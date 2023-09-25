    46 Actual Fan Reactions And Jokes About Taylor Swift Showing Up At Travis Kelce's Game On Sunday

    "they will literally be the closest thing america has to a royal couple."

    So yesterday, Taylor Swift surprisingly showed up at the Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on the team's tight end (and new rumored fling) Travis Kelce.

    Taylor with friends at the game
    Jason Hanna / Getty Images

    The two were first linked in July when Travis attended Taylor's Kansas City, Missouri, Eras Tour show. A few weeks later on his New Heights podcast, he joked that he made a friendship bracelet for Taylor with his number on it.

    @newheightshow

    Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @Taylor Swift? … asking for a friend 😅 @Buffalo Wild Wings NEW EPISODE OUT NOW! Link in bio

    ♬ original sound - New Heights
    @newheightshow / Via tiktok.com

    Then, in mid-September, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the two were “quietly hanging out.”

    Kevin Mazur/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Christian Petersen / Getty Images

    The rumors continued, of course, along with a comment from Travis's brother, Jason Kelce.

    And now Swifties and NFL fans are LIVING for the potential Taylor-Travis fling. Here are some of the best reactions:

    Fox Sports / Via Twitter: @hotmessjunk

    Netflix / Via Twitter: @kevinwilemski

    ESPN / Via Twitter: @swiftantonoffs

    Ed Zurga / AP / Jason Hanna / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @hotmessjunk

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @winestainedtay

    Twitter: @blockmiaout

    Lifetime / Via Twitter: @swiftiestyless

    iHeartRadio / Via Twitter: @thislllove

    @miss.petty.lamarr / Via Twitter: @youreinIcve

    @barstoolsports / Via Twitter: @corneliastkatie

    Twitter: @tswifterastour

    Twitter: @stateofmolly

    Twitter: @penthouseheart

    Twitter: @bigrepupizzas

    Twitter: @corneliastkatie

    ESPN / Via Twitter: @dontblameklara

    NFL / Via Twitter: @enchantedbails

    Twitter: @thatoneswiftie4

    Twitter: @myyylover

    Ed Zurga / AP Twitter: @allstoowelI

    Twitter: @sapphiretearsky

    Warner Bros. / Via Twitter: @titosoatmilk

    NFL / Via Twitter: @sallydarr

    Twitter: @sweetlovejosh

    Twitter: @onthattightrope

    Twitter: @joefrk

    Twitter: @rinajacey

    Disney / Via Twitter: @BetttysCardigan

    Prime Video / Via Twitter: @everwh0res

    Twitter: @longstorycali

    Fox / NFL / Via Twitter: @getawayonce

    Twitter: @BetttysCardigan

    Twitter: @soleisdaylight

    ESPN / Via Twitter: @willdefries

    CBS Photo Archive / Via Twitter: @clevelandidiot

    Twitter: @veteranswiftie