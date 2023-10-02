    Beyoncé Fans Are Already Making AMC's Website Malfunction After She Announced The Renaissance Tour Movie

    "I feel liberated. I have transitioned into a new animal."

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Fans have been begging Beyoncé for visuals to her Renaissance album since it dropped, and if there's one thing Bey always does, it's deliver!

    Closeup of Beyoncé onstage
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    Instead of music videos, Beyoncé decided to give fans the Renaissance world tour. And since she just finished her last leg of her tour, she decided to give fans one more treat: a movie!

    Closeup of Beyoncé onstage
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood / Getty Images

    Earlier today, in the wee hours of the morning, the multi-Grammy Award winner dropped the official trailer for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

    Parkwood Entertainment

    The movie will explore the tour through its inception, from the creative ideas that inspired the show's production to Blue Ivy having her own set onstage.

    Blue Ivy and Beyoncé onstage
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood / Getty Images

    "When I am performing, I am nothing but free," Beyoncé said in the movie trailer. "The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged. You're unique. Start over, start fresh, create the new — that's what the Renaissance is about."

    Beyoncé behind the scenes
    Parkwood Entertainment

    Viewers can also expect to see behind-the-scenes footage from tour, intimate family moments with her children and husband, rapper Jay-Z, and authentic fan reactions from the crowd.

    Screenshot from the &quot;Renaissance&quot; film
    Parkwood Entertainment

    The Renaissance world tour has become one of the highest-grossing tours in music history. So, it's no wonder fans were eager to relive the moments on the big screen. In fact, AMC had to incorporate a queue line because of the high demand for tickets.

    Parkwood Entertainment / Twitter: @PopBase

    The documentary-style film will cover everything from her first stop on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden to her final stop in Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 1.

    Beyoncé onstage
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood / Getty Images

    It didn't take long for fans to voice their excitement for the film. Here's what some people are saying on Twitter:

    Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is set to hit theaters on Dec. 1.