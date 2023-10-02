  • Viral badge

Taylor Swift Showed Up With A Buttload Of Famous People To The Chiefs Game, And Here's Who Got The Coveted Invite

The Met Gala, but make it football.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Taylor Swift was at another football game!

Taylor cheering in the crowd
Elsa / Getty Images

This time it was in New York, and she showed up with a buttload of famous friends.

Taylor cheering in the crowd
Elsa / Getty Images

Because I find extremely famous people hanging out together somewhat interesting, let me break down who got the invite...

@hughjackman /  instagram.com / Via Twitter: @PopCrave

First off, Sabrina Carpenter was there wearing a "Sports Watcher" tee.

Backgrid / Via Twitter: @FASTNlGHTS

That, of course, is Blake Lively next to Taylor.

Arrow pointing to Blake clapping next to Taylor
Elsa / Getty Images

And if you have Blake Lively, then you obviously have Ryan Reynolds.

Arrow pointing to Ryan next to Blake
Elsa / Getty Images

Ryan brought his friend Hugh Jackman.

Arrow pointing to Hugh next to Ryan
Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

Deadpool 3 director Sam Levy was also there.

Sam with Hugh and Ryan from Hugh&#x27;s IG story
@hughjackman / Via Instagram: @thehughjackman

That person in the back is Blake Lively's sister Robyn Lively.

Arrow pointing to Robyn behind Ryan and Hugh
Dustin Satloff / Getty Images

In the upper left, that's Sophie Turner.

Arrow pointing to Sophie behind Taylor
Elsa / Getty Images

Antoni Porowski made it into this shot.

Arrow pointing to Antoni next to Taylor
Elsa / Getty Images

That's Patrick Mahomes's wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Arrow pointing to Brittany next to Taylor
Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

That's one of Taylor's backup dancers, Melanie Nyema.

Arrow pointing to Melanie next to Taylor
Elsa / Getty Images

That's Travis Kelce's mom, Donna.

NFL / Via Twitter: @tswifterastour

And lastly, that guy in the back is Taylor's brother, Austin Swift.

Arrow pointing to Austin behind Blake
Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

Can't wait to see which other Sports Watchers show up next!

Sabrina Carpenter wearing a &quot;Sports Watcher&quot; T-shirt, jacket, and miniskirt
Kevy / Backgrid

FYI, you can stream NFL games on Peacock if you feel obliged.