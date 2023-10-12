    Beyoncé Attended Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" Movie Premiere, And Other Times They've Supported Each Other

    Beyoncé's surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film premiere is all people can talk about today. (It's me, I'm people.) It was great seeing the superstar artist pop out to celebrate Taylor after all the comparisons and rivalry rumors that have existed over the years — but it certainly wasn't the first time.

    Beyoncé and Taylor on the red carpet
    Here are seven other times that Beyoncé and Taylor Swift have either linked up and/or supported each other:

    1. When Beyoncé sent Taylor flowers and a note congratulating her after Taylor's big Album of the Year win at the 2021 Grammys.

    Taylor holding a Grammy
    Beyoncé wrote, "Congratulations on your Grammy. It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you and your family." Taylor also congratulated her back.

    2. When Taylor made this special video for Beyoncé's 40th birthday.

    Taylor said in the video that Beyoncé has "paved the road that every female artist is walking down now" and praised her for doing it "with such kindness and such grace." She added, "To say I admire you — there's just not a word for it."

    3. When they had this loving exchange backstage at the 2016 Grammys.

    Closeup of Taylor and Beyoncé
    Closeup of Taylor and Beyoncé hugging
    4. When Taylor fangirled over Beyoncé ahead of Bey's possible appearance at the 2015 Brit Awards and said she loved her "more than the normal amount."

    Closeup of Taylor and Beyoncé hugging
    "I try really hard not to, like, let [my fandom] get creepy," she added. "I just really, like, channel it into a joyous admiration and appreciation." Taylor — who was nominated for International Female Solo Artist that year — said she wouldn't even be upset if she lost. "The only way I'll be upset is if we don't get to see Beyoncé. ... I'll just be like, 'I wish that we could see her all the time.'"

    5. When Beyoncé and Jay-Z came to celebrate Taylor's 25th birthday party at her apartment in 2014.

    Closeup of Jay-Z and Beyoncé walking out of Taylor&#x27;s apartment
    6. When Taylor and Beyoncé danced together at a Justin Timberlake concert.

    7. And finally, when Beyoncé, after receiving Video of the Year at the 2009 VMAs, gave Taylor the stage so she could finish her speech and "have her moment" after Kanye West infamously interrupted her.

    Beyoncé and Taylor onstage
    “In the end, it ended up being a great night, and Taylor Swift did get her moment — and I didn’t have to make an acceptance speech,” Beyoncé later told Gayle King.