As I'm sure you're well aware, the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII, and Taylor Swift was there to cheer on her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce.
I'm not that into football, but I am into fashion — and Taylor's game day looks have been my Super Bowl.
Here are 22 interesting details from Taylor Swift's Super Bowl look and her other game day outfits:
1. At the Super Bowl, Taylor carried a sparkly football-shaped Judith Leiber purse bearing Travis's number, 87.
4. And her earrings were reportedly little Jacquie Aiche hoops with "T" pendants, presumably for Taylor and Travis (or maybe, The Tortured Poets Department).
5. Her varsity jacket, which is from WEAR by Erin Andrews, has the number 60 on it as a nod to the Chiefs' origin year. The team first entered the American Football League as the Dallas Texans in 1960.
7. This isn't a detail from Taylor's outfit, but her friend Blake Lively wore Elsa Peretti snake earrings from Tiffany. Stay with me for a moment — back in 2021, Blake posted a picture of herself wearing Taylor's heart ring from the "I Bet You Think About Me" music video. It turned out to be a huge Easter egg we all missed, since Blake directed the video. So, I'm not saying this means Reputation (Taylor's Version) is coming soon, but I'm also not saying it *couldn't" mean Rep TV is coming soon.
8. Previously, at the Jan. 28 game against the Ravens, Taylor wore a WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar Chiefs necklace.
10. She also sported a #87 ring from EB and Co., which is local to Kansas City. The brand gifted them to her through Donna Kelce, Travis's mom, who was wearing matching earrings that day.
12. At the Jan. 13 game against the Dolphins, Taylor wore a custom reworked 87 jacket by fellow NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk, who's married to 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Kristin guessed Taylor's measurements and made the jacket as a gift for Taylor, then she asked Brittany Mahomes to give it to her.
Kristin told People, "I asked Brittany, 'Hey, I would be honored to just be able to make something for Taylor. Would you be able to pass it along? Like zero pressure whatsoever. I don't expect her to wear it. It would just be an honor to gift it to her.' And she said, 'Yeah, of course.' ... So I googled Taylor Swift's height, and I just winged it."