11.Taylor also gave a thumbs up after yet another great Chiefs play.
12.At one point, Taylor was caught doing a little dance between plays:
13.The jacket Taylor was seen wearing isn't even available to buy yet, so people pointed out that it might mean Travis gave it to her, or she was gifted it by someone else in the Chiefs' organization.
14.While on the sidelines, Travis was seen looking up toward his family's box and smiling.
15.Following the Chiefs 41–10 win over the Bears, Taylor was spotted helping clean up the Kelce family's box where she watched the game from.
16.Travis and Taylor left Arrowhead Stadium together, with Travis wearing a matching set called "1989 Bedroom Painting Set" from KidSuper Studios. He also wore the outfit when he arrived at the stadium before the game.
17. Then, Taylor and Travis were seen driving down the street with Travis driving.
18.During his post-game interview with Erin Andrews, Patrick Mahomes talked about getting Travis the ball knowing Taylor was in the stands.
19.Then, in his post-game press conference, Patrick gushed over Taylor's talent and said he hopes to meet her one day.
20.Patrick also joked that Travis offhandedly mentioned on Friday that Taylor might come to the game this past weekend, but Patrick didn't really believe him.
21.Meanwhile, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid joked that he's the one who set up Travis and Taylor.
22.Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talked about Taylor attending the Chiefs game on The Greg Hill Show, saying, "I would say, Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest."
23.After leaving Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor and Travis reportedly went to a restaurant that Travis rented out for him and his family after the game. Other fans reported being inside and suddenly having their meals paid for so they could vacate the venue before the event began.
24. Travis's brother Jason Kelce reposted a video from Barstool Sports where they talk about Taylor betraying her love for the Philadelphia Eagles, who Jason plays for, and playfully making fun of Travis.