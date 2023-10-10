BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Your House Is Legit Going To Be Mad At You If You Miss These Fall Prime Day Home Deals

    There might be no place like home, but there’s also no time like Prime Day to get serious savings on everything from cleaning must-haves to trendy decor.

    Chelsea Stuart
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Samantha Wieder
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. 25% off a Casper Original Hybrid Mattress that won't creak or send you rolling directly into the middle like a deflating air mattress.

    Casper original hybrid
    Amazon

    I've been sleeping on a Queen-size Casper Hybrid mattress for a few months now and WOW did I not know what I was missing!!! I previously opted for cheaper bed-in-a-box options that were fine, but just didn't even compare to Casper. I am a stomach sleeper and I prefer my bed to be super squishy but I also know that's terrible for my spine. The Casper Hybrid has a combination of springs and foam (with three ergonomic zones that alleviate spinal pressure) so it's extremely comfortable *and* supportive. I also love the extra edge support because my cats are bed hogs and I often end up pushed to the side so at least I'm not rolling off! 

    Price$821.25+ (originally $1,095+; available in sizes Twin–California King)

    2. 45% off a Roomba robot vacuum so you can watch your house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. Technology can be great.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

    Price: $164.99 (originally $299.99)

    3. Or 43% off a Hoover ~PowerMax~ vacuum designed with pet households in mind — it has a HEPA filter, multipurpose pet tools, and an extra-large dirt container so you can clean for longer. I stopped sneezing just thinking about this.

    Reviewer&#x27;s dog next to the vacuum full of pet hair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This vacuum is AMAZING! I have two dogs and two cats, meaning I have a lot of hair, dander, sand, and dirt in my home. This vacuum gets ALL the hair off everything. Has attachments to reach hair in hard to reach areas! The suction power is so strong, gets every grain of sand." —Ally C.

    Price: $119.99 (originally $209.99)

    4. OR 32% off a Shark vacuum designed for people with allergies (I'm about to breathe a sigh of relief between sneezes) — it deep cleans powerfully according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and an extra-large dust capacity so you can clean longer without emptying the bin.

    A reviewer&#x27;s image of the dust-filled vacuum with five star review text saying it&#x27;s amazing it&#x27;s a no brainer stop looking and buy this vacuum
    amazon.com

    And the included attachments (including an upholstery brush) are designed to pick up pet hair, no problem!

    Promising review: "So I never write reviews but I just had to write this one. I usually use a Dyson multiple times a week on the area rug in my living room. This $500 piece of junk really wasn’t doing a great job at anything related to cleaning. So my cleaning ladies recommended this vacuum, and When it arrived I immediately vacuumed the 5x7 foot rug in the living room. In the picture, you can see what came out of that rug in less than a minute. I am amazed and disgusted at the same time but the fact is, this thing is great! Not just for the price, but generally — for any price, this is the best vacuum I’ve ever owned. It has great suction power on carpet and hardwood floors and for stairs, it even gets the tight corners because it’s so powerful. As for cleaning up hair — I have three dogs, and all the hair is gone off my rug. I used to have to do this by hand with the Dyson attachment for upholstery, on all fours, etc. it would take me over an hour. I am so glad I bought this thing! The only couple of cons I need to mention is that it’s definitely on the heavier side and doesn’t fit into the areas under the couch. I used the hose but it’s very stiff so it’s kind of difficult to maneuver without having the vacuum fall over. This may have to do with how new the unit is, but it’s just something to note. Still definitely highly recommend this vacuum. It’s a no-brainer." —Verenice B.

    Price: $149.99 (originally $219.99)

    5. Up to 52% off an artificial fir Christmas tree because the holidays will be here before we know it!

    artificial tree next to a fireplace
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I absolutely love it. Nobody could tell it was fake because it's  so full. It was on sale, too. It was originally like $429 or something like that and I got it for $129. I thought I would never ever get a fake one but this brand is very expensive and for $129 that was a steal." —JF

    Price: $150.13 for the 7-foot tree (originally $309.99; available in various sizes though not all are on sale)

    6. Up to 33% off the Samsung Frame TV — if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV, this is a must. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen — and then turn on your favorite show when you're ready to binge!

    reviewer&#x27;s tv with painting on it and five star review text saying &quot;wow! best tv I ever purchased&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame TV for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the TV in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This TV is well worth the money." —Lindsey

    Price: $997.98+ (originally $1,497.99 for the 55-inch)

    7. 24% off a human-sized dog bed if you secretly wish you could Freaky Friday with your pup and trade your 9–5 for their nap-all-day lifestyle.

    model in human-size dog bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I don't know who is happier, me or the dog. Of course, he loves the included blanket very much. I use it in our sun room to read with him happily lying beside me." —Kindle Customer

    Price: $151.99 (originally $199.99; available in five colors)

    8. A gorg wall-mounted headboard for up to 41% off — the upholstery (and tufting, if you go that route) just screams EXPENSIVE even if it really isn't 🤫

    Amazon

    Promising review: "This headboard is beautiful! It’s very aesthetic and completes the whole room. We had bought one of the fancy adjustable beds but didn’t come with a headboard! The headboard was easy and simple to install! You will not be disappointed with your purchase!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $95.19+ (originally $159.99; available in Queen and King sizes and four styles)

    9. 27% off a set of eight fridge organizer bins for making it easier to actually take stock of what's in there, so you can get to that guac before it goes bad.

    a reviewer photo of a fridge organized using the clear bins
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I finally organized my refrigerator. I love how it came out. The bins are nice and clear so you can see everything, and the sturdiness is incredible. Definitely would recommend. I will be buying more to organize other things in the kitchen and bathroom."—Amazon Customer 

    Price: $22.49 (originally $30.68)

    10. 25% off a Breville espresso machine because you've been tempted to buy one and have been waiting for an excuse. Here it is!

    the coffee machine
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've been really happy with the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine. The stylish design and built-in grinder make me feel like a true coffee connoisseur. The quick heat-up time and adjustable grind size make it easy to customize my perfect shot. And the programmable shot volume ensures consistent espresso shots every time. Plus, the added bonus of being able to claim the title of 'at-home barista' is a definite plus. Highly recommend this machine to any coffee lover out there!" —Ashleigh Johnson

    Price: $559.95 (originally $749.95; available in two colors)

    11. Up to 34% off an all-in-one nonstick pan from our Goodful collection if you've run all of your current options into the ground. This versatile lil' bebe can replace your frying pan, saute pan, sauce pan, stockpot, wok pan, skillet, AND braiser all in one go.

    sage green all-in-one Goodful pan
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The best overall pan that I’ve ever used. Browns and caramelizes perfectly every time! So easy to clean it almost cleans itself. I can’t say enough about this pan! Worth three times what they charge for it. Solid gold 5 stars!!" —Barefootdude

    Price: $53.03+ (originally $79.99; available in seven colors)

    12. 35% off a KitchenAid Artisan Mini stand mixer (it holds 3.5 quarts!) that won't overtake their kitchen but will certainly help them bake dozens of cookies with way less effort.

    A reviewer&#x27;s red mixer compared to the full size
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was a gift for our 93 year-old mother to replace a vintage KitchenAid mixer that had come to the end of its life. We needed this smaller size to fit in a cupboard built specifically for the departed mixer, so it could not be over 13" tall, plus it could not be excessively heavy if mom was to lift and move it around. The mini was perfect and the handle on the mixing bowl also helps as we deal with some limitations caused by arthritis. 3.5 quarts is perfect for the type of baking she loves doing -- totally sufficient for a large batch of cookies, a normal size cake, plenty of dough for rolls to serve at a family gathering (she's obviously not running a bakery) and there really is nothing mini about the mixer! After using the beaters and dough hook that are standard -- mom is ecstatic! She's back to baking and loves the upgrades that have occurred over the last 40 plus years." —peaceful1

    Price: $246.99 (originally $379.99; available in 10 colors).

    13. 50% off the newest generation (it's 50% faster!) of the Amazon HD Fire TV stick which you can simply plug into your existing TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music you want at the push of a button.

    fire tv remote
    Amazon

    Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for a type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

    Promising review: "We were a little hesitant about trying this but have a beautiful TV that was just a little too old to be a smart TV. We were connecting our laptop via USB cable and that was a pain with the cable running across the living room. After a friend suggested this we were still in debate...would it work? Could we figure it out? Would it be a pain to use? We are not tech experts so any changes are usually challenging. But it was so easy. We did it in 15 minutes and were already adding to our watchlist. Literally thousands of shows to choose from. Old favorites, new exclusives, and movies galore. Alexa is there to help. So happy with this purchase and much cheaper than buying a new TV. Thank you Amazon for another great product." —Lucy

    Price: $19.99 (originally $39.99)

    If you have a 4K TV, get the 4K Fire Stick, which is currently 54% off — get it for $22.99 (originally $49.99).

    14. Up to 37% off a set of extra soft cooling bed sheets that so many reviewers with insomnia, night sweats, and overheating issues swear by that you might never consider buying another set of sheets again. Reviewers are also obsessed with how well these sheets wash and maintain quality over time. Bonus? These come in so many colors it's basically *impossible* not to find one to match your room's aesthetic.

    Beige sheets on a bed
    amazon.com

    Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the Twin size). 

    Promising review: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" —Julia Monroe

    Price: $29.72+ (originally $46.97+; available in sizes twin–California king and 40 colors)

    15. Or 42% off a set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.

    A reviewers made bed with white sheets and review text &quot;so soft and comfy&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." —J. Marshall

    Price: $29.72+ (originally $50.97+; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns).

    16. 54% off an Echo Dot with voice-control technology so you can tell Alexa to play music, send messages, tell you the news or weather, control smart devices, make purchases...and so much more. Speak, and it shall be so.

    The dot with text &quot;Alex, what is the weather?&quot;
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We waited years to purchase one of these gadgets thinking we'd have no use for it. Boy, did that turn out to be an untruth. The Echo Dot sits in our kitchen and accepts voice commands from most of the rooms in our house. Now, we use Alexa for everything, from music while cooking and cleaning, to asking random questions while watching TV to inquire if an actor is dead or alive. The sound quality is very good, and we love all of the 'hands free' options it supports. We are very satisfied with this purchase." —doormold

    Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99)

    17. Or 54% off an Echo Show 8, which not only allows you to take video calls and set reminders, but it can also be converted into a digital frame that plays your most cherished memories on a loop. You can also manage other smart devices in your home. Plus, it makes following weekday recipes even easier with its larger screen. What's not to love?

    the echo show with a multi-way video call on the screen
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I recently upgraded my smart home display from an Echo Show 5 to the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) and I am really impressed with the improvements. The HD smart display is much larger and clearer, perfect for viewing video content or recipes while cooking. The stereo speakers also provide a much better audio experience compared to the previous model. Plus, Alexa works seamlessly with all of my smart home devices to control everything from my lighting to my thermostat. Overall, I am very satisfied with my purchase and would recommend the Echo Show 8 to anyone looking for an upgrade from their Echo Show 5 or just a high-quality smart display in general." —Larry Stinson

    Price: $59.99 (originally $129.99; available in two colors and various bundles)

    18. 45% off a Vitamix 5200 blender — this baby chops, grinds, blends, emulsifies, and can even heat up soup! Reviewers say its worth it, and on sale?? Even better.

    Reviewers blender with fruit and spinach and five-star review text &quot;ah-maz-ing!&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got this for a super steal on Black Friday after having broken the Hamilton beach blender I used to have. I hated that blender and as such didn’t use it unless I had to. So when it broke and it was time for a new one I wanted one that I wouldn’t hate. This blends wonderfully. Smooth and quick even for a smaller amount of liquid. Nothing gets stuck under the blades. It is easy to clean. It’s a dream. I’m already stocking my freezer with frozen fruits for smoothies, making almond milk and generally looking forward to soups and such to make the most of this mighty guy. It does take significant real estate on the shelf but it’s worth it to have a blender that doesn’t suck. The best Black Friday deal." —Kaitlyn Morar

    Price: $299.95 (originally $549.99; deal only available on the black version)

    19. 30% off a Tushy 2.0 bidet attachment for pampering your patootie. Not only will it help you use less TP, but it also just leaves you feeling cleaner after you go.

    Tushy

    One BuzzFeed Shopping editor raves: "This is the bidet I use and 100% recommend to my friends, family, and to you, dear reader. Installation was pretty simple; from start to poop it took about 15 minutes. The sensation is...interesting...to say the least but you definitely get used to it. In fact, I recently moved apartments and it's taken me a while to hook up the bidet (I'm a procrastinator, OK?!). Oh, how I've missed my bidet during this time (and I'm sure my butt feels the same way). But seriously, I cannot stress how life-changing getting a bidet is."

    Price: $47.99 (originally $69; available in two colors)

    20. 33% off a TP-Link Wi-Fi extender to boost your service throughout the whole house, even in those dead zones where your movies or files always buffer.

    the wi-fi extender plugged into the wall
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My neighbor is gracious enough to share her Wi-Fi but I don't get a great signal throughout my place... This was the perfect fix and super easy to install. Almost plug and play. I downloaded the tether app and connected the network to the extender then logged on to the new network and now have full signal through my place on every device I have on the network. 👍 All you need is the password to the desired network OR access to the router and you're in." —Bradley Martinez

    Price: $29.99 (originally $44.99)

    21. 20% off a Ruggable machine-washable rug so your living room can stay looking on-point and elegant despite your children's spilling skills.

    reviewer image of rug in living room
    amazon.com

    Check out Ruggable's landing page for more Prime Day Deals!

    Promising review: "Amazing. Well worth the price. I love the two-piece design. Looks great. Very slip resistant, doesn't move at all. No need for rug grippers or protectors for hardwood. My kids already tested it out by dumping a cup of strawberry milk on the rug. It didn't leak through to the hardwood. Then we just threw it in the washer. I'm going to fill my house with these." —MattSand

    Price: $79.20+ (originally $99+; available in multiple colors and sizes)

    22. 42% off an automatic food dispenser so you no longer have to worry if you've fed your fur baby or not. It holds up to 50 portions and can release food up to six times a day!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The mechanism is so quiet, it makes no more sound than I did when I would feed her manually. Add that to the programmable portion sizes and meal schedule, and this actually solves *two* of my problems: my cat’s desire to have breakfast at 5 AM and her tendency to eat too much and then throw up. I can set this to give her a half-portion at 5 and then follow it up a few hours later with a second half-portion to get her through to dinner. All the wins!" —Chris Galbreath

    Price: $52.24+ (originally $89.99+; available in two sizes and two colors)

    23. 32% off a 20-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance container set made of BPA-free Tritan plastic that's designed to *stay* crystal clear and not absorb any odors. They are truly leak-proof (perfect for meal prep or lunches!) and have built-in venting lids for easy reheating.

    the full 20-piece set
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These containers are great for a pantry in a kitchen. I actually ran out of containers to store everything. I would definitely buy these again. They hold a lot of baking and cooking items plus they are airtight. I love that they can stack on top of each other to save room. I bought some peel-off chalk labels to label each container. My pantry is now organized after 20 years." —P. Reid

    Price: $129.99 (originally $189.99)

    24. 25% off a Tineco Floor ONE S5 Pro 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum that'll make easy work of cleaning up wet and dry messes. Perhaps best of all, it's self-cleaning so you NEVER have to touch a dirty roller!!!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this to replace my Bissell Crosswave. I liked the idea that it was cordless and had self cleaning. With $100 off and stellar reviews I pulled the trigger. It’s BETTER than what I had imagined!! My floor has never been cleaner and cleaning has never been easier! It is self propelled which is marvelous for my old back. No need to press any buttons. It automatically cleans and vacuums. It lets you know when the dirty water needs to be cleaned. And it has an auto clean function that cleans the roller. I HIGHLY recommend this product." —Mom2Lilli

    Price: $449 (originally $599.99)

    25. Up to 20% off a gorgeous and reviewer-beloved Caraway nonstick ceramic cookware set — at its cheapest price ever! If you love going from stove to oven, these are safe up to 550°!

    the coral pan set
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My cream set arrived over the weekend and I’ve had a chance to cook a few meals already. I am quite honestly stunned — I didn’t know cookware could be so delightful to use (and look at!!). The nonstick aspect is second to none which obviously makes cooking easier (and healthier since I use less oil than I otherwise would) but it also translates to the easiest cleaning ever. A splash of soap, water, and a sponge and it is ready to go for the next meal. I add about a tablespoon of olive oil to the pan prior to turning on the heat and the cookware seems to reach ideal cooking temps within a minute or two at low/medium heat settings. My favorite thing so far is the Dutch Oven because I’ve been able to bake bread at 450* in the oven and it turned out beautifully. 10/10 would recommend – already consider this to be a staple in our household!" —Matthew B

    Price: $316+ (originally $395; available in six colors)

    26. 40% off a TikTok-famous spherical ice maker so you can enjoy ~aesthetic~ ice (that also melts more slowly). It even comes with an included bin + scoop for storing/serving your extras so you'll always have plenty of ice.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our small freezer doesn’t have an ice maker so these are the PERFECT addition. Super easy. Just dump water in up to the line, snap them together and throw into the freezer. Soon you have your first batch of all the spheres. I twist slightly to get the top to separate and then give the lower a little twist and dump. It is that easy. I had some silicone trays that were super stubborn - these are a dream! Dump them into the bin that comes with them and fill up again! They are a great size for everything and large enough that they don’t melt too fast. I even make iced coffee with them. Everyone in our house is loving this ice! The bin and scoop are just bonus! This set is worth every penny!" —JnKBos

    Price: $17.99+ (originally $29.99; available in three colors)

    27. Up to 56% off a pair of spindle side chairs for farmhouse homes with an upscale touch.

    two chairs facing away from each other in empty room
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These were cheaper than any other chairs we found online. Excellent quality. Sturdy, attractive, and easy to put together. We absolutely love them and they work perfect for our dining room." —Tessa

    Price: $150.79+ (originally $295.20; available in eight colors)

    28. 60% off a cushioned bath pillow that'll support your neck, your back, and your need to relax and unwind after a rather unpleasant day. You deserve it!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Bath Haven is a small business.

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this!!! Five stars all the way! I love soaking in baths but always had to use two or more towels every time to cushion my tailbone / neck from crunching against the hard tub. With this bath bed though, I am relaxing in delightful comfort the entire time and no longer have any pressure on my tailbone or head against the hard surface. Feels like I’m laying on a cloud." —Ashley

    Price: $34.39+ (originally $84.99; available in four styles)

    29. 34% off a plush comforter because it'll pretty much transform your bedroom into a luxury suite at a 5-star hotel. Literally all you have to do is put it on top of your bed. You're welcome.

    White comforter on a bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is our second one of these comforters. Our first lasted four years and is still in pretty good shape, but I wanted a new color. I am so impressed by the quality and price of these. I ordered the extended queen size this time, and it is perfectly roomy! Definitely recommend. They aren't super hot, and we even use ours in the summer." —Cassie T.

    Price: $23.26+ (originally $34.99; available in six colors and in eight sizes)

    30. Up to 40% off a glass mushroom lamp that's itty bitty and oh-so-pretty. Even if you don't have ~mushroom~ on your side table, this tiny guy will fit right in.

    white striped mushroom lamp made of glass
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The quality is very nice and we are happy with this purchase. The lamp is a frosted white glass when off and then a warm yellow glow when it's turned on." —Tiffany CA

    Price: $29.98+ (originally $49.99+; available in eight styles)

    31. 37% off the fan-favorite ChomChom pet hair roller if you love your pets but hate how much they shed...on everything. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!

    Reviewer photo of a black pillow covered in white dog hair and you can clearly see which side they brushed with the fur remover because all the dog hair is gone in that section
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie

    Price: $19.99 (originally $31.95)

    32. 59% off an XXL Philips airfryer (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you and the entire fam can enjoy all the mozzarella sticks, french fries, and other fried delights you could ever want without the oily mess of traditional fryers.

    a reviewer photo of the air fryer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Had this air fryer for a few months now and I am really impressed! it is really easy to use. It is well constructed, doesn't feel cheep and I am shocked as how easy it is to use and how well it works. The non-stick surfaces help significantly with cleanup. Consider your counter/storage space as this is a sizable unit. Another great product with the Phillips name on it!" —ANTHONY W.

    Price: $142.45 (originally $349.95)

    33. 24% off (that's $350 off) the original Peloton bike if you've been tempted for years to invest in one — this is the cheapest this one's been!

    A model using the peloton, which has a 4 x 2 foot footprint (smaller than the average yoga mat)
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Before investing into the Peloton Bike, my husband and I bought a cheap Amazon indoor bike and used it with the Peloton app. We gave ourselves one year to see if we liked it. The cheap bike and app worked really well!! Don’t be fooled, the app provides a ton. You can get a VERY similar experience with a cheaper bike and using Peloton’s app. That all being said, we wanted to take our indoor biking journey to the next step and took advantage of the Amazon Prime day Deal and got the bike and free set-up. Everything went SUPER smoothly. The bike is great and adds some extras that the app alone just doesn’t do. Currently, I am 24 weeks pregnant. I have been biking before I was pregnant as well. Robin has SO many awesome prenatal rides, prenatal strength classes. It’s really helped me stay fit during my second pregnancy. I wish I had this for the first! The app some also provides SO much more than just biking. There’s yoga, there’s, meditation, there’s a ton of different classes to keep you fit during pregnancy. The instructors and music are just top notch. Don’t sleep on the Peloton experience. Here’s a pro tip for you if you are on the fence with purchasing the bike, I called my health insurance company and they are giving me $350 towards the bike as a health and wellness rebate. Hope this review helps!" —Linda

    Price: $1,095 (originally $1,445)

    34. Up to 49% off a crib— if you're looking for chic nursery options without the beige baby aesthetic, this is here for you! The crib is also available with attachments to turn it into a toddler bed, so all this furniture can grow with your kiddo!

    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "This crib was easy to assemble, it took my husband and me about 30 minutes. The color is beautiful. I also love that it can convert to a toddler bed for future use. Highly recommend." —Karla LeJeune

    Price: $183.64+ (originally $359.99; available in three colors)

    35. Or 38% off a three-in-one convertible metal crib that'll transform later on into a toddler bed, and then a daybed — plus this vintagey gold finish is just too cute. The perfect centerpiece for your nursery!

    The crib in a nursery
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this crib!! Was easy for my husband and I to build. Took roughly 30 minutes. The color is more of an antique gold look which I absolutely love for my space! Highly recommend!" —Alicia

    Price: $243.65 (originally $392.99; available in four finishes)

    36. 40% off a veggie chopper and slicer because if chopping is the part of cooking you dread the most, it's totally fine to call a helpful little gadget in to assist.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had this in my saved items forever because it was a nice to have item that wasn't getting prioritized. Summer temps hit and I decided to get it because I love a good chopped salad. This thing is awesome! I use less dishes (no cutting boards) and it takes me just a few seconds to have a bowl full of chopped veggies. I rinse it off between uses and then stick it in the dishwasher once a week. It is sharp so be careful! I love this chopper!!" —Jessica Adams

    Price: $23.95 (originally $39.99, available in three colors)

    37. Up to 51% off a large Brita water pitcher with a 10-cup capacity because it's pretty tough to meet your family's hydration goals with water that tastes...let's just say, at best, funky.

    a reviewer photo of the pitcher
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was getting tired of lugging heavy packs of bottled water home, not to mention my growing concern about the plastic waste in the landfills. After a lot of research, I settled on this one and have not been disappointed. I was concerned about the taste as we don't have the best water in my city. However, I have been extremely pleased with the taste and how fast it filters the water. I would recommend this to anyone." —Double R 

    Price: $26.36+ (originally $53.79; available in three colors). 

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.


