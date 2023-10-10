BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By These 54 Products — And There’s Still Time To Buy Them Before Fall Prime Day Ends

So many other people love these, you know they’re worth buying at their regular price. And now, they’re on sale.

Jenae Sitzes
by Jenae Sitzes

BuzzFeed Staff

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today!

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member

1. A Roomba for 45% off that'll ~wipe the floor~ with all the other robot vacuums out there. It has smart sensors that adjust to your home's unique cleaning needs. And thanks to its powerful three-stage cleaning system, you'll be saying, "cya later" to pet hair and sneeze-inducing dander. It's compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa so you can start the cleaning with a simple voice command.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Love, love, love this Roomba! We have three cats and it picks up all the cat hair. We have all wood and tile floors with some scatter rugs. It does a great job cleaning on all surfaces. Only negative, and I do not consider it a negative since we have three cats, is that we have to pause it a couple of times during a cleaning cycle to empty the bin. Without the cat hair, it would do a whole cycle before emptying. We are seniors and it is so nice to sit in our recliners and have the Roomba do it's job. Another plus is that it will connect to our Echo Dot and so all we have to do is say, 'Alexa start the Roomba.' Now if they make a model that can cook, we will be the first to buy it! LOL" —Floridamo

Price: $164.99 (originally $299.99)

2. A pair of Apple AirPods for 31% off, because making the switch to the wireless earbud life is absolutely worth it. These will give you up to five hours of listening with a single charge, so you can roam around your house jamming to your favorite playlists without disturbing anyone.

Reviewer holding Apple AirPods
amazon.com

Promising review: "I have tried several 'cheaper' imitations of AirPods and they were just ok. I have been waiting to get these and let me tell you, I’m sold. THESE ARE GREAT! As soon as I got them, I had to try them out. First of all, they paired with my iPhone XR, almost instantly. All I had to do was have my phone open and near the AirPods, while they were still in the charging case, open the lid and within seconds they paired! It displays the charge of both the AirPods and the case on your phone, too! Super cool! I selected one of my favorite Classic Rock bands and started jamming. The sound quality was awesome!" —Todd B

Price: $89 (originally $129)

3. Or the new 2nd Gen AirPods Pro for 24% off — the lowest they go for, and a $60 savings! With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, and three silicone tips for customized fit, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.

A reviewer&#x27;s airpods with five-star review text &quot;airpods pro vs airpods pro 2: there&#x27;s improvement and it&#x27;s big!&quot;
amazon.com

Promising review: "I bought these, knowing I’m looking for an upgrade from the normal AirPods. I bought these, and I have never been more amazed in my life. They’re so comfortable, the bass is just OMG, the sound quality, the noise cancellation is just IMPRESSIVE. Buy these. They’re so worth the price." —Collin Gregory

Price: $189 (originally $249)

4. Or! A wildly popular set of Tozo wireless headphones for up to 53% off that are super reliable and won't break the bank. These bbs have — no joke — over 220,000 (!!) 5-star ratings on Amazon from reviewers who consider them a fantastic AirPods alternative for their low price, great sound, waterproof + sweatproof design, and solid battery life (over 10 hours on a single charge).

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I bought these for the price and as a trial run on whether or not I could keep up with small wireless earbuds. Comes with a lot of different ear bud sizes, cancels noise well, the sound is actually decent/better than I expected and I’ve accidentally thrown these into the washer and dryer and they still work the same. I was gifted AirPods and honestly find myself reaching for the Tozo buds more often because they’re so much more comfortable in my ears. Definitely will buy another pair if these die on me." —Liubhard

Price: $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in four colors)

5. A box of Crest 3D whitening strips for 35% off to lighten your smile and remove up to 14 years of teeth stains sans the exorbitant dentist bill.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "Highly recommended!!!! I am stunned by the results of this product!! I really wanted to whiten my teeth but professional treatments are so expensive. I decided to go ahead and give this a try. I used exactly as directed every day for the full 20 days, and my husband kept telling me how white my teeth were getting. It's hard to tell when you look in the mirror everyday, but I knew there was improvement. Then, I looked at the before and after photos and I was amazed. Love this product!!!" —beaufam

Price: $29.99 (originally $45.99)

6. Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for 43% off that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

Price: $14.30 (originally $25)

7. *The Amazon Coat* for 41% off, a chicly oversized parka that'll keep you truly toasty warm — and make everyone think you splurged big time. Mega style, mega warmth, and pockets for days? Sign me up.

Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy!

This comes in kids' sizes too (that version is 50% off)!

Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst

Price: $89.99 (originally $151.99; available in women's sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors)

8. A box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks for 43% off with results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that it's weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect. Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (aka egg white) and aloe formula.

Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
amazon.com

Promising reviews: "I've used Hanacure for a while but they are so expensive. I just can't bring myself to buy them anymore. I ran across these and was so excited to try them! It does have a funky smell (reminds me of perm solution) but they worked excellent. My skin was very soft afterwards, and my pores looked way smaller. I see absolutely no difference in the effects of this mask and Hanacure. The only difference is the huge price tag Hanacure carries. Definitely worth the money!" —K. Bell

"Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars, and I haven’t had a pimple since using it." —Erin Marple

Price: $14.25 (originally $25)

9. A Blink mini camera for 43% off with night vision, motion detection, and so much more. Oh, and it also works with your Alexa.

camera
Amazon

Promising review: "Purchased this indoor cam to watch our animals while we were on vacation for a week out of state. It was easy to add to our Blink account, as we already have an outdoor camera, and it allowed us to keep an eye on our dogs. The camera is small, lightweight, and easy to adjust by simply moving it or tilting the camera up or down. It also appears to have a magnet on the base for hanging, howverre we stood the camera on the desk instead of hanging somewhere. Only drawback is, it is not wireless, so the USB cord must have a power source or the camera does not work.

All in all, it's a great camera. We don't leave town often, but now we have the piece of mind to be able to see if anything happens." —Katie

Price: $19.99 (originally $34.99; available in two colors)

10. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for 42% off made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.

A reviewers made bed with white sheets and review text &quot;so soft and comfy&quot;
amazon.com

Promising review: "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman

Price: $29.72 (originally $50.97; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns).

11. And a pair of *affordable* queen- or king-sized down-alternative cooling pillows for 40% off (with a coupon) that are designed to stay cool and keep their shape so you can get a good night's sleep. They have over 157,000 5-star ratings!

two white pillows
Amazon

Promising review: "Ok. I’m gonna own it...I really took a leap of faith from my regular pillows. I never would have spent more than $10 for a pillow so for me to purchase these I had to really ponder for a few days...but now all I can say is....what the heck took me so long??? I haven’t slept like this since...1994!!! No flipping..no flopping...no readjusting...no sweaty head....just a peaceful, deep, cool sleep. So when my good friend came to stay the night I gave her one of them to sleep on. She got up the next morning and ordered a set. I plan to replace every pillow in my house. I’m in love...with a pillow!" —Patricia L. Page

Price$36.59 for the queen; $49.01 for the king (originally $60.99 and $81.69) — be sure to clip the 40% off coupon for the total discount!

12. An XL Bedsure orthopedic dog bed for 20% off that'll become your pup's favorite snooze spot and relieve pressure on their joints.

a toy poodle laying on the bed
amazon.com

Promising review: "My four legged baby is about 70 pounds and LOVES anything furry soft. This bed is that on the outside but durable enough she can grab it w her claws and push is all around the house without a single scratch. Had it for a few months now and it looks like the day we got it. I’ve taken the outside off many times for washing, throw in washer and dryer and it smells all fresh and goes right back on the pad (which has its own removable plastic barrier that unzips easily and protects the pad). Hope that all makes sense. Either way, I would recommend this to any dog owner." —tharris

Price: $47.99 (originally $59.99; deal on select sizes and colors)

13. A Fire TV Stick 4K for 54% off that'll bring you thousands — literally thousands — of streaming channels, movies, and shows, as well as live TV, news, and sports.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "Why didn’t I switch years ago? I would have saved thousands! SO many free options on top of the few streaming services I pay very little for. Never a shortage of choices, and I can still watch the news. I went from one to four within a couple months, because why not have one for every TV? One money, done and done, and everybody gets to watch whatever they want with NO buffering. Now we can even watch TV when it’s storming (or when there’s a hint of a tiny puff of a cloud five towns over), which we could never do when we had cable for almost $200 PER MONTH! One month worth of cable money covered the cost of all our Fire Sticks and cute glow in the dark skins. Hands down the best money-saving move I could make!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99; and the non 4K version is 50% off right now)

14. A set of durable matte hair claws for up to 50% off — they're secure enough to hold all types of hair in a cute and comfortable fashion. Reviewers with thick and even super thin and fine hair say it's a must!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica

Price: $6.98 for a set of eight (originally $13.99; available in 14 quantities and color combos)

15. A veggie chopper and slicer for 40% off because if chopping is the part of cooking you dread the most, it's totally fine to call a helpful little gadget in to assist.

amazon.com

Promising review: "I had this in my saved items forever because it was a nice to have item that wasn't getting prioritized. Summer temps hit and I decided to get it because I love a good chopped salad. This thing is awesome! I use less dishes (no cutting boards) and it takes me just a few seconds to have a bowl full of chopped veggies. I rinse it off between uses and then stick it in the dishwasher once a week. It is sharp so be careful! I love this chopper!!" —Jessica Adams

Price: $23.95 (originally $39.99, available in three colors)

16. A massage gun for up to 55% off to give you sweet relief after a long workout. Use this to massage any achy or sore muscles — it's designed to help you recover faster so you can get back to pumping iron.

reviewer holding the black massage gun in their hand
amazon.com

Promising review: "I was looking for something to deal with my chronic and debilitating sciatic nerve pain. I saw someone use a similar device at my gym and decided to give it a shot. It has been short of a miracle. I have been using it daily after work when I am most stressed and along with gentle stretches, it has helped SO much. This one was fairly priced, the size is perfect for me to carry it in my bag after long car rides, and there are different speeds, which I also like. I'm really happy with it. My husband is too." —Eileen Fuentes

Price: $49.99+ (originally $109.99; available in four colors)

17. An Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush for 50% off that'll give you the encouragement you need to keep your teeth cleaned. It has a daily personal coaching feature to make sure you've scrubbed every tooth with the right amount of pressure.

Reviewer holding a white toothbrush with settings lit up on handle
amazon.com

Promising review: "Amazing clean. I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 Oral B electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E Perla

Price: $99.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors) 

18. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that's up to 35% off and will quickly remove all those calluses. Holy guacamole, these results! Mind blowing.

amazon.com

Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes (although reviewers are saying it only takes about 2–3 minutes), and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.

Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this, my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki

Price: $11.99 (originally $18.49)

19. The ICONIC ChomChom pet hair roller for 37% off. For the uninitiated, this iconic cleaning product traps pet hair inside without the use of any sticky tape, and it works wonders on fur-covered couches and chairs — I can attest to it myself.

a blue velvet ottoman covered in cat hair, with an after photo of it 10 seconds later looking clean and hair-free after using the chomchom
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.

Price: $19.99 (originally $31.95)

20. An immunity-boosting allergy supplement for 30% off to help your poor pup find relief from itchy skin and allergies. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help improve immune function, aid digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation

Price: $20.97 for 90 chews (originally $29.97)

21. Beats Solo3 wireless headphones that are 50% off for ultra fast charging: Just five minutes or charging gets you up to three hours of playtime — so helpful when you don't have time for a full charge but don't want to be without your tunes.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I've had these now for about four months and I have to say that I am really impressed with not only the sound quality but the battery life. They pair seamlessly with my iPhone11 and my iPad. They do not cancel external noise which I did know prior to buying them but the sound quality experience is top-notch, so not too put off by them not being sound cancelling." —Gevais N Jefferson

Price: $99 (originally $199.95; available in four colors)

22. A Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for 26% off in a matte "Agave Green" color that has captured the hearts of ALL of BookTok. You can customize with all your favorite fonts and layouts, and organize your virtual shelves to your precise standards. Bonus — its charge lasts weeks (plural!!), and it's waterproof, so you can take this bb in the bathtub. 🍷

amazon.com, amazon.com

Check out a TikTok of the green Kindle in action.

Promising review: "I am so happy to be reading more, and I find it easier to take around with me than carrying my book around. Easy to travel with, and battery life is amazing. I initially was skeptical because I love holding a physical book but ever since I received my new Paperwhite, everything has changed. Lightweight, and so functional and easy to use. I love the option it can bounce off from your phone if you don't have time the capability. I have the free trial of Kindle Unlimited and its the best. I have been reading books and downloaded so much. LOVE LOVE LOVE THE GREEN COLOR it is so pretty." —eileeenie

Price: $139.99 (originally $189.99)

23. A Shark vacuum for 32% off designed for people with allergies (I'm about to breathe a sigh of relief between sneezes) — it deep cleans powerfully according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and an extra large dust capacity so you can clean longer without emptying the bin.

A reviewer&#x27;s image of the dust-filled vacuum with five star review text saying it&#x27;s amazing it&#x27;s a no brainer stop looking and buy this vacuum
amazon.com

And the included attachments (including an upholstery brush) are designed to pick up pet hair, no problem!

Promising review: "So I never write reviews but I just had to write this one. When it arrived I immediately vacuumed the 5x7 foot rug in the living room. In the picture, you can see what came out of that rug in less than a minute. I am amazed and disgusted at the same time but the fact is, this thing is great! Not just for the price, but generally — for any price, this is the best vacuum I’ve ever owned. It has great suction power on carpet and hardwood floors and for stairs, it even gets the tight corners because it’s so powerful. As for cleaning up hair — I have three dogs, and all the hair is gone off my rug. I used to have to do this by hand with the Dyson attachment for upholstery, on all fours, etc. it would take me over an hour. I am so glad I bought this thing!" —Verenice B.

Price: $149.99 (originally $219.99)

24. A Tushy 2.0 bidet attachment for 30% off for pampering your patootie. Not only will it help you use less TP, but it also just leaves you feeling cleaner after you go.

Tushy

One BuzzFeed Shopping editor raves: "This is the bidet I use and 100% recommend to my friends, family, and to you, dear reader. Installation was pretty simple; from start to poop it took about 15 minutes. The sensation is...interesting...to say the least but you definitely get used to it. In fact, I recently moved apartments and it's taken me a while to hook up the bidet (I'm a procrastinator, OK?!). Oh, how I've missed my bidet during this time (and I'm sure my butt feels the same way). But seriously, I cannot stress how life-changing getting a bidet is."

Price: $47.99 (originally $69; available in two colors)

25. A Waterpik flosser for 50% off whose 10 settings will ensure you get a custom (and thorough) clean. Use this for just one minute every day for healthy gums that'll make your dentist proud.

the white waterpik water flosser on a bathroom sink counter
Amazon

Reviewers with braces say this is a great flossing method for them!

Promising review: "I have been using this for a couple of months now and have to say I love this Waterpik. I have had dental work done and I put a little salt in a glass with some warm water and mix then put in my Waterpik. This really helps with healing my gums and keeps food out of any spaces that can get food stuck. The flosser part works great and you will not be disappointed." —H. Ginn

Price: $49.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

26. A long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet lip tint for up to 43% off, worth the try if you like a little color on your lips but can't be bothered with lipsticks that constantly need touch-ups. This'll give your pout a smooth, ultra-pigmented stain with a silky finish, *and* it also has a lightweight feel that's not sticky or clumpy!

A customer review photo of them wearing and holding the bottle for Ink Velvet 05
reviewer wearing the lip stain in deep rose shade
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

A few reviewers compare the rosy nude shade to Charlotte Tilbury's popular Pillow Talk lipstick; other similar products mentioned include YSL Velvet Cream and Tartist Creamy Matte Lip Paint. 

Promising review: "This is velvet, full coverage without feeling like glue on your lips. It does transfer. The color is very pigmented so what you see is what you get. Honestly one of the best lip color products I've ever used, I put this above Charlotte Tilbury." —Lexi Lee

Price$5.94+ (originally $9.90; available in 28 shades)

27. A heated eye massager for 51% off with so many bells and whistles, it's worth the investment and *then* some. Not only does it come with five different massage modes and a 15-minute timer, but it has Bluetooth music so you can vibe with your eyes *and* your ears.

reviewer relaxing with the heated eye massager
amazon.com

If you have any eye problems, chat with your doctor before using this.

Promising review: "I purchased this hoping it would help my migraines and it definitely did. I wish I had taken before and after pictures because after having this massage mask for a few weeks it has also improved the dark circles under my eyes. it has two or three pre-downloaded songs that are relaxing. the remote is nice but the buttons on the mask serve as the same functions. I put this thing on and I am passed out within 10 minutes LOL highly recommend" —Sh0ppingN0w

Price: $49.38 (originally $99.99; available in two colors) 

28. A Revlon volcanic face roller for 39% off to keep excess oil at bay throughout the day, absorbing shine in seconds without messing up your makeup or requiring you to pack on more powder. If you have oily, acne-prone skin (or break out into a sweat just *thinking* about summer), this clever roller might just be your new holy grail.

amazon.com, Amazon

The face roller is reusable! Just twist the ring to pop out the stone, then wash it with a mild soap/cleanser and let it air dry after every use.

Promising review: "This rolling device is like pure magic. You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again! This is an item that #tiktokmademebuyit for sure! I saw a video on TikTok and immediately went on the hunt only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list here on Amazon and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! If you have the chance to purchase this and you have oily skin, get yourself on the waiting list if you need to and just kick it until it shows up. You will be pleased. Thank me later." —Veronica Cooper

Price: $8.91 (originally $14.49)

29. A Macbook Air laptop for 25% off (it comes down to under $750, its best price!) — an excellent deal if your old laptop is getting a bit old and slow! This has all the features you need — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3 inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you love from Apple.

reviewer photo showing macbook pro
amazon.com

Promising review: "I've owned a bunch of macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite. Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get." —James

Price: $749.99 (originally $999; available in gold, silver, and grey finishes)

30. A detangling brush for up to 47% off that over 40,000+ people have given a 5-star review to. There's no need to brush off your kid's (and TBH, YOUR) tears when their tangles try and ruin your morning. Use this pain-free option instead. You are ~knot~ losing to toddler tangles anymore!

amazon.com

Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair).

Promising review: "I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl, and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now." —Nguyen P.

Price: $9.59+ (originally $17.99; available in seven colors)

31. A Vitamix 5200 blender for 45% off — this baby chops, grinds, blends, emulsifies, and can even heat up soup! Reviewers say it's worth it, and on sale?? Even better.

Reviewers blender with fruit and spinach and five-star review text &quot;ah-maz-ing!&quot;
amazon.com

Promising review: "Got this for a super steal on Black Friday after having broken the Hamilton beach blender I used to have. I hated that blender and as such didn’t use it unless I had to. So when it broke and it was time for a new one I wanted one that I wouldn’t hate. This blends wonderfully. Smooth and quick even for a smaller amount of liquid. Nothing gets stuck under the blades. It is easy to clean. It’s a dream. I’m already stocking my freezer with frozen fruits for smoothies, making almond milk and generally looking forward to soups and such to make the most of this mighty guy. It does take significant real estate on the shelf but it’s worth it to have a blender that doesn’t suck. The best Black Friday deal." —Kaitlyn Morar

Price: $299.95 (originally $549.95; deal only available on the black version)

32. The fan-favorite Laneige lip mask for 30% off that'll keep your lips hydrated and ~supple~ while you get a good night's sleep. Just slather on before bed and you'll wake up with a super-soft pout.

A model holding the jar
Amazon

Promising review: "I just had to write a review because for years I’ve suffered from severe chapped lips no matter the season. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars searching for a product that would help, prevent or even soften my lips without success until now. Immediately after putting this product on I knew my search was over. And by day 2 I knew I would be a customer for life. My lips stay moist from sun up to sun down and works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference long wear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap free lips." —Angela Austin

Price: $16.80 (originally $24; available in six scents, three of which are on sale)

The Laneige Glowy Lip Balm is also 30% off for $12.60!

33. A set of eight fridge organizer bins for 41% off that make it easier to actually take stock of what's in there — now you can get to that guac before it goes bad.

a reviewer photo of a fridge organized using the clear bins
amazon.com

Promising review: "I finally organized my refrigerator. I love how it came out. The bins are nice and clear so you can see everything, and the sturdiness is incredible. Definitely would recommend. I will be buying more to organize other things in the kitchen and bathroom."—Amazon Customer 

Price: $22.49 (originally $30.68)

34. A tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer for 44% off because if you're applying eyeshadow without a base, you're not getting its full effect. Not only will it make your eyeshadow look bolder and extra pigmented, but it'll also combat oil and creasing so your smoky eye looks flawless all night long.

amazon.com

Promising review: "This eye primer is amazing!!! I have super oily eyelids and was getting to the point that I would rarely bother with eyeshadow because even with expensive primers it would be smudged and creased within an hour. So glad I don't need to shell out for Urban Decay or Mac Paint Pot anymore; they don't hold a candle to this and it's so much cheaper." —Chloe

Price: $10.07 (originally $20)

35. A vacuum cleaner for up to 51% off designed just for your car, because your ride deserves to be as crumb-free as your home. This lil' guy plugs into your 12V outlets and sucks up all of the dirt, dead leaf particles, McDonalds french fry salt, and all the other detritus accumulating on the floors and seats — it has three attachments for detailing in alllll the nooks and crannies.

A reviewer&#x27;s vacuum with the pile of twigs and dirt the vacuum picked up
amazon.com

Kit includes: three attachments (flathead, extendable, and brush), carry bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter.

Promising review: "This is one of the best purchases we've made in a while. two kids + snacks in a minivan = lots of crumbs. We were taking our van to the car wash twice a week to vacuum it, but this little vacuum has changed that. The cord is very long, the suction is pretty strong and it comes with attachments that make cleaning up goldfish crumbs a breeze." —Anaiz Mendez

Price: $19.58 (originally $39.99+; available in two colors and with or without a cord). The black colorway has an extra $5 off coupon, making it the best deal — don't forget to click the coupon before checkout!

36. An AeroGarden Harvest for 45% off so you can always have fresh herbs picked straight from...your countertop. This hydroponic system removes most of the mess and stress of traditional gardening, plus it alerts you when it's time to water and feed your plants.

The AeroGarden in white
amazon.com

Check out my colleague's AeroGarden review for more deets!

Promising review: "I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth. Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" —Mary A. Walls

Price: $96.43 (originally $164.95)

37. An Echo Dot for 54% off, one of Amazon's most popular (and adorable) smart devices. Use voice control to play music and podcasts, check the weather, and even set routines so it'll automatically turn off your lights, adjust the thermostat, and more. It packs a ton of utility for such a small gadget!

a white echo dot
Amazon

The deal also includes the option to get four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited along with your Echo Dot for the same price!

Similar to other Alexa-enabled devices, the Echo Dot responds to voice commands and can be synced with all sorts of apps and programs, from Apple Music and Spotify to Audible and NPR. If you have smart light bulbs, you can turn them on and off remotely using Alexa voice control. Reviewers also like its package notification feature — you'll hear a little sound go off whenever an Amazon package is delivered so you can get up and go grab it from the porch right away.

Promising review: "This little cute speaker is powerful and has incredible clarity of sound. We put it in our office and it has huge volume as well as no static or raspiness EVER. We love it and listen to news, music and so much more. We’re ordering several more for our home. Huge value for the price." —ginnylmom

Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors)

38. A 2021 Apple iPad for 23% off (that's $95 off) with a 10.2-inch display so you can stay connected on the go — it has the power of a computer but in a perfectly portable package! Whether you're doing work (you can type or even hand-write or draw!) or streaming a movie on the retina display, this bb will come perfectly in handy.

A model using the grey ipad in a dock
Amazon

Promising review: "My 5 year old iPad was ready to give up the ghost so after some research decided to buy the 9th gen. instead of the new 10. Everything I read pretty much said that unless you're doing really challenging tasks the processor in the 9th was more than adequate. On sale this was $150.00 less than the 10th gen. so it was a no brainer. Arrived on time (thanks Amazon) factory fresh. Works perfectly as I would expect; quicker and better screen quality than my old one. A great buy." —