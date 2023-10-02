Browse links
The Met Gala, but make it football.
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in new selfie at the Chiefs vs. Jets game. pic.twitter.com/5u3LI5CFHz— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 2, 2023
sabrina carpenter’s shirt says “sports watcher” going to the travis kelce’s chiefs game with taylor swift 😭 pic.twitter.com/O8gmXFeK0p— s☆ (@FASTNlGHTS) October 2, 2023
🚨| Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce (Travis Kelce’s mother) 💖 pic.twitter.com/pz4wye03vM— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) October 2, 2023