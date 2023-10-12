    Here Are 25 Of The Best Moments From Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie Premiere

    Taylor Swift shut down a very busy Los Angeles shopping center, and Beyoncé even made a surprise appearance.

    On Wednesday, Taylor Swift held the world premiere for her record-breaking concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

    Taylor at the premiere
    It's a major moment for the singer, who has made a career of major moments. The film is already the highest-grossing concert film ever, according to Variety, and it's not even out yet. The film drops in theaters worldwide on Friday.

    Closeup of Taylor
    So, in honor of the film's opening weekend nearly being upon us, here are 25 behind-the-scenes moments from Wednesday's premiere:

    Closeup of Taylor
    1. The premiere was held at the AMC theater in Los Angeles's the Grove shopping center. According to the Los Angeles Times, the usually very busy center was shut down for the premiere.

    The Grove
    2. The celebration began outside the theater where Taylor Swift arrived in a blue Oscar de la Renta dress that featured embroidered flowers and cutouts.

    Closeup of Taylor
    3. She notably posed with several of her tour dancers and band members.

    Taylor with her tour crew
    4. Several of them shared a laugh with Taylor.

    Taylor with some of her tour crew
    5. Taylor also took time to sign autographs...

    Taylor signing autographs
    6. ...and take selfies with her fans.

    Taylor taking a selfie with fans
    7. Access Hollywood host Scott Evans even brought cutouts of Taylor's cats, which took the singer by surprise on the red carpet. "Love that! Wow! You always know," she said in a video the news outlet posted on Twitter.

    8. The event was star-studded. Mariska Hargitay (who appeared in Taylor's 2015 "Bad Blood" music video)...

    Mariska Hargitay
    9. ...Simu Liu...

    Simu Liu
    10. ...and Maren Morris (who was featured on Taylor's 2021 song "You All Over Me") were among the celebs who attended the premiere.

    Maren Morris
    11. Oh, and Beyoncé was there, too. Yes, the one and only Beyoncé.

    Beyoncé and Taylor on the red carpet
    12. Taylor later shouted the fellow singer out on Instagram. You can read all about the praise she showered upon Bey here.

    13. Taylor also posed with Sam Wrench, the film's director.

    Taylor Swift and Sam Wrench
    14. Popcorn was served in custom buckets which featured Taylor's Eras poster design.

    Tubs of popcorn
    15. Several news outlets were in attendance, with Variety capturing Adam Sandler walking down a set of stairs inside AMC.

    @Variety/Twitter / Via Twitter: @Variety

    16. The Hollywood Reporter captured Taylor talking to the attendees before the movie started. "I wanted to come and say 'Hi' to you before you watch the film because honestly, honestly the fact that this tour was such a grand adventure has everything to do with the ways in which you cared about this tour and about these shows. I think you'll see that you're absolutely a main character in the film. Because it was your magic and your attention to detail and your sense of humor and the ways that you lean into what I'm doing..." she said before her mic momentarily went out.

    @THR/Twitter / Via Twitter: @THR

    17. "It's back. It's back. It's back, but I was going to scream the rest of it. We'll never know how that would have gone. It was the ways you've leaned into what I'm doing and the music I create that made this tour the most fun thing I've ever been apart of in my life," she continued.

    Taylor speaking to the crowd
    @THR/Twitter / Via Twitter: @THR

    18. While the film played, Entertainment Tonight captured a video of Taylor singing and dancing while watching herself, well, sing and dance to "Cruel Summer" on screen.

    @etnow/Twitter / Via Twitter: @etnow

    19. The Hollywood Reporter also got Taylor seemingly watching herself perform "Look What You Made Me Do" while also recreating the dance moves.

    @THR/Twitter / Via Twitter: @THR

    20. Several of the celebs in attendance posted about the occasion on Instagram. This included Maren, who shared on her Instagram story a video of herself singing along to Taylor's song "Everything Has Changed" (presumably before the film had begun).

    @marenmorris/Instagram / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/marenmorris/?hl=en

    21. "Crazy movie night," Simu wrote in an Instagram post of himself and his girlfriend Allison Hsu on the red carpet. "Thanks @taylorswift and the whole eras team. what a magnetic force of a film!"

    22. Karamo also celebrated attending the premiere on his Instagram story, noting he even danced with his partner Carlos Medel afterword outside the theater. "Why not take advantage of the Grove being completely shut down & dance w/ mi vida," he wrote.

    @karamo/Instagram / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/karamo/?hl=en

    23. Hayley Kiyoko attended with her girlfriend and Bachelor alum Becca Tilley. Hayley said on her Instagram story that the Grove being shut down for Taylor's film was "the most LA epic thing ever."

    @hayleykiyoko/Instagram / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/hayleykiyoko/?hl=en

    24. Then there was Flavor Flav, who shouted out a series of people he met at the premiere in an Instagram post, including Taylor's mother Andrea Swift, her brother Austin swift, and her former backup-dancer-turned-Eras-opening-act Owenn.

    25. And, finally, spoiler alert: The New York Times reported which songs from Taylor's Eras setlist appeared to be cut from the movie. (Don't read ahead if you don't want to know.)

    Closeup of Taylor
    They are: "The Archer," "Cardigan," "Wildest Dreams," and "no body, no crime," according to the publication. Billboard also included "Long Live" on their list of songs cut from the film.

    Closeup of Taylor
