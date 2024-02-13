Skip To Content
21 Moments From The Chiefs' Afterparties, Including Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Singing "You Belong With Me"

All I know is that no one — and I mean, no one — parties harder than Jason Kelce.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

This past weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs took on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marking the first Super Bowl to be hosted in the city.

Closeup of Patrick Mahomes
Michael Owens / Getty Images

In a nail-bitter of a game, the Chiefs ultimately beat the 49ers 25–22 in overtime after Patrick Mahomes completed a pass to wide receiver Mecole Hardman for the game-winning score.

Two Chiefs players embracing at the end from the &quot;Super Bowl&quot;
Erick W. Rasco / Sports Illustrated / Getty Images

There were tons of amazing behind-the-scenes moments from the game, and on the field after the win, as the Chiefs became the first team to score back-to-back Super Bowl championships since the New England Patriots in the 2004 and 2005 Super Bowls.

The trophy presentation ceremony from the Super Bowl
Erick W. Rasco / Sports Illustrated / Getty Images

While the game itself was a party, the afterparties that happened in Vegas afterwards have taken over the internet. With videos and photos popping up all over the place of Patrick, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce, and more celebrating.

Closeup of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl
Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

So, here are some of the best pics and videos from the various Chiefs' afterparties:

1. First, Taylor Swift hard-launched her relationship with Travis Kelce on her TikTok when she posted this hilarious video of her and Travis clubbing with...her parents.

@taylorswift

accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life

♬ original sound - Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

2. Travis jumped on stage and started singing "You Belong with Me" after The Chainsmokers, who were the DJs at one of the clubs the team ended up at, started playing it.

@swifferupdates / Via x.com

3. And Keleigh Teller posted what it looked like from where she was standing as the song played, which was right behind Taylor.

@keleighteller

Sometimes its just 🥹❤️🫶🏻 …Content incoming

♬ original sound - keleighteller
Keleigh Teller / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

4. Also, here's a look at Blake Lively, Brittany Mahomes, and more standing behind Taylor as "You Belong with Me" played, too.

@perfectlyfine89 / uwannanomi / Instagram / Via instagram.com

5. Then, later in the evening, Taylor and Travis were caught dancing and kissing to "Love Story."

@tswifterastour / Via x.com

6. And just the absolute cuteness of Travis and Taylor pointing to each other during the song and Taylor literally doing part of her "Love Story" choreography from the Eras Tour.

@penthouseheart / @taygracie13 / Via x.com

7. Keleigh posted Jason Kelce literally being the life of the party in a Kansas City Chiefs-colored wrestling mask. Even better about this post? Keleigh tagged Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, in the description, LOL.

@keleighteller

Just jason things. @Kylie Kelce

♬ original sound - keleighteller
Keleigh Teller / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

8. And, here's another video of Jason vibing with Marshmello that proves that "clubbing with Jason Kelce" is at the top of a lot of people's wish lists now.

@BetttysCardigan / @tayvischarm / Via x.com

9. Travis put his jacket around Taylor at one point, which is super sweet, but even funnier is watching Jason drunkenly stumble into a bush.

@MindofRollins / Via Twitter: @MindofRollins

10. Here's Travis and Patrick showing off the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy at a club.

The Chainsmokers / Instagram / Via Instagram: @thechainsmokers

11. The Chainsmokers shared several photos of their night DJing a Chiefs party, with the caption, "LETS GO BOYS! Congrats Kansas City on another Super Bowl sheeeeesh. We are honored to be back celebrating you two years in a row. Love you boys."

12. And Marshmello, who DJed another party Travis, Patrick, and the Chiefs ended up at, posted a series of great pictures with "my brothers."

13. Aric Jones, Travis's best friend, shared a look at Patrick celebrating.

Screenshot from Aric Jones&#x27;s Instagram story
Aric Jones / Instagram / Via Instagram: @aricjones

14. And, Aric also shared these videos of how packed it was at this club in Vegas. Honestly, it looked like a hell of a night.

Aric Jones / Instagram / Via Instagram: @aricjones

15. Taylor sat with Jason at one point, and the two of them chatted.

@dani_readyforit / Via x.com

16. "You Belong with Me" and "Love Story" weren't the only Taylor songs Taylor herself was caught listening to; she also had three drinks in her hand and was singing "Anti-Hero."

@TheSwiftSociety / @reqnights / Via x.com

17. Keleigh posted a series of pics of everyone celebrating the Chiefs victory, including this great group pic.

18. Travis pumped up the crowd at the Chiefs' afterparty singing goodbye to the 49ers. You can also spot Coach Andy Reid hanging at the club, too.

19. At one afterparty, Brittany had Post Malone trade his Dallas Cowboys jacket for a Chiefs one, but he only would wear it for one song.

@LetItFlyAndrew / Via x.com

20. At the same event, Taylor can be seen singing along to Post's "Better Now." The duo also have a collab on Taylor's upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department.

@TheSwiftSociety / @tayvischarm / Via x.com

21. And finally, the next day, Patrick arrived in Disneyland with Brittany and his children to celebrate, with many laughing at how Patrick was the only Chiefs player to seemingly rally after their night out in Vegas and make it here.

Patrick Mahomes at Disney Land
Medianews Group / MediaNews Group / Getty Images

In conclusion:

@chylerswift / Via Twitter: @chylerswift