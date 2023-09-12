The Internet Had A Field Day After Aaron Rodgers Got Injured Minutes Into His First Game As A Jet

Browse links
Are the Jets cursed?
Aaron Rodgers was injured and helped off the field on the first Jets drive vs. the Bills. pic.twitter.com/vtKHRW566V— ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023
Aaron Rodgers on his first drive with his new team.. pic.twitter.com/BCfv6qnpA1— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 12, 2023
https://t.co/IcYMu16gSo pic.twitter.com/5PnNjzog7o— David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) September 12, 2023
Aaron Rodgers in his first game as a Jet pic.twitter.com/PPjBsAy1Qd— Tony Gunk | re-sign Kane (@real_tonygunk) September 12, 2023
Jets fans sitting in their $4,000/mo apartments watching Zach Wilson replace Aaron Rodgers on MNF pic.twitter.com/wGpD8T68Fo— DollarDog Nick (@DollarDogNick) September 12, 2023
Last night, a bar in Wisconsin was offering free drinks if the Jets lost.— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 12, 2023
Fans at the bar started cheering and running up their tabs after Aaron Rodgers left the game... then the Jets won in OT and they realized they had to pay 😅
(via @AJBayatpour)pic.twitter.com/1fiwbbbN65
Jets fans after Aaron Rodgers season ended after 1 play: pic.twitter.com/BpqrD7OSTz— i₿ou (@teamibou23) September 12, 2023
When you realize you’re about to face Micah Parsons and the Cowboys defense with a busted o-line, no Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson is your QB…pic.twitter.com/5ahi118yC6— Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) September 12, 2023
I know this was Zach Wilson when Aaron Rodgers went down pic.twitter.com/uB4KXWYxFm— Truc (@Doctor_Duong) September 12, 2023
Jets fans enjoying Aaron Rodgers as their QB pic.twitter.com/JlJx0OMuNG— Bobby (@TimBobbys) September 12, 2023
Zach wilson getting called off the bench after aaron rodgers got hurt 1 minute into the game pic.twitter.com/Hg8JVNVRoK— T (@Tesaro_) September 12, 2023
Zach Wilson after seeing Aaron Rodgers get carted off: pic.twitter.com/knYCRSq9ZG— Nighthawk (@KrikorianB15) September 12, 2023
Aaron Rodgers spent more time in the MetLife stadium during the eras tour then the did during his debut game for the jets— The Plague Doctor (@Lostnsaucex) September 12, 2023
Jets fans seeing Aaron Rodgers run out with the flag and then seeing him get hurt on the first drive pic.twitter.com/IZ3mmytFyf— Average Joe (@berrygoodtakes) September 12, 2023
Aaron Rodgers Jets Career highlights pic.twitter.com/iSFo3C2DmW— 𝐆𝐄𝐄𝐙𝐘✎ツ (@YoungPiccasso) September 12, 2023
Jets fans seeing Aaron Rodgers limp off the field pic.twitter.com/9UDZ2tj1Hg— Doug Outs (@Doug_Outs) September 12, 2023
Aaron Rodgers ankle when he refuses modern surgery and opts to receive some nomadic injection pic.twitter.com/6furD3kX8t— Ryan Sierocki (@Sakahachi_17) September 12, 2023
“Please void Aaron Rodgers bets”— Marlo Stanfield (@BooRxdley) September 12, 2023
FanDuel: pic.twitter.com/SG98vsennt
Looking back at the videos of Aaron Rodgers running out with the flagpic.twitter.com/KlA67foJqc— Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) September 12, 2023
Aaron Rodgers deserves a better end to his legacy than this, man… it can’t end like this… pic.twitter.com/1d7Ca4JOxr— 𝐽𝐸𝑁 𝑀𝐴𝐶𝐾 🧀 (@BigMack_4) September 12, 2023