The Hype Is Real — Snag These 63 TikTok Products Before Fall Prime Day Ends Tonight

Snag savings before they’re gone: TikTok can make things sell out even at regular prices.

by Melanie Aman, Abby Kass, Amanda Davis

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

1. A pair of the latest AirPods Pro for 24% off (that's the lowest price they've ever been!) for blocking out the distracting noise of roommates, nearby construction, downstairs neighbors, and more with active noise cancellation. And there's Transparency mode when you want to still be able to hear what's going on around you — like when Mom screams that it's time for dinner.

reviewer holding the open airpods case
amazon.com

Check out a TikTok of the AirPods Pro in action. 

Promising review: "I have purchased every generation of AirPods. When I first read the reviews here, before purchasing these AirPods, I thought people were perhaps exaggerating a bit. But after having them for two days, what they say is absolutely true. The sound is amazing. Light years better than the AirPods Pro 1. It’s hard to believe that the richness of sound and bass can actually be produced by these small speakers. The noise cancellation feature is outstanding; in fact, when I took them out of my ears, and was hit with the onslaught of actual live sound around me, I realized just how effective the noise filtration is. They’re comfortable, fit great in my ears, especially with the choices of circular ear pads that are included, and the battery life is so much better than the previous generation. Love these guys. Very satisfying purchase." —M. SHAPIRO

Price: $189 (originally $249)

2. A Roomba robot vacuum for 45% off (the cheapest it's ever been!) to effortlessly keep floors spotless without ever lifting a finger — these are self-directed, so you can preset a schedule for the Roomba to just start cleaning your floors each week, even if you're not home. THANK YOU, GHOST CLEANER.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Check out a TikTok of the Roomba in action.

Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

Price: $164.99 (originally $299.99)

3. A box of Crest 3D whitening strips for 35% off to lighten your smile and remove up to 14 years of teeth stains sans the exorbitant dentist bill.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Check out a TikTok of the Crest 3D Whitestrips in action.

Promising review: "Highly recommended!!!! I am stunned by the results of this product!! I really wanted to whiten my teeth but professional treatments are so expensive. I decided to go ahead and give this a try. I used exactly as directed every day for the full 20 days, and my husband kept telling me how white my teeth were getting. It's hard to tell when you look in the mirror everyday, but I knew there was improvement. Then, I looked at the before and after photos and I was amazed. Love this product!!!" —beaufam

Price: $29.99 (originally $45.99)

4. A Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for 26% off in a matte "Agave Green" color that has captured the hearts of ALL of BookTok. Swoonworthy aesthetic aside, not only can hold thousands of books, but will let you read them the *chef's kiss* way you like best — you can customize with all your favorite fonts and layouts, and organize your virtual shelves to your precise standards. Bonus — its charge lasts weeks (plural!!), and it's waterproof, so you can take this bb in the bathtub 🍷.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Check out a TikTok of the green Kindle in action.

Promising review: "I am so happy to be reading more, and I find it easier to take around with me than carrying my book around. Easy to travel with, and battery life is amazing. I initially was skeptical because I love holding a physical book but ever since I received my new Paperwhite, everything has changed. Lightweight, and so functional and easy to use. I love the option it can bounce off from your phone if you don't have time the capability. I have the free trial of Kindle Unlimited and its the best. I have been reading books and downloaded so much. LOVE LOVE LOVE THE GREEN COLOR it is so pretty." —eileeenie

Price: $139.99 (originally $189.99)

5. An investmentworthy Samsung Frame TV for up to 27% off — the lowest it's ever been!! — that will instantly become the central hub of your home, just because it is that darn beautiful. Its motto is "TV when it's on. Art when it's off" — and TBH, the images speak for themselves.

Mallory Mower/BuzzFeed, amazon.com

Check out a TikTok of the Samsung Frame in action.

You can even toggle through Samsung's "art store" to find a display to match the vibe of the room (or just your vibe of the day). It also has Alexa built in, so you can open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, play music, and control your smart home devices from the television.

Here's what BuzzFeed writer Mallory Mower has to say about it: "This is honest and truly the best splurge I have ever made. It has massively upgraded the look in my living room. My husband loves the photography options and I love all the classical paintings. As someone who loves changing up my decor, I find that being able to update the display images has been so fun. The quality is fantastic while watching movies and TV...but I'm pretty sure I love it as a piece of art in my home even more."

Price: $997.99 (originally $1,497.99; available in six sizes, six styles, and with or without expert installation)

6. Essence's Lash Princess mascara for 20% off, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof for the summer.

Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

Here's what BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."

Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd

Price: $3.99 (originally $4.99)

7. A bodycon maxi dress for 23% off great if you're not ready to purchase the uber-popular Skims one but still want a simple style that will make you feel great. You may return again and again to buy more colors, as many reviewers do.

amazon.com, amazon.com

See it in action on TikTok here.

Promising review: "I was so hesitant about ordering this dress. I’m a Skims lover, I swear by them, but I said 'let me just try it.' Y'ALL this dress is everything! So stretchy, feels good on the skin, and gives BAWDYYYYY! I ordered another color." —Alexis

Price: $19.99 (originally $25.99; available in women's sizes XXS–XL and 10 colors)

8. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence for 43% off for rejuvenating your face, lightening hyperpigmentation, and prepping your skin so it's ready to drink up all the benefits of your moisturizer.

before photo of a reviewer with cheek breakouts and acne scars next to an after photo of the same reviewer whose cheeks are now much more even and all their breakouts are gone
amazon.com

Promising review: "TikTok has got me once again🤦🏾‍♀️ I usually don't play about my skin, going around trying different products and stuff. But I just had to try this one; I wanted to look like a glazed donut too! I paired it with my hyaluronic and niacinamide serums from The Ordinary...CHEF'S KISS! I went to sleep looking like a glazed donut and I woke up looking like a glazed donut. I'm in love! My skin is glowing and it's so moisturized. When its first applied, it's sticky and I was a little worried when I had to put a little more effort into rubbing my moisturizer into my skin afterwards. But after it fully absorbs, it's not sticky anymore. Guess I just found me a new staple product😏" —Tanaria

Price: $14.30 (originally $25)

9. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds for 53% off that reviewers compare to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, you can fully take them in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.

amazon.com, amazon.com

These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).

Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold

Price: $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors)

10. The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Plus 2.0 for 41% off — the new and improved version of the hybrid blowdryer/hairbrush is narrower and comes with four heat settings to give you sleeker, frizz-free, RIDICULOUSLY fast blowouts at home that look so professional everyone will be like, "Okay?? So you live in a salon now?????"

amazon.com

This new model has an additional heat setting (low, high, cool, and *now* medium!). Plus, the head is detachable on this version for easier storage and transportation!

Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and everybody had great reviews on it so I decided to buy it and see for myself. I got the 2.0 version and I must say it works as advertised. It makes blow drying my natural hair so much easier. Unlike its predecessor, it has four heat settings. The highest heat setting does get really hot. You honestly might not even need to use that setting at all. Whenever I need to blow out my hair I reach for this product." —Sheilyah

Price: $41.49 (originally $69.99)

11. An allergy supplement for 30% off so your poor pup can find relief from itchy skin and allergies. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients said to help improve immune function, aid digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Receive these about a week ago and WOW! My baby girl has been suffering with itchy, red skin for months; she’s eaten her feet and licked herself practically raw. Obviously Benadryl wasn’t working so I tried these after seeing a video review on TikTok. I am extremely excited to say that we are completely satisfied, and that our baby girl no longer has the itching and redness. She’s not licked or touched her feet since giving them to her once a day every day. I’m shook." —Erica L. Robertson

Price: $14.67+ (originally $20.97+; available in five styles)

12. A game-changing dishwashing spray for 20% off to coat your dirty dishes completely. This will make it super simple to wipe away the caked-on grease from your breakfast dishes you just didn't have the time or energy to clean in the morning.

Reviewer before and after pic with a dirty pan and clean one
amazon.com

Promising review: "Best cleaning product I have ever used. TikTok doesn’t lie…on this one at least." —R. Oakeson

BuzzFeed Shopping Editor Elizabeth Lilly also loves this spray. Here's what she has to say: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well." 

Price: $14 (originally $17.50)

13. An Orolay jacket, aka *the* Amazon coat for 41% off, complete with Sherpa-lined hood and a snug warmth that is truly UNPARALLELED when it comes to facing the elements. You may have noticed a lot of people wearing over the past few years, and it truly lives up to its cozy hype. I can speak from experience when I say once one person gets it, the whole friend group wants to get on board.

Emma Lord/BuzzFeed, Amazon

Here's what BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "TBH, it is the warmest, most functional coat I've ever owned. It's like being snuggled everywhere you go?? A gift that will just keep on giving and giving. Also the POCKETS ON THIS THING. I genuinely feel like a one-woman clown car pulling out all the things I've snuck in there. I don't use a purse in the winter, everything just very snugly and securely fits in one of the zippered pockets (and the side pockets are SO warm for your hands)."

Promising review: "I ordered this for my Scotland winter trip after seeing it on TikTok and I have to say it lived up to the hype. It kept me toasty warm and dry. Plus, I LOVED all of the pockets... so many pockets!! I was able to carry my phone, a charging brick, hat, gloves, cell phone and credit cards/money with room to spare. It's also really easy to adjust the fit with the side zippers and snaps on the front. One of the best buys I've ever made on Amazon!!" —Staci B

Price: $89.99 (originally $149.99; available in women's sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors)

14. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for 40% off because, if we’re being honest (and I like to think we’ve reached a point in our relationship where we can be blunt), you and I both know the ones you've been sleeping on are starting to resemble Flat Stanley. It’s time for you to upgrade your sleeping situation.

two fluffy bed pillows
amazon.com

Promising review: "After looking for pillows everywhere in stores and not being satisfied, I decided to trust a TikTok that I saw featuring these pillows and checked out the reviews here and saw the hype. Decided to trust this hype and order two of my own and they are SERIOUSLY THE BEST PILLOWS EVER! Trust the reviews. Took two minutes to fluff up to use and both my fiancé and I are having the best sleeps now." —Ellen

Price: $36.59+ (originally $60.99+; available in Standard/Queen or King sizing — don't forget to clip the coupon for this price).

15. A massage gun for up to 55% off to give you sweet relief after a long workout. Use this to massage any achy or sore muscles — it's designed to help you recover faster so you can get back to pumping iron.

reviewer holding the black massage gun in their hand
amazon.com

Check out a TikTok of the massager in action. 

Promising review: "I was looking for something to deal with my chronic and debilitating sciatic nerve pain. I saw someone use a similar device at my gym and decided to give it a shot. It has been short of a miracle. I have been using it daily after work when I am most stressed and along with gentle stretches, it has helped SO much. This one was fairly priced, the size is perfect for me to carry it in my bag after long car rides, and there are different speeds, which I also like. I'm really happy with it. My husband is too." —Eileen Fuentes

Price: $49.99+ (originally $89.99+; available in four styles)

16. A crewneck sweater for up to 61% off that's oversized enough to wear with leggings because in fall, sweaters, leggings, and boots are the ultimate outfit combo. Seriously, you may just want to add a couple of colors to your cart now so you can have them in rotation in your wardrobe.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I got influenced by someone on TikTok for this sweater. It wasn’t really in my budget, but I bought it anyway and already know it will be my favorite sweater for the rest of the year. It’s heavy!!! Feels expensive. I will buy another color on payday." —nkmoyer1

Price: $24.99+ (originally $63.99; available in sizes XS–XL and in 32 colors and styles)

17. A Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for up to 50% off that's *perfect* for anyone with sensitive teeth or gums — this deep cleans super effectively and gently, and is actually *more* effective than ordinary floss at improving gum health!

Amazon

Check out a TikTok of the Waterpik in action.

Promising review: "I LOVE this Waterpik. I should have bought one years ago! I've always had trouble remembering to floss and even when I would consistently floss for weeks, my bleeding never stopped. Probably because I was doing it wrong, IDK. My bleeding stopped within a month of using this device and my gums are the healthy shade of pink you see on TV. (Ridiculous, I know but c'mon! How cool.) I use this once a day, every day, and sometimes twice. It is a little noisy but who cares. Nobody complains. Not even my kids who love to come in while I'm drying my hair to yell at me about how loud the hair dryer is haha. Do this for your health! And please remember to drain the line after every use. Mine still looks new after three months of continuous use." —Sugarling

Price: $49.99+ (originally $99.99+; available in four colors)

18. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 42% off made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.

A reviewers made bed with white sheets and review text &quot;so soft and comfy&quot;
amazon.com

Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the Twin size). 

Promising review: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" —Julia Monroe

Price: $29.72 (originally $50.97; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns)

19. A portable car vacuum up to 39% off plus an additional $5 off coupon — it's a must-have for car owners who become the designated driver to the park and beach as soon as the temperature hits 60 degrees. No need to apologize to your friends for your messy car anymore. This vacuum is only 2.4 lbs, comes with three different-sized attachments, and plugs into your vehicle's 12-V Aux outlet.

amazon.com

Promising review: "This portable vacuum is ammmmmazing! I love all of the attachments to get the hard to reach spots! It gets the job done! TikTok made me buy it! If you are on the fence about this one, do it! Hit that 'buy no' button. You will not be disappointed. Never putting quarters in a timed vacuum again. There is never enough time, and you rush around trying to beat the timer. Or is that just me? Haha!" —Abigail

Price: $14.58+ (originally $39.99; available in four colors and styles)

20. A weekender bag for up to 42% off if you're looking to travel light or are being *forced* to bring a personal item only because of your Basic Economy ticket. PS: It even has a built-in USB charging port!

amazon.com, Amazon

Promising reviews: "Definitely exceeded my expectations. I saw a lot of great reviews on TikTok and was influenced… had to buy. Get this bag — you won’t regret it. I also love the beige color" —A

"We have been traveling by car (two days) to Florida to see relatives multiple times a year, and this has been the best bag I've used in four trips. It is compact, easy to carry, takes up less room in the car, and I love the separation of the bottom for shoes (plus I easily packed clothing for 10 days). I don't take many cosmetic items, so the small cosmetic bag is good for me, but not so great for someone with greater needs. Also packed some items like shampoo in the bottom compartment with my shoes. We did hit some rain but the bag only got a few drops on it and nothing penetrated the bag. So far good product for cost." —Mimi/Mom

Price: $28.99+ (originally $49.99; available in two sizes and 35 colors/designs)

21. A TikTok-famous spherical ice maker for up to 40% off plus an additional 10% off coupon (!) so you can enjoy ~aesthetic~ ice (that also melts more slowly). it even comes with an included bin + scoop for storing/serving your extras so you'll always have plenty of ice.

reviewer&#x27;s ice with five star review text &quot;tiktok made me buy it&quot;
amazon.com

Promising review: "Our small freezer doesn’t have an ice maker so these are the PERFECT addition. Super easy. Just dump water in up to the line, snap them together and throw into the freezer. Soon you have your first batch of all the spheres. I twist slightly to get the top to separate and then give the lower a little twist and dump. It is that easy. I had some silicone trays that were super stubborn — these are a dream! Dump them into the bin that comes with them and fill up again! They are a great size for everything and large enough that they don’t melt too fast. I even make iced coffee with them. Everyone in our house is loving this ice! The bin and scoop are just bonus! This set is worth every penny!" —JnKBos

Price: $16.19+ (originally $29.99; available in three colors — don't forget to clip the coupon for this price)

22. An odor-eliminating spray for 31% off to lift stains and odors fast. Each spray releases bacteria that feeds on the ammonia left behind after your pet's accidents, eliminating the urine completely and deterring your pet from peeing in the same spot again.

The spray
Amazon

Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.

Check out a TikTok review of odor-eliminating spray.

Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. LauraDBUThis product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia

Price: $13.98 (originally $19.97)

23. An overnight lip mask for up to 30% off if you're looking for all-day hydration in just a few simple swipes. And it's infused with vitamin C to exfoliate dry flakes.

model holding small pink tub of Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Sweet Candy
Amazon

Promising review: "I was kinda skeptical, as I am with anything that blows up on TikTok bc you never know who is getting paid for a review. But I’m dead serious this stuff works. I have the driest, chapped lips and I have anxiety so I’m always biting my lips and I’ve only used this for 3 days and my lips are already so soft and healed. It seems expensive but looks like it will last me for months." —Caitlin Mallette

Price: $16.80 (originally $24; available in eight flavors)

24. And! Laneige's gloriously glowy daily lip balm is also 30% off so you can maintain all the moisture from the sleeping mask you applied the night before. It's packed with murumuru and shea butter, so you'll beat the winter weather that usually totally wrecks your lips.

Model applying Laneige lip balm
Amazon

Promising review: "Laneige lip balm lives up to the TikTok hype. The Gummy Bear scent is awesome. Don't need to constantly reapply because the formula is moisturizing. Definitely will order other scents." —Charlotte T

Price: $12.60 (originally $18; available in four scents)

25. A heated eye massager for 62% off plus an additional 5% off coupon with so many bells and whistles it is worth the investment and *then* some — not only does it come with five different massage modes and a 15-minute timer, but it has Bluetooth music so you can vibe with your eyes *and* your ears. Reviewers swear by this to help combat eye strain, headaches, puffy under-eye circles, and dry eyes, and insomnia.

Reviewer wearing black over eye massager mask
amazon.com

Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer

Price: $46.83+ (originally $129.99; available in three colors — don't forget to clip the 5% off coupon to see this price at checkout)

26. Some acne patches for 20% off if getting to see how much gunk they've sucked out of your popped pimples fills you with excitement. Plus they'll prevent you from picking at zits!

amazon.com, amazon.com

These are hands down the best pimple patches I’ve ever used. Why? Because they actually work. IMO they work best on whiteheads, drawing out the pus and preventing me from picking. Once all the fluids are drained (yum!), I plop a patch on what was once home to a very angry whitehead and replace it twice a day (once in the morning and once at night). In my experience, that has been the best treatment for preventing really noticeable hyperpigmentation and acne scarring, which my skin is really prone to after breakouts.

Promising review: "I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" —Kiara Galloway

Check out the rest of my Hero Cosmetics Mighty Pimple Patches review for more deets!

Price: $9.57 for 36 stickers (originally $11.97)

27. An 11-piece cookware set with detachable handles for 43% off (and an additional $10 off coupon!) to replace the clunky pots and pans that are currently (and very inefficiently, I might add!) taking up basically all the storage space in your cabinets. The removable handle attaches to all pieces and then you can pop it off and stick it in a separate drawer while you neatly stack the pots and pans in half the space your old set needed.

amazon.com

Promising review: "Thank you Prime Day! I woke up at 3 a.m. to order this as soon as Prime Day started to make sure I got this before it sold out and it was so worth it. Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, but it is also so incredibly functional! The storage is such a dream to me especially as a college student only having like one cabinet for myself it’s been a lifesaver already. It also is definitely nonstick and actually is what it claims to be. Found this through TikTok and I think it’s the best recommendation to come from there." —xo.

Price: $69.99 for an 11-piece set (originally $139.99)

28. A flight attendant-approved large travel backpack for 35% off plus an additional 10% off coupon if you inherited the "I will overpack for every trip" gene. *Slaps backpack* This baby can hold everything you need for a multi-day trip, and reviewers rave about the built-in shoe compartment and wet bag.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I purchased after all the hype I saw on TikTok and social media, and it definitely was my best purchase for travel. It is a decent size for a travel up to 5 days. I managed to pack everything for a trip of that length like shirts, pants, short, pajamas, shoes, underwear, skincare, and tech items mostly for hot weather destinations. For cold weather destinations, put on your 2–3 sweaters/jackets and you will be fine. I really like all the compartments and pockets this bag has; you will find room for all your stuff, the pocket for PC is so convenient when you pass through TSA/security at airports, and also the wet pocket for towels or swimwear without ruining the rest of your clothes." —Andres Lemus

Price: $23.99+ (originally $36.99+; available in 21 colors and two sizes)

29. A cuticle oil for 30% off to restore your shredded nails after a damaging combination of too many gel manis, a bad habit of picking at your nails, and dry winter weather. Sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and jojoba soften the cuticle and strengthen your claws so you'll be proud to show them off.

Before and after showing the cuticle oil made the reviewer&#x27;s shredded nails stronger and made the cuticles look neater
amazon.com

Check out a TikTok review of CND SolarOil.

Promising review: "This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" —JOE D.

Price: $6.93 (originally $9.90)

30. The legendary CeraVe Skin Renewing night cream for 30% off to give you the softest, most hydrated skin of your human life, per THOUSANDS of happy reviewers and TikTokers singing its praises.

BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer, amazon.com

Promising review: "Yes yes yes! I recently found Cerave due to dermatologist reviews on TikTok and I am not disappointed! I’ve always had oily, acne-prone skin and Cerave has shown me it was also super sensitive. These products are so gentle but work very well. I am still going through the purge (getting rid of all the gross stuff that was under the skin) but can already tell a big difference in my skin texture." —Alicia Reid

Price: $14.40 (originally $21.99)

31. A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker for 39% off so beloved by reviewers that a ton of them are gifting it to loved ones. It serves not just a speaker, but as a tiny canvas to make your own pixel art, a retro game console, an alarm clock, and even a white noise machine. Oh — and any designs you make on the pixel art screen can dance along to the music you play!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Check out a TikTok of the retro Bluetooth speaker in action.

Promising review: "Sound quality and durability is very good! I like the ability to change the artwork on the cover, the ability to change the brightness of the image, the ability to change the volume of the startup/connect/disconnect, the auto-shutoff and auto-sleep mode toggles, and the ability to set multiple alarms (available on the app only, sadly, not out of the box). There's surprisingly a lot you can do with such a seemingly simple device, and it's made more than a great replacement alarm clock for me, which is initially what I bought it for. Highly recommend if you've got the extra coin to spend on something cute, fun, and practical!" —Soul Breaker

Price: $79.92 (originally $129.99; available in six colors)

32. A quick fix, a painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen for 37% off reviewers swear by as an alternative to pricey professional treatments and strips. This gets results from the very first use, lightening up years' worth of stains from coffee, tea, wine, or just, you know, existing as a human with teeth.

before and after images of yellow and then whiter teeth
amazon.com

Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo

Price$11.95 (originally $18.95 — clip the $7 off coupon for this price) 

33. A Govee smart floor standing lamp for up to 40% off about to ~light up~ your life (and home). This is not any ordinary lamp. It has 25 color preset modes you can control with your phone, as well as a music mode, and it's compatible with Alexa. It'll basically feel like you're living in the future owning this lamp.

amazon.com, amazon.com

See it in action on TikTok here.

Promising review: "Bought this light because I thought it was cool, but it is more than that! I use it every day, and it has many colors and patterns to choose from. The thing I love the most is you can set up times for it to come on and turn off. You can set how bright you want it, so I had it turned on with a dimmed light to help me wake up in early mornings." —Rueben Thao

Price: $59.99+ (originally $99.99; available in two colors)

34. A pair of buttery soft high-waisted leggings for up to 51% off that literally *hundreds* of reviewers compare to Lululemon, thanks to their four-way stretch, convenient pockets, and delightful comfiness. These are a "live-in" pair worth stocking up on for sure.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising reviews: "AMAZING. I bought these to test against my Lululemon leggings ($100+) and I think I love these more. I wish there were more sizes in stock right now but it's a fad on TikTok so I understand and will be patient to buy more. 😇" —Reina

"Currently 20 weeks pregnant and these are all I wear, I basically live in these leggings. They’re so stretchy and comfy, definitely recommend for pregnancy!" —