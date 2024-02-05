Taylor Swift Just Announced A Brand New Album, And I'm Convinced This Woman Never Sleeps

Okay, we all thought Taylor Swift was going to announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) tonight at the 2024 Grammy Awards, right??
It's called The Tortured Poets Department, and it will be out April 19th!
It's also giving "I was an English major in another life." Same, Taylor. Same.
In the caption, Taylor wrote, "All's fair in love and poetry..."
In the second slide of her carousel post, she also shared what appears to be a sneak peek at some lyrics or the album intro!
"And so I enter into evidence
My tarnished coat of arms
My muses, acquired like bruises
My talismans and charms
The tick
tick
tick
of love bombs
My veins of pitch black ink
All's fair in love and poetry —
Sincerely,
The Chairman
Of the Tortured Poets Department."