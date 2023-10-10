BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Your Window To Snag These 63 Practical Products At Prime Day Prices Is Closing — Don’t Miss Out

It’ll make your life so much easier and less annoying, you’d buy it anyway. Might as well get it on sale.

by
Danielle Healy
by Danielle Healy

BuzzFeed Staff

,
Genevieve Scarano
by Genevieve Scarano

BuzzFeed Staff

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

1. A Bluetooth remote for up to 47% off made so you can scroll TikTok without actually having to touch the screen. That means you can walk or run on the treadmill while entertaining yourself with video after video the whole time. OH — it's also a camera shutter so you can get your #OOTD pics without asking anyone for help.

amazon.com

Check out a TikTok of the Bluetooth remote in action.

It's also great to use while scrolling in the bath so you don't get your phone wet.

Promising review: "I use this every time I’m on the treadmill. Makes scrolling on TikTok easy. Love it!!!! And the battery lasts a long time too!" —Chris Andress

Price: $13.83+ (originally $25.95; available in pink and white)

2. A box of Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off that removes 14 years' worth of staining with just 30 minutes of daily use.

on the top, a reviewer&#x27;s white teeth and, on the bottom, a reviewer&#x27;s teeth appearing yellow before using white strips
amazon.com

One box comes with enough regular strips for 20 treatments and two sets of one-hour express strips for when you want extra quick results for a special event/just feel like making Chip Skylark jealous. The reviewer's results above were after just four treatments!

Promising review: "These are the best. They do a great job of whitening and do not cause any pain to the teeth at all! Easy to use and do not make a sticky mess. I will never use another brand or product for whitening!" —Nicole

Price: $29.99 (originally $45.99)

3. Or! A box of peroxide-free whitening strips from Lumineux for 40% off if you're looking for something a little more gentle. It uses coconut and sage oil to make it safe for sensitive teeth.

Reviewer&#x27;s teeth before and after using white strips
amazon.com

Promising review: "I was a little skeptical of these since it was an IG ad that I saw but wow....these are AMAZING! They really do a great job of whitening (you see IMMEDIATE results) and they do not make your teeth sensitive AT ALL. Within a week, my teeth were significantly whiter!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99)

4. Or a Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen for 30% off if you don't even want to deal with strips but still want to remove some of those set-in stains. Each pen contains 35 treatments that you apply after you brush your teeth at night. Then head to bed, and you'll wake up in the morning with a brighter smile!

Amazon

Promising review: "MUST-BUY. Absolutely amazing. I’ve only used the teeth-whitening overnight stick three times, and people are already starting to notice a difference in my teeth. I also have very sensitive teeth and tooth pain, but this hasn’t seemed to affect my pain at all. I highly recommend this tooth-whitening product! I’ve always wanted white teeth!" —Shey Wilkey

Price: $17.49 (originally $24.99)

5. A pair of Blink mini indoor security cameras for 38% off to give you added peace of mind when you're out of the house. These cameras create a live stream of your home that you can watch any hour of the day, notifies you when there's motion detected, and has two-way audio — which means you can tell your pet how much you love 'em (or remind them to get off the couch!) even when you're away.

amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "SO...I rarely write reviews but was so amazed by this camera I wanted to let others know. I bought the camera after using the Ring indoor camera for twice the price and it made a constant clicking noise with the filter adjustment to light in the room. that was a known issue Ring told me and not a defect. I've tried all the other brands out there WYZE, etc and disappointed with all. Then I tried the Blink Mini which I thought was a good price. The setup was a breeze, up and running in 30 seconds. The app is responsive and user friendly. My wifi is sloooow but it still loaded a 1080p HD quality view when I accessed it from my mobile app. My favorite feature is the night vision. All my previous cameras just showed a dark room or shadows but this camera shows a clear and crisp picture in pitch black darkness. Very pleased with this and you can't go wrong here. My two year indoor camera journey has come to an end here." —Tech Guru

Price: $39.98 for two (originally $64.99; available in black and white)

6. A Macbook Air laptop for 25% off (it comes down to under $750, its best price!) — an excellent deal if your old laptop is getting a bit old and slow! This has all the features you need — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3 inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you love from Apple.

a reviewer photo of the laptop
amazon.com

Promising review: "I've owned a bunch of macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite. Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get." —James

Price: $749.99 (available in gold, silver, and grey finishes)

7. A dentist-recommended WaterPik that's 50% off for making your dentist happy with a gentle yet effective flosser that's 50% more effective than traditional dental floss.

a reviewer photo of the WaterPik sitting on a mirrored tray
amazon.com

Promising review: "I ordered the Aquarius model and have used it twice daily for a week. Guess what? No more bleeding gums! And after every use, my mouth feels like it was cleaned by a dental hygienist. Love, love, love this thing, and it's super easy to use! After reading numerous reviews here, I have to say that it makes a low, vibrating noise when in use, but it's not loud. Buy one. You'll love it. I'll never be without a WaterPik again!" —Nancy A. Keller

Price: $49.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

8. A Hoover ~PowerMax~ vacuum for 43% off designed with pet households in mind — it has a HEPA filter, multipurpose pet tools, and an extra-large dirt container so you can clean for longer. I stopped sneezing just thinking about this.

Reviewer&#x27;s dog next to the vacuum full of pet hair
amazon.com

Promising review: "This vacuum is AMAZING! I have two dogs and two cats, meaning I have a lot of hair, dander, sand and dirt in my home. This vacuum gets ALL the hair off everything. Has attachments to reach hair in hard to reach areas! The suction power is so strong, gets every grain of sand." —Ally Cooke

Price: $119.99 (originally $209.99)

9. Or an upright Shark vacuum for 32% that's got people with allergies in mind (I'm about to breathe a sigh of relief between sneezes) — it deep cleans powerfully according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and an extra large dust capacity so you can clean longer without emptying the bin.

A reviewer&#x27;s image of the dust-filled vacuum with five star review text saying it&#x27;s amazing it&#x27;s a no brainer stop looking and buy this vacuum
amazon.com

And the included attachments (including an upholstery brush) are designed to pick up pet hair, no problem!

Promising review: "So I never write reviews but I just had to write this one. I usually use a Dyson multiple times a week on the area rug in my living room. This $500 piece of junk really wasn’t doing a great job at anything related to cleaning. So my cleaning ladies recommended this vacuum, and When it arrived I immediately vacuumed the 5x7 foot rug in the living room. In the picture, you can see what came out of that rug in less than a minute. I am amazed and disgusted at the same time but the fact is, this thing is great! Not just for the price, but generally - for any price, this is the best vacuum I’ve ever owned. It has great suction power on carpet and hardwood floors and for stairs, it even gets the tight corners because it’s so powerful. As for cleaning up hair — I have three dogs, and all the hair is gone off my rug. I used to have to do this by hand with the dyson attachment for upholstery, on all fours, etc. it would take me over an hour. I am so glad I bought this thing! The only couple of cons I need to mention is that it’s definitely on the heavier side and doesn’t fit into the areas under the couch. I used the hose but it’s very stiff so it’s kind of difficult to maneuver without having the vacuum fall over. This may have to do with how new the unit is, but it’s just something to note. Still definitely highly recommend this vacuum. It’s a no brainer." —Verenice B.

Price: $149.99 (originally $219.99)

10. Orrrr a Roomba robot vacuum for 45% off so you can watch your house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. Technology can be great.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run every day. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

Price: $164.99 (originally $299.99)

11. An odor-eliminating spray for 31% off to lift stains and odors fast. Each spray releases bacteria that feeds on the ammonia left behind after your pet's accidents, eliminating the urine completely and deterring your pet from peeing in the same spot again.

The spray
Amazon

Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.

Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia

Price: $13.98 (originally $20.19)

12. The Kindle Paperwhite for 32% off — the newest version has a larger display, adjustable warm light options (key if you use your Kindle before bed like I do), plus all the features you know and love (glare-free screen, waterproofing, weeks-long battery life!).

amazon.com, amazon.com

BuzzFeed editor Maitland Quitmeyer loves hers:

"I have a two generations' old Paperwhite and it's still going strong (I almost wish it would break so I'd have a reason to get one of these new beauties!). Still is one of the best Prime Day purchases I've ever made! And btw, if you are a current Kindle-owner, you can save 20% by trading in your old one!"

Promising review: "I LOVE kindles, and this one is no exception. The warm light is in the pictures as yellow, but it also goes the other way to an ice blue! And the touch response is miles better than the older kindle, a tap is almost instantly registered. If you are on the fence- just try it! You have my permission and recommendation!" —ErikJuun

Price: $94.99 (originally $139.99; $109.99 with an ad-free lock screen)

13. A Renpho percussion massager that's up to 37% off (*plus* an additional $5 off) with five different head attachments for targeting different areas and reviewers love it for soothing sore muscles, easing neck and shoulder pain, and working through tough knots. And who doesn't love a massage?!

A reviewer holding the massage gun
amazon.com

Click the coupon for the extra $5 off.

Promising review: "My husband bought me a massage gun for Christmas. I opened it, and it had been used (yuck) so I said, let's return it. My daughter in law got one for Christmas as well. We put an end on each one, and we compared them. Mine was from Sharper Image/Costco, hers was this model Renpho. Mine in comparison was not powerful, did not go as fast, and just didn't do much for me. They look similar but they were NOT. So I returned mine, and I ordered this Renpho. Due to the holidays, there were delays with the shipment. I was soooo disappointed because I was looking forward to trying it on my aching feet with plantar fasciitis. I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, and I opened the box to find an UNUSED, BRAND NEW massage gun with all the attachments. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L Johnson

Price: $49.99+ (originally $89.99; available in four colors — apply the coupon to get this price)

14. A 10-cup Brita water pitcher for up to 46% off because it's pretty tough to meet your hydration goals with water that tastes...let's just say, at best, funky.

a reviewer photo of the pitcher
amazon.com

Promising review: "I was getting tired of lugging heavy packs of bottled water home, not to mention my growing concern about the plastic waste in the landfills. After a lot of research, I settled on this one and have not been disappointed. I was concerned about the taste as we don't have the best water in my city. However, I have been extremely pleased with the taste and how fast it filters the water. I would recommend this to anyone." —Double R 

Price: $28.86+ (originally $53.79; available in three colors)

15. The 2nd Gen AirPods Pro for 24% off — aka $60 off (Their lowest price, yet!), the lowest they go for! With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.

A reviewer&#x27;s airpods with five-star review text &quot;airpods pro vs airpods pro 2: there&#x27;s improvement and it&#x27;s big!&quot;
amazon.com

Promising review: "First, I’d like to say I wear the 'ear buds' for about 4-5 hours every day regardless of the brand: gym, work, jogging, calls, etc. AirPods Pro were a defining product for Apple but the lack of battery life truly disappointed me. Apple did make over $12 billion in 2021 on AirPods Pro alone, just in that year. So, it’s a widely adopted and successful product. I’ve owned many others… and in my opinion, the first generation AirPods Pro set a standard for wireless earbuds. This new, 2nd generation has only improved upon what I thought was the best (for $250 ~). The AirPods Pro 2 take everything great about the first generation, refines and amplifies it, and demonstrates it proudly. I highly recommended these over every other product within the same price range. And now I have the battery life I always needed and desired!" —Justin

Price: $189 (originally $249)

16. Or a pair of Apple AirPods for 30% off because once you go cordless you'll never want to go back. These provide up to five hours of listening with a single charge and connect to your devices with just a single tap.

Reviewer holding Apple AirPods
amazon.com

Promising review: "I have tried several 'cheaper' imitations of AirPods and they were just ok. I have been waiting to get these and let me tell you, I’m sold. THESE ARE GREAT! As soon as I got them, I had to try them out. First of all, they paired with my iPhone XR, almost instantly. All I had to do was have my phone open and near the AirPods, while they were still in the charging case, open the lid and within seconds they paired! It displays the charge of both the AirPods and the case on your phone, too! Super cool! I selected one of my favorite Classic Rock bands and started jamming. The sound quality was awesome!" —Todd B

Price: $89.99 (originally $129)

17. Orrr a pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for up to 53% off that just might put your brand-name headphones to shame. Reviewers say the sound quality is surprisingly good given the already low price point, and the battery life is equally amazing — listen for over six hours on a single charge (and get up to 30 hours of enjoyment with the charging case).

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "These headphones were a home run. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs (which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had." —Synee

Price: $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in three colors)

18. An all-in-one laser hair removal kit for 58% of (plus an additional 25%!!!) if sticker shock has previously kept your from indulging in professional laser treatments. Now you can get the same results at home for a fraction of the price!

a reviewer photo of the laser hair removal tool in the box with a pair of sunglasses, a razor, instructional manual, and charging cable
amazon.com

Promising review: "This has exceeded my expectations...I have contemplated laser hair removal for years, but never wanted to pay the price. After using this three times, I saw a significant difference in hair growth. I used this on my underarms because I always get razor bumps quickly after shaving. I can go now for two weeks without shaving and there is very little re-growth and no razor bumps. I would buy this again in a heartbeat!" —TulsaKC

Price: $59.24 (originally $189.99 — apply the coupon to get this price) 

19. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 42% off that's made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.

A reviewers made bed with white sheets and review text &quot;so soft and comfy&quot;
amazon.com

Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." —J. Marshall

Promising review: "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman

Price: $29.72 (originally $50.97 for the queen; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns)

20. Plus, a pair of *affordable* Queen- or King-sized down-alternative cooling pillows for 40% off designed to stay cool and keep their shape so you can get a good night's sleep.

a reviewer photo of the two pillows on a bed
amazon.com

Just clip the coupon to get the deal!

Promising reviews: "Ok. I’m gonna own it...I really took a leap of faith from my regular pillows. I never would have spent more than $10 for a pillow so for me to purchase these I had to really ponder for a few days...but now all I can say is....what the heck took me so long??? I haven’t slept like this since...1994!!! No flipping..no flopping...no readjusting...no sweaty head....just a peaceful, deep, cool sleep. So when my good friend came to stay the night I gave her one of them to sleep on. She got up the next morning and ordered a set. I plan to replace every pillow in my house. I’m in love...with a pillow!" —Patricia L. Page

Price$36.59 for the queen; $49.01 for the king (originally $60.99 and $81.69; make sure you clip the coupon to get the sale price!) 

21. The ICONIC ChomChom pet hair roller for 37% off. For the uninitiated, this iconic cleaning product traps pet hair inside without the use of any sticky tape, and it works wonders on fur-covered couches and chairs — I can attest to it myself.

a blue velvet ottoman covered in cat hair, with an after photo of it 10 seconds later looking clean and hair-free after using the chomchom
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.

Price: $19.99 (originally $31.95)

22. A Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush that's 50% off for an upgrade that will make your dentist *sing* the next time you see them. It's equipped with AI that works to instantly recognize your unique brushing style and adapt to guide you to your best, deepest clean, with up to 500% more plaque removed than a traditional manual toothbrush.

Reviewer holding a white toothbrush with settings lit up on handle
amazon.com

Promising review: "Amazing clean. I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 Oral B electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E La Perla

Price: $99.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors) 

23. An 11-inch all-in-one pan from our Goodful collection for up to 30% off that'll casually take care of nearly all of you cooking needs since it's gloriously nonstick, dishwasher, safe, and did we mention gorgeous?!

amazon.com

Promising reviews: "I cannot talk this pan up enough! I’m a minimalist and didn’t want a pan and pot set. I had mixed feelings about the always pan because of the price and not sure how well it’ll hold up. So when I found this I had to try it out. I’ve used this for months now and I love it! I can make meals for a simple gathering or myself without having to use multiple pans and pots. In fact, I donated my pots and pans as soon as I got this. It’s super easy to clean too because of its coating. No scratches when your using the spatula it comes with. I would recommend to add to every wedding registry!" —Abigail B.

Price: $55.99+ (originally $79.99; available in seven colors)

24. A veggie chopper and slicer for 40% off because if chopping is the part of cooking you dread the most, it's totally fine to call a helpful little gadget in to assist.

amazon.com

Promising review: "I had this in my saved items forever because it was a nice to have item that wasn't getting prioritized. Summer temps hit and I decided to get it because I love a good chopped salad. This thing is awesome! I use less dishes (no cutting boards) and it takes me just a few seconds to have a bowl full of chopped veggies. I rinse it off between uses and then stick it in the dishwasher once a week. It is sharp so be careful! I love this chopper!!" —Jessica Adams

Price: $23.99 (originally $39.99, available in three colors)

25. An automatic food dispenser that's 42% off for eliminating any lingering worries over if you've fed your fur baby or not. It holds up to 50 portions and can release food up to six times a day!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "The mechanism is so quiet, it makes no more sound than I did when I would feed her manually. Add that to the programmable portion sizes and meal schedule, and this actually solves *two* of my problems: my cat’s desire to have breakfast at 5 AM and her tendency to eat too much and then throw up. I can set this to give her a half-portion at 5 and then follow it up a few hours later with a second half-portion to get her through to dinner. All the wins!" —Chris Galbreath

Price: $52.24 (originally $89.99; available in two sizes and in black or white)

26. And a stainless steel automatic water fountain for 50% off so your cat stops trying to drink out of the kitchen faucet — offering them a dedicated source of running water can actually encourage them to drink *more* so they stay healthy.

a cat drinking from the white automatic water fountain
amazon.com

The front of the fountain has both a water level window and an LED light so you can always tell when you need to refill it!

Promising review: "It’s a hit! My cat likes to drink water from the drip water system and didn’t always drink enough. Purchased this fountain and she took to it instantly. It seems well made and simply constructed. The led blue to red color change is pretty cool and a great reminder to clean and change the water. Lastly, the package includes cleaning tools and three filter pads sealing the deal. The circular pads are a common size and shape, giving you purchase options." —UrbanPhx

Price: $19.99 (originally $39.99)

27. A set of eight fridge organizer bins that's 41% off for making it easier to actually take stock of what's in there, so you can get to that guac before it goes bad.

a reviewer photo of a fridge organized using the clear bins
amazon.com

Promising review: "I finally organized my refrigerator. I love how it came out. The bins are nice and clear so you can see everything, and the sturdiness is incredible. Definitely would recommend. I will be buying more to organize other things in the kitchen and bathroom."—Amazon Customer 

Price: $17.99 (originally $30.68)

28. And a rechargeable mini USB fridge deodorizer for 26% off to banish that ~off~ smell that lingers in your fridge even after you deep clean it. Reviewers also swear by it for deodorizing other small spots in their homes, like shoe closets, laundry rooms, and even their cars.

The white thin oval-shaped air purifier in a fridge
amazon.com

Check out a TikTok of the deodorizer in action. 

Promising review: "I love how little space this deodorizer takes up. I’ve had a few different brands and types, but all were fairly bulky. This charged fast, and I love I only need to recharge monthly. My fridge hasn’t smelled once since I’ve started using." —Amazon Customer

Price$18.39 (originally $24.99) 

29. A non-aerosol dry shampoo powder for 25% off that's packed in a travel-friendly compact to prolong wash day and revive greasy locks so you can basically roll right out of bed and into the office and STILL have coworkers complimenting your fabulous hair.

amazon.com

Promising review: "I am so glad I gave this product a try, as it works amazingly well on my fine, oily hair. I have used just about every dry shampoo product on the market, and this is by far the best one yet. My hair looks beautiful, and I can now go nearly a week without washing (while still having absolutely gorgeous hair)! I used to have to wash my hair every other day when I was using my former favorite dry shampoo (and it made my scalp itch on day two). This product is definitely worth a try, it may soon be your favorite!" —Melanie Havert

Price: $12 (originally $16)

30. A laptop stand for up to 50% off so you can type on your computer at eye level and avoid slouching in a chair. Your neck and shoulders will thank you too, because you'll stop looking down every time you receive a message on your laptop screen.

silver laptop stand with laptop above keyboard on desk
amazon.com

Promising review: "This was recommended in an article about working from home. It is SO worth it! It's incredibly sturdy. The laptop is now placed at a perfect angle. I bought a wireless keyboard which I can use with my laptop when the laptop is in the stand — and then at the end of my workday, I just slide my wireless keyboard under the laptop in the space created by the stand, and I regain that bit of space on my table. I love it. Add in the brushed silvery tone, and it has been a great investment for me." —Joe Mama

Price: $19.99+ (originally $32.99+; available in 10 colors)

31. An immunity-boosting Zesty Paws allergy supplement that's 30% off for dogs with skin sensitivities. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help improve immune function, aide digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation

Price: $14.67+ for 90 chews (originally $20.97+; available in several quantities and for specific ages)

32. A "holy grail" Coop Home Goods pillow for 20% off designed for side, back, *and* stomach sleepers to get the best shut-eye of their lives. This medium-firm pillow has an entirely adjustable memory foam fill so you can mold it to the exact firmness, size, and shape you need. In other words: this is the One Pillow that will serve you well for a long, long time.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I hardly ever write reviews but I have to for this. I saw this pillow on TikTok and it got me curious so I immediately came to Amazon. OMG, it’s such a game changer. I’m a side sleeper and this pillow is heaven. It’s some of the most comfortable sleep I have had in ages. I love it so much I bought a second one and have my eye on the body pillow. Obsessed! You need this in your bedroom." —MT

Price: $57.60+ (originally $72; available in two sizes and three shapes)

33. A portable iPhone charger for up to 32% off because there's nothing more stressful than vacationing and realizing your phone is at 5% battery with no outlet in sight. This lightweight charger has a built-in lightning connector so you don't need to bother bringing extra charging cords.

amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "I bought this specifically for backpacking and it did the job! Rim-to-rim trip through Grand Canyon there is no cell service, let alone a place to charge. I also wanted something lightweight without extra cords or space in my pack. So this was the perfect solution and I could stash it anywhere in my pack. However, I was only able to recharge my phone once and barely made it through 8 days with phone in airplane mode. So I might have to get another one for the next trip. I also plan to put this in my suit pocket for business trips." —Kevin

Price: $17.67+ (originally $25.99; available in six colors)

34. A helpful 5th Gen Echo Dot speaker for up to 54% off so you can feel like you just hired a personal assistant. Not only does this bite-sized speaker deliver crisp sound for all your music and podcasts, but it's equipped with Amazon Alexa to help you out with everything from turning off the lights to placing giving you the weather forecast.

a reviewer photo of the speaker sitting on a table
amazon.com

Promising review: "I love it. Very useful. it even turns off my lights, me and my mom haven’t forgotten anything on our grocery list since I bought it, and it even helps me answer questions. I play music on it when I clean and it has a lot of little tiny things you can do in the app that make it so much easier to use and help things go smoother. Buy this!" —m

Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors) 

35. The Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick for 54% off (it's the lowest price ever!) you can simply plug into your existing TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music you want at the push of a button.

The remote and tv plug in stick
Amazon

Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

Promising review: "I recently upgraded to this remarkable Firestick, and I must say, it has exceeded all my expectations. Having previously owned the first model, which unfortunately became sluggish over time, I couldn't be more thrilled with the noticeable improvements in this latest version. It's like a breath of fresh air! The first thing that struck me was the remarkable speed of this Firestick. It operates like a well-oiled machine, effortlessly delivering my favorite content in a blink of an eye. Streaming has never been this seamless and enjoyable! The enhanced performance truly sets this device apart from its predecessor. Not only is the speed impressive, but the overall quality of this Firestick is exceptional. It exudes a sense of durability and sophistication, instantly making it a centerpiece of my entertainment setup. The sleek design and premium build are a testament to its superior craftsmanship, making it a true joy to own. In conclusion, this Firestick is a game-changer in every sense of the word. From its lightning-fast performance to its unmatched quality, it has raised the bar for streaming devices. If you're looking for an upgrade that will revolutionize your entertainment setup, look no further. This Firestick is an investment you won't regret!" —Tyler Greene

Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99)

You can also get 50% off the basic Amazon Fire TV Stick, which brings the price down to $19.99!

36. A detangling brush for up to 47% off that over 40,000+ people have given a 5-star review to. There's no need to brush off your kid's (and TBH, YOUR) tears when their tangles try and ruin your morning. Use this pain-free option instead. You are ~knot~ losing to toddler tangles anymore!

amazon.com

Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair).

Promising review: "I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl, and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now." —Nguyen P.

Price: $9.59+ (originally $17.99; available in seven colors)

37. A Dyson Purifier Cool for 37% off, which works as both an air purifier *and* a fan — complete with both a HEPA filter and an additional filter designed to remove odors and gases including VOCs. It even senses changes in air quality, and reacts accordingly!

A reviewer&#x27;s nickel and gold fan
amazon.com

Promising review: "At first, I was a little concerned about spending $649 not including tax to get this however, being someone who suffers from asthma, and also having 44 animals in the room, air circulation, airflow as well as proper filtration is absolutely essential. I also live in California which deals with fires from time to time so it’s very important to have a high quality filter. One thing I want to state do not buy the cheap third-party filters for the system. They will not filter as you want only buy genuine OEM Dyson filters which you can purchase from their website. You cannot get official Dyson filters on Amazon, however this product exceeds absolutely everything I was looking for it even lets you know what type of substances it is filtering with its active air purification system. This is a easy way to take your filtration up a notch. Put your money where your breathing is, you won’t regret it. Fantastic, worth every penny." —AlexanderJacobs

Price: $474.99 (originally $799.99), and shop all the Dyson deals here

38. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream Moisturizer for 57% off that packs in the moisture thanks to hyaluronic acid in a non-irritating, fragrance-free formula.

model holding bottle
Amazon

Promising review: "I don't know what they put in this stuff but my skin is soft all day without being sticky. The lotion is thin feeling when you put it in but leaves your skin feeling smooth, soft and moisturized all day!!" —Wendy Morse

Price: $6.98 (originally $16.10)

39. A weekender bag for up to 42% off if you're looking to travel light or are being *forced* to bring a personal item only because of your Basic Economy ticket. PS: It even has a built-in USB charging port!

amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "We have been traveling by car (two days) to Florida to see relatives multiple times a year, and this has been the best bag I've used in four trips. It is compact, easy to carry, takes up less room in the car, and I love the separation of the bottom for shoes (plus I easily packed clothing for 10 days). I don't take many cosmetic items, so the small cosmetic bag is good for me, but not so great for someone with greater needs. Also packed some items like shampoo in the bottom compartment with my shoes. We did hit some rain but the bag only got a few drops on it and nothing penetrated the bag. So far good product for cost." —Mimi/Mom

Price: $28.99+ (originally $49.99; available in two sizes and 34 colors/designs)

40. Or a spacious travel-friendly backpack for 20% off, plus an extra 10% off, that's TikTok-famous for a reason: super roomy, zips completely open (like a suitcase — so it's easy to find what you need), has plenty of pockets (including one for shoes and a separate wet bag!), and a strap that slides down over your luggage handle for easy transport.

The backpack in black unzipped to show internal pockets and capacity
Amazon

And reviewers say it meets even Spirit and JetBlue's personal item rules and fits under airplane seats! I have this backpack and have now traveled with it several times — it's really great!

Promising review: "I bought this backpack for work. It's the BEST backpack I've ever used. I needed one with several pockets and not too big or heavy. I found that with this backpack, I can fill it and still have room! There's even a shoe and clothing compartment for traveling! The straps are just wide enough to stay on your shoulders especially with the snap straps in front. I also love the color, and it's true to the picture color. If you're looking for lightweight with tons of pockets, this is what you need!" —Kelly Miller

Price: $33.83 (originally $46.99 — clip the coupon to get this price)

41. Plus, a Trtl pillow for 30% off perfect for your next long flight. It folds up thin and compact (much smaller than a regular neck pillow!), and when you're ready to use, just wrap it around your neck — underneath the soft fleece is an internal support structure designed to keep your head in a comfy position for sleeping upright.

Trtl Pillow
Ciera Velarde/BuzzFeed

And it's machine washable, so key!

Promising review: "I can't stop recommending this pillow to all of my friends! It has let me comfortably sleep on flights that take place on the most uncomfortable airplane seats. On long flights, I always need to prop up my hand, and I rest my head on it. But this method always ends with my arm falling asleep, and I end up waking up every 30 minutes. Now, this pillow provides that exact same support without needing my arms to prop me up! It's small enough to fit in your bag and doesn't take up much space." —Simona Krifman

Price: $41.99 (originally $59.99; available in four colors)

42. A XXL Philips airfryer for 59% off (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you and the entire fam can enjoy all the mozzarella sticks, french fries, and other fried delights you could ever want without the oily mess of traditional fryers.

a reviewer photo of the air fryer
amazon.com

Promising review: "Had this air fryer for a few months now and I am really impressed! it is really easy to use. It is well constructed, doesn't feel cheep and I am shocked as how easy it is to use and how well it works. The non-stick surfaces help significantly with cleanup. Consider your counter/storage space as this is a sizable unit. Another great product with the Phillips name on it!" —ANTHONY W.

Price: $142.45 (originally $349.99)

43. A heated eye massager for 62% off — plus an additional 5% — with so many bells and whistles it is worth the investment and *then* some — not only does it come with five different massage modes and a 15-minute timer, but it has Bluetooth music so you can vibe with your eyes *and* your ears. Reviewers swear by this to help combat eye strain, headaches, puffy under-eye circles, and dry eyes, and insomnia.

Reviewer wearing black over eye massager mask
amazon.com

Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer

Price$46.83