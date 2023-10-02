Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
The girls are fighting, and by "the girls," I mean NFL fans and Swifties.
She's ready for it! #SNF pic.twitter.com/PSW5CJ0Skh— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2023
Donna Kelce joining Taylor Swift for SNF 🙌— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2023
📺: #KCvsNYJ on NBC⁰📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/cLJQ8MOopx pic.twitter.com/U6tmmR2oSP
The @Chiefs are now 2-0 with @TaylorSwift13 in attendance. @NextGenStats pic.twitter.com/5lrvwQjZ1n— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2023
taylor making fun of travis being bro-y 💀🥺 and the way she bonked that girl PLZZZ pic.twitter.com/TUHuGCIGeE— isaac (@thatguyuptown) October 2, 2023
🚨| Taylor Swift telling Blake Lively to look at Travis Kelce!— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) October 2, 2023
“Look at him”
pic.twitter.com/qg7jSPRVRt
taylor swift: exists— Ron (@midnightstrack2) October 2, 2023
NFL: https://t.co/ZvPhUVjh0O pic.twitter.com/mBLp7gVU4x
Thankyou Taylor Swift for creating the NFL https://t.co/Osr7LVl1rS— Samri (@swiftaydaught3r) October 2, 2023
im the biggest fan of Chiefs since last week https://t.co/WNdV4yWC4n— سیّده اسماعیل (@nemishebegam) October 2, 2023
This is Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce's world and we're all just living in it https://t.co/30C5HHuMAz— J-J-JSwisha (@JSwisha) October 2, 2023
the people's princesses 🥰 https://t.co/3WVyPTssfe— dani (@jesuiscxlme) October 2, 2023
Who cares?!?!?!?! It’s not like she’s playing the game or as any outcome in the result. https://t.co/fBYmYMH3wB— Kelsey (@Nymetsjets5725) October 2, 2023
Im really not looking forward to them blaming her when they lose a game tho 💀😭😆 https://t.co/prJR18Z41u— LRG (@LucyRudyGarfiel) October 2, 2023
The men are mad 😩🤣🤣 https://t.co/YGClqV1ldZ— FutureDeadCamper(Taylors Version) (@futuredeadcampr) October 2, 2023