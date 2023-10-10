BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
If You’re A Parent, Here's What You'll Want To Buy Before Fall Prime Day Ends Tonight

Kids are expensive, so these smart savings on even smarter products are 100% worth it.

by Maitland Quitmeyer, Amanda Davis, Kit Stone

  A vacuum cleaner for up to 56% off designed just for your car, because your ride deserves to be as crumb-free as your home. This lil' guy plugs into your 12V outlets and sucks up all of the dirt, dead leaf particles, McDonalds french fry salt, and all the other detritus accumulating on the floors and seats — it has three attachments for detailing in alllll the nooks and crannies.

  Aaaand up to 79% off select Melissa & Doug toys to keep your kids occupied screen-free, like 34% off this learn-to-play piano for any prodigies in the making.

  Tie-dye crocs for kids for up to 59% off (plus Classic Crocs for *you* for up to 42% off) so the whole fam can walk in comfort all day (and pop those babies into sport mode needed). Reviewers say as soon as you put them on, you might not want to wear your other, regular shoes.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

1. A Graco 4Ever car seat for 34% off designed to provide *ten years* of use — the 4-in-1 design transitions from a rear-facing harness seat for infants all the way to a backless booster seat for kids from 40–120 pounds. Aka you're saving today on something you're going to use for an actual decade.

Amazon, amazon.com

Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor and mom Heather Braga has to say: "We have this car seat for my toddler and it's been spectacular. It was very easy to install (a huge bonus) and he's really gotten a kick out of having his own space to keep a snack and a drink when we're in the car. The harness doesn't fight me when I load my son into the car and the seat itself feels very cushy. This car seat is actually designed to last your child for 10 years – which is fantastic! It has a machine washable cover I was *very* glad to have after my kid jumped in a muddy puddle and promptly wiped his feet all over it... all the stains came right out! Don't sleep on this car seat...especially when it's *this* discounted."

Promising review: "We bought this exact car seat back in 2019 for my oldest. Knowing there are cheaper but decent other options, I considered buying a different car seat when our youngest was born. I did a ton of research and visited stores in person to check quality. Once again I bought this car seat! It’s expensive but worth every penny. Comfortable, easy to install, reclines and extends super easy. Has two cup holders which my oldest has designated for snacks and a drink. It’s held up perfectly after multiple messes/spills/washes! Can’t recommend this car seat more. If you’re wondering if you should spend the money, do it!" —Matt Keller

Price: $219.44 (originally $329.99)

2. A leak-proof, dishwasher-safe Bentgo bento lunch box for 53% off to revolutionize the school lunch game. The compartments make it easy to pack perfectly portioned lunches (and to ensure those cookies don't get soggy from the mac 'n' cheese).

amazon.com, amazon.com

Check out more Bentgo Prime Day deals here.

Promising review: "We use these boxes daily for my 2- and 3-year-old! They work great to pack a little snack in (which we often do for car rides) or to pack an entire lunch in. The different compartments allow for providing a variation of foods. We use fairly large whole grain bread so an entire sandwich does not fit in (usually 3/4). I do wish that spot was a wee bit bigger to fit an entire sandwich. But with that said, we own three of these and also a Bentgo Fresh box, which does fit the whole sandwich. Customer service is also amazing. First of all, I think a two-year warranty is fantastic. One of our Bentgo kids boxes somehow broke at a really weird spot making it not latch properly. I reached out to Bentgo and with just providing a picture, they sent out a brand new box! All in all I highly recommend. If you have a kid with a larger appetite, also look in to the Bentgo Fresh as it’s slightly larger." —Sam

Price: $18.99 (originally $39.99; available in eight colors)

3. A detangling brush for up to 47% off that over 40,000+ people have given a 5-star review to. There's no need to brush off your kid's (and TBH, YOUR) tears when their tangles try and ruin your morning. Use this pain-free option instead. You are ~knot~ losing to toddler tangles anymore!

amazon.com

Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair).

Promising review: "I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl, and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now." —Nguyen P.

Price: $9.59+ (originally $17.99; available in seven colors)

4. A Medela portable breast pump for 55% off (the best deal to date) with oval-shaped shields and a compact design — it only weighs 1.18 pounds! Reviewers love it for hands-free pumping, too.

The pump set
Amazon

Promising review: "This pump is the best I've ever used as a breastfeeding mom. I've used several in the past including other Medela brands. This one is more comfortable than my other Medela pump that the insurance provided before. One of the biggest bonuses for me being a busy mom is that it has far less pieces to pack for work (I have been missing part when I went to pump at work with my other Medela pump and couldnt pump until the parts arrived) — four basic things to pack that need to be cleaned after each use. Its far quicker to set up to start pumping and clean with each use. After I pump I don't have that feeling like there's more that could still be pumped off with this pump. I would definitely recommend this pump." —Amazon Customer

Price: $118.16 (originally $260.49)

5. A Roomba robot vacuum for 45% off (tied for the cheapest it's ever been!) so you can watch your house get cleaned while you tackle all of the other things on your to-do list. A parent's job is never done.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

Price: $164.99 (originally $299.99)

6. Or Shark vacuum for 32% off designed for people and families with allergies (I'm about to breathe a sigh of relief between sneezes) — it deep cleans powerfully according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and an extra large dust capacity so you can clean longer without emptying the bin.

A reviewer&#x27;s image of the dust-filled vacuum with five star review text saying it&#x27;s amazing it&#x27;s a no brainer stop looking and buy this vacuum
amazon.com

And the included attachments (including an upholstery brush) are designed to pick up pet hair, no problem!

Promising review: "So I never write reviews but I just had to write this one. I usually use a Dyson multiple times a week on the area rug in my living room. This $500 piece of junk really wasn’t doing a great job at anything related to cleaning. So my cleaning ladies recommended this vacuum, and When it arrived I immediately vacuumed the 5x7 foot rug in the living room. In the picture, you can see what came out of that rug in less than a minute. I am amazed and disgusted at the same time but the fact is, this thing is great! Not just for the price, but generally - for any price, this is the best vacuum I’ve ever owned. It has great suction power on carpet and hardwood floors and for stairs, it even gets the tight corners because it’s so powerful. As for cleaning up hair — I have three dogs, and all the hair is gone off my rug. I used to have to do this by hand with the dyson attachment for upholstery, on all fours, etc. it would take me over an hour. I am so glad I bought this thing! The only couple of cons I need to mention is that it’s definitely on the heavier side and doesn’t fit into the areas under the couch. I used the hose but it’s very stiff so it’s kind of difficult to maneuver without having the vacuum fall over. This may have to do with how new the unit is, but it’s just something to note. Still definitely highly recommend this vacuum. It’s a no brainer." —Verenice B.

Price: $149.99 (originally $219.99)

7. A lactation massager for 47% off with different heat + massage settings to help make breastfeeding a little more comfortable, plus deals on other Frida Favorite products for babies and parents alike.

The handheld massager
Amazon

Promising review: "I was hesitant to get this.. But it does exactly what it says. It gets hot with three settings and the vibrations aren’t weak. Really helped when I was breast feeding" —Amazon Customer

Price: $19 (originally $35.99) and shop all the Frida favorites deals here.

8. And the NoseFrieda for 36% off, a snot-sucking device that might make you gag to think about, but actually will come in so handy, according to parent reviewers.

The nose frieda device with hygiene filters
Amazon

Promising review: "I have this for my own children and get it for anyone I know having a baby. It’s so much easier than using a bulb syringe. I know some people think it seems gross, but you never get snot in your mouth since there is a filter and a long tube. It’s not glamorous, but it is highly effective!" —Mallie Shaw

Price: $14 (originally $21.99)

9. An EvenFlo all-terrain stroller wagon for 32% off that'll work on the pavement, the beach, and other surfaces. Oh, and help you cart quite a bit (including your kiddos).

the stroller with two toddlers in it
Amazon

Promising review: "This was purchased on a whim after visiting the zoo one day and seeing all the fun wagons. We knew we were going to need one for when our kids outgrew the stroller, and after doing a lot of research and watching reviews, we settled on this one. It has been one of the best purchases we've made. The wheels are smooth, the sun shades work incredibly well, and with the mesh on the sides, we can keep the sun off our child's head and they can still see around them. The extra storage bag is a great addition. We purchased the second seat for our infant and it works amazing well. The major downside is the tiny little cup holder and food tray you get with it. It's not very sufficient compared to the tray you get without the seat. The wagon position is perfect for pulling uphill, and the stroller position is great for neighborhood walks. The only other issue I have, which isn't really an issue, is that the front wheels WILL shake and wobble a lot unless there's weight over the wheels. I ended up putting a 25 lb dumbbell in the front to keep that from happening and it works great. Overall, fantastic product. We are very happy with it!" —Andrew Shaum

Price: $272 (originally $399.99; available in two colors)

10. A Bugaboo Turtle Air by Nuna Car Seat for 20% off — it clips as easily into the car seat base as it does into the stroller dock, and it's so lightweight they won't break a sweat when bringing baby into the doctor's office.

a bugaboo nuna car seat
Amazon

Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor and mom Heather Braga has to say: "I used this car seat for the first 12 months of my son's life and it was absolutely invaluable. It was a breeze to install, wasn't difficult to carry around (until he got a bit chunkier, but that was a *me* problem not the car seat's haha) and was compatible with our Bugaboo stroller. Once my son grew out of it I was able to strip it and clean it in the wash before storing it away for my eventual next child. It's definitely an item we wouldn't have been able to survive without."

Price: $383.20 (originally $479; available in two colors)

11. Tie-dye crocs for kids for up to 59% off (plus Classic Crocs for *you* for up to 42% off) so the whole fam can walk in comfort all day (and pop those babies into sport mode needed). Reviewers say as soon as you put them on, you might not want to wear your other, regular shoes.

tie dye crocs on adult and kids size feet
amazon.com

Promising review: "My 7 year old wears these everyday now. They are comfortable, no leave any marks on her feet, easy to rinse off when dirty, lightweight, and look cute! Would buy again." —Christell

Promising review: "I love these little shoes. They baby walks around looking at his feet, he just loves them. He doesn't take them off and appears to be very comfortable in them. Bright cheerful colors, with excellent traction on the bottom. Well worth the money! I even ordered another pair in the next size up." —Cindy Adkins

Price: kids tie-dye crocs for $31.47+ (originally $44.99; available in sizes 4 Toddler–6 Big Kid) and adult Crocs for $29+ (originally $49.99) and shop all the Croc deals here

And if you want to match like in this cuter-than-cute photo, you can get tie-dye Crocs in adult sizes for up to 55% off!

12. An inexpensive baby gate for 34% off featuring a pressure mount you'll adore because you won't have to drill holes into your walls (a big win). It's easy to install and easy for adults to open with one-hand, which you'll definitely be thankful for when you're trying to carry your toddler and open it at the same time.

amazon.com, amazon.com

This gate is capable of expanding to fit openings between 29–34 and 35-38.5 inches wide. This gate will not fit an opening between 34–35 inches. It also stands 30 inches tall. Make sure to measure your opening before you buy to ensure proper fit.

Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor and mom Heather Braga has to say: "Anyways, I have two of these gates in my home and it has been absolutely essential to keeping my toddler contained/safe in my split level home. We have a lot of stairs seemingly ALL OVER THE PLACE which is not ideal for a roaming toddler. It took my husband no time at all to put them up (shout out to the pressure mount feature) which was ideal. They're very simple for adults to open, but despite my son's best efforts he can't seem to figure it out (ideal as he's only a year and a half old). Would also be great for pet owners!"

Promising review: "Best gate I have ever owned. I have two small kids, a dog, and two cats. Plus lots of stairs. I have gone through so many gates in the last three years. Most broke over time or came loose. This gate is worth 20 stars. Amazing quality. It has stood the test of time! reliable, sturdy, easy to use, easy to install. The gate swings both ways! That's a HUGE plus. I feel so secure having it knowing that there is no way my kids or dog can knock it down or get over it. It is tall too. Buy this one. Coming from the girl who is the queen of gates. This one is one-and-done. IF we need to purchase more gates in the future I will come straight back to this product and seller." —L. Randall

Price: $29.86 (originally $44.99)

13. A three-pack of SwaddleMe swaddles for 30% off to keep your baby feeling cozy and secure as they drift off to sleep.

The swaddles in grey, blue swirl, and a bee print
Amazon

Promising review: "These are my favorite swaddles for the zipper along the feet that makes diaper changes a BREEZE. As you know sleep is precious and this makes it so much easier to change baby in the middle of the night. These paired with a footed sleeper that has a double zipper we were able to barely disturb baby for a diaper change! This means more sleep for us so a definite win!!" —Stephanie P.

Price: $25.89 (originally $36.99)

14. A veggie chopper and slicer for 40% off because if chopping is the part of cooking you dread the most, it's totally fine to call a helpful little gadget in to assist. Especially when your picky eater demands a whole new second dinner.

amazon.com

Promising review: "I had this in my saved items forever because it was a nice to have item that wasn't getting prioritized. Summer temps hit and I decided to get it because I love a good chopped salad. This thing is awesome! I use less dishes (no cutting boards) and it takes me just a few seconds to have a bowl full of chopped veggies. I rinse it off between uses and then stick it in the dishwasher once a week. It is sharp so be careful! I love this chopper!!" —Jessica Adams

Price: $23.99 (originally $39.99, available in three colors)

15. A marble run set set for up to 37% off so your little one can create their own maze that marbles can roll through. This will keep them interested for a long time and help them *build* their problem-solving skills.

amazon.com

Promising reviews: "My 5- and 3-year-olds (and me) have spent hours building towers and watching marbles clatter down these chutes, steps, gears and spirals, HOURS! And they’re not bored yet! It’s also educational learning the physics of slopes by experience. Plus, it comes with enough marbles so that losing a few doesn’t matter." —Joyce Parker

"This is a really neat toy that has provided literally hours and hours of enjoyment for my 4-year-old nephew (and me!). The pieces fit well together, it is very sturdy and stands up well even on carpet. There are an infinite number of ways to build these runs, and this toy never gets boring. Highly recommended." —Becca

Price: $43.74 (originally $69.99+; available in three quantities)

16. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 42% off made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to replace allllll the sheets in your house (your room! the kids room! the guest room!) after your first night of sleep.

A reviewers made bed with white sheets and review text &quot;so soft and comfy&quot;
amazon.com

Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." —J. Marshall

Promising review: "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman

Price: $29.72 (originally $50.97 for the queen; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns).

17. The Holy Grail CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream for 30% off, because you deserve a moisturizer that works as hard as you do. This cream delivers on hydration and softness and protects your skin's natural barrier. There's a reason reviewers' derms recommend it, and people can't stop talking about CeraVe on TikTok!

BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer, amazon.com

It has new packaging just FYI if it looks different when you order it! This is my all time fave, never-be-without night cream, and I'm wondering WHY did I just stock up for full price?!?!

Promising review: "I’ve been using the same cream for over 7 years. Every other cream would break me out, not moisturize my skin enough, or just make me too oily. I got this because I’ve been breaking out and I’ve been trying to find something to calm my skin down. The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" —Melody

Price: $14.99 (originally $21.99)

18. A Fire HD kids tablet for 40% off if you don't want to worry about what your little one is up to. It's designed for kids ages three to seven and comes with a year-long Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives the family access to thousands of books, games, videos, and more.

A child watching Sesame Street on the tablet
Amazon

Promising review: "Love this! It’s exactly like my daughter's other Amazon tablet but much bigger and seems to be faster. I love that once you enter the kids profile they can only download apps that are age appropriate and she can have the freedom of having her own games. It’s also super easy to switch to my own profile on the tablet if I wanna use it too!" —Amy

Price: $119.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors)

19. Or a 2021 Apple iPad for 23% off (that's $95 off) with a 10.2 inch display so you can stay connected on the go — it has the power of a computer but in a perfectly portable package! Whether you're doing work (you can type or even hand-write or draw!), passing it over for your kid to play a game, or streaming a movie on the retina display, this bb will come perfectly in handy.

A model using the grey ipad in a dock
Amazon

Promising review: "My 5 year old iPad was ready to give up the ghost so after some research decided to buy the 9th gen. instead of the new 10. Everything I read pretty much said that unless you're doing really challenging tasks the processor in the 9th was more than adequate. On sale this was $150.00 less than the 10th gen. so it was a no brainer. Arrived on time (thanks Amazon) factory fresh. Works perfectly as I would expect; quicker and better screen quality than my old one. A great buy." —dbze

Price: $303 (originally $398)

20. A set of dinosaur–themed Magnatiles for 31% off that'll make a rawr-some gift for any kid this holiday season (which, btw, is right around the corner).

child model playing eith the printed magnatiles and dino figures
Amazon

Price:  $89.99 (originally $129.99)

21. Or a 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles for 47% off (they best deal they go for), which reviewers say work with and are comparable to Magnatiles, for some extra bang for your buck *and* a sale on top of that.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "I wish I had known about these sooner! PicassoTiles are *exactly* like Magna-tiles but way more affordable. We just received the 100 tile set today - an early birthday gift for our soon-to-be-four-year-old. We have two sets of Magna-tiles - one with the grommets (purchased new last year) and one without (purchased second hand [no idea how old they are]). The PicassoTiles are the same weight and size as the MagnaTiles and have the same exact magnets. They do not have metal grommets, but the old MagnaTiles are indestructible, so I know that these will be too. And PicassoTiles are much prettier in my opinion, because they are slightly more translucent and have brighter colors. They integrate into the collection seamlessly. I highly recommend this product. And if you are considering buying any kind of magnetic tile toy for your child, I recommend purchasing as big a set a you can for versatility of play. Our son has played with these all day and night off and on every single day since we bought them last year. After integrating the new PicassoTile set, he hugged his enormous structure and declared them his favorite...twice. A wonderful toy!" —skater mom

Price: $31.99 (originally $59.98)

22. And select Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, and more toys for up to 68% off so you can stock up, like this pony walker/ride on toy that'll grow with your kid.

The musical walker shaped like a pony for 9-36 months
Amazon

Promising review: "Very adorable and my baby has so much fun. The music and sounds are so cute and upbeat! At 9 months old, he especially enjoyed spinning the wheel like toy that is in front of baby while sitting on the pony. After spinning, it lights up and plays music. At 9 months he wasn’t tall enough to touch the ground but enjoyed being pushed around. He loves wheels, so he enjoys just sitting beside it while looking at the wheels and pushing it around. He also used for support when first learning to pull himself up. At 11 months, he is now using as a push walker. It does allow him to push very easily so have to be careful he doesn’t go too fast and fall. I just stay in front to slow him down when needed. Love that it has new ways to entertain baby as he grows and develops. I wasn’t sure I wanted to spend the money on this, but I’m so glad I did. It has already gotten a lot of use and I think it will continue to be one of his favorite toys for quite awhile. Definitely recommend!!" —Brittany Raines

Price: $41.99 (originally $53.99) and shop all the deals here.

23. Aaaand up to 80% off select Melissa & Doug toys to keep your kids occupied screen-free, like 34% off this learn-to-play piano for any prodigies in the making.

The colorful piano, which comes with an illustrated songbook
Amazon

Promising review: "My 2yr old daughter saw this in a toy store and begged for it for months for her 3rd birthday. We thought the novelty would wear off, but she continued to ask for this piano every time anyone asked her what she wanted. This was one of the first gifts she opened and she immediately wanted it out of the packaging so she could play a little tune. Then, after she opened each gift, she would stop and go back to the piano and play a little excited for her gift tune. It was so funny. She's had it for over two months and she still plays with it pretty much everyday. She doesn't get how to play the songs yet, but she enjoys sitting and listening to my attempts at playing the songs. After reading some reviews, I'm careful to not carry it by its top, but honestly, I have found it to be very sturdy. Nothing has broken and all the keys work. One key on the end kinda sticks, but overall it is a fantastic little piano. My daughter is very rough with her toys and has not harmed this piano at all." —A Greene

Price: $62.99 (originally $94.99) and shop all the deals here.

24. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream Moisturizer for 57% off that packs in the moisture thanks to hyaluronic acid in a non-irritating, fragrance-free formula — perfect for your and your L.O.'s sensitive skin, or for anyone who hates to be left with that greasy feeling.

model holding bottle
Amazon

Promising review: "I don't know what they put in this stuff but my skin is soft all day without being sticky. The lotion is thin feeling when you put it in but leaves your skin feeling smooth, soft and moisturized all day!!" —Wendy Morse

Price: $6.98 (originally $16.10)

25. A Vitamix 5200 blender for 45% off — to make smoothies for the whole family in the morning rush much easier. And this baby chops, grinds, blends, emulsifies, and can even heat up soup too! Reviewers say its worth it, and on sale?? Even better.

Reviewers blender with fruit and spinach and five-star review text &quot;ah-maz-ing!&quot;
amazon.com

Promising review: "Got this for a super steal on Black Friday after having broken the Hamilton beach blender I used to have. I hated that blender and as such didn’t use it unless I had to. So when it broke and it was time for a new one I wanted one that I wouldn’t hate. This blends wonderfully. Smooth and quick even for a smaller amount of liquid. Nothing gets stuck under the blades. It is easy to clean. It’s a dream. I’m already stocking my freezer with frozen fruits for smoothies, making almond milk and generally looking forward to soups and such to make the most of this mighty guy. It does take significant real estate on the shelf but it’s worth it to have a blender that doesn’t suck. The best Black Friday deal." —Kaitlyn Morar

Price: $299.95 (originally $549.95; deal only available on the black version)

26. An Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for up to 50% off compatible with iPads and Fire Tablets to make learning fun. This set includes games, handheld pieces, and the base. Your kiddo won't even know it's educational, they'll just think they scored extra screen time.

Amazon, amazon.com

Don't forget to apply the $4 coupon before adding it to your cart!

Shop all the Osmo deals here.

Promising review: "This product is a lifesaver! The little ones can be endlessly entertained and I don’t feel guilty because they are learning! We haven’t turned the TV on once since we got this. I am looking forward to taking this with us to grandma’s house and on plane trips. The portability factor is really great! The quality and design of all the game pieces are very high. My husband is really impressed with the graphics. This is now my go-to gift for all the littles in my life!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $49.99+ (originally $79.99+; available for iPads or Fire Tablets and with four or six games)

27. A three-in-one convertible metal crib for 38% off that'll transform later on into a toddler bed, and then a daybed — plus this vintagey gold finish is just too cute. The perfect centerpiece for your nursery!

The crib in a nursery
Amazon

Promising review: "Absolutely love this crib!! Was easy for my husband and I to build. Took roughly 30 minutes. The color is more of an antique gold look which I absolutely love for my space! Highly recommend!" —Alicia

Price: $243.65 (originally $392.99; available in four finishes)

28. Or a four-in-one crib for up to 49% off — if you're looking for chic nursery options without the beige baby aesthetic, this is here for you! The crib is also available with attachments to turn it into a toddler bed, so all this furniture can grow with your kiddo!

Amazon

Promising reviews: "This crib was easy to assemble, it took my husband and me about 30 minutes. The color is beautiful. I also love that it can convert to a toddler bed for future use. Highly recommend." —Karla LeJeune

Price: $183.64+ (originally 359.99; available in three colors)

29. A fancy touchless forehead thermometer up to 45% off because if you need a thermometer before cold + flu season, you might as well save a little! This one can take anyone's temperature in seconds — and without bothering them if they're getting some needed rest or sleep.

reviewer using thermometer on baby
amazon.com

Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must-have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1

Price: $16.99 (originally $19.99; available in black and white)

30. A vacuum cleaner for up to 64% off designed just for your car, because your ride deserves to be as crumb-free as your home. This lil' guy plugs into your 12V outlets and sucks up all of the dirt, dead leaf particles, McDonalds french fry salt, and all the other detritus accumulating on the floors and seats — it has three attachments for detailing in alllll the nooks and crannies.

A reviewer&#x27;s vacuum with the pile of twigs and dirt the vacuum picked up
amazon.com

Kit includes: three attachments (flathead, extendable, and brush), carry bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter.

Promising review: "This is one of the best purchases we've made in a while. two kids + snacks in a minivan = lots of crumbs. We were taking our van to the car wash twice a week to vacuum it, but this little vacuum has changed that. The cord is very long, the suction is pretty strong and it comes with attachments that make cleaning up goldfish crumbs a breeze." —Anaiz Mendez

Price: $8.59+ (originally $30.99+; available in two colors and with or without a cord). The black cordless version has an extra $5 off coupon, making it the best deal — don't forget to click the coupon before checkout!

31. A Dyson Purifier Cool for 37% off (its best price yet!), which works as both an air purifier *and* a fan — complete with both a HEPA filter and an additional filter designed to remove odors and gases including VOCs to give you some extra peace of mind. It even senses changes in air quality, and reacts accordingly!

A reviewer&#x27;s nickel and gold fan
amazon.com

Promising review: "At first, I was a little concerned about spending $649 not including tax to get this however, being someone who suffers from asthma, and also having 44 animals in the room, air circulation, airflow as well as proper filtration is absolutely essential. I also live in California which deals with fires from time to time so it’s very important to have a high quality filter. One thing I want to state do not buy the cheap third-party filters for the system. They will not filter as you want only buy genuine OEM Dyson filters which you can purchase from their website. You cannot get official Dyson filters on Amazon, however this product exceeds absolutely everything I was looking for it even lets you know what type of substances it is filtering with its active air purification system. This is a easy way to take your filtration up a notch. Put your money where your breathing is, you won’t regret it. Fantastic, worth every penny." —AlexanderJacobs

Price: $474.99 (originally $799.99), and shop all the Dyson deals here

32. An OXO Tot bottle-cleaning set for 33% off complete with brush and drying rack to get that endless series of bottles clean and dry in no time. Plus the brush stores right in the drying rack (which folds up into a handy case when not in use).

the bottle organizer with brush
amazon.com

Promising review: "We took our 6-month-old around the world for four months and we were constantly switching accommodation every few days, we used this EVERY day as our drying rack and bottle brush as most hotels and home-stays weren’t equipped. Now that we are back we still use it for days out or when we go to family. It’s the best and should be on every registry!" —Michael J Saylor

Price: $11.98 (originally $17.99)

33. An electric bumper car for 50% off because your tyke will be able to ride around the neighborhood in a truly unique way. It features anti-flat tires so you never have to worry about pumping them and cushioned rubber bumpers to protect your walls and furniture. Plus, it spins, lights up, and can be controlled with or without a remote.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "We bought this for our son’s first birthday and he absolutely loves it! The remote is easy to use. I love the 5 point harness and you can also just use it without the shoulder straps. My niece and nephew also tried it out and it took them a little bit to figure out the joysticks." —Ashley Foulkes

Price: $149.99 (originally $299.99; available in two colors)

34. An Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush for 50% off, plus an extra $20 off (the lowest I've seen it go for!) for an upgrade that will make your and your kids' dentist *sing* the next time you see them. It's equipped with AI that works to instantly recognize your unique brushing style and adapt to guide you to your best, deepest clean, with up to 500% more plaque removed than a traditional manual toothbrush.

Reviewer holding a white toothbrush with settings lit up on handle
amazon.com

Promising review: "Amazing clean. I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 Oral B electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E La Perla

Price: $99.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors) 

35. An elephant sprayer for 26% off you'll adore because it'll keep your kiddo entertained for the duration of bath time and provide you with an easier way to wash soap off of them/ out of their hair — however, considered yourself warned they can potentially turn this adorable hose on you at any given moment. 😅

an elephant hose spraying toy for a child&#x27;s bath
amazon.com

See it in action on TikTok!

Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor and mom Heather Braga has to say: "This gadget is both a blessing and a curse. On the very positive side, my son loves it! He uses it to fill up cups, "clean" his toys, and tickle his own feet (adorable). I've used it to thoroughly wash his hair and rinse soap suds off of him in a bubble bath. However, I gotta warn any fellow parents that there is a VERY high chance you are going to get sprayed by your child at SOME point. If you don't mind getting a little wet on occasion, this toy is a 10/10."

Promising review: "A baby registry must-have! I saw this item on TikTok and knew I had to have it! It’s great for all ages! My 3-month-old loves it and so does my 5-year-old! All you need are batteries and then your good to go!" —brittany

Price: $19.99+ (originally $26.95; available in five colors).

36. A pair of Como Tomo bottles for 29% off, plus an extra 20% off boasting *dual* anti-colic vents and a breast-like design to make nipple confusion a thing of the past. These are BPS-free, phthalates-free, BPA-free, nitrosamines-free, and lead-free so you can know your baby is getting nutrients without compromise.

reviewer holding bottle in hand
amazon.com

Click the coupon before adding to cart for the extra 20% off!

Promising review: "I bought four different bottle brands and this bottle was the only one my breastfed baby latched to and had continuous interest in using. The nipple was closer to what she is used to and I think she liked the silicone feel and shape of the bottle for holding. The newborn flow was a little slow for what she is used to, but we are introducing the medium flow now." —Anne

Price: $15.98 (originally $27.99; click the coupon for this price)

37. *The Amazon Coat* for 41% off in adult sizes and a whopping 50% off in kids sizes, because you all deserve a chicly oversized parka that'll keep you truly toasty warm. Mega style, mega warmth, and pockets for days? Yeah, this is my fave winter coat. I have talked so many people into getting this jacket because it really is *that good*.

BuzzFeed / Maitland, m.media-amazon.com

I bought this on Prime Day allllll the way back in 2019 and it's SO WARM!!!! I truly live in it all winter, and so do half the people I know at this point.

Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst

Price: kids sizes: $69.99 (originally $139.99; available in sizes 4/5T–11/12) adult sizes: $89.99 (originally $149.99; available in women's sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors)

38. A cute-as-can-be baby monitor for 26% off — the Cubo Ai Plus Smart monitor is here to give you peace of mind when your little one is snoozing or playing alone in their crib. One chirp out of your baby and this little bird will let ya know!

bird shaped monitor beside phone showing baby in crib
Amazon

Check out Cubo's landing page for more Prime Day deals!

Promising review: "My whole family and I love this camera, especially the auto photo capture function which will automatically snap cute pictures of your baby throughout the day. I had a small issue with my camera which was quickly resolved by the customer service team who are very responsive, courteous, and helpful. Highly recommended!" —Hannah

Price: $221 (originally $299)

39. A Bliss bidet from Bio Bidet for 21% off that'll keep your family's rear ends clean without wasting enough toilet paper to write your first novel. Your kid may struggle to use the correct amount of TP, but you know they'll easily learn to use anything that involves a remote control.

amazon.com, amazon.com

BTW, I'm raving from experience here! I own this bidet and it has been a *must need* during my pregnancy!

Check out BioBidet's landing page to see all their Prime Day deals!

Promising review: "I purchased this because I have a medical condition and this helps so much. It can be as powerful or as gentle as you want it. It is the catalyst of all the bidets I looked at. It mounted easily and provides a heated seat and heated water. The hand remote is great to have rather than bending to change the modes on the sides. Guest have fallen in love with it. Plenty of options to fit everyone’s preferences. I highly recommend this product. We have had no issues with it at all." —Rena P.

Price: $466.65 (originally $699; available elongated or round)

40. A large Brita water pitcher for up to 51% off with a 10-cup capacity because it's pretty tough to meet your family's hydration goals with water that tastes...let's just say, at best, funky.

a reviewer photo of the pitcher
amazon.com

Promising review: "I was getting tired of lugging heavy packs of bottled water home, not to mention my growing concern about the plastic waste in the landfills. After a lot of research, I settled on this one and have not been disappointed. I was concerned about the taste as we don't have the best water in my city. However, I have been extremely pleased with the taste and how fast it filters the water. I would recommend this to anyone." —Double R 

Price: $28.86+ (originally $53.79; available in three colors). 

41. A bubble machine for 33% off *plus* an additional 30% off that'll have your toddler scoffing at the old handheld bubble wands they're used to seeing — this one will take playtime to the next level without filling the house with extra noise.