Stadium to watch Travis and the Chiefs.

Closeup of Taylor with Donna Kelce
NBC / Via x.com

8. And at one point, it looked like Taylor told Donna, "I don't know how you do it," when the Chiefs and Jets were tied going into the fourth quarter.

Closeup of Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce
NBC / Via x.com

You can watch the moment below:

NFL / NBC / Via x.com

9. At the end of the game, Taylor was caught seemingly leaning over to Blake and saying, "Look at him," then mimicking Travis being all bro-y while he was shaking hands with Jets players.

Closeup of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
NFL / NBC

You can watch the clip below:

NFL / NBC / Via x.com

10. Taylor got excited after running back Isiah Pacheco scored a touchdown to give the Chiefs a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

Taylor cheering
NBC / Via x.com

11. And here she is hugging Melanie and Blake right after Pacheco's touchdown happened.

Taylor hugging people
NBC / Via x.com

12. Here's Taylor chatting with Patrick Mahomes's wife Brittany Mahomes during the game.

Closeup of Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes
Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

13. Here's Taylor cheering, and you can see Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski standing next to her.

Closeup of Taylor Swift and Antoni Porowski
Elsa / Getty Images

14. During a tense moment in the third quarter, the NBC broadcast cut from Taylor and Antoni watching to a shot of the Cornelia Street sign in Greenwich Village. Many fans pointed out how odd it was to cut to the street sign in honor of Taylor's song "Cornelia Street," which is about her relationship with Joe Alwyn.

&quot;Cornelia St.&quot;
NBC / Via x.com

15. Hugh posted a selfie with director Shawn Levy and Ryan. Shawn is directing Hugh and Ryan as Wolverine and Deadpool in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

Closeup of Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy, and Ryan Reynolds
Hugh Jackman / Instagram / Via Instagram: @thehughjackman

16. Hugh also took this incredible selfie with Ryan, Blake, and Taylor.

Closeup of Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Taylor Swift
Hugh Jackman / Instagram / Via Instagram: @thehughjackman

17. Following the Chiefs win, Taylor was spotted leaving the stadium arm-in-arm with Sophie.

Closeup of Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner
Zack Rosenblatt / Via x.com

18. Honestly, this photo of Taylor is what I looked like attending the Eras Tour.

Taylor cheering with a drink in her hand
Elsa / Getty Images

19. And, just like I would, someone filmed Taylor combining her two "seemingly" (LOL) vodka cranberrys.

Closeup of Taylor pouring a drink
@rippedpromdress / NBC / Via x.com

20. Taylor gave a little heart to fans she noticed filming her in the stands at MetLife Stadium.

Taylor making a heart with her hands
@Swiftlycline / Instagram / Via x.com

@SwiftNYC / Via x.com

21. Miranda Hogue, who is friends with Brittany Mahomes, shared a photo with Taylor, Sophie, Brittany, Blake, Robyn, Melanie, Olivia DeJonge, and more from their dinner together.

22. After the Chiefs 23–20 win over the Jets, the NFL changed their bio on Instagram to read: "Chiefs are 2–0 as Swifties."

Kelce cheering on the field
Elsa / Getty Images

23. And finally, the NFL changed their banner on X, formerly Twitter, to include Taylor's reactions to the Chiefs vs. Jets game, and their bio is now a lyric from "The Best Day" by Taylor.

&quot;we had the best day with you today&quot;
NFL / Via Twitter: @NFL

