    There's No Time Like The ~Present~: 70 Gifts To Buy Before Fall Prime Day Is Over

    The holiday season is right around the corner, so don’t miss this opportunity to get your shopping done early and save money while you’re at it.

    Heather Braga
    by Heather Braga

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Popular products from this list

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. Lanolips Multipurpose Superbalm for 20% off — it'll moisturize lips without making them feel sticky (a big win) but can *also* be used on cuticles, elbows, and any other patch of dry skin they come across. A little goes a long way, so encourage them to apply with reckless abandon!

    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    I've been using this tube of lip balm and absolutely loving it. The first time I tried it out, I applied it before bed and was delighted by how soft and moisturized my lips felt when I woke up the next morning. The scent isn't overpowering (which I appreciate in a lip product), and it goes on smoothly. Zero complaints!

    Promising review: "This is the best lip balm I have ever tried, and believe me, I've tried them all. I only have to use this in the morning, and it lasts almost all day. The only time I have to reapply is after eating. Also good for cuticles and the back of my hands." —Sharon O

    Price: $10.80 (originally $13.50) and check out the other scents that are *also* on sale for 20% off


    2. La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum for 30% off because if you've been on the prowl for a *good* hyaluronic acid serum, here's your sign. (Just call me the Bill Engvall of BuzzFeed Shopping.)

    serum
    Amazon

    BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly says: This is my GOAT hyaluronic acid serum. And as a person who was previously on Accutane and has super sensitive skin with rosacea, that's saying something. Apply it to your face when your skin's still damp from washing to really feel the reesults.

    Promising review: "This is a skincare gem that lives up to its promises. It provides exceptional hydration, is gentle on sensitive skin, and offers some anti-aging benefits. If you're looking to step up your skincare game and achieve a more hydrated, radiant complexion, this serum is definitely worth considering. It's become a permanent fixture in my skincare routine, and I can't recommend it enough!" —Sarah

    Price: $37.79 (originally $53.99)

    3. A spacious travel-friendly backpack for 20% off, plus an extra 10% that's TikTok-famous for a reason: super roomy, zips completely open (like a suitcase — so it's easy to find what you need), has plenty of pockets (including one for shoes and a separate wet bag!), and a strap that slides down over your luggage handle for easy transport.

    The backpack in black unzipped to show internal pockets and capacity
    Amazon

    And reviewers say it meets even Spirit and JetBlue's personal item rules and fits under airplane seats! I have this backpack and have now traveled with it several times — it's really great!

    Promising review: "I bought this backpack for work. It's the BEST backpack I've ever used. I needed one with several pockets and not too big or heavy. I found that with this backpack, I can fill it and still have room! There's even a shoe and clothing compartment for traveling! The straps are just wide enough to stay on your shoulders especially with the snap straps in front. I also love the color, and it's true to the picture color. If you're looking for lightweight with tons of pockets, this is what you need!" —Kelly Miller

    Price: $33.83 (originally $46.99)

    4. A ChapStick advent calendar with 12 lip balms for 30% would 1) make for a cheap, great gift for a VARIETY of recipients but 2) would also just be an excellent way to stock up on the good stuff for your own dang self.

    the packaging
    Amazon

    Lip balm advent calendar features Christmas ChapStick flavors: Candy Cane, Vanilla Icing, Cake Batter, Sugar Cookie, Classic Strawberry, Vanilla Mint, Graham Cracker, Clover Honey, Milk Chocolate, Cotton Candy, Green Apple and Classic Original

    Price: $12.59 (originally $17.99)

    5. A set of pearly hair clips for 20% off, so pretty they'll want to start planning all of their outfits around them. Everyone's going to want to know where they got these beauties from.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am wearing these a lot and they appear pretty sturdy. I have worn almost every day since opening the package! Look like they came from an expensive boutique. Worth the purchase." —Josh and Margaret

    Price: $6.39 (originally $7.99)

    6. A cushioned bath pillow for 60% off that'll support their neck, back, and their need to relax and unwind after a rather unpleasant day. They deserve it!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Bath Haven is a small business.

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this!!! Five stars all the way! I love soaking in baths but always had to use two or more towels every time to cushion my tailbone / neck from crunching against the hard tub. With this bath bed though, I am relaxing in delightful comfort the entire time and no longer have any pressure on my tailbone or head against the hard surface. Feels like I’m laying on a cloud." —Ashley

    Price: $34.39+ (originally $85.99; available in four styles)

    7. A Vera Bradley twill bag for 64% off that'd be the perfect commuting tote for you *or* someone on your holiday gift list.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a large tote bag with pockets all around the inside and multiple on the outside, including a hard to see one near the zipper top I found by accident. The shoulder straps are flat and stay put. The bag stands on its own but is still soft to the touch. The weight mainly depends on the contents. It's not a cheap bag but it is a quality bag. I would buy it again, I like it that much." —customer

    Price: $56.10+ (originally $155; available in more colors/patterns for a lesser discount)

    8. A single-serve Keurig coffee machine for 52% off since it'll make the perfect amount of java for their early mornings. This compact machine makes coffee in under one minute because it knows no one has any time to waste.

    reviewer image of the red Keurig machine on a kitchen countertop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Gotta love this Keurig!! Very easy to use and clean. Gives out the coffee you want every time. Like the different settings and is small enough that it doesn't take up too much counter space. I use this every day and it has never failed me." —M add

    Price: $47.50 (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

    9. A supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers for 37% off plus an additional 15% off they can keep by their bed so their feet won't have to touch the freezing cold hardwood floor first thing in the morning.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m 100% not gonna lie but I saw these on TikTok and was interested...needed new house slippers so I ordered. omg! YES. YAAAAS. I recommend. So soft. So plush. I ordered them in black and a half size up based on other reviews...I just enjoy how they feel on my toes. 🖤🖤 buy! Do it now! Even if TikTok told you to!" —ashdav

    Price: $18.99+ (originally $29.99; available in women's sizes 5–10 and 12 colors)

    Don't forget to clip the 15% off coupon for an additional discount!

    10. O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream for 36% off for the person in your life who is SO rough on their hands and could seriously use some help getting them back into tip-top hand-holding shape.

    o&#x27;keefe&#x27;s working hands
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Nothing matches O'Keefe's Working Hands cream! I have tried them all and had given up hope of ever finding a lotion/cream that works on really dry, chapped hands and feet. Tried O'Keefe's, and found the best hand cream ever! It fairly quickly heals chapped hands — and stays on even after washing your hands. (Within reason, of course.) My son and his family were over one time and he asked if I had any hand cream he could use. He tried my O'Keefe's, and he quickly became a convert!" —AZ Gal

    Price $6.39 (originally $9.99)

    11. A milk frother for 40% off to pack a powerful, spinning punch despite looking rather delicate. It'll help transform your at-home coffee into one worthy of an actual spot on your 'gram (seriously, a fleeting IG story simply won't do it justice!).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    I invested in one of these years ago and I'm so glad I did — I use it to make lattes at home and have saved a lot of dollars without having to run out to Starbucks every morning (just...once a week or so instead hehe).

    Promising review: "OMG, this milk frother makes my homemade latte taste like it was made by a barista. It was perfect. So perfect that I bought a second one for my brother who loves coffee to use. I've already recommended it to some coworkers. It has changed my coffee-drinking life. This comes highly recommended." —Michelle Pirestani

    Price: $11.99 (originally $19.99, available in 45 colors)

    12. Essence's Lash Princess mascara for 20% off, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof.

    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Here's what BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."

    Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd

    Price: $3.99 (originally $4.99)

    13. A pair of cult-fave, TikTok-beloved biker shorts for 44% that are *deep breath* squatproof! Breathable! Brushed, buttery soft!! And stay the heck PUT while you're working out. (Oh, not to mention ... sneaky side pockets.) Your workout buddy will adore you for gifting these to them!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Honestly the best biker shorts comfortable material and true to size I’m typically a size 6/8 in jeans and got a Medium and fits perfectly! I bought these because of TikTok and honestly will be purchasing more! Haven’t found any like these in stores!" —Kazandra

    Price: $13.99 (originally $19.99; available in women's sizes S–XL and dozens of colors).

    14. An adorable wireless portable charger for 30% off so your outspoken BFF can text in the group chat with reckless abandon during all their adventures without worrying about their phone croaking right before it's time to summon an Uber.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the portable charger in action.

    Promising review: "The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" —Meghan Doble

    Price: $23.79+ (originally $34.99; available in eight colors)

    15. An at-home slushy-making cup for up to 27% off here to turn any drink (yes, you read that right, anything from a Coke, to LaCroix, or even juice) into a slushie. And it's so easy to use — just freeze the cup for four hours, add your cold drink, and crush the side of the cup until slush forms. It even comes with a spill-proof lid so they won't make a mess!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I’m an absolute sucker for slushies. Why? Heck if I know. I saw this cup on TikTok, and bought it though I was very skeptical. However, it works!! I’ve made at least a dozen already, if not more." —C. Warrick

    Price: $8.79+ (originally $11.99; available in a variety of colors and in multipacks)

    16. A cult-fave Mario Badescu Facial Spray for 30% off infused with cooling aloe and soothing rosewater they'll forever be happy to have on-hand. This also helps set makeup with a lovely dewy finish!

    Reviewer holding a bottle of pink facial spray
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So, I purchased this product after seeing it on TikTok. This spray works VERY well with not sensitive skin. For me, I have not experienced ANY breakouts, nor have I experienced any rashes. Overall, it's AMAZING and I use on the daily." —GoodLife7

    Price$4.90+ (originally $7; available in four sizes and combo packs) 

    17. A RobeCurls heatless hair curler for 30% off plus an additional 5% off, which is the new BFF of anyone who worries about getting heat damage from hair appliances. They can easily wrap slightly damp air in the satin-covered rod at night and then wake up the next morning and pull it out to buoyant curls.

    Amazon

    Emikeni is a woman-founded small business that specializes in heatless hair curling tools. This rod is designed to work with all hair types!

    Psst — this TikTok also shows you how to get curls with the RobeCurls fast if you don't have time to wait overnight!

    Promising review: "WOW!!!!! I can’t believe how well this works!!! I’ve seen this all over Instagram and TikTok, and wanted to try it. It’s so easy to put in, takes about a minute or two. Comfortable to sleep in. Then, you take it out, and it looks like you put all this effort into doing your hair. The curls turned out gorgeous, I’m so impressed!!" —Katie Oswalt

    Price: $19.59 (originally $27.99; available in four colors)

    Clip the 5% off coupon before checking out to get the discounted price!

    18. A Trtl travel pillow for 30% off that's designed to hold your head in a comfortable position when you're sleeping upright so you can stop waking up every time your head starts to nod on long plane rides.

    model wearing the gray neck pillow and sleeping upright in a chair
    Amazon

    Check out a TikTok review of the trtl pillow.

    Promising review: "Do you have a few hours? Because I need to tell you about this neck pillow thing my wife just got me. Imagine your neck is swimming in a bowl full of noodles, unable to grasp any support through the turbulence on your flight from LAX to, say, PIT. Then, imagine, just as your neck is about to drown in the limp pasta, a hand reaches down from the heavens and baby Jesus himself wraps your supple, tired neck, barely keeping its cricoid above the surface of the linguini soak, in a velvety, form-fitting embrace. Sure, other necks in the pot are just fine...floating casually next to you, but your neck, your poor poor neck, is writing goodbye letters to its loved ones — clavicles, humeri, and the like — as it can't imagine keeping up this pace for much longer. But then, the sweet Jesus baby appears and wraps it up in what might as well be the brazier of the mighty Athena...and all troubles are forgotten. This is how I felt when I first strapped on Trtl Neck Pillow. My weary neck works all night, sleeps all day — and knowing that Trtl has its back on red eye flights makes all the difference. My neck has said 'sayonara' to floundering with fettuccini and 'hello' to raging with the rigatoni. Thanks, Trtl." —Traveled

    Price: $41.99+ (originally $59.99+; available in two styles and four colors)

    19. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for 40% off, because, if we’re being honest (and I like to think we’ve reached a point in our relationship where we can be blunt), you and I both know the ones they've been sleeping on are starting to resemble Flat Stanley. It’s time for you to upgrade their sleeping situation.

    two fluffy bed pillows
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased them two years ago. They are the most wonderful and comfy pillows I've ever had. When I read the reviews saying they washed up badly, I was ready to buy new ones. Lo and behold, I washed them and dried them in the dryer, and they turned out great. I just have the older type stackable washer and dryer set, not large, just regular sized. I put both pillows in the washer on gentle, then put both pillows in the dryer. I ran the dryer on medium heat and ran the cycle several times, just to make sure. I'm happy they turned out so well 'cause I love these pillows!" —T. Rune

    Price: $36.99+ (originally $61.37; available in Standard/Queen or King sizing).

    Clip the 40% off coupon before checking out to get the discounted price!

    20. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence for 43% off that’ll have them wondering if Gary the Snail has been the reason SpongeBob has been looking GOOOOOD for all of these years — it soothes damaged skin while also repairing dark spots and improving skin vitality.

    a reviewer shows a before and after of her skin
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Um...WOW! I have used so many products to help with my dry, red, and inflamed skin. During the winter it is so hard to keep my skin moisturized through out the day. Within two days I saw such a huge difference. So calming and gives you a nice, moisturized glow. I feel so much better knowing my skin is healing. I will use this in my routine for the rest of my life!" —Christina A.

    Price: $14.30 (originally $25)

    21. And COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer for 46% off they've *absolutely* seen popping off all over their TikTok FYP — it'll pair perfectly with the Power Repairing Essence and assist in relieving their skin of redness and dryness. They might want to think twice before saying "gross" the next time they see a trail of snail slime in your garden...

    a jar of snail mucin moisturizer
    Amazon

    Check it out on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "I fought buying this, but after several friends swore by this I caved. I have sensitive acne prone skin but also have some fine lines. Let me tell you after applying this I immediately felt my skin calm down. And the next day my skin was glowing and my acne had diminished. This will forever be apart of my regimen." —arand5292

    Price: $13.99 (originally $26)

    22. A box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks for 43% off — get one for you and each of your roomies and prepare for a fun night of zombie-themed selfies (all the while improving your skin).

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    amazon.com

    Just select "one-time purchase" instead of subscribe & save to activate the deal!

    Promising review: "Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars, and I haven’t had a pimple since using it." —Erin Marple

    Price: $14.25 (originally $25)

    23. 24% off (that's $60 off, a new lowest price ever!) the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro. With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.

    the earbuds and their case
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Worth every penny!! Seriously. I used my AirPods Pro (1st generation) practically every day since I got them 4 years ago. I saw that Apple recently released the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with the USB-C port, and I got them since they were on sale. I loved the AirPods Pro (1st generation), and the 2nd generation dramatically improved on everything that I loved. The noise cancellation really is twice as good, just like they say, and the charging case also feels so much better with improved location tracking, lanyard notch, and charging indicators. Whether or not you're ready to upgrade is totally up to you, but these earbuds are certainly worth it. If you have an iPhone, these are a must have." —Bryant

    Price: $189 (originally $249)

    24. Or Tozo earbuds for 53% off to gift to your brother who is infamous for losing his headphones — at this price you can snag him a handful of pairs and stock him up for the year.

    rose gold tozo earbuds
    amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of them if you're not yet convinced!

    Promising review: "Okay these are by far the best earbuds I’ve ever used. No exaggeration. My husband had these in his Amazon cart a couple of months ago but never checked out. Well it’s about to be Christmas soon, so I chose to get these on the sly for him. When they came in I wanted to make sure everything was working correctly before wrapping them up for Christmas. The sound quality is absolutely perfect, the noice cancellation is AMAZING! They were on low and the sound was crystal clear. I asked my 6-year-old son to talk so I could see how well they canceled out noise and I couldn’t hear him, so I told him to shout and I still couldn’t hear him at all. My husband will absolutely love these!! Also, now I need to get myself a pair as well! Definitely happy with my purchase!" —Ashley Haley

    Price: $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five styles)

    25. Or a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for 50% off you might want to say "screw it" and buy for yourself while you’re already filling your cart with gifts for everyone else.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    *Extremely Martin Short voice* "I like your Beats."

    Promising review: "I had to write a review on these Beats. I use these for work. I am always in meetings I normally use my AirPod Pros or my old AirPods — love them both. but I feel like I am always charging one or the other. Since I bought these beats I can't even find my AirPods. Not even using them anymore. I can make it all week through meeting after meeting and phone calls with these Beats. Best thing ever. I only bought these because I bought a red one for my son. He wears his at the gym and he said they were comfortable for him when on the treadmill. They are also comfortable on me and I wear them for several hours a day. I dont feel like it is compressing my head. no headaches. It is all positives from me and I bought the cute pink one for me." —Scott & Josie

    Price: $99+ (originally $199.95; available in three colors)

    26. The Marshall Emberton portable speaker for 41% off designed with 20+ hours of portable playtime and then a quick-charge function so they can get back to their impromptu dance party.

    The black mini speaker
    BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer

    BuzzFeed Editor Maitland Quitmeyer says: "I have this speaker and I *love* it — it lives right on my bookshelves (without taking up basically *any* room) and fills my apartment with high quality sound. The lil' portable size is perfect so I can grab it and take it into the kitchen for baking jams™ or into my bathroom for my latest in-shower karaoke session (sorry neighbors). I also barely *ever* have to charge it. And yes, that *is* a Jane Austen action figure next to it."

    Price: $99.79 (originally $169.99)

    27. A weekender bag for up to 42% off for your best friend who has an endless travel bug and never seems to be in the same place for more than a month at a time. PS: It even has a built-in USB charging port!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "We have been traveling by car (two days) to Florida to see relatives multiple times a year, and this has been the best bag I've used in four trips. It is compact, easy to carry, takes up less room in the car, and I love the separation of the bottom for shoes (plus I easily packed clothing for 10 days). I don't take many cosmetic items, so the small cosmetic bag is good for me, but not so great for someone with greater needs. Also packed some items like shampoo in the bottom compartment with my shoes. We did hit some rain but the bag only got a few drops on it and nothing penetrated the bag. So far good product for cost." —Mimi/Mom

    Price: $28.99+ (originally $49.99; available in two sizes and 20 colors/designs)

    28. A hydrating eye stick for 32% off with a cutie little polar bear design perfect for its cooling and calming effect. It'll help reduce dark circles, lines, and puffiness while delivering moisture without oils. Sensitive skin friends, this one's for us.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw results in the first application. Even after I washed my face, about two hours later, the skin was smoother and less wrinkles. ( I only did one eye so I could tell the difference.) Did not bother my sensitive skin. I am 63 years old." —sherry

    Price: $6.79 (originally $9.99).

    29. A Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer for 38% off you simply can't go wrong giving as a gift — your loved one won't believe how quickly it'll dry and help them style their hair.

    on left, reviewer with wet, medium-length brown hair. on right, same reviewer with hair blow-dried and styled with the dual dryer and brush above
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OH MY LANTA. PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I found this one TikTok and saw the gal's review and had to buy it. I have thick hair and this dries my hair in less than 15 minutes. PLUS I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don’t want to!! It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously my favorite styling tool. Seriously so in love." —Sydney

    Price: $27.91+ (originally $44.87)

    30. THE Amazon Coat for 41% off with a lining so cozy it'll definitely keep them snug as a bug when they head down a snow-covered hill in a picture-perfect sled or, you know, run out to grab some coffee.

    buzzfeed editor maitland quitmeyer in the green coat
    BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer

    I can confirm that *many* of us on the BuzzFeed Shopping team own and love this coat! This includes lil' ol' me! I wore it for the first time last winter and was almost TOO warm. It's perfectly heavy and the lined hood is the coziest thing ever — I felt like I was lounging on a built-in pillow when wearing it in the car.

    Promising review: "SO WARM. So stylish! I am so in love with this coat. It seems very well put together and heavy and sturdy. I am usually a size L/XL in everything and the large fits perfectly with the zippers up on the sides. It gets a bit narrow around the hips but it's adjustable so it's fine! Absolutely love this coat ❤️" —Lauren

    Price: $89.99 (originally $159.99, available in sizes 2XS–5X and 13 styles)

    Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    31. 53% off a leakproof Bentgo five-compartment bento box to really upgrade the packed lunch game and end the suffering of cleaning the bottoms of soggy, spilled-in lunchboxes. With 46K+ 5-star reviews, you can't go wrong with gifting this lunchtime essential.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Take a look at some of our picks for awesome Amazon lunch boxes, too!

    Promising review: "We have had the Bentgo plastic lunch boxes for a long time now and we absolutely ADORE them! Seriously, I will never use another brand of lunch boxes again! Never. Ever. We started by just buying one Bentgo lunchbox for each child to see if it was something that would work for our busy family. We are so glad we did. All we could think was, why in the world did we not do this before? It was totally worth the investment. The plastic Bentgo lunch boxes were just the right size for our kids. The portion sections of the boxes were great and we love how the lunchbox comes in just two simple pieces. No more washing three to four containers and lids from each lunchbox every day per kid. We went from washing a total of more than 10+ containers and an additional 10+ lids a day (three school kids) to only washing three. The best part is that they rinse off so easily. They are even dishwasher safe! They are so easy to wash that our kids wash their own lunch boxes and we check them. Plus no leaks! —Review Queen

    Price: $18.99 (originally $39.99; available in eight colors)

    32. The original Peloton bike for 24% off (that's $350 in savings) if your family been tempted for years to invest in one — this is the cheapest this one's been! It'll make a great gift for the entire household.

    A model using the peloton, which has a 4 x 2 foot footprint (smaller than the average yoga mat)
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Before investing into the Peloton Bike, my husband and I bought a cheap Amazon indoor bike and used it with the Peloton app. We gave ourselves one year to see if we liked it. The cheap bike and app worked really well!! Don’t be fooled, the app provides a ton. You can get a VERY similar experience with a cheaper bike and using Peloton’s app. That all being said, we wanted to take our indoor biking journey to the next step and took advantage of the Amazon Prime day Deal and got the bike and free set-up. Everything went SUPER smoothly. The bike is great and adds some extras that the app alone just doesn’t do. Currently, I am 24 weeks pregnant. I have been biking before I was pregnant as well. Robin has SO many awesome prenatal rides, prenatal strength classes. It’s really helped me stay fit during my second pregnancy. I wish I had this for the first! The app some also provides SO much more than just biking. There’s yoga, there’s, meditation, there’s a ton of different classes to keep you fit during pregnancy. The instructors and music are just top notch. Don’t sleep on the Peloton experience. Here’s a pro tip for you if you are on the fence with purchasing the bike, I called my health insurance company and they are giving me $350 towards the bike as a health and wellness rebate. Hope this review helps!" —Linda

    Price: $1,095 (originally $1,445)

    33. A 2021 Apple iPad for 23% off with a 10.2 inch display so you can stay connected on the go — it has the power of a computer but in a perfectly portable package! The holidays are just around the corner and your dad would be more-than-thrilled to replace his that has a cracked screen.

    A model using the grey ipad in a dock
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My 5 year old iPad was ready to give up the ghost so after some research decided to buy the 9th gen. instead of the new 10. Everything I read pretty much said that unless you're doing really challenging tasks the processor in the 9th was more than adequate. On sale this was $150.00 less than the 10th gen. so it was a no brainer. Arrived on time (thanks Amazon) factory fresh. Works perfectly as I would expect; quicker and better screen quality than my old one. A great buy." —dbze

    Price: $303 (originally $398)

    34. A Bugaboo Turtle Air by Nuna Car Seat for 20% off for the soon-to-be parents in your life — it clips as easily into the car seat base as it does into the stroller dock, and it's so lightweight they won't break a sweat when bringing baby into the doctor's office.

    a bugaboo nuna car seat
    Amazon

    I used this car seat for the first 12 months of my son's life and it was absolutely invaluable. It was a breeze to install, wasn't difficult to carry around (until he got a bit chunkier, but that was a *me* problem not the car seat's haha) and was compatible with our Bugaboo stroller. Once my son grew out of it I was able to strip it and clean it in the wash before storing it away for my eventual next child. It's definitely an item we wouldn't have been able to survive without.

    Price: $383.20 (originally $479; available in two colors)

    35. A Renpho percussion massager for 33% plus an additional 5% off — a perfect gift for your work wife who is forever complaining about the knots in her back (no thanks to sitting at a desk all day).

    A person holding the handle of a black massage gun
    amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the massager in action. 

    Promising review: "My husband bought me a massage gun for Christmas. I opened it, and it had been used (yuck) so I said, let's return it. My daughter in law got one for Christmas as well. We put an end on each one, and we compared them. Mine was from Sharper Image/Costco, hers was this model Renpho. Mine in comparison was not powerful, did not go as fast, and just didn't do much for me. They look similar but they were NOT. So I returned mine, and I ordered this Renpho. Due to the holidays, there were delays with the shipment. I was soooo disappointed because I was looking forward to trying it on my aching feet with plantar fasciitis. I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, and I opened the box to find an UNUSED, BRAND NEW massage gun with all the attachments. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L Johnson

    Price: $56.99 (originally $89.99; available in three colors)

    Clip the 5% off coupon before checking out to get an extra discounted price!

    36. A heated eye massager for 62% off — plus an extra 20% off — complete with five different massage modes and Bluetooth music so they can fully indulge and relax while relieving pain from eye strain and headaches.

    Reviewer wearing black over eye massager mask
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer

    Price$39.43 (originally $129.99; available in four colors)

    37. A Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for 26% because even if your mom absolutely adores a hardcover novel there is something to be said for a gadget that’ll help them bring 10+ books on that very long cruise their taking in 2024. They can customize it with all their favorite fonts and layouts and organize their virtual shelves (incredible) and it's waterproof!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the green Kindle in action.

    Promising review: "I am so happy to be reading more, and I find it easier to take around with me than carrying my book around. Easy to travel with, and battery life is amazing. I initially was skeptical because I love holding a physical book but ever since I received my new Paperwhite, everything has changed. Lightweight, and so functional and easy to use. I love the option it can bounce off from your phone if you don't have time the capability. I have the free trial of Kindle Unlimited and its the best. I have been reading books and downloaded so much. LOVE LOVE LOVE THE GREEN COLOR it is so pretty." —eileeenie

    Price: $139.99 (originally $189.99; available in three colors)

    38. A dentist-recommended WaterPik for up to 50% to keep their pearly whites looking, well, pearly white! Because they keep mentioning getting one.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered the Aquarius model and have used it twice daily for a week. Guess what? No more bleeding gums! And after every use, my mouth feels like it was cleaned by a dental hygienist. Love, love, love this thing, and it's super easy to use! After reading numerous reviews here, I have to say that it makes a low, vibrating noise when in use, but it's not loud. Buy one. You'll love it. I'll never be without a WaterPik again!" —Nancy A. Keller

    Price: $49.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors).

    39. A Roomba robot vacuum for 45% off so they can watch their house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. A gift that'll simply keep on giving.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

    Price: $164.99 (originally $299.99)

    40. A long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet lip tint that's 40% off for the beauty pro on your list. It'll give their pout a smooth, ultra-pigmented stain with a silky finish, *and* it also has a lightweight feel that's not sticky or clumpy!