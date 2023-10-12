Taylor Swift Reflected On How Beyoncé Influenced Her Career, And I Love When The Girlies Support Each Other

The movie was recorded during her six-show stint at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in August. Although you won't get to see behind-the-scenes content from her tour, moviegoers — especially those who weren't able to attend any of Taylor's shows — will feel as if they have a front-row seat at her concert.
For the special screening, a select group of fans were chosen to attend the premiere. Taylor surprised them in the audience and revealed she'd be watching the film with them, along with all of her tour dancers.
But fans weren't the only ones getting surprised that night. Beyoncé, who's preparing for the December release of her own tour documentary, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, attended the premiere to show her love for the "Anti-Hero" singer.
Taylor couldn't help but gush over Bey's arrival. Early this morning, Taylor took to Instagram to share just how much Beyoncé has impacted not only her own career but also the music industry as a whole.
"I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce’s influence," Taylor wrote. "The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms."
She continued, "Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."