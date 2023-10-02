Browse links
Taylor Swift looking stressed when the Chiefs were tied with the Jets and seemingly asking Travis Kelce's mom Donna how she deals with it every week is such a mood.
Donna Kelce joining Taylor Swift for SNF 🙌— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2023
📺: #KCvsNYJ on NBC⁰📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/cLJQ8MOopx pic.twitter.com/U6tmmR2oSP
The @Chiefs are now 2-0 with @TaylorSwift13 in attendance. @NextGenStats pic.twitter.com/5lrvwQjZ1n— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2023
Taylor Swift reacting with fans in the audience of a Chiefs game is the most adorable moment of 2023 🥹🫶🏈 pic.twitter.com/5wA4iwzfxC— Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) October 2, 2023