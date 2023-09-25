The Funniest Part About Taylor Swift At That Football Game Was This Picture Of Her Eating "Seemingly Ranch"

Things like this make the internet actually worthwhile.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Yesterday, everyone lost their damn minds when Taylor Swift showed up at a Chiefs game to support her *alleged* boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift in the crowd at the Chiefs game
Cooper Neill / Getty Images

It was chaos!

Fox/ Twitter: @nhlella

Things got really weird when a Taylor Swift fan account tweeted a picture, pointing out that she was seen "eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!"

&quot;Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!&quot;
Twitter: @tswifterastour

Here's the "seemingly ranch" picture in question:

Twitter: @PopCrave

And just like that, that two-word term quickly became a thing.

&quot;seemingly ranch!&quot;
Twitter: @tswifterastour

"Seemingly ranch" is everywhere.

Twitter: @crtnydvs

People are waking up craving chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch.

Twitter: @vardaanarora

They're making "seemingly ranch" friendship bracelets.

Twitter: @crosby_871

And even Ritz Crackers is in on it.

Twitter: @Ritzcrackers

The whole thing is spiraling.

Twitter: @sweatylamarr

It's a full-on meme.

Twitter: @fulmiez

"I would kill for a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch," this person said.

Twitter: @hawkins_calebb

"'Seemingly ranch' is probably now a permanent vocabulary fixture," another said.

Twitter: @consumin_human

I'm personally waiting for Dictionary.com to acknowledge it.

Twitter: @lovr23_

It's even (obviously) been combined with the Kevin James meme.

Tony Esparza/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images/ Twitter: @BeeSideTapes

It's just wild that my entire timeline is literally full of people talking about "seemingly ranch."

Twitter: @evvydose

It's all so ridiculous...

Shutterstock/ Twitter: @aidantriola

...and I'm honestly loving it.

&quot;couldn&#x27;t stop muttering &#x27;seemingly ranch&#x27; in my sleep last night&quot;
X

Thank you to that fan account for giving us "seemingly ranch."

Twitter: @nolanmobie

And ultimately, I'm not a financial advisor, but if I was, I'd say invest in RANCH.

Twitter: @louisablue02

Bye!

Taylor giving the thumbs-up
Jason Hanna / Getty Images