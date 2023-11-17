Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Taylor Swift Is Being Honored On The Statue Of Christ The Redeemer, And The Internet Is Obsessed

    I love Swifties so much.

    Julia Corrigan
    by Julia Corrigan

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you're new and need to get caught up, the most important thing to know here is that Taylor Swift is playing in Brazil this weekend, and Brazilian Swifties, like Brazilian fans of anything, have been so extra in the best way.

    Last week, Taylor fans began lobbying for something to be projected onto the statue of Christ the Redeemer in her honor. The most popular idea was to use the Junior Jewels T-shirt from her "You Belong With Me" music video.

    Taylor in the T-shirt looking through her bedroom window in a scene from the music video
    Big Machine / Via youtube.com

    Of course, Swifties love to clown. But things got real on Sunday when Eduardo Paes, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, got on the trend.

    The mayor got on X, formerly known as Twitter, himself to reply to fans' requests. "Dear @taylorswift13 fans," he wrote in Portuguese. "I'm going to ask dear Father Omar to see if we can get this honor. He's the guy who runs the projections at @cristoredentor!"

    Screenshot of the tweet
    Eduardo Paes / Via x.com

    Well, Taylor fans flocked to Father Omar's Instagram page, asking for him to pay tribute to her via the statue. The comments were hilarious — please look at this sample of the comments that are under every single recent post. I'm dying.

    Comment section of an Instagram post with comments from Swifties saying things like &quot;Father please pay homage to Taylor Swift&quot; and &quot;padre por favor a taylor swift!!!&quot;
    Padre Omar / Via instagram.com

    (And note that I just pressed "translate" for these, so "in the river" really means "in Rio," LOL.)

    Father Omar posted an Instagram story saying, “@taylorswift fans, we received your comments with great joy and await contact from the singer's advisors.” Aaaand he kept getting more comments. This one made me laugh:

    &quot;Father, do you want to make Brazil go through national humiliation? Lose to ARGENTINA???? (I know you like football) If you don&#x27;t want this to happen, please design a Taylor Swift tribute&quot;
    Instagram: @padreomaroficial

    For context, Brazilian fans didn't want to be one-upped by the warm welcome that Argentina gave to Taylor. They must outdo Argentina. At all costs. 

    And yes, Omar agreed to dress up the statue — but only if Swifties could manage to donate clean water and 20,000 panettone (that Italian Christmas bread we all know and love) for local charities. Which they pulled off, of course.

    On Thursday night, the Instagram page of the Sanctuary of Christ the Redeemer just posted that it's official — the statue has been adorned!

    "We did it, Swifties!" the Sanctuary wrote in its caption. "Many thanks to all who donated! Make it a wonderful day!" And the comments are so endearing:

    &quot;Father Omar I will make a bracelet with your name,&quot; &quot;I love you Father may the peace always be with you the Lord I love you I love you,&quot; &quot;Father Omar the major!!!&quot; and &quot;God in heaven and Taylor Swift on Earth can cryyyyy&quot;
    instagram.com

    And, indeed, somebody out there has already made a Padre Omar bracelet!

    @moonlitaqmrine / Via X.com

    It's worth noting that designs are often projected onto the statue for things of cultural importance, such as soccer matches and climate awareness.

    And, of course, X is going wild for this:

    @TheSwiftSociety / Via X.com

    Big Machine / Via X.com

    @dressexile / Via X.com

    Kevin Mazur / TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management / @taylorsantihero / Via X.com

    @noitskatelyn / Via X.com

    George Walker IV / AP / @hugemirrorballs / Via X.com

    @partofmanic / Via X.com

    @angeldustlacy / Via X.com

    And, finally:

    @besttofswift / Via X.com

    I think it's such a sweet gesture — and such a big deal! Shoutout to the Brazilian Swifties who donated and made this happen. I hope you all have a fantastic weekend watching the Eras Tour!