Following their Super Bowl win, the Kansas City Chiefs partied in Vegas, and it included Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift singing "You Belong with Me" in a club.
no thoughts just blake lively saying shut the fuck up pic.twitter.com/CwpyynpmW1— chloe (@smoakinghaught) February 12, 2024
Travis Kelce with a hug for his mother and kisses for Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/aAsoIGdXqK— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 12, 2024
never beating the taywitch allegations pic.twitter.com/DAiPPSE0UZ— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 12, 2024
📹| Travis really appreciated "You Belong With Me" tonight 😄 pic.twitter.com/nrIzrdZ57d— Taylor Swift Updates 🤍 (@swifferupdates) February 12, 2024
This is everything! #TaylorSwift celebrating the #Chiefs win at Zouk Nightclub @ResortsWorldLV. #SuperBowl @vegasrevealed pic.twitter.com/C0p6XZqpkE— Dayna Roselli (@DaynaRoselli) February 12, 2024
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dancing and kissing at the Chiefs #SuperBowl afterparty. pic.twitter.com/4rANL130am— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2024