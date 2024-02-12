Skip To Content
"Ice To Meet You": People Are Reacting To Ice Spice Meeting Jason Kelce At The 2024 Super Bowl

This is better than any Super Bowl commercial, tbh.

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Hey besties! Taylor Swift is at Super Bowl LVIII, obviously.

Closeup of Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

But, our fave girl didn't roll up to the event alone. She came with her posse: Blake Lively and Ice Spice because, obviously, Travis Kelce's team needs all the good "Karma" it can get.

Ice Spice, Taylor Swift, and Blake Lively at the Super Bowl
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Note: I'm Team Usher

Along with Taylor and friends, Travis's family is obviously there, including Donna Kelce and Jason Kelce to watch his little brother play.

Arrow pointing to Jason Kelce
Steph Chambers / Getty Images

Before the game started, Taylor meeting up with the family was captured on video, and once she introduced Ice Spice to her boyfriend's big brother, the hilarious moment went viral.

Closeup of Jason Kelce meeting Ice Spice as Taylor Swift looks on
CBS

CBS/Twitter: @JasmineLWatkins

CBS/Twitter: @erenfromtarget

CBS/Twitter: @MucciFlipFlop

CBS/Twitter: @BaileyCarlin

CBS/Twitter: @greynovember019

CBS/Twitter: @RevampedCP

CBS/Twitter: @outhewoodsyet

CBS/Twitter: @lknowplaces13

CBS/Twitter: @RiledUpForSwift

CBS/Twitter: @cjzero

CBS/Twitter: @cowboylikeconnr

CBS/Twitter: @parisrae13

CBS/Twitter: @parisrae13

CBS/Twitter: @MySportsUpdate

And finally, this hilarious moment of Mama Kelce on her phone.

CBS/Twitter: @RiledUpForSwift

