Beyoncé Attended Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" Movie Premiere, And Other Times They've Supported Each Other

Beyoncé's surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film premiere is all people can talk about today. (It's me, I'm people.) It was great seeing the superstar artist pop out to celebrate Taylor after all the comparisons and rivalry rumors that have existed over the years — but it certainly wasn't the first time.
Here are seven other times that Beyoncé and Taylor Swift have either linked up and/or supported each other:
1. When Beyoncé sent Taylor flowers and a note congratulating her after Taylor's big Album of the Year win at the 2021 Grammys.
2. When Taylor made this special video for Beyoncé's 40th birthday.
3. When they had this loving exchange backstage at the 2016 Grammys.
4. When Taylor fangirled over Beyoncé ahead of Bey's possible appearance at the 2015 Brit Awards and said she loved her "more than the normal amount."
5. When Beyoncé and Jay-Z came to celebrate Taylor's 25th birthday party at her apartment in 2014.
7. And finally, when Beyoncé, after receiving Video of the Year at the 2009 VMAs, gave Taylor the stage so she could finish her speech and "have her moment" after Kanye West infamously interrupted her.