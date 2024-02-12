Skip To Content
Taylor's Game Day Style Has Been The Highlight Of The NFL Season For Me, So Here Are 22 Interesting Details From Her Iconic Looks

Taylor's sparkly, football-shaped #87 bag was a gift from none other than Shaquille O'Neal!

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

As I'm sure you're well aware, the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII, and Taylor Swift was there to cheer on her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kissing at the Super Bowl
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

I'm not that into football, but I am into fashion — and Taylor's game day looks have been my Super Bowl.

Ice Spice, Taylor Swift, and Blake Lively at the Super Bowl
Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Here are 22 interesting details from Taylor Swift's Super Bowl look and her other game day outfits:

1. At the Super Bowl, Taylor carried a sparkly football-shaped Judith Leiber purse bearing Travis's number, 87.

2. The Judith Leiber bag was actually a gift from Shaquille O'Neal.

3. She also wore a custom 87 Stephanie Gottlieb necklace.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Harry How / Getty Images

Here's a closer look:

Closeup of Taylor Swift&#x27;s necklace
Harry How / Getty Images

4. And her earrings were reportedly little Jacquie Aiche hoops with "T" pendants, presumably for Taylor and Travis (or maybe, The Tortured Poets Department).

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Here's a closer look:

Closeup of Taylor&#x27;s earring
Jamie Squire / Getty Images

5. Her varsity jacket, which is from WEAR by Erin Andrews, has the number 60 on it as a nod to the Chiefs' origin year. The team first entered the American Football League as the Dallas Texans in 1960.

Closeup of Ice Spice and Taylor Swift
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Here's a better look at the jacket itself:

a varsity jacket
WEAR by Erin Andrews / Via fanatics.com

6. She also had an 87 on her Christian Louboutin boots.

Ben Liebenberg / NFL / Via Twitter: @tswifterastour

7. This isn't a detail from Taylor's outfit, but her friend Blake Lively wore Elsa Peretti snake earrings from Tiffany. Stay with me for a moment — back in 2021, Blake posted a picture of herself wearing Taylor's heart ring from the "I Bet You Think About Me" music video. It turned out to be a huge Easter egg we all missed, since Blake directed the video. So, I'm not saying this means Reputation (Taylor's Version) is coming soon, but I'm also not saying it *couldn't" mean Rep TV is coming soon.

Closeup of Blake Lively
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

8. Previously, at the Jan. 28 game against the Ravens, Taylor wore a WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar Chiefs necklace.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Patrick Smith / Getty Images

9. She also wore a custom Wove diamond friendship bracelet with the initials "TNT." It was a gift from Travis, who has a matching one.

Closeup of Taylor&#x27;s bracelet
Rob Carr / Getty Images

Here's a closer look from the brand:

10. She also sported a #87 ring from EB and Co., which is local to Kansas City. The brand gifted them to her through Donna Kelce, Travis's mom, who was wearing matching earrings that day.

Closeup of Taylor&#x27;s hand
Rob Carr / Getty Images

Here's a closer look from the brand:

11. Her red sweater was from Guest in Residence, her longtime friend Gigi Hadid's cashmere brand.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Rob Carr / Getty Images

12. At the Jan. 13 game against the Dolphins, Taylor wore a custom reworked 87 jacket by fellow NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk, who's married to 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Kristin guessed Taylor's measurements and made the jacket as a gift for Taylor, then she asked Brittany Mahomes to give it to her.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Kristin told People, "I asked Brittany, 'Hey, I would be honored to just be able to make something for Taylor. Would you be able to pass it along? Like zero pressure whatsoever. I don't expect her to wear it. It would just be an honor to gift it to her.' And she said, 'Yeah, of course.' ... So I googled Taylor Swift's height, and I just winged it."

Here's a video that Kristin shared of herself making the jacket:

13. At the Dec. 31 game against the Bengals, she sported a Kansas City varsity jacket by Jeff Hamilton.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Jamie Squire / Getty Images

It was similar to a wool and leather Jeff Hamilton varsity jacket that Travis wore on Christmas.

14. For the Dec. 25 game against the Raiders, she wore a #87 Santa hat.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

15. She also sported "T" earrings.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

16. During the Dec. 17 game against the Patriots, she wore a vintage Chiefs sweatshirt from Westside Storey.

Taylor Swift waving
Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

17. She paired that hat with a #87 knit beanie, which Westside Storey's social media manager, Kut the Knit, crocheted for the singer the night they received her order and added to her package.

Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images, Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Here's a video she shared of the process behind making the hat:

18. For the Dec. 10 game against the Bills, she wore a vintage '90s Chiefs sweatshirt from Westside Storey, a local Kansas City business.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Here's a video the brand shared of packing Taylor's order:

Personally, I can't wait for her to wear this one:

A shirt that says &quot;Who&#x27;s Travis Kelce?&quot;
Westside Storey / Via instagram.com

19. At the Oct. 22 game against the Chargers, Taylor sported a custom #87 bracelet from Erimish Bracelet Bar, which is based in Missouri. The bracelet, along with the "Trav" bracelet she wore to a party in December, was a gift from Randi Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes's mom.

Closeup of Taylor&#x27;s bracelets
David Eulitt / Getty Images

20. She also sported a vintage Chiefs sweatshirt from Ellie Mae Studios.

Taylor cheering in the crowd
David Eulitt / Getty Images

21. At the Oct. 12 game, she wore a WEAR by Erin Andrews Chiefs windbreaker.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Jamie Squire / Getty Images

22. And finally, ahead of the Kansas City game, she attended a Browns game watch party and wore a short-sleeved Rally House Chiefs shirt.

Of all Taylor's game day looks so far, which has been your favorite? Any other details you noticed? Let me know in the comments!