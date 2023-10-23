    Once Again, Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's Chiefs Game, So Here Are Some Behind-The-Scenes Moments You Might've Missed

    Someone said Taylor Swift looking concerned and jumping out of her seat after Travis Kelce missed a catch and hit the turf is like that moment in High School Musical 3...you know the one.

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. First, Taylor Swift watched the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City this past weekend. She was in a booth with Patrick Mahomes' family, including his wife Brittany Mahomes and their kids, his brother Jackson Mahomes, and more, as well as some of Travis Kelce's friends.

    Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    2. Taylor was seen wearing a gold-beaded friendship bracelet that appeared to have the number 87 on it, aka Travis's jersey number.

    Jamie Squire / Getty Images

    3. Before the game, she attended a pregame party alongside former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar.

    A big moment, I'm sure, for Travis, considering he and his brother Jason Kelce used to dress up as Bernie while growing up in Ohio.

    Bernie Kosar / Ed Kelce / X / Facebook / Via x.com

    4. And here's Taylor entering Arrowhead Stadium before the game — I just really wanted to take the time to appreciate the whole outfit here because I loved it.

    Taylor is wearing a Chief&#x27;s sweatshirt with a short pleated skirt
    Grho / BACKGRID

    5. While introducing Taylor on the CBS broadcast, former Cowboys quarterback and current broadcaster Tony Romo remarked that he was surprised she has 12 Grammy Awards and not 30.

    CBS / Via x.com

    6. After the Chiefs went up 10-3 on the Chargers in the second quarter following a touchdown by wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Taylor and Brittany did a celebratory handshake.

    NFL / CBS / Via Twitter: @NFL

    7. And a fan caught Taylor and Brittany practicing their handshake before the cameras caught them doing it later on.

    @folklaurenx / X / Via x.com

    8. In fact, Taylor and Brittany were dancing together a lot this game, including right before kickoff with Taylor holding her classic "seemingly" vodka cran.

    NFL / CBS / Via x.com

    9. After Travis missed a catch and hit the ground pretty hard, the cameras caught Taylor springing up from her seat and looking very concerned.

    CBS

    Of course, it instantly became a meme, too.

    @enchanteddaisy_ / X / Via Twitter: @enchanteddaisy_

    @allurequinn / CBS / Disney / Via Twitter: @allurequinn

    10. Once again, the NFL continued to really push the Taylor/Travis relationship on their broadcast, so much so that this graphic popped up on screen after Travis recorded 143 yards in the first half alone.

    CBS

    With "You belong with TE" and "Left to his own devices" being a play on Taylor's songs "You Belong with Me" and "Anti-Hero."

    11. Every time Travis did something on the field, you bet the broadcast cut to Taylor, like when he missed a catch and she had this very relatable reaction.

    CBS

    12. This fan spotted Taylor hanging out the window of the box she was sitting in to get a better look.

    @swifferwins / X / Via x.com

    13. She used her skills as a photographer to catch this cute moment between Brittany and her son.

    Jamie Squire / Getty Images

    14. Honestly, Taylor was in full babysitter/camp counselor/fun aunt mode, and it was simply too cute.

    @nm.1245 / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

    15. Throughout the game, she was also spotted adorably waving at fans who were sitting below the box she was in.

    @roloespi / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

    16. As she was leaving the game following the Chiefs' 31-17 victory over the Chargers, she blew a kiss to these young girls in the adjacent box.

    @acowboylikemeee / X / Via x.com

    17. And Taylor noticed a family while leaving and ended up turning around to say hi and take photos.

    @swifferupdates / johnsands65 / X / Instagram / Via x.com

    18. In his post-game press conference, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid joked that Taylor can stay as long as she wants after Travis had an incredible performance. Travis had 179 yards, a touchdown, and 12 receptions, marking the second-highest yardage total of his career.

    Jared Koller / KCTV5 / Via x.com

    He also had 100 receiving yards in the first half, and according to ESPN, he is the only tight end to record that stat in back-to-back games since at least 2000, and the first player to do so in the last five seasons.

    19. As he was getting ready to leave Arrowhead Stadium, someone shouted at Travis referencing him being Taylor's boyfriend, and he gave a little fist pump.

    @jeffjulian3 / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

    20. Taylor and Travis also posed with wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., who recently returned to the Chiefs from the Jets, and his girlfriend Chariah Gordon. The second picture is, dare I say, simply the best.

    21. And finally, after the game, Taylor and Travis were spotted leaving the stadium together hand-in-hand.

    Charlie Riedel / AP Photo

    The Chiefs improved to 6-1 on the season, and their next game is against the Broncos in Denver next Sunday.