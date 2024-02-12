Browse links
This is better than any Super Bowl commercial, tbh.
“Now which spice are you?” pic.twitter.com/ffoHUep2tc— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) February 11, 2024
“what does it mean to be the shit but not the fart?” pic.twitter.com/Qma0cIL8vF— Erèn 🎯 (@erenfromtarget) February 11, 2024
“Am I saying that right, Munch?” pic.twitter.com/rTvvJ6yPok— Mucci Wally Wally, Mucci Bang Bang (@MucciFlipFlop) February 11, 2024
“Ice and Spice, just how I like my margaritas! Ha, I’m Jason” pic.twitter.com/x7DKI5C6E5— B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) February 11, 2024
‘Go Chiefs’ ‘facts’ pic.twitter.com/QG50rwyy9Z— m (@greynovember019) February 11, 2024
What attending social work events feels like pic.twitter.com/n7A3XquSTc— Revamped | Career & Workplace Development (@RevampedCP) February 11, 2024
“what does grrah mean” pic.twitter.com/CsD7LPuVmZ— tortured poet faith⸆⸉ (@outhewoodsyet) February 11, 2024
“so good to meet you…. I love the fart song!!” pic.twitter.com/iCVDhwdPQn— abbey (@lknowplaces13) February 11, 2024
“I love your song the sun will come out tomorrow” pic.twitter.com/IOT7TZgnkL— Riley 🐍🖤 (@RiledUpForSwift) February 11, 2024
"Ice to meet you" pic.twitter.com/y5mUKTEuJ6— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 11, 2024
“are you excited to watch the game?”— connor 🇵🇸 (@cowboylikeconnr) February 11, 2024
“grah” pic.twitter.com/cIgHxlAEbl
imagine seeing this a year ago and having to explain why jason kelce and ice spice are in the same room pic.twitter.com/8DymVhC0pC— paris rae (@parisrae13) February 11, 2024
“so am i the shit or the fart?” pic.twitter.com/rnSbFkbF8r— paris rae (@parisrae13) February 11, 2024
Jason Kelce getting introduced to Ice Spice was not on my 2024 bingo card. pic.twitter.com/li1LY2YQ9S— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 11, 2024
google search: what is an ice spice pic.twitter.com/e6zuLitjeJ— Riley 🐍🖤 (@RiledUpForSwift) February 11, 2024