46 Actual Fan Reactions And Jokes About Taylor Swift Showing Up At Travis Kelce's Game On Sunday
"they will literally be the closest thing america has to a royal couple."
So yesterday, Taylor Swift surprisingly showed up at the Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on the team's tight end (and new rumored fling) Travis Kelce.
The two were first linked in July when Travis attended Taylor's Kansas City, Missouri, Eras Tour show. A few weeks later on his New Heights podcast, he joked that he made a friendship bracelet for Taylor with his number on it.
@newheightshow
Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @Taylor Swift? … asking for a friend 😅 @Buffalo Wild Wings NEW EPISODE OUT NOW! Link in bio♬ original sound - New Heights
Then, in mid-September, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the two were “quietly hanging out.”
And now Swifties and NFL fans are LIVING for the potential Taylor-Travis fling. Here are some of the best reactions:
1.
taylor had the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever AND SHE DID https://t.co/bePjA2a5GR— iya ★ (@hotmessjunk) September 24, 2023
2.
Travis Kelce begging his teammates to let him score one in front of Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/oFQFUtyNMX— Kevin Wilemski (@kevinwilemski) September 24, 2023
3.
the bond between taylor and a man she’s known for five second’s mother is unbreakable https://t.co/aLese48zXm— caitlin 🫶 (@swiftantonoffs) September 24, 2023
4.
he’s cheer and i’m on— iya ★ (@hotmessjunk) September 24, 2023
captain the bleachers pic.twitter.com/q3kytm4JJ5
5.
just saw a tiktok of a guy saying travis kelce is acting super shy and reserved compared to normal 😭 my guy is NERVOUS as he should be pic.twitter.com/Dow4WspeFP— august (@winestainedtay) September 24, 2023
6.
thank god taylor wasn’t cheering for the cowboys bc i can’t bring myself to ever do that— mia⸆⸉♡ (@blockmiaout) September 24, 2023
7.
Joe waking up tomorrow and checking his texts pic.twitter.com/V9ZpmIZaMN— stephanie🗽 (@swiftiestyless) September 24, 2023
8.
Me joining my family to watch the chiefs game pic.twitter.com/MaYCPTNvlv— ava 💌 (@thislllove) September 24, 2023
9.
oh the taylor swift effect is real pic.twitter.com/qLBkVU2skQ— sofia ౨ৎ follow limit (@youreinIcve) September 25, 2023
10.
i just know travis is going to be giggling and kicking his feet in the air watching all these videos back after the game— katie (taylor’s version) (@corneliastkatie) September 24, 2023
pic.twitter.com/HN6QV3hAdR
11.
Getaway Car (Taylor’s Version) is gonna hit so hard pic.twitter.com/lUr1z0GwkO— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 25, 2023
12.
Miss Americana is back baby it’s just like when Meghan Markle came back to us the British will never win the war— molly (@stateofmolly) September 24, 2023
13.
i’m so invested in everything about this taylor x travis relationship. i couldn’t have cared less yesterday but seeing taylor at that game and wearing merch and cheering like a crazed fan…… i am all in. i want to know everything. i’m eating it up.— mirrorball 🪩 (@penthouseheart) September 24, 2023
14.
me responding to texts from my straight friends and relatives and neighbors and pastors about Taylor’s appearance at the game pic.twitter.com/DdQGiXhmCJ— katie 🪩 (@bigrepupizzas) September 24, 2023
15.
honestly, if a man made me a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it so he could ask me out, i’d give him a chance too lmao.— katie (taylor’s version) (@corneliastkatie) September 24, 2023
16.
no more ugly british men…truly this is the American Revolution https://t.co/cpYQY1AN1Q— girl who lives in delusion (@dontblameklara) September 24, 2023
17.
me looking at all of the photos and videos of taylor at the chiefs game today— bailey (@enchantedbails) September 25, 2023
pic.twitter.com/6lvILu5pjr
18.
the 1989 tv promo is crazy pic.twitter.com/Jk94SbSWY7— ryan⸆⸉ (@thatoneswiftie4) September 24, 2023
19.
there is no reason my 57 year old father and i need to be having this conversation in 2023 pic.twitter.com/8NkroEDC0k— grace (@myyylover) September 24, 2023
20.
chicken tenders and ranch then a vodka cran that’s my girl fr like pic.twitter.com/bbiXu2BjYB— ∘₊✧ liz ✧₊∘ (@allstoowelI) September 24, 2023
21.
me watching taylor drive away in a convertible for her first date with travis kelce on a sunday night in kansas city pic.twitter.com/DpXr9UiLmK— brit 🫶🏼 (@sapphiretearsky) September 25, 2023
22.
me right now being like an ipad kid looking at all the travis kelce taylor swift tweets pic.twitter.com/OdVj3J4QXz— emily (@titosoatmilk) September 24, 2023
23.
Men who love football and hate on Taylor swift are punching walls https://t.co/D1fvlrEJ3d— sally darr (@sallydarr) September 25, 2023
24.
taylor finally with a man who’s successfull and attractive and likeable LIKE WE CHEERED 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7xJaMbPBHR— just love mike (@sweetlovejosh) September 24, 2023
25.
6’5, 250lbs, W-2s on file and a personality oh we prayed for times like these pic.twitter.com/5GXprjVitC— sarah snook’s emmy🪩 (@onthattightrope) September 24, 2023
26.
*Football fans trying to escape from the world on their favorite day of the week*— Frick (@joefrk) September 24, 2023
Taylor Swift: pic.twitter.com/DzMnx9Yusw
27.
taylor swift is no longer dating british men. we love football we love america joe alwyn is not a legitimate president pic.twitter.com/isMuEwH1az— kate (@rinajacey) September 24, 2023
28.
how i’m falling asleep tonight after watching the events of a high school coming of age romance movie play out between taylor swift and travis kelce pic.twitter.com/AnIwdIZIY6— marg (taylor’s version) (@BetttysCardigan) September 25, 2023
29.
travis kelce when taylor swift actually showed up to his game: pic.twitter.com/PkifBnKTsj— jaden (@everwh0res) September 24, 2023
30.
this is gonna go down as one of the most chaotic days of swiftie twitter and we just solved 33 million puzzles last week so that’s saying a lot— cali is on her own, kid 💫 (@longstorycali) September 24, 2023
31.
taylor aside, wtf is this sport bc what exactly did he do https://t.co/BvUVtLvi8d— nicky (@getawayonce) September 24, 2023
32.
taylor’s eagles tshirt hanging by the door after she comes home from a chiefs game pic.twitter.com/sXMYwjZG7C— marg (taylor’s version) (@BetttysCardigan) September 24, 2023
33.
I’m meeting taylor one way or another pic.twitter.com/Mw0LnDiIgR— sol 🎆 (@soleisdaylight) September 25, 2023
34.
this feels like when your boy in high school claimed a hot girl from a couple schools over was going to the dance with him and she actually showed up pic.twitter.com/znZZV1ekyh— will defries (@willdefries) September 24, 2023
35.
Travis Kelce talking to Taylor Swift after the game asking her if she saw his touchdown pic.twitter.com/Znh5LalZrU— A Nobody’s Burner Account (@clevelandidiot) September 24, 2023
36.
i just know joe is posted up at home in his charlie and the chocolate factory looking ass house right now mad af— midwest princess (@veteranswiftie) September 24, 2023