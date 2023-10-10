Your House Is Legit Going To Be Mad At You If You Miss These Fall Prime Day Home Deals

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
1. 25% off a Casper Original Hybrid Mattress that won't creak or send you rolling directly into the middle like a deflating air mattress.
2. 45% off a Roomba robot vacuum so you can watch your house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. Technology can be great.
3. Or 43% off a Hoover ~PowerMax~ vacuum designed with pet households in mind — it has a HEPA filter, multipurpose pet tools, and an extra-large dirt container so you can clean for longer. I stopped sneezing just thinking about this.
4. OR 32% off a Shark vacuum designed for people with allergies (I'm about to breathe a sigh of relief between sneezes) — it deep cleans powerfully according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and an extra-large dust capacity so you can clean longer without emptying the bin.
5. Up to 52% off an artificial fir Christmas tree because the holidays will be here before we know it!
6. Up to 33% off the Samsung Frame TV — if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV, this is a must. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen — and then turn on your favorite show when you're ready to binge!
7. 24% off a human-sized dog bed if you secretly wish you could Freaky Friday with your pup and trade your 9–5 for their nap-all-day lifestyle.
8. A gorg wall-mounted headboard for up to 41% off — the upholstery (and tufting, if you go that route) just screams EXPENSIVE even if it really isn't 🤫
9. 27% off a set of eight fridge organizer bins for making it easier to actually take stock of what's in there, so you can get to that guac before it goes bad.
10. 25% off a Breville espresso machine because you've been tempted to buy one and have been waiting for an excuse. Here it is!
11. Up to 34% off an all-in-one nonstick pan from our Goodful collection if you've run all of your current options into the ground. This versatile lil' bebe can replace your frying pan, saute pan, sauce pan, stockpot, wok pan, skillet, AND braiser all in one go.
12. 35% off a KitchenAid Artisan Mini stand mixer (it holds 3.5 quarts!) that won't overtake their kitchen but will certainly help them bake dozens of cookies with way less effort.
13. 50% off the newest generation (it's 50% faster!) of the Amazon HD Fire TV stick which you can simply plug into your existing TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music you want at the push of a button.
14. Up to 37% off a set of extra soft cooling bed sheets that so many reviewers with insomnia, night sweats, and overheating issues swear by that you might never consider buying another set of sheets again. Reviewers are also obsessed with how well these sheets wash and maintain quality over time. Bonus? These come in so many colors it's basically *impossible* not to find one to match your room's aesthetic.
15. Or 42% off a set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.
16. 54% off an Echo Dot with voice-control technology so you can tell Alexa to play music, send messages, tell you the news or weather, control smart devices, make purchases...and so much more. Speak, and it shall be so.
17. Or 54% off an Echo Show 8, which not only allows you to take video calls and set reminders, but it can also be converted into a digital frame that plays your most cherished memories on a loop. You can also manage other smart devices in your home. Plus, it makes following weekday recipes even easier with its larger screen. What's not to love?
18. 45% off a Vitamix 5200 blender — this baby chops, grinds, blends, emulsifies, and can even heat up soup! Reviewers say its worth it, and on sale?? Even better.
19. 30% off a Tushy 2.0 bidet attachment for pampering your patootie. Not only will it help you use less TP, but it also just leaves you feeling cleaner after you go.
20. 33% off a TP-Link Wi-Fi extender to boost your service throughout the whole house, even in those dead zones where your movies or files always buffer.
21. 20% off a Ruggable machine-washable rug so your living room can stay looking on-point and elegant despite your children's spilling skills.
22. 42% off an automatic food dispenser so you no longer have to worry if you've fed your fur baby or not. It holds up to 50 portions and can release food up to six times a day!
23. 32% off a 20-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance container set made of BPA-free Tritan plastic that's designed to *stay* crystal clear and not absorb any odors. They are truly leak-proof (perfect for meal prep or lunches!) and have built-in venting lids for easy reheating.
24. 25% off a Tineco Floor ONE S5 Pro 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum that'll make easy work of cleaning up wet and dry messes. Perhaps best of all, it's self-cleaning so you NEVER have to touch a dirty roller!!!
25. Up to 20% off a gorgeous and reviewer-beloved Caraway nonstick ceramic cookware set — at its cheapest price ever! If you love going from stove to oven, these are safe up to 550°!
26. 40% off a TikTok-famous spherical ice maker so you can enjoy ~aesthetic~ ice (that also melts more slowly). It even comes with an included bin + scoop for storing/serving your extras so you'll always have plenty of ice.
28. 60% off a cushioned bath pillow that'll support your neck, your back, and your need to relax and unwind after a rather unpleasant day. You deserve it!
29. 34% off a plush comforter because it'll pretty much transform your bedroom into a luxury suite at a 5-star hotel. Literally all you have to do is put it on top of your bed. You're welcome.
30. Up to 40% off a glass mushroom lamp that's itty bitty and oh-so-pretty. Even if you don't have ~mushroom~ on your side table, this tiny guy will fit right in.
31. 37% off the fan-favorite ChomChom pet hair roller if you love your pets but hate how much they shed...on everything. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!
32. 59% off an XXL Philips airfryer (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you and the entire fam can enjoy all the mozzarella sticks, french fries, and other fried delights you could ever want without the oily mess of traditional fryers.
33. 24% off (that's $350 off) the original Peloton bike if you've been tempted for years to invest in one — this is the cheapest this one's been!
34. Up to 49% off a crib— if you're looking for chic nursery options without the beige baby aesthetic, this is here for you! The crib is also available with attachments to turn it into a toddler bed, so all this furniture can grow with your kiddo!
35. Or 38% off a three-in-one convertible metal crib that'll transform later on into a toddler bed, and then a daybed — plus this vintagey gold finish is just too cute. The perfect centerpiece for your nursery!
36. 40% off a veggie chopper and slicer because if chopping is the part of cooking you dread the most, it's totally fine to call a helpful little gadget in to assist.
37. Up to 51% off a large Brita water pitcher with a 10-cup capacity because it's pretty tough to meet your family's hydration goals with water that tastes...let's just say, at best, funky.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
