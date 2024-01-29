Skip To Content
21 Behind-The-Scenes Moments From Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce, And More At The Chiefs Vs. Ravens Game

Taylor Swift headed onto the field to congratulate Travis Kelce and the Chiefs after their AFC championship win, and it's so cute.

Nora Dominick
1. First, like previous games this season, Taylor Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium this past weekend. She was in a booth alongside Travis Kelce's friends and family, Brittany Mahomes, Cara Delevingne, Keleigh Teller, and more.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images
Rob Carr / Getty Images

2. Travis scored the Chiefs' first touchdown of the day when he caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes in the end zone in the first quarter, and naturally, the cameras panned to Taylor and everyone in the booth celebrating.

CBS

3. Taylor celebrated running back Isiah Pacheco's touchdown in the second quarter, which gave the Chiefs a 14-7 lead, by flashing 10 with her hands, aka Pacheco's jersey number.

CBS / Via x.com

4. After the first half, where Travis went for almost 100 yards and broke Jerry Rice's record for the most catches in NFL playoff history, commentator James Brown remarked on his stellar performance and how his "biggest cheerleader" was there to watch.

CBS

Kelce now holds the record for most catches in the playoffs with 156.

5. Going into a commercial break, Taylor seemingly couldn't figure out why the cameras were on her, and then she realized they were talking about the upcoming Grammys.

CBS / Via x.com

6. After the Chiefs won, beating the Ravens 17-10 to advance to the Super Bowl, Taylor joined the team and their families on the field to celebrate.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

7. Keleigh shared this sweet pic of Donna, Ed, Jason, and Kylie Kelce leaving the suite and celebrating another Chiefs AFC championship.

Keleigh Teller / Instagram / Via Instagram: @keleighteller

8. While walking onto the field to find Travis, Taylor was seemingly making sure she kept track of Ed and Jason while walking with Donna.

@jbreezy0057 / TikTok / Via tiktok.com
Taylor was also stunned about how wild it was on the field.

9. When Taylor found Travis on the field, he said, "How 'bout that one?!" before they shared a hug and kiss.

Jori Epstein / Yahoo Sports / X / Via Twitter: @JoriEpstein

10. Taylor was spotted wearing a friendship bracelet with "TNT" on it. It's reportedly a custom bracelet from Wove's Michelle Wie West collection.

Rob Carr / Getty Images

She was also wearing a cute ring that was shaped like Travis's #87 jersey.

11. While Travis was on stage as the Chiefs were presented with the AFC championship trophy, Taylor couldn't help but smile over how hyped he was.

CBS

12. Head coach Andy Reid adorably found Taylor and Ed in the crowd, and Taylor and Andy pointed at each other.

Jeff Darlington / ESPN / X / Via x.com

13. And here's Taylor and Ed sharing a conversation on the field.

Rob Carr / Getty Images

14. Jason found his brother on the field during the Chiefs' celebration.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images
Rob Carr / Getty Images

15. While hugging Travis, Jason expressed, while tearing up, how proud he was of him and how he knows how hard they worked to get here.

Olivia Reiner / X / Via x.com

16. When Taylor found Travis again on the field after the trophy ceremony, he greeted her with, "What's up, sweetie," and then asked where they were sitting to watch the game.

ESPN / TikTok / edobrien123 / Instagram / Via instagram.com

17. And here's Taylor pointing out where they were sitting and how they were "all the way up over there."

CBS / Via x.com

18. Here's Travis and Taylor walking off the field together.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

19. Here's Taylor whispering something to Travis, too.

Rob Carr / Getty Images

20. And here they are sharing another kiss.

CBS / Via x.com

21. And finally, Aric Jones, one of Travis's best friends, shared a bunch of pics from the afterparty celebration, including Taylor in a Chiefs AFC championship hat.

Aric Jones / Instagram / Via instagram.com

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sun, Feb. 11 on CBS and Paramount+.