Recently, football player Travis Kelce has been making headlines over rumors that he's dating Taylor Swift.
Over the weekend, she attended one of his games, which only gave those rumors more fuel.
Here are 17 interesting things to know about Travis Kelce:
1. There is one thing you need to know about Travis before we get started — he was born in 1989 (October 5th, to be exact).
He's currently 33, just like Taylor.
2. He's been a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013. Initially, he was a third-round draft pick, and he's now considered one of the greatest tight ends of all time.
For my fellow non-football fans, a tight end is an offensive position, and the player can serve as a ball carrier, receiver, or extra blocker.
3. His big brother, Jason, is also in the NFL. He's a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. The brothers played against each other at the Super Bowl LVII, but the Chiefs won.
This is their mom, Donna, cheering for both teams in her half-Eagles/half-Chiefs jacket.
4. His jersey number is 87 in honor of the year his older brother was born.
In an interview with Jason, he told NFL Films, "If there is a Kelce legacy, two brothers making it to the NFL, it all started in 1987, because this big guy was born in 1987."
He majored in exploratory studies.
8. He has two Super Bowl rings from the Chiefs' wins in 2019 and 2023.
9. He has two dogs, Chauncey and Rambo.
10. In 2016, he had his own reality dating show called Catching Kelce. On the one-season E! series, 50 women — one from each state — competed to win his heart.
The winner was Maya Benberry from Kentucky. They dated after the show finished filming in April but broke up that December.
Here's a clip from the show:
11. He also previously dated on-air sports and entertainment reporter/influencer Kayla Nicole, whom he was in an on-again/off-again relationship with from 2017–2022.
Initially, Barstool Sports alleged that their relationship ended because he made her pay for half of everything.
However, on The Pivot Podcast, Travis set the record straight. He said, "How crazy is that? Don't buy into that shit! I would never say that I was supporting her. She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career... But you've got to be crazy if you'd think I would never have helped or gave her a couple thousand to grab some food or she gave me some money to go get some food... We were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here, a hundred dollars there wasn't even thought about."
12. In 2015, Travis started the 87 & Running foundation, which helps provide disadvantaged youth with opportunities they might not otherwise have.
He told CBS Sports, "I wanted to give back to the city, both where I come from and the city I'm in now. I wanted to make a difference in the best way possible, and the only way I could think of was my impact on the youth."
13. With 814 catches, he's the current record holder for the most receptions made by an NFL tight end in their first 10 seasons. Each catch raises money for his "Catching for a Cause" project.
He told CBS Sports, "I'll give back to my foundation throughout the year or whatever is needed to boost what it is that we're doing or who it is that we're helping, but everybody can pledge for the entire season, Every catch that I get or every touchdown that I get, you can pledge a certain change amount — anything is appreciated."
14. On March 4, 2023, Travis hosted Saturday Night Live. His performance was praised by fans and critics alike.
Watch his monologue below:
15. Aside from being an NFL player, he's also a clothing designer and founder of the sportswear brand Tru Kolors.
16. When Taylor Swift brought the Eras Tour to Arrowhead Stadium — where the Chiefs play — Travis attended the show. He made Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, but he wasn't able to give it to her that night.
On his New Heights podcast, he said, "I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So, I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."
Jokingly, he added, "She doesn't meet anybody — or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."
17. And finally, amid dating rumors, Travis publicly invited Taylor to watch him play. On The Pat McAfee Show, he said, "I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit."
He added, "We'll see what happens in the near future."