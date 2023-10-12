    Taylor Swift Reflected On How Beyoncé Influenced Her Career, And I Love When The Girlies Support Each Other

    "An actual fairytale."

    Beyoncé and Taylor Swift both recently ended their record-breaking world tours, and they still found time to support each other.

    On Wednesday, Taylor premiered her documentary-style concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, at AMC the Grove in Los Angeles.

    The movie was recorded during her six-show stint at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in August. Although you won't get to see behind-the-scenes content from her tour, moviegoers — especially those who weren't able to attend any of Taylor's shows — will feel as if they have a front-row seat at her concert.

    For the special screening, a select group of fans were chosen to attend the premiere. Taylor surprised them in the audience and revealed she'd be watching the film with them, along with all of her tour dancers.

    But fans weren't the only ones getting surprised that night. Beyoncé, who's preparing for the December release of her own tour documentary, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, attended the premiere to show her love for the "Anti-Hero" singer.

    And if you know Bey, then you know she doesn't attend just any event; nor does she walk every red carpet.

    Taylor couldn't help but gush over Bey's arrival. Early this morning, Taylor took to Instagram to share just how much Beyoncé has impacted not only her own career but also the music industry as a whole.

    "I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce’s influence," Taylor wrote. "The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms."

    She continued, "Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

    These two were constantly being compared during their tours, making it a competition for which headlining artist was generating more money from her shows.

    Meanwhile, these two were busy minding their business, enjoying life, and focusing on how they can deliver the next best thing for their fans. We love to see it!

    Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be released in theaters worldwide Oct. 13. And You can catch Beyoncé's Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé in theaters Dec. 1.