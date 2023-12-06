Taylor Swift Explained Why Her Relationship With Travis Kelce Is Fairly Public

For context, back in July Travis said on his podcast, New Heights, that he had attended the Eras Tour with his phone number on a friendship bracelet for Taylor — but that he had been unable to give it to her. Fast forward to September, and Taylor was in the box at a Chiefs game, cheering along next to his mom.
"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor told Time. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."
"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," she continued.
“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Taylor added. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”
When it comes to the amount of attention given to her when she does attend a football game, she explained, “I don’t know how [the cameras] know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."
“I’m just there to support Travis,” she emphasized. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”
"Football is awesome, it turns out,” she joked. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”