Things like this make the internet actually worthwhile.
we are living in a world where travis kelce gets a TD and the camera pans to taylor swift screaming lets fucking go . pic.twitter.com/fi3LiAUZ4B— ella 🫧 (@nhlella) September 24, 2023
Taylor Swift photographed at tonight’s Kansas City Chiefs game. pic.twitter.com/4vzwCtkLo4— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 25, 2023
The piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch heard around the world pic.twitter.com/ZUS3opl4DE— courtney (@crtnydvs) September 25, 2023
good morning! craving a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch today— Vardaan Arora (@vardaanarora) September 25, 2023
Seemingly ranch pic.twitter.com/HUKHJCpnOZ— kyle dubas season (@crosby_871) September 25, 2023
need to be dipped in ketchup and seemingly ranch— RITZ Crackers (@Ritzcrackers) September 25, 2023
I hope Taylor Swift buys a farm someday and calls it the Seemingly Ranch— Tara (@sweatylamarr) September 25, 2023
and seemingly ranch pic.twitter.com/KWz58PodfD— Alex (@fulmiez) September 25, 2023
i would kill for a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch rn 😭— mickey mouse crackhouse (@hawkins_calebb) September 25, 2023
"seemingly ranch" is probably now a permanent vocabulary fixture— king of the aztec lizardmen (@consumin_human) September 25, 2023
ketchup and seemingly ranch being added to the swiftie lexicon as we speak pic.twitter.com/FS7h11iW2T— sophia 2.0 (@lovr23_) September 25, 2023
when I’m eating a piece of chicken and someone offers me ketchup and seemingly ranch pic.twitter.com/CaAaySi2rX— apostrophebeats.bsky.social (@BeeSideTapes) September 25, 2023
society when taylor swift is spotted w a chicken tender, ketchup, and seemingly ranch pic.twitter.com/4txxEE1yba— SLXY evvy (yeah)🌈 (@evvydose) September 25, 2023
seemingly ranch https://t.co/3KIncb1PSB— Aidan Triola (@aidantriola) September 25, 2023
This is Taylor Swift’s car, the piece of chicken and seemingly ranch are inside https://t.co/4mAcTVN6LX— Nolan O’Brien (@nolanmobie) September 25, 2023
currently enjoying some chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch pic.twitter.com/HMuEnKVe0u— :P (@louisablue02) September 25, 2023