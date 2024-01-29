Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Lights, Camera, Game Day badge

37 Perfectly Wholesome Reactions And Jokes About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Adorable Embrace After The AFC Championship

World-famous pop star falling in love with a superstar NFL player...sounds like my new favorite a rom-com!!!!

Lauren Garafano
by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

So, by now I'm sure you know that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the most famous (and dang cutest) couple in the entire world right now.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Gotham / GC Images

And last night, the Chiefs won the AFC championship game, officially claiming their spot to play in this year's Super Bowl.

The Chiefs celebrating their win
Rob Carr / Getty Images

Fans were EXCITED!!!!!!! Including Taylor Swift, who attended the game and ran onto the field to celebrate Travis on his huge win.

Closeup of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on the field
Patrick Smith / Getty Images

And even if you're a Swiftie or not, you have to admit they're freaking adorable.

Travis and Taylor embracing and smiling
Patrick Smith / Getty Images

So, naturally, my entire timeline is full of fans screaming, crying, and throwing up over these two lovebirds. Here are 37 of the best ones I've seen so far:

If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow so you can make your timeline a more fun place to be.

1.

Disney / Everett / Getty Images / Twitter: @ofthemisery

2.

FX / Twitter: @titosoatmilk

3.

Getty Images / Twitter: @picturetokurn

4.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images / Twitter: @swiftbunnies

5.

ESPN / Twitter: @repgirlypop

6.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images / Twitter: @moonlithoax

7.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images / Twitter: @tayvisnation

8.

Getty Images / Twitter: @perfectlyfine89

9.

Twitter: @ally_sheehan

10.

Getty Images / Twitter: @corneliastkatie

11.

Twitter: @penthouseheart

12.

Twitter: @ofthemisery

13.

Twitter: @redlipclassic

14.

Twitter: @noitskatelyn

15.

Disney / Twitter: @midnightsquake

16.

Twitter: @spilling_wine13

17.

Twitter: @perfectlyfine89

18.

Twitter: @my_old_scarf

19.

Twitter: @BetttysCardigan

20.

Warner Bros. / Twitter: @kenziecoffman

21.

Grammys / Super Bowl / Twitter: @nicofmyheart

22.

Twitter: @itsupasana13

23.

CBS / Twitter: @inmydream1and

24.

Twitter: @smackcam13

25.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images / Twitter: @marleyharper

26.

Twitter: @howyougettheguy

27.

Getty Images / Twitter: @swifferwins