Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Grammys badge

Taylor Swift Just Announced A Brand New Album, And I'm Convinced This Woman Never Sleeps

She's truly always one step ahead of us!!

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

Okay, we all thought Taylor Swift was going to announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) tonight at the 2024 Grammy Awards, right??

Taylor Swift on the red carpet
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

In a HUGE surprise to literally everyone, as she was accepting her award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights — the album she announced at the 2022 VMAs, mind you — Taylor "I Never Sleep" Swift announced that she's releasing a BRAND NEW ALBUM.

Taylor Swift accepting her Grammy
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

It's called The Tortured Poets Department, and it will be out April 19th!

Closeup of Taylor accepting her Grammy
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The title is giving total Folklore/Evermore vibes.

Closeup of Taylor Swift performing
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS / Via Getty

It's also giving "I was an English major in another life." Same, Taylor. Same.

On Instagram, she shared the album art, photographed by Beth Garrabrant.

In the caption, Taylor wrote, "All's fair in love and poetry..."

Closeup of Taylor accepting her Grammy
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

In the second slide of her carousel post, she also shared what appears to be a sneak peek at some lyrics or the album intro!

Screenshot from Taylor Swift&#x27;s Instagram story
Taylor Swift / Via instagram.com

"And so I enter into evidence

My tarnished coat of arms

My muses, acquired like bruises

My talismans and charms

The tick

tick

tick

of love bombs

My veins of pitch black ink

All's fair in love and poetry —

Sincerely, 

The Chairman

Of the Tortured Poets Department."

Taylor previously released some of her poetry alongside Reputation back in 2017, so I'm excited to see what else she has in store for us!

Taylor Swift / Big Machine Records / Via Twitter: @SlayerSwift13

However, I have a feeling she might still have a Rep TV-shaped secret up her sleeve. I mean, that clock on her neck's gotta be counting down to something, right?

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

What are your TTPD predictions? Let me know in the comments!