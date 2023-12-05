31 Cute And Practical Gifts For Cat Owners

1. A pair of Pusheen cat slippers that are soft and plush to keep their feet warm, while a light grip on the soles also ensures they won't be slipping around their home.
These come in only one size (meant for adults) and measure 12 inches long. According to reviewers, they fit best up to a size 10 (women's).
Promising review: "These slippers are so cute and soft! I have wide feet so I was worried they may not fit well, but they fit wonderfully! The bottom of the slippers have little rubber studs to help prevent slipping and the tops and inside are super soft. The tails and whiskers of the slippers seem attached well. And the face of Pusheen is super adorable. I highly recommend if you are looking for an adorable pair of slippers." —Salmons
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $26.99.
2. A pretty little trinket dish for holding their rings and earrings, especially if they're prone to losing them. Now, they'll have a dedicated place to put their wedding ring, if they have one: on the tail of this charming silver feline.
Promising review: "This is great for any cat lady/jewelry lover in your life! I gifted this to an older friend of mine and she loves it! It’s bigger than your typical jewelry dish so it’s perfect for holding jewelry and small trinkets. I would definitely buy again if I had more friends who like cats!" —Lexi
Get it from Amazon for $11.83+ (available in two cat styles, and other options).
3. A modern litter box if they've ever complained about their litter box being such an eyesore in their home — this'll eliminate *that* problem right away, since chances are no one will even know at a glance that it's where their cat *ahem* handles their business.
It features a simple pull-out drawer for easy cleaning and grated steps on the interior designed to keep litter tracking to a minimum.
Promising review: "My cat absolutely loves it. I have a hard time getting him out of that place. I think it’s turning into his man cave, rather than a place to do private business." —YY!
Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in two colors).
4. An organic cat grass growing kit — their cats will love the flavor *and* they'll have something fun to chew on that's not your loved one's precious indoor plants (some of which can be toxic!). Give them a taste of the outdoors with this cat-safe, fiber-rich grass, which includes a healthy mix of wheat grass, oat, barley, and rye and helps with digestion and hairball control.
Plus, it comes in an adorable cat face mug!
The Cat Ladies is a family-owned, southern California-based small business founded in 2015 by a mother-daughter duo, who wanted to create unique, organic, non-toxic products for other passionate cat owners.
Promising review: "As far as the flavor goes; the kitties seem to find it top notch! Was tall enough after only five days; but we held off for day six to make sure 'little destroyer' didn't pull it out by the roots! The cup opening keeps the shoots tight together unlike some you buy in the pet store. We couldn't be more pleased. We ordered a refill at the same time and plan to order again just to have two cups so my kids don't fight for position. No mold problems if you follow watering directions." —Kathleen M.
Get it from Amazon for $19.94+ (available in three styles).
5. A pretty set of ceramic cat measuring spoons for cat-loving bakers, because one can never have too many sets of measuring spoons, and these are simply darling.
They come tied with a ribbon for hanging!
Promising review: "Functional and beautiful! I bought these as a gift for a cat lover. She just adores them. They are so beautiful and unique that she displays them prominently in her kitchen." —David C
Get the four-piece set from Amazon for $14.80.
6. A set of two ice cube trays with cat-shaped silicone molds so even the ice in their chilled drinks can have a feline theme. They can also use these molds for chocolate or candy!
Promising review: "I purchased this as an 'extra' gift for the holidays. It was a hit. The ice cube trays are just large enough to make regular sized ice cubes and they fit perfectly into a freezer that already has other stuff in it. The design is cute and the ice cubes stay together....even the tails!" —Douglas Womelsdorf
Get the pack of two from Amazon for $9.99.
7. A cat-shaped storage basket they can throw all their cat's toys into when they're needing to clean up. That said, they don't have to use it for cat-related storage — it's a cute solution for storing everything from blankets and clothes to magazines.
Psst — This might end up becoming a gift for their cat too if they decide to store blankets in it. My mom got me a similar basket last year, and I was excited to use it to store all my spare throws. Then my cat Sneaky decided to make it his new favorite napping spot (I'm not complaining though).
Promising review: "After my cats took their turns with it, I filled it with papers and other things I wanted to clear from my table. It looks cute in the room, and helps to hide my mess. I know others use it for laundry or books, or other things. I think it would be good for lots of uses. It’s strong and seems of very good quality and construction." –Ronni
Get it from Amazon for $18.97+ (available in four colors)
8. A silicone egg mold, which makes whipping up a sunny-side-up egg in the purr-fect shape a breeze. Just crack two eggs into the eye holes, and they'll catch the yolks while allowing the whites to flow out and cook in a contained shape. It's fun *and* practical.
Promising review: "I didn't think breakfast could be so cute! Sometimes I like to make this for my fiance. He just shakes his head and laughs at me. It always gets us laughing and having fun. I'm sure kids would totally love this. We sure do. Bring a smile to your table with the funny side up egg molds. I'd like to get a few more shapes. Each one is cuter than the other. It can't be any easier to use too. Just crack the eggs inside the eyes and let it cook. Super easy to make. Super easy to clean. Enjoy!" —Calamitylam
Get it from Amazon for $12.
9. A heated, weatherproof kitty shelter if they have cats who go in and out of the house — or they're constantly taking care of the neighborhood strays. It'll offer their feline clan shelter from the elements, with a heated, waterproof mat to curl up on and two exits so kitties can come and go as they please.
It's really meant for one cat, but it's so cozy they might end up with multiple cats trying to squeeze into it at once!
Promising review: "This is by far the best thing we have purchased on Amazon yet. The thought that went into making this house is amazing. The people who made this thought of everything. It's durable, easy to put together, and it has two openings — which, if anyone knows cats, especially feral ones, they need two openings if they want to go inside something — and it heats up. What's not to love? This was something we were able to purchase because it wasn't too expensive, and now we get to help a homeless kitty stay warm for the winter. You guys rock." —Angela S.
Get it from Amazon for $89.95+ (available in three styles).
10. A trio of cheerful-looking plant-watering globes to take care of their plants for up to three weeks at a time — that's one less thing on their busy plate to worry about.
Promising review: "So glad I got these. I’m a chronic overwaterer and my plants were struggling. Now I don’t have to worry and I don’t even have to water. This is great for indoor plants that don’t actually need much water. And they’re super cute. I get lots of compliments on them!" —MB
Get them from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two styles).
11. A cat paw mouse pad with ~squishy~ silicone cushions that'll lift and support their wrist while working. If they work long hours at a computer, this will be a much-appreciated upgrade to their setup.
Promising review: "I LOVE THISSSSS!!! I was looking for a mouse pad that could help me with my wrist strain, and this is so perfect and 100+ points because it's a cute little paw!!! Definitely a great buy :)" —Cameron
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.