Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
Taylor Swift headed onto the field to congratulate Travis Kelce and the Chiefs after their AFC championship win, and it's so cute.
@jbreezy0057
KARMA IS THE GUY ON THE CHEIFS #cheifskindom #kc #taylorswift #traviskelce #kcchiefs 👀🏈♬ original sound - Jbreezy0057
Super Bowl-bound Travis Kelce reunites with Taylor Swift@YahooSports pic.twitter.com/Y1A0HXAf83— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 28, 2024
Andy Reid finds Taylor Swift in the crowd and points her way. Fun moment between the two. pic.twitter.com/5TtK5Gso55— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 28, 2024