I love Swifties so much.
guys they’re making friendship bracelets for father omar i’m done https://t.co/HA29UQZpg4 pic.twitter.com/9CKEgWF8Cc— alex 🦷 (@moonlitaqmrine) November 15, 2023
📷| Closer look at Taylor’s projection on Christ the Redeemer in Rio 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/W2YmlqXKkd— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) November 17, 2023
it's a typical thursday night, taylor swift pic.twitter.com/sRzlcJxWPU— di cassia (@folklipa) November 17, 2023
it all started as a silly idea and now taylor swift is being honored in one of the 7 wonders of the world 🤭— carol is seeing taylor in 7 days⸆⸉ ̼ (@dressexile) November 16, 2023
it’s still crazy to me that i get to witness taylor swift in real time and not have to read about her legacy in the future https://t.co/QPMZ1bY9mn— tiffany⸆⸉ (@taylorsantihero) November 16, 2023
what timeline are we living in that a junior jewels tshirt is being projected onto christ the redeemer— katelyn (@noitskatelyn) November 15, 2023
junior jewels shirt projected onto christ the fucking redeemer was not on my 2023 bingo card but somehow brazillian swifties have made it happen https://t.co/C0U5JerYCX— 🏳️⚧️ robin BACKUP (@hugemirrorballs) November 17, 2023
reminder that this is one of the 7 (new) wonders of the world this is actually such an incredibly insane things to achieve CONGRATS BRAZILIAN FANS FOR DOING THE MOST ICONIC THING EVER https://t.co/9s1DGUZIM5— 🗝️ (@partofmanic) November 17, 2023
imagine telling fearless taylor that she would be honored on cristo redentor 😭— ؘalice ✫・゜ (@angeldustlacy) November 17, 2023
Welcome to Brazil, Taylor 🤍🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/sR26Mbmef1— best of swift ❁ (@besttofswift) November 17, 2023