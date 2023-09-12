    The Internet Had A Field Day After Aaron Rodgers Got Injured Minutes Into His First Game As A Jet

    Are the Jets cursed?

    Being a Jets fan has to be one of the most ridiculous experiences in all of sports. I would know, I am one.

    Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets passes as he warms up prior to a game
    J-E-T-S, Jets Jets Jets! A young and hungry Jets team looked ready to take on the league last season, if only they could secure competent quarterback play. And one had arrived just this summer. Aspirations were high for the team after future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers was traded from the Packers to the Jets this offseason.

    Garrett Wilson lifts his hands in victory
    Last season, the Jets had an amazing draft which resulted in Garrett Wilson and Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, the Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the year, respectively (and we cannot forget Breece Hall, obviously). However, quarterback Zach Wilson just wasn't the leader the Jets needed, and the team failed to make the playoffs.

    For the uninitiated, here’s why Aaron Rodgers is a big deal: He’s the oldest quarterback in the NFL at age 39. He's an assured legend in the NFL, a one-time Super Bowl champion, and four-time MVP. He's considered one of the best quarterbacks of all time, and he spent his entire career with the Green Bay Packers before being traded in his 19th season to the New York Jets.

    Aaron Rodgers throws the football in plain clothes
    Rodgers has also had brushes with controversy. He misled the media and fans about his vaccination status, then he defended his decision to not get vaccinated. He also had an often-written about relationship with Shailene Woodley that ended in a broken engagement.

    Rodgers was supposed to be the savior of the Jets' franchise. In fact, several sports analysts predicted the Jets would make it to the Super Bowl this year, but all those dreams came to an end on Monday night.

    Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets takes the field holding an American flag
    Four plays into Rodgers' Jets debut, he suffered an ankle injury that was later confirmed to be a torn Achilles' tendon. The injury is season-ending, effectively dashing the Jets' hopes of a Super Bowl title this year. And at 39 years old, it could also possibly be the end of Rodgers's career.

    The Jets still came back to beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime, a joyous moment that helped to lessen the blow of losing Rodgers on the first drive.

    Of course, the internet had A LOT to say about the Jets' misfortune, Rodgers's injury, and everything in between.

    1. The excitement was real, the pain was swift.

    2. One athlete called out the NFL about artificial turf, which continues to be a concern for players.

    3. Accurate.

    4. What's worse, the rent in NYC or the Jets' luck?

    5. Maybe Jets fans can feel good about this.

    6. Check on your friends who are Jets fans, please.

    7. Coach Saleh looked like Xerxes when he first saw his own blood.

    Xerxes from &quot;300&quot; looks mad as he swims in a pool
    8. Go get 'em, Zachary!

    9. It WAS real!

    10. Is this a nightmare, Dad?

    11. Leaders lead.

    12. This one hurts.

    13. Talk about a mood switch.

    14. What a highlight reel.

    15. Hello darkness, my old friend.

    16. No, Aaron, don't do it!

    17. Imagine drafting Rodgers in fantasy football this year? Yikes.

    18. Oh, take me back to more optimistic times!

    19. This can't be the end!

