    If You Only Splurge On Luxury Items When They’re On Sale, Check Out These 44 Fall Prime Day Deals Before They End

    You deserve these splurges — but it definitely helps that they're a *little* less splurge-tastic at the moment.

    Katy Herman
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amanda Davis
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. 24% off (that's $60 off, a new lowest price ever!) the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro. With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.

    the earbuds and their case
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Worth every penny!! Seriously. I used my AirPods Pro (1st generation) practically every day since I got them 4 years ago. I saw that Apple recently released the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with the USB-C port, and I got them since they were on sale. I loved the AirPods Pro (1st generation), and the 2nd generation dramatically improved on everything that I loved. The noise cancellation really is twice as good, just like they say, and the charging case also feels so much better with improved location tracking, lanyard notch, and charging indicators. Whether or not you're ready to upgrade is totally up to you, but these earbuds are certainly worth it. If you have an iPhone, these are a must have." —Bryant

    Price: $189 (originally $249)

    2. 41% off *The Amazon Coat* (a better deal than in July!), a chicly oversized parka that'll keep you truly toasty warm — and make everyone think you splurged big time. Mega style, mega warmth, and pockets for days? Yeah this is my fave winter coat. I have talked so many people into getting this jacket because it really is *that good*.

    BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer, amazon.com

    One of our editors bought this on Prime Day allllll the way back in 2019 and says it's SO WARM!!!!

    Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst

    Price: $89.99 (originally $149.99; available in women's sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors)

    3. 24% off (that's $350 off) the original Peloton bike if you've been tempted for years to invest in one — this is the cheapest this one's been!

    A model using the peloton, which has a 4 x 2 foot footprint (smaller than the average yoga mat)
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Before investing into the Peloton Bike, my husband and I bought a cheap Amazon indoor bike and used it with the Peloton app. We gave ourselves one year to see if we liked it. The cheap bike and app worked really well!! Don’t be fooled, the app provides a ton. You can get a VERY similar experience with a cheaper bike and using Peloton’s app. That all being said, we wanted to take our indoor biking journey to the next step and took advantage of the Amazon Prime day Deal and got the bike and free set-up. Everything went SUPER smoothly. The bike is great and adds some extras that the app alone just doesn’t do. Currently, I am 24 weeks pregnant. I have been biking before I was pregnant as well. Robin has SO many awesome prenatal rides, prenatal strength classes. It’s really helped me stay fit during my second pregnancy. I wish I had this for the first! The app some also provides SO much more than just biking. There’s yoga, there’s, meditation, there’s a ton of different classes to keep you fit during pregnancy. The instructors and music are just top notch. Don’t sleep on the Peloton experience. Here’s a pro tip for you if you are on the fence with purchasing the bike, I called my health insurance company and they are giving me $350 towards the bike as a health and wellness rebate. Hope this review helps!" —Linda

    Price: $1,095 (originally $1,445)

    4. Or up to $150 off an exercise bike with a built-in desk so you can work while pedaling on this bb! The pedaling is quiet (so you can even take a meeting from it), the bike has eight resistance levels, and it will track your mileage, rpm, and more too.

    Reviewer image of white bike desk in a home with laptop propped on the tray and drink in the holder
    amazon.com

    Clip the coupon under the price to get the deal!

    Promising review: "OMGOSH, this desk bike is one of the best things that’s ever happened to me! Multitasker’s dream! It’s super easy to adjust and quiet. My husband and I use it every night after putting the boys to bed. He’s 6’3” & I’m 5’7”. We adjust it to our heights in seconds. He’ll use it while watching TV/sports and I’ll do it while I work on my laptop. The time just flies by! It’s super compact and easy to wheel around. We’ve been keeping it in our living room since, it doesn’t take up much space and our house is small! We just lower the desk top all the way down and tuck it under our kitchen island. Set up was a breeze too. The quality is great. I highly highly recommend it! We haven’t worked out consistently in years and we’ve been using it nightly!" —Lucy N.

    Price: $349.99+ (originally $499; available in white and black)

    5. 47% off a Fossil watch if you like to sport a little bling on your wrist — and, you know, see the time at a glance. For under 100 bucks, you can get this ~timeless~ accessory, with a crystal bezel, stainless steel bracelet, and other glitzy details.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It's also water-resistant up to 330 feet and safe for bathing, swimming, or snorkeling!

    Promising review: "I was going to get the Michael Kors rose gold watch, but decided to go with this one due to the great price and my familiarity with Fossil watches and how great they are made. I was not disappointed. The crystal dial is just enough to make it look really expensive and add a touch a bling! I totally recommend it." —Tina Beanie

    Price: $80 (originally $150)

    6. 45% off a Roomba robot vacuum so you can watch your house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. Technology can be great.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

    Price: $164.99 (originally $299.99)

    7. Up to 33% off the Samsung Frame TV — if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV, this is a must. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen — and then turn on your favorite show when you're ready to binge!

    reviewer&#x27;s tv with painting on it and five star review text saying &quot;wow! best tv I ever purchased&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame tv for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the tv in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This tv is well worth the money." —Lindsey

    Price: $997.98 for the 55-inch (originally $1,497.99; also available in six other sizes on sale)

    8. 37% off a Dyson Purifier Cool, which works as both an air purifier *and* a fan — complete with both a HEPA filter and an additional filter designed to remove odors and gases including VOCs. It even senses changes in air quality, and reacts accordingly!

    A reviewer&#x27;s nickel and gold fan
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "At first, I was a little concerned about spending $649 not including tax to get this however, being someone who suffers from asthma, and also having 44 animals in the room, air circulation, airflow as well as proper filtration is absolutely essential. I also live in California which deals with fires from time to time so it’s very important to have a high quality filter. One thing I want to state do not buy the cheap third-party filters for the system. They will not filter as you want only buy genuine OEM Dyson filters which you can purchase from their website. You cannot get official Dyson filters on Amazon, however this product exceeds absolutely everything I was looking for it even lets you know what type of substances it is filtering with its active air purification system. This is a easy way to take your filtration up a notch. Put your money where your breathing is, you won’t regret it. Fantastic, worth every penny." —AlexanderJacobs

    Price: $474.99 (originally $799.99), and shop all the Dyson deals here

    9. 59% off an XXL Philips airfryer (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you and the entire fam can enjoy all the mozzarella sticks, french fries, and other fried delights you could ever want without the oily mess of traditional fryers.

    a reviewer photo of the air fryer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Had this air fryer for a few months now and I am really impressed! it is really easy to use. It is well constructed, doesn't feel cheep and I am shocked as how easy it is to use and how well it works. The non-stick surfaces help significantly with cleanup. Consider your counter/storage space as this is a sizable unit. Another great product with the Phillips name on it!" —ANTHONY W.

    Price: $142.45 (originally $349.99)

    10. 43% off Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    I loooove this essence for whenever I need an added boost of hydration. It absorbs into the skin beautifully!

    Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

    Price: $14.30 (originally $25)

    11. 45% off a Vitamix 5200 blender — this baby chops, grinds, blends, emulsifies, and can even heat up soup! Reviewers say its worth it, and on sale?? Even better.

    Reviewers blender with fruit and spinach and five-star review text &quot;ah-maz-ing!&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got this for a super steal on Black Friday after having broken the Hamilton beach blender I used to have. I hated that blender and as such didn’t use it unless I had to. So when it broke and it was time for a new one I wanted one that I wouldn’t hate. This blends wonderfully. Smooth and quick even for a smaller amount of liquid. Nothing gets stuck under the blades. It is easy to clean. It’s a dream. I’m already stocking my freezer with frozen fruits for smoothies, making almond milk and generally looking forward to soups and such to make the most of this mighty guy. It does take significant real estate on the shelf but it’s worth it to have a blender that doesn’t suck. The best Black Friday deal." —Kaitlyn Morar

    Price: $299.95 (originally $549.95; deal only available on the black version)

    12. Up to 50% off tons of gorgeous Rifle Paper Co. goodies, so everything from your wardrobe to your office can get its floral on.

    Amazon

    Get the 2024 calendar for $29.35 (originally $32) and the cuff bracelet for $21 (originally $42), and shop everything here.

    13. 25% off a Breville espresso machine because you've been tempted to buy one and have been waiting for an excuse. Here it is!

    the coffee machine
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've been really happy with the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine. The stylish design and built-in grinder make me feel like a true coffee connoisseur. The quick heat-up time and adjustable grind size make it easy to customize my perfect shot. And the programmable shot volume ensures consistent espresso shots every time. Plus, the added bonus of being able to claim the title of 'at-home barista' is a definite plus. Highly recommend this machine to any coffee lover out there!" —Ashleigh Johnson

    Price: $559.95 (originally $749.95; available in two colors)

    14. Up to 40% off Anastasia Beverly Hills products, including 30% off their iconic Brow Wiz pencil sure to have you filling in and shaping your brows like an absolute pro.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Brow Wiz is LIFE CHANGING. Get it. Now. Seriously. I suffer from early 2000s brows (plucked them to thin lines, and now they won't grow back), and this pencil lets me fill in gaps and make little feather-light strokes to mimic hair. I'm by no means a makeup artist, but I feel confident enough in this tool to use it often and not worry about looking weird. On days I don't want to wear makeup, I'll still put my brows on because this just looks so natural." —Lucie L.

    Price: $17.50 (originally $25; available in 12 shades)

    15. Up to 52% off Calvin Klein undies so you can stock up on comfier-than-comfy bralettes and all the boxer-briefs your heart desires.

    Amazon

    Get the bralette for $18.99+ (originally $30), the boxer-briefs for $44.99 (originally $89.50), and shop all the deals here.

    16. 51% off a heated eye massager with so many bells and whistles it is worth the investment and *then* some — not only does it come with five different massage modes and a 15-minute timer, but it has Bluetooth music so you can vibe with your eyes *and* your ears.

    Reviewer wearing black over eye massager mask with five-star review text &quot;this has changed my life&quot;
    amazon.com

    If you have any eye problems, chat with your doctor before using this.

    Promising review: "I purchased this hoping it would help my migraines and it definitely did. I wish I had taken before and after pictures because after having this massage mask for a few weeks it has also improved the dark circles under my eyes. it has two or three pre-downloaded songs that are relaxing. the remote is nice but the buttons on the mask serve as the same functions. I put this thing on and I am passed out within 10 minutes LOL highly recommend" —Sh0ppingN0w

    Price: $49.38+ (originally $99.99; available in three colors)

    17. 30% off Lancôme Teint Idole foundation, which might make you wonder why you ever messed with other foundations. This long-wearing, waterproof magical little potion will give you breathable full coverage and keep you matte all day long.

    Jordan Grigsby/BuzzFeed, Amazon

    See why BuzzFeed shopping writer Jordan Grigsby is obsessed with this foundation: "I did it y'all! I finally found my holy grail foundation and it only took like 10 years. I have oily skin, like suuuuuper oily skin. Glazed donut — my skin doesn't know her, it only knows bottom of a bucket of Popeyes chicken. During the pandemic I was on a hunt to find a foundation that 1) actually matched my skin and 2) didn't leave me all oily and gross. An ad for Lancôme came across my phone with the gorgeous Zendaya and since her skin always looks freakin flawless, I thought *hey, let me splurge a little with my stimulus check*. I am so happy I did. This stuff is so so soooo worth it. I can wear it all day and not get oily which is extremely impressive. And even though I had to buy it online because we were in peak pandemic time, it was actually really easy to find my shade. I just looked through the models, found the one my skin looked most like, and what do ya know, a perfect match! I'm obsessed with this stuff, it is seriously my fave. I put it on and every time I'm like *that's my skin, that's my literal skin*. It isn't heavy, covers well, and keeps me matte. I treat this stuff like liquid gold and praise it like Glinda the good witch praised the ruby slippers. Thank you Zendaya, girl, you did me a solid. I love thisssss."

    Price: $39.90 (originally $57; available in 44 shades)

    18. Up to 20% off a gorgeous and reviewer-beloved Caraway nonstick ceramic cookware set — If you love going from stove to oven, these are safe up to 550°! And psst...I personally know a pro chef who thinks this is the best cookware he's ever used, so you can trust these are equally as functional as they are fashionable.

    the coral pan set
    Amazon

    Check out more Caraway deals here.

    Promising review: "My cream set arrived over the weekend and I’ve had a chance to cook a few meals already. I am quite honestly stunned — I didn’t know cookware could be so delightful to use (and look at!!). The nonstick aspect is second to none which obviously makes cooking easier (and healthier since I use less oil than I otherwise would) but it also translates to the easiest cleaning ever. A splash of soap, water, and a sponge and it is ready to go for the next meal. I add about a tablespoon of olive oil to the pan prior to turning on the heat and the cookware seems to reach ideal cooking temps within a minute or two at low/medium heat settings. My favorite thing so far is the Dutch Oven because I’ve been able to bake bread at 450* in the oven and it turned out beautifully. 10/10 would recommend - already consider this to be a staple in our household!" —Matthew B

    Price: $316+ (originally $445; available in seven colors)

    19. 50% off a dual-ended Stila eyeliner with all the benefits of the original (fluid, easy application, high pigment, staying power) with an added bonus: it comes with a regular tip and a micro tip for your most precise wing yet.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Stila is the best eyeliner!! The felt tip application works best for me with my hooded eyes and I always wing my liner. The double end with the smaller pen helps with precision. I've been using this kind for literal years (single ended version) and the quality of the product is top tier for not smearing and staying well. I recommend using a primer (setting spray if you may sweat too) and then this liner will last allllllll day. The drugstore dupes (Revlon, colourpop, etc) work ok for staying power but the felt tip is either too stiff or too flimsy for me - Stila is just right for my application." —Laureo

    Price: $16 (originally $32)

    20. 25% off a glitzy Loeffler Randall clutch with a handy optional strap that'll dazzle at *every* upcoming wedding and holiday festivity on your cal.

    Amazon

    Price: $243.75 (originally $325)

    21. Up to 55% off a Renpho percussion massager with five different head attachments for targeting different areas and reviewers love it for soothing sore muscles, easing neck and shoulder pain, and working through tough knots. And who doesn't love a massage?!

    A reviewer holding the massage gun
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My husband bought me a massage gun for Christmas. I opened it, and it had been used (yuck) so I said, let's return it. My daughter in law got one for Christmas as well. We put an end on each one, and we compared them. Mine was from Sharper Image/Costco, hers was this model Renpho. Mine in comparison was not powerful, did not go as fast, and just didn't do much for me. They look similar but they were NOT. So I returned mine, and I ordered this Renpho. Due to the holidays, there were delays with the shipment. I was soooo disappointed because I was looking forward to trying it on my aching feet with plantar fasciitis. I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, and I opened the box to find an UNUSED, BRAND NEW massage gun with all the attachments. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L Johnson

    Price: $49.99+ (originally $89.99+; available in three colors)

    22. 30% off the fan-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask you just swipe on before you go to bed (or even before you finish your makeup), and the vitamin C- and antioxidant-packed formula will help leave your lips feeling super soft and moisturized.

    A model applying the lip mask from a jar
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I just had to write a review because for years I’ve suffered from severe chapped lips no matter the season. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars searching for a product that would help prevent or even soften my lips, without success until now. Immediately after putting this product on, I knew my search was over. And by day two, I knew I would be a customer for life. My lips stay moist from sunup to sundown, and it works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference — long-wear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap-free lips." —Angela Austin

    Price: $16.80 (originally $24; available in four flavors at this price)

    23. 41% the Marshall Emberton portable speaker designed with 20+ hours of portable playtime and then a quick-charge function so you can get back to your impromptu dance party.

    The black mini speaker
    BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer says: "I have this speaker and I *love* it — it lives right on my bookshelves (without taking up basically *any* room) and fills my apartment with high quality sound. The lil' portable size is perfect so I can grab it and take it into the kitchen for baking jams™ or into my bathroom for my latest in-shower karaoke session (sorry neighbors). I also barely *ever* have to charge it. And yes, that *is* a Jane Austen action figure next to it."

    Price: $99.79 (originally $169.99)

    24. Up to 35% off a timeless pair of Ray-Ban aviators so you can unleash your inner Maverick.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love these sunglasses. Lightweight, stylish, versatile for every season, and comfortable." —Fanny A

    Price: $143.64+ (originally $221; available in three sizes and 25 styles)

    25. Or up to 65% off a pair of Kate Spade sunnies if your vibe is a bit more Audrey Hepburn than Tom Cruise.

    neutral sunglasses with tortoiseshell sides
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Beautiful and well made. Love love love these!! They are really comfortable, beautiful and come with a great carrying case." —sarahV

    Price: $56.10+ (originally $160; available in four styles)

    26. 30% off a compact Nori travel iron and steamer that not only heats up in three minutes and can easily get wrinkles out of both sides of the fabric, but also can be used without an ironing board! And side note, it also looks really sleek 😍.

    model holding a light green travel iron and steamer
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Ordered this to bring to a wedding this past weekend, and it was a total hit. Perfect for getting last-minute wrinkles out of bridesmaid dresses! And will definitely be using for touchups before work instead of lugging out my massive ironing board. Great purchase!" —Carolyn Toll

    Price: $84 (originally $120; available in four colors)

    27. 30% off the NuFACE Trinity starter kit, a hype-worthy facial sculpting device designed to help tone, lift, and give your moneymaker a naturally contoured look. In as little as five mins a day, this skincare staple claims to stimulate larger surface areas and help smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.

    on right: reviewer before using the tool and after their first treatment, on left: after 21 treatments
    amazon.com

    The set comes with the NuFACE Trinity facial toning device and a tube of the gel primer.

    Promising review: "My cousin had raved about this product for months, so I was excited to receive one as a Christmas gift. It's super easy to use and a sleek, easy to hold design. With only a five minute time commitment, it was easy to work into my nighttime face routine. After just a few uses, I already noticed a difference. My skin felt firmer, smoother, and glowed a bit more. After several months of use, I am still incredibly happy, and realize the great value of this product (both in terms of cost and benefit to my skin). As someone who lives and travels internationally for work, I love that it is dual voltage. I highly recommend!" —mem3306

    Price: $245 (originally $350)

    28. 20% off a long cashmere cardigan that's fall wardrobe perfection. Layering season is upon us, folks!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Gorgeous! Comfortable and well made." —Ernestine Glister

    Price: $168 (originally $210; available in women's sizes S–L and in four colors)

    29. Over $50 off (the lowest price yet) Shark's Flex Style Hair Drying System (basically their version of the Dyson AirWrap) with attachments for drying, diffusing, straightening, and curling your hair.

    Amazon

    This set comes with 1.25" auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a diffuser, a paddle brush, and a styling concentrator.

    Promising review: "I watched a lot of video reviews of this product before purchasing it, specifically comparisons with the Dyson AirWrap. Having used the AirWrap once, I always wanted one but couldn't justify the price. As such, this product by Shark is perfect. It allows me to style my hair faster and easier than ever so I can always look polished and put-together even when I am crunched for time. I wish it came with a case for travel and storage at home, but there are a lot of options now on the market so you can just buy one. I have taken this product with me on multiple trips, vacations, professional conferences, and weddings. It has not disappointed me at all. It is super easy to learn to use. I love the rotating head for blowdrying. I don't even use my normal blowdryer anymore and love that this tool can do it all. The blowout and straightening brushes reduce my natural frizz and smooth down my hair. I used this on my mom, who has thinning hair, for a party. It took only minutes to curl all of her hair and she received so many compliments from her friends! I would definitely recommend this to anyone looking to level up their hair routine and am very happy with my purchase." —Kermeka

    Price: $297.48 (originally $349.48)

    30. Up to 36% off a luxurious rainfall shower head combo set complete with a faucet hose, plate, and trim because getting all sudsy now means you replicate the feeling of being under a tropical waterfall — with no airfare required.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    This set includes: a 10-inch rain shower head, a shower mixer valve control, a brass handheld shower head, a stainless steel shower hose, shower head arm, and a brass shower bracket holder.

    Promising review: "This rainfall shower and hand held provide a luxury spa experience in the privacy of your own bathroom. They are made of substantial, high-quality materials, and look and feel 'high-end.' The rainfall shower is amazing with perfect pressure combined with beauty. It encourages standing for long, relaxing showers just enjoying the water as it falls over you. The hand held is magic for sore muscles or just to enjoy the massage like water. The diverter is easy to use.The price for such high quality products is more than reasonable." —linda33

    Price: $127.66+ (originally $199.36+; available in four sizes and five finishes)

    31. 30% off La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum because if you've been on the prowl for a *good* hyaluronic acid serum, here's your sign.

    serum
    Amazon

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly says, "This is my GOAT hyaluronic acid serum. And as a person who was previously on Accutane and has super sensitive skin with rosacea, that's saying something. Apply it to your face when your skin's still damp from washing to really feel the reesults."

    Promising review: "This is a skincare gem that lives up to its promises. It provides exceptional hydration, is gentle on sensitive skin, and offers some anti-aging benefits. If you're looking to step up your skincare game and achieve a more hydrated, radiant complexion, this serum is definitely worth considering. It's become a permanent fixture in my skincare routine, and I can't recommend it enough!" —Sarah

    Price: $37.79 (originally $53.99)

    32. Up to 29% off an Apple TV 4K featuring every streaming app you could dream of and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound, a powerful A12 Bionic chip, and 4K high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision for a flawless picture.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's not cheap, but it's worth every penny. This is my second Apple TV, and the setup was a cinch, as it just copied my favorite setting from my other machine (once I logged onto my Apple ID). Compared to other streaming boxes that I've tried, Apple TV is miles ahead, with super fast response and large memory that can handle multiple open apps simultaneously. I know this is not a cheap product, but if you bought a nice TV that cost thousands of dollars, just spend extra $160 and get this device. Color expression alone is worth the money, especially with top of the line TVs such as OLED TV. It even calibrates the color balance through iPhone automatically. If I buy an extra TV, I'm buying another Apple TV." —Stephen Yu

    Price: $126.95+ (originally $179+; available in two storage sizes)

    33. 20% off a trendy, yet versatile ruched handbag by JW Pei you'll want to pair with everything from wedding looks to brunch 'fits.

    Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd writes: I loveeee this bag! I use it all the time for both special occasions (I was at a wedding in the pics above) and regular days out and about. It's stylish, great quality, and is an easy way to elevate an outfit. Check out our JW Pei handbag review post for more styles we love!

    Promising review: "Can’t wait to order more colors! This bag is versatile, can fit essentials and it's the perfect size. I got compliments everywhere I went :)" —Tyra

    Price: $63.99+ (originally $79.99+; available in 35 colors/styles)

    34. 53% off gold collagen under-eye masks that make carrying less under-eye baggage a reality. These little miracle workers are fab if you're experiencing some puffiness due to a lack of zzzs — pat 'em on and forget about them for 20 mins for some cooling and hydrating relief (it's just a bonus that they brighten, too!).

    Jasmin Sandal/BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bye-bye sunken eyes and dark circles! I can't believe they are this effective and this cheap. The size is perfect and they are slightly indented on one side so they suction right to your under-eye. Nothing ever helps my dark circles but these were amazing in just one session. The plumping effect it gave was amazing under-eyes were brighter and more hydrated." —J. Oliver

    Price: $13.98 (originally $29.95)

    35. 27% off a laser hair removal system with cooling technology plus an additional 10% off coupon (!) — use this gizmo to painlessly, gently, PERMANENTLY remove hair from any area in your human form, including ones as small as the upper lip area and the more ~sensitive~ one in just eight weeks!! Compared to the thousands of bucks it costs to get it done professionally, this is a steal and a half.

    hand holding the device
    amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the laser hair remover in action.  

    Promising review: "I bought this specifically for my bikini area. I have only used this product on that area. I am now in my eighth week, and there is hardly any hair left. I am honestly shocked. I was, of course, hoping it would work when I bought it, but honestly was pretty skeptical. It did take twice a week for all of eight weeks but it did work. The hair in your bikini area is the most coarse and therefore, I thought it would take longer but it has gotten rid of almost all the hair. I can’t imagine how well it will work in other areas where the hair isn’t as thick or course. Would definitely purchase again and recommend." —strawn

    Price: $71.81 (originally $109.99 — clip the coupon to see this price!)

    36. Up to 29% off a luxurious satin pajama set that's so stinkin' cute reviewers have even worn it out for date night.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "These are beautiful and fit great. They look like what's pictured. Very long. Size is right and oh so comfortable. Makes you feel like a million bucks! I can't say enough about how wonderful these feel. Sized right, too. Highly recommend. Worth the money!" —Julie

    Price: $25.98+ (originally $31.98+; available in women's sizes S–XXL and 25 colors)

    37. Up to 43% off a Bliss bidet toilet seat that'll keep your family's rear ends clean without wasting enough toilet paper to write your first novel. Your kid may struggle to use the correct amount of TP, but you know they'll easily learn to use anything that involves a remote control.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    One of our editors owns this bidet and it was *must* during her pregnancy!

    Check out BioBidet's landing page to see all their Prime Day deals!

    Promising review: "I purchased this because I have a medical condition and this helps so much. It can be as powerful or as gentle as you want it. It is the catalyst of all the bidets I looked at. It mounted easily and provides a heated seat and heated water. The hand remote is great to have rather than bending to change the modes on the sides. Guest have fallen in love with it. Plenty of options to fit everyone’s preferences. I highly recommend this product. We have had no issues with it at all." —Rena P.

    Price: $509.15+ (originally $699+; available with a wireless remote or auto-open)

    38. 50% off a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones (the lowest they go for!) with up to *40 hours* of listening time on a single charge so you can power through a cleaning sesh, the workday, or just listening to your favorite tunes without having to be interrupted.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    *Extremely Martin Short voice* "I like your Beats."

    Promising review: "I had to write a review on these Beats. I use these for work. I am always in meetings I normally use my air pod pros or my old air pods love them both. but I feel like I am always charging one or the other. Since I bought these beats I cant even find my air pods. Not even using them anymore. I can make it all week thru meeting after meeting and phone calls with these Beats. Best thing ever. I only bought these because I bought a red one for my son. He wears his at the gym and he said they were comfortable for him when on the treadmill. They are also comfortable on me and I wear them for several hours a day. I dont feel like it is compressing my head. no headaches. It is all positives from me and I bought the cute pink one for me." —Scott & Josie

    Price: $99+ (originally $199.95; available in three colors)

    39. 33% off a set of energy-restoring shower steamers for days when you wake up and you just can't even. These are made with grapefruit, cocoa orange, and citrus essential oils to give you a quick jolt *much* more relaxing than that rude alarm clock of yours.

    Reviewer holding bag of bath fizzes
    amazon.com

    Body Restore is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free bath products made with natural essentials. 

    Promising review: "I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" —Merry

    Price$19.99 for a 15-pack (originally $29.99; available in four scents)

    40. Up to 23% off an Apple Watch Series 8 so that you can read text messages, track your daily steps, and skip to the next song all without pulling out your phone.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I recently purchased the Apple Watch on Prime Day and it has exceeded all my expectations! It's an absolute game-changer, earning a solid five stars from me. The sleek design is a standout feature—elegant, modern, and incredibly comfortable to wear all day. The display is vibrant and sharp, making it easy to read notifications, messages, and health data at a glance. The array of features is mind-blowing. From tracking my workouts and heart rate to receiving calls and messages, this watch seamlessly integrates with my lifestyle. The fitness tracking capabilities are especially impressive, motivating me to stay active and reach my goals. Battery life