A set of eight fridge organizer bins for 41% off that make it easier to actually take stock of what's in there — now you can get to that guac before it goes bad.
A vacuum cleaner for up to 51% off designed just for your car, because your ride deserves to be as crumb-free as your home. This lil' guy plugs into your 12V outlets and sucks up all of the dirt, dead leaf particles, McDonalds french fry salt, and all the other detritus accumulating on the floors and seats — it has three attachments for detailing in alllll the nooks and crannies.
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
1. A Roomba for 45% off that'll ~wipe the floor~ with all the other robot vacuums out there. It has smart sensors that adjust to your home's unique cleaning needs. And thanks to its powerful three-stage cleaning system, you'll be saying, "cya later" to pet hair and sneeze-inducing dander. It's compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa so you can start the cleaning with a simple voice command.
2. A pair of Apple AirPods for 31% off, because making the switch to the wireless earbud life is absolutely worth it. These will give you up to five hours of listening with a single charge, so you can roam around your house jamming to your favorite playlists without disturbing anyone.
3. Or the new 2nd Gen AirPods Pro for 24% off — the lowest they go for, and a $60 savings! With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, and three silicone tips for customized fit, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.
4. Or! A wildly popular set of Tozo wireless headphones for up to 53% off that are super reliable and won't break the bank. These bbs have — no joke — over 220,000 (!!) 5-star ratings on Amazon from reviewers who consider them a fantastic AirPods alternative for their low price, great sound, waterproof + sweatproof design, and solid battery life (over 10 hours on a single charge).
5. A box of Crest 3D whitening strips for 35% off to lighten your smile and remove up to 14 years of teeth stains sans the exorbitant dentist bill.
6. Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for 43% off that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!
7. *The Amazon Coat* for 41% off, a chicly oversized parka that'll keep you truly toasty warm — and make everyone think you splurged big time. Mega style, mega warmth, and pockets for days? Sign me up.
8. A box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks for 43% off with results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that it's weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect. Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (aka egg white) and aloe formula.
9. A Blink mini camera for 43% off with night vision, motion detection, and so much more. Oh, and it also works with your Alexa.
10. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for 42% off made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.
11. And a pair of *affordable* queen- or king-sized down-alternative cooling pillows for 40% off (with a coupon) that are designed to stay cool and keep their shape so you can get a good night's sleep. They have over 157,000 5-star ratings!
12. An XL Bedsure orthopedic dog bed for 20% off that'll become your pup's favorite snooze spot and relieve pressure on their joints.
13. A Fire TV Stick 4K for 54% off that'll bring you thousands — literally thousands — of streaming channels, movies, and shows, as well as live TV, news, and sports.
14. A set of durable matte hair claws for up to 50% off — they're secure enough to hold all types of hair in a cute and comfortable fashion. Reviewers with thick and even super thin and fine hair say it's a must!
15. A veggie chopper and slicer for 40% off because if chopping is the part of cooking you dread the most, it's totally fine to call a helpful little gadget in to assist.
16. A massage gun for up to 55% off to give you sweet relief after a long workout. Use this to massage any achy or sore muscles — it's designed to help you recover faster so you can get back to pumping iron.
17. An Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush for 50% off that'll give you the encouragement you need to keep your teeth cleaned. It has a daily personal coaching feature to make sure you've scrubbed every tooth with the right amount of pressure.
18. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that's up to 35% off and will quickly remove all those calluses. Holy guacamole, these results! Mind blowing.
19. The ICONIC ChomChom pet hair roller for 37% off. For the uninitiated, this iconic cleaning product traps pet hair inside without the use of any sticky tape, and it works wonders on fur-covered couches and chairs — I can attest to it myself.
20. An immunity-boosting allergy supplement for 30% off to help your poor pup find relief from itchy skin and allergies. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help improve immune function, aid digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.
21. Beats Solo3 wireless headphones that are 50% off for ultra fast charging: Just five minutes or charging gets you up to three hours of playtime — so helpful when you don't have time for a full charge but don't want to be without your tunes.
22. A Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for 26% off in a matte "Agave Green" color that has captured the hearts of ALL of BookTok. You can customize with all your favorite fonts and layouts, and organize your virtual shelves to your precise standards. Bonus — its charge lasts weeks (plural!!), and it's waterproof, so you can take this bb in the bathtub. 🍷
23. A Shark vacuum for 32% off designed for people with allergies (I'm about to breathe a sigh of relief between sneezes) — it deep cleans powerfully according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and an extra large dust capacity so you can clean longer without emptying the bin.
24. A Tushy 2.0 bidet attachment for 30% off for pampering your patootie. Not only will it help you use less TP, but it also just leaves you feeling cleaner after you go.
25. A Waterpik flosser for 50% off whose 10 settings will ensure you get a custom (and thorough) clean. Use this for just one minute every day for healthy gums that'll make your dentist proud.
26. A long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet lip tint for up to 43% off, worth the try if you like a little color on your lips but can't be bothered with lipsticks that constantly need touch-ups. This'll give your pout a smooth, ultra-pigmented stain with a silky finish, *and* it also has a lightweight feel that's not sticky or clumpy!
A few reviewers compare the rosy nude shade to Charlotte Tilbury's popular Pillow Talk lipstick; other similar products mentioned include YSL Velvet Cream and Tartist Creamy Matte Lip Paint.
Promising review: "This is velvet, full coverage without feeling like glue on your lips. It does transfer. The color is very pigmented so what you see is what you get. Honestly one of the best lip color products I've ever used, I put this above Charlotte Tilbury." —Lexi Lee
Price: $5.94+ (originally $9.90; available in 28 shades)