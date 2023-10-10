BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Deals On Deals Alert: 60 Things Under $25 You’ll Want To Buy Before Fall Prime Day Is Over

    These budget finds just got even more wallet friendly — but the deals don’t last for long.

    by
    Melanie Aman
    by Melanie Aman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Genevieve Scarano
    by Genevieve Scarano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Popular products from this list

    • A box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks for 43% off that'll truly terrify you, first because you'll look like a zombie once you've applied it, and second because it's so darn effective at reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

      View in list

    • A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel that's 35% off for dissolving hard dead skin in literal minutes. (Seriously, reviewers say you should only let it sit for two to three minutes!) Then, give it a good scrub with a foot file and your heels will be baby bottom smooth.

      View in list

    • A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence for 43% off for rejuvenating your face, lightening hyperpigmentation, and prepping your skin so it's ready to drink up all the benefits of your moisturizer.

      View in list

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence for 43% off for rejuvenating your face, lightening hyperpigmentation, and prepping your skin so it's ready to drink up all the benefits of your moisturizer.

    before photo of a reviewer with cheek breakouts and acne scars next to an after photo of the same reviewer whose cheeks are now much more even and all their breakouts are gone
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is incredible. I have suffered from minor acne for almost two years and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving onto K beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable but it was gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone." —Marc

    Price: $14.30 (originally $25)

    2. A Fire TV Stick 4K for 54% off that'll bring you thousands — literally thousands — of streaming channels, movies, and shows, as well as live TV, news, and sports.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Why didn’t I switch years ago? I would have saved thousands! SO many free options on top of the few streaming services I pay very little for. Never a shortage of choices, and I can still watch the news. I went from one to four within a couple months, because why not have one for every TV? One money, done and done, and everybody gets to watch whatever they want with NO buffering. Now we can even watch TV when it’s storming (or when there’s a hint of a tiny puff of a cloud five towns over), which we could never do when we had cable for almost $200 PER MONTH! One month worth of cable money covered the cost of all our Fire Sticks and cute glow in the dark skins. Hands down the best money-saving move I could make!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99; and the non 4K version is 50% off right now)

    3. A box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks for 43% off that'll truly terrify you, first because you'll look like a zombie once you've applied it, and second because it's so darn effective at reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have never written a review before but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was give to help with these tiny bumps. Rosacea = bad bad bad. So bad that it was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were friggin huge and getting bigger day by day it seemed like. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on everyday for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!! I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30. I am hooked and I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate I would use them and more!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $14.25 (originally $25)

    4. A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel that's 35% off for dissolving hard dead skin in literal minutes. (Seriously, reviewers say you should only let it sit for two to three minutes!) Then, give it a good scrub with a foot file and your heels will be baby bottom smooth.

    before photo of a reviewer&#x27;s cracked heel next to an after photo of the same heel with much of the dead skin removed to reveal softer, pinker heels
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a Hail Mary! This is hands down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients and it has made my job so much easier and less time consuming." —Diamante Valentine

    Price: $11.99 (originally $18.49)

    5. A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for up to 53% off that'll put your brand-name headphones to shame. Reviewers say the sound quality is surprisingly good given the earbuds' under-$25 price tag. And the battery life is equally amazing — listen for over six hours on a single charge (and get up to 30 hours of enjoyment with the charging case).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These headphones were a home run. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs (which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had." —Synee

    Price: $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in three colors)

    6. A splurge-worthy tube of Stila mascara for 30% off if you're dreaming of a formula that doesn't flake, fade, or streak again.

    buzzfeed writer&#x27;s face with one set of eyelashes with no product on and the other wearing the mascara looking longer and darker
    Jasmin Sandal / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "BEST mascara ever!!! I’m asked all the time if my eyelashes are real or if they are mine. Keep in mind I am 57 years old! This makes my lashes look lush and long and healthy." —KC (Houston,TX)

    Price: $18.20 (originally $26)

    7. And a cruelty-free lengthening mascara for 20% off for voluminous, curly lashes at a price that's frankly too cheap to not just toss in your cart. It's lightweight, won't transfer, doesn't smudge, and lasts all day — what more could you ask for?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this mascara! I’ve used the 'best of the best' designer, super hyped, ultra popular mascara available and NOTHING compares to this stuff! I don’t even bother using a lash curler anymore! I buy two at a time so I always have a spare (yes, it’s that good!!). I highly recommend this particular mascara...it goes on effortlessly, it lasts pretty much all day, and the price — I feel like I’m almost stealing it! I’d give it 10 stars if I could!!!" —chulaboola

    Price: $3.99 (originally $4.99)

    8. An odor-eliminating spray for 31% off to lift stains and odors fast. Each spray releases bacteria that feeds on the ammonia left behind after your pet's accidents, eliminating the urine completely and deterring your pet from peeing in the same spot again.

    The spray
    Amazon

    Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.

    Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia

    Price: $13.98 (originally $19.97)

    9. An overnight lip mask for up to 30% off if you're looking for all-day hydration in just a few simple swipes. And it's infused with vitamin C to exfoliate dry flakes.

    model holding small pink tub of Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Sweet Candy
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I just had to write a review because for years I’ve suffered from severe chapped lips no matter the season. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars searching for a product that would help prevent dryness or even soften my lips without success until now. Immediately after putting this product on I knew my search was over. And by Day 2 I knew I would be a customer for life. My lips stay moist from sun up to sun down and it works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference longwear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap free lips." —Angela Austin

    Price: $16.80 (originally $24; available in four flavors)

    10. And! Laneige's gloriously glowy daily lip balm is also 30% off so you can maintain all the moisture from the sleeping mask you applied the night before. It's packed with murumuru and shea butter, so you'll beat the winter weather that usually totally wrecks your lips.

    Model applying Laneige lip balm
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’m a big fan of Laneige, and an even bigger fan of this product. I purchased the gummy bear flavor. It smells incredible, is EXACTLY like the sleeping lip mask product (but in lip gloss form, of course), and the color is SO pretty. It’s a sheer purple, but has just a slight tint. It’s also not sticky like other lip glosses tend to be, but rather it’s really moisturizing. I can’t recommend this product enough." —Jessie

    Price: $12.60 (originally $18; available in four scents)

    11. A bento lunch box for up to 53% off (the colorful prints version is up to 45% off!) because you're tired of sending your picky kids to school only to open their lunch box at home and realize they ate, like, none of it. This lunch box keeps everything separated (a must for kiddos who complain about soggy sandwiches!), can stand up to the beating it will inevitably take, and rinses clean in the dishwasher (so easy!).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We use these boxes daily for my 2- and 3-year-old! They work great to pack a little snack in (which we often do for car rides) or to pack an entire lunch in. The different compartments allow for providing a variation of foods. We use fairly large whole grain bread so an entire sandwich does not fit in (usually 3/4). I do wish that spot was a wee bit bigger to fit an entire sandwich. But with that said, we own three of these and also a Bentgo Fresh box, which does fit the whole sandwich. Customer service is also amazing. First of all, I think a two-year warranty is fantastic. One of our Bentgo kids boxes somehow broke at a really weird spot making it not latch properly. I reached out to Bentgo and with just providing a picture, they sent out a brand new box! All in all I highly recommend. If you have a kid with a larger appetite, also look in to the Bentgo Fresh as it’s slightly larger." —Sam

    Price: $18.99+ (originally $27.99; available in eight colors)

    12. A set of eight fridge organizer bins that are 27% off for making it easier to actually take stock of what's in there, so you can get to that guac before it goes bad.

    a reviewer photo of a fridge organized using the clear bins
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I finally organized my refrigerator. I love how it came out. The bins are nice and clear so you can see everything, and the sturdiness is incredible. Definitely would recommend. I will be buying more to organize other things in the kitchen and bathroom."—Amazon Customer 

    Price: $22.49 (originally $30.68)

    13. A Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen for 30% off if you don't even want to deal with strips but still want to remove some of those set-in stains. Each pen contains 35 treatments that you apply after you brush your teeth at night. Then head to bed, and you'll wake up in the morning with a brighter smile!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "MUST-BUY. Absolutely amazing. I’ve only used the teeth-whitening overnight stick three times, and people are already starting to notice a difference in my teeth. I also have very sensitive teeth and tooth pain, but this hasn’t seemed to affect my pain at all. I highly recommend this tooth-whitening product! I’ve always wanted white teeth!" —Shey Wilkey

    Price: $17.49 (originally $24.99)

    14. An allergy supplement for 30% off so your poor pup can find relief from itchy skin and allergies. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients said to help improve immune function, aid digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation

    Price: $14.67+ (originally $20.97+; available in five styles)

    15. A dry shampoo powder for 25% off if you're looking for a travel-friendly option (it's a powder, not an aerosol can) to mattify your roots, absorb excess grease, and help extend the life of your hairstyles between washes.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've always needed dry shampoo for my top roots, which get oily far before the rest of my hair. THIS is by FAR the best I've ever used. The applicator is genius — it goes on so easily. And I've NEVER had a dry shampoo last like this for DAYS! It's easy to work in with my fingers and it is a wonderful volumizer. The size is great for travel. I hope they never change the formula — it is just wonderful — even the very light, delicate fragrance is perfect. I give it 100 STARS for its safety, convenience, design AND for all the time it saves me." —Lexi Jean

    Price: $12 (originally $16)

    16. An Echo Dot for 54% off so you can ask Alexa to stream your favorite music, read the news, set alarms, check the weather, and so much more.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am blown away by its incredible features! The sound quality is fantastic, with crystal clear audio and impressive bass response. I'm also impressed by how easy it was to set up — all I had to do was plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and it was ready to use. One of the things I love about this product is that it's incredibly versatile. With voice commands, I can stream my favorite music, create shopping lists, make phone calls hands-free, and even control other smart devices in my home. It's like having a personal assistant right there in my living room! I'm also thrilled with the design. It's sleek and modern, and it blends in perfectly with my home decor. Plus, the compact size makes it easy to place anywhere. If you're looking for a smart speaker with excellent sound quality and a range of capabilities, look no further. I highly recommend it!" —Wasn't that helpful? "👍🏻"

    Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors)

    17. Some acne patches for 20% off if getting to see how much gunk they've sucked out of your popped pimples fills you with excitement. Plus they'll prevent you from picking at zits!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check these out on TikTok here!

    These are hands down the best pimple patches I’ve ever used. Why? Because they actually work. IMO they work best on whiteheads, drawing out the pus and preventing me from picking. Once all the fluids are drained (yum!), I plop a patch on what was once home to a very angry whitehead and replace it twice a day (once in the morning and once at night). In my experience, that has been the best treatment for preventing really noticeable hyperpigmentation and acne scarring, which my skin is really prone to after breakouts. —Melanie

    Promising review: "I have been experiencing terrible cystic acne. I also am a stress picker. I decided to get these as a last resort to avoid any more acne scars and it was the best purchase I have ever made. I put these on some really painful zits before bed and when I woke up they were gone! They literally suck all of the grossness out of my zits. I don’t want to say it was like magic but it was pretty much magic." —Demetria Olsen

    Check out the rest of my Hero Cosmetics Mighty Pimple Patches review for more deets!

    Price: $9.57 for 36 stickers (originally $11.97)

    18. A TikTok-famous spherical ice maker for up to 40% off plus an additional 10% off coupon (!) so you can enjoy ~aesthetic~ ice (that also melts more slowly). it even comes with an included bin + scoop for storing/serving your extras so you'll always have plenty of ice.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our small freezer doesn’t have an ice maker so these are the PERFECT addition. Super easy. Just dump water in up to the line, snap them together and throw into the freezer. Soon you have your first batch of all the spheres. I twist slightly to get the top to separate and then give the lower a little twist and dump. It is that easy. I had some silicone trays that were super stubborn - these are a dream! Dump them into the bin that comes with them and fill up again! They are a great size for everything and large enough that they don’t melt too fast. I even make iced coffee with them. Everyone in our house is loving this ice! The bin and scoop are just bonus! This set is worth every penny!" —JnKBos

    Price: $16.19+ (originally $29.99; available in three colors — don't forget to clip the coupon for this price)

    19. A LifeStraw personal water filter for 50% off to turn pond, lake, river (or pretty much ANY) water into drinkable water.

    a person using the lifestraw to drink from a pond
    Amazon

    Note: If you’re immunocompromised, be sure to read all the package instructions to make sure it’s safe for you.

    Promising review: "This thing is no joke! I took it backpacking on Maine's Bigelow range. When I ran out of the water I brought, I was A-OK with this. On top of one of the lower peaks, I drank from the most disgusting looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $9.99 (originally $19.95, available in two colors)

    20. The cutest stinkin' polar bear hydrating eye stick for 32% off that'll help hydrate and cool your puffy, tired eyes. A very big-brained reviewer recommends sticking it in the freezer before you use it so it's extra chilly.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have eczema around my eyes and they are always red, dry, flaky, and puffy. This is the first product that I have tried that has healed my eyes! In less than one week my eyes were completely transformed! I would give this more than 5 stars if I could!!!!" —amy

    Price: $6.79 (originally $9.99)

    21. A portable car vacuum for 51% off plus an additional $5 off coupon — it's a must-have for car owners who become the designated driver to the park and beach as soon as the temperature hits 60 degrees. No need to apologize to your friends for your messy car anymore. This vacuum is only 2.4 lbs, comes with three different-sized attachments, and plugs into your vehicle's 12-V Aux outlet.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This portable vacuum is ammmmmazing! I love all of the attachments to get the hard to reach spots! It gets the job done! TikTok made me buy it! If you are on the fence about this one, do it! Hit that "buy now" button. You will not be disappointed. Never putting quarters in a timed vacuum again. There is never enough time, and you rush around trying to beat the timer. Or is that just me? Haha!" —Abigail

    Price: $14.58+ (originally $39.99; available in three colors and styles)

    22. Elizabeth Mott's waterproof eyeshadow primer for 44% off — it laughs in the face of oily lids and creases, since its paraben-free formula features a sebum-controlling powder that locks in your shadow. (And you're not going to want to skip out on this step if you're looking for your pigment to really pop.)

    amazon.com

    And it's cruelty-free!

    Promising review: "So let me start by saying, I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae

    Price: $11.19 (originally $20)

    23. A cuticle oil for 30% off to restore your shredded nails after a damaging combination of too many gel manis, a bad habit of picking at your nails, and dry winter weather. Sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and jojoba soften the cuticle and strengthen your claws so you'll be proud to show them off.

    Before and after showing the cuticle oil made the reviewer&#x27;s shredded nails stronger and made the cuticles look neater
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" —JOE D.

    Price: $6.93 (originally $9.90)

    24. A fancy touchless forehead thermometer for $3 off, because if you need a thermometer before cold + flu season, you might as well save a little! This one can take anyone's temperature in seconds — and without bothering them if they're getting some needed rest or sleep.

    reviewer using thermometer on baby
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must-have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1

    Price: $16.99+ (originally $19.99; available in black and white)

    25. A Kitsch's satin heatless curling set (including the Barbie version!) for up to 28% off — it includes one satin rod and two satin scrunchies — to effortlessly style damp or dry hair and reveal soft and luscious curls overnight — without the need to blast any heat. Just wrap your locks around the single rod to build volume and wake up with natural-looking dimension.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was on the fence about purchasing the Kitsch. I am very pleased! I wrapped my hair at around 10PM and unwrapped it at around 8AM. My curls were so bouncy! I definitely had to wait for them to loosen up which is no big deal because they lasted all day :) it helps to add some product to your hair prior to wrapping it. I added a very small amount of hair paste to my hair and then wrapped. No heat needed! I HIGHLY recommend this product!" —Karisma

    Price: $12.78+ (originally $15.98+; available in four styles)

    26. A set of five multi-colored, non-latex makeup sponges for up to 54% off so you get a flawless finish when you apply your foundation and concealer. No cracks and creases for you! It doubles in size when wet so you can cover more ground in a single application.

    three multi-colored makeup sponges in display cups
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m honestly really stinking happy with my little sponges. They double in size as soon as you get them damp but they don’t soak up all of my foundation so nothing goes to waste. It applies my makeup smoothly and works just as well as a BeautyBlender but for a fraction of the price. Totally worth it." —Corgi Lover

    Price: $5.94 (originally $12.99)

    27. A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing roller stick for 39% off that's made with volcanic stone that'll tackle 4 p.m. T-zone shine and stop you from wasting $$$ on blotting sheets. Simply put, you can give your skin a quick roll with this sans white cast leftover from setting powder and with no extra makeup tools needed.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This rolling device is like pure magic. You simply roll it around your oily areas, and BOOM — the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again! This is an item that #tiktokmademebuyit for sure! I saw a video on TikTok and immediately went on the hunt only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list here on Amazon, and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! If you have the chance to purchase this and you have oily skin, get yourself on the waiting list if you need to, and just kick it until it shows up. You will be pleased. Thank me later." —Veronica Cooper

    Price: $8.91 (originally $14.49)

    28. A Lemedy padded sports bra tank for up to 39% off that is supportive enough for a low-impact workouts and cute enough to wear out with friends. It's made of moisture-wicking fabric, making it perfect for summertime. But it's also a great layering piece for when the temps cool down.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is EXACTLY what I’ve been looking for. Made very well with additional lining/shelf bra and thin padding. I got the black and white and the white can be worn on its own, not see-through at all. It’s not a supportive type bra to go run in if you need support, but good for yoga and maybe walking. For reference I am a 32DD in Victoria’s Secret. I got a M." —J. Chancey

    Price: $15.74+ (originally $23.99+; available in women's sizes S–XXL and 20 colors)

    29. Or a ribbed workout set for up to 56% off that comes complete with stretchy leggings and a padded sports bra to match. Will you be working out in this set? Who knows!? Will you be comfy and cute while strutting around livin' life? 100%.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "LOVE IT. Material is thick and squat proof. This is one of those “TikTok made me buy it” purchases 😂 I’m so glad I did. Received tons of compliments. Get it. You will not be disappointed." —Amazon Customer

    "Found this on TikTok and expected it to not be worth the hype. I was totally wrong! Would buy it in every color." —CJ

    Price: $23.99+ (originally $53.99; available in women's sizes XS–L and in 23 colors)

    30. A pair of noise-reduction earplugs that are 20% off for dulling loud noises and background sounds, as well as muffling voices. They're great for people with auditory sensitivities and folks who just want some peace and quiet to focus or find zen.

    before and after of a reviewer with a tragus piercing wearing the white silicone earplugs
    amazon.com

    The earplugs also come with a carrying case and eight different ear tips (XS–L) to ensure the perfect fit.

    Promising review: "As a student with ADHD, my Loops have drastically improved my ability to concentrate. I chose the Quiet because my ears are physically sensitive and I need to block out as much noise as possible in order to focus. It took me a few tries to figure out how to wear these correctly, but now that I’m doing it right they are soft and comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. I can even nap in them. Bonus points for the Cerise color being the most absolutely perfect pink. 10/10 I’m recommending these left and right." —Alli Belanger-Nanoff

    Price: $19.95 (originally $24.95; available in six colors)

    31. A tripod for 47% off that can extend allll the way up to 62" and comes with a remote for taking selfies so you can take all the photos and videos your heart desires. It works with cameras too!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve gone through quite a few tripods over the years and Sensyne is by far the best brand. I also have their ring light and a smaller phone holder I absolutely love! All of their products seem to be sturdier compared to others out there. Always easy to use and put together. This tripod is super sturdy and I love that it’s adjustable, locks in place so my heavy iPhone is safe, and extends up high. I’m tall so this is perfect for me for selfies and TikTok’s. I’d recommend this tripod and the Sensyne brand to anyone." —Lauren Kridzelis

    Price: $15.98 (originally $29.99, available in three colors)

    32. An airplane seat back organizer for 30% off because air travel can actually be pleasant when all your in-flight essentials are within reach. Thanks to the four roomy pockets, this organizer can hold your snacks, drinks, electronics, books, toys, etc. so you may not need to squeeze past your seat neighbor 10 times in the same flight because you need to grab something else from your carry-on.

    reviewer photo of the organizer on the back of an airplane seat holding a laptop case, a bottle of water, and a bag of chips
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very useful especially when traveling with kids. Provided easy access and storage to things like water bottle, hand sanitizer, snacks, wipes, headphones. I didn't have to access my carry-on." —JJ

    Price: $20.99 (originally $29.99)

    33. A vampire-shaped garlic press for 40% off so your hands don't reek for the next three days. Just twist the Count's head to crush the garlic — easy peasy garlic squeezy. Be careful not to have too much fun with this or you'll end up crushing more garlic than you need...which is not a bad problem to have tbh.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's so ridiculous how cute and functional it is! I hated chopping or mincing garlic before getting this! It is fast and efficient, and can get a lot done quickly. Did I mention how cute this is? Also, please know this IS dishwasher-safe. I pop the hair off before putting the top in the dishwasher, and the bottom is one piece so no issues of water getting in and staying there, as other reviewers have expressed concerns about. BUT! If there is ONE THING that is a bit of a pain, it is getting ALL the bits out — but a small silicone spatula or scraper does the trick just fine for me! I use this garlic tool daily; it is honestly a game-changer for my cooking game!" —Llamazon Customer

    Price: $17.95 (originally $29.95)

    34. A beloved Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for 30% off because it looks like a tiny science experiment, but acts like a magical acne potion. Simply dip a cotton swab down into the pink solution, then dab it over any pimples to watch them shrink in just a few hours.

    Two bottles of Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Honestly, I assume that this dainty bottle is powered by some sort of magic, because this stuff is truly ah-mazing! Not long ago, I had a deep pimple that was building to a slow crescendo of awful (important to note, I usually have clear skin), and my mother-in-law recommended this stuff to me. She promised that it would drastically reduce the pimple, if not zap it altogether, overnight. I was weary, but I also had a business trip coming up and I was worried that the tender mound was going to blossom into a third eyeball by the time I stepped off the plane for client meetings. I dabbed a tiny amount of this stuff on the zit after my nightly facial routine (it kind of looks like calamine lotion) and went to bed not expecting much. No joke, this miracle elixir managed to shrink the nasty little sucker so much, that the tenderness had gone away!" —Caerley Hill

    Price: $11.90 (originally $17; available in two packaging options)

    35. A pair of compressive bike shorts (with hidden pockets!) that are up to 33% off so your hikes and workouts are equally comfortable as they are stylish. People *will* stop you with constant compliments, so be prepared!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I came across these on TikTok and had to give them a shot since I’ve always wanted to try biker shorts. I have to tell you, they do not disappoint! I’m on the curvier side and they fit so great. They’re thick material, comfy, and fit just as I expected. :)" —Faith Fernandez

    Price: $13.39+ (originally $19.99; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and in 18 colors and patterns).

    36. A supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers that are 37% off plus an additional 15% off coupon so your feet won't have to touch your freezing cold hardwood floor first thing in the morning.