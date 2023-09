Travis was also asked about the bracelet and the rumors, to which he simply answered, "I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it." But when the interviewer asked whether Taylor reached out afterward, Travis answered, "Huh?" then jokingly closed out the interview. The cohost interviewer did point out, "He didn't say no, though!" 🫠 Take from that what you will if you're a Travlor or Tayvis shipper.