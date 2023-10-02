    This Tweet Showing Taylor Swift Bro-ing Out With Blake Lively Is Going Viral

    The girls are fighting, and by "the girls," I mean NFL fans and Swifties.

    Matt Stopera
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Taylor Swift was at another football game yesterday!

    Taylor at the game holding up a beverage and cheering
    This time, she brought a bevy of famous people along with her.

    Taylor and friends
    Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, oh my!

    Yes, they were there for a football game, but the NFL couldn't help showing Taylor's reaction to basically everything.

    One clip in particular is going viral...

    ^Not that one.

    It's this one:

    As you can see, Taylor is mocking Travis Kelce's fist-bumping behavior.

    She also clearly mouthed, "Look at him."

    That brings us to the issue at hand.

    On one hand, you have the Taylor fans:

    "im the biggest fan of Chiefs since last week," this person said.

    "This is Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce's world and we're all just living in it," another said.

    The Swifties are loving it!

    And on the other side, you have the NFL fans:

    Twitter: @Nymetsjets5725

    They're hating it.

    Comment: &quot;enough&quot;
    "Stop bringing attention to this absolute nonsense," a fan said.

    Screenshot of comment, which includes &quot;Get some better refs&quot; and &quot;Clown show&quot;
    "Yall gotta stop making this shit about her," another said.

    Screenshot of comment
    Some NFL fans are even calling the game rigged.

    Comment: &quot;Refs threw those flags so the nfl could tweet this; I&#x27;m not trying to be funny&quot;
    Either way, the hostility between the two isn't letting up anytime soon*!

    *Unless they break up.

    TBH, I'm just sitting back and enjoying it all!

