A Bunch Of Old Clips Of Travis Kelce Talking About Taylor Swift Are Going Viral, And Each One Is Better Than The Last

Travis Kelce was spotted dancing and singing along to "Love Story" by Taylor Swift back in February 2023.

If you've been reading up on celebrity news recently, or you're a football fan, then chances are you know all about the rumored new romance between Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Rumors of the romance started a few weeks ago, and then things quickly hard launched when the Chiefs played the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, and Taylor was spotted in the Kelce family's box watching the game. She was cheering, laughing, and, honestly, she's never looked happier.

Then, things went a step further when Travis and Taylor were seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium together, getting in Travis's car, and then the duo reportedly hung out with his family and friends all night.

The whole thing has everyone talking, and fans are now pointing out how cute Taylor and Travis are, alongside some of the wild "invisible string"-like things that tie these two together.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source revealed that Taylor "likes that [Travis] pursued her, and it has been easy and exciting for both of them." The source added, "Taylor wants a guy that’s into his career, does his own thing, but is also supportive and understands her, and Travis fits those qualities."

Kelce pointing at his family&#x27;s box
They also reportedly hung out before she was spotted at the Chiefs vs. Bears game on Sept. 24.

And now that Taylor and Travis were very publicly spotted hanging out, people can't help but point out how much Travis has admired Taylor for YEARS, with a bunch of old moments resurfacing online.

So, here are some of the best:

First, in an interview from 2016 while promoting his reality dating show Catching Kelce, Travis was asked to play "Kiss, Marry, Kill," and one of the scenarios included Taylor.

&quot;Taylor Swift would be the.... kiss.&quot;
When Travis was seen dancing at a club to Taylor's "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" in February 2023, and then he started singing along.

Closeup of Travis dancing
When he was asked who his celebrity crush was growing up during training camp in 2023, and Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling joked that it was Taylor Swift.

Closeup of Travis Kelce
In June 2023, when Travis made friendship bracelets for the new tight ends joining the NFL, and said he was taking a page out of Taylor's playbook.

Travis beading bracelets and saying, &quot;Take a page out of Taylor Swift&#x27;s book&quot;
When he attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, and this fan caught him watching it all from a box.

Closeup of Travis at the Eras Tour
Then, when Travis revealed that he tried to give Taylor his number on a friendship bracelet when he attended the Eras Tour.

Travis and Jason Kelce in conversation
When he was asked if he was going to try and attend Taylor's sold-out show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and he simply talked about how great going to one of her concerts is.

Travis in an interview
Recently, when Travis attended the first Kelce Car Jam, which benefited his nonprofit Eighty-Seven and Running, and he was seen wearing a friendship bracelet with "Vigilante Shit," a song from Taylor's album Midnights, on it.

When Travis debuted his mustache a few weeks ago, which he typically does during training camp in honor of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, and his brother Jason Kelce jokingly asked what Taylor thought of it.

Travis and Jason Kelce in conversation
And finally, when he revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that he wanted Taylor to see him rock the stage at Arrowhead Stadium this time around.

Closeup of Travis Kelce
Basically, fans saying that Trav went to the "Tom Holland school of manifesting" are absolutely correct, and in conclusion:

