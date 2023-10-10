If Your Home Office Needs An Upgrade, Check Out These 40 Deals Before Fall Prime Day Ends

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
1. 54% off an Echo Dot with voice-control technology so you can tell Alexa to play music, send work messages, tell you the news or weather, control smart devices, make purchases...and so much more. Speak, and it shall be so.
2. Or 54% off an Echo Show 8, which not only allows you to take video calls and set meeting reminders, but it can also be converted into a digital frame that plays your most cherished memories on a loop. You can also manage other smart devices in your home office. What's not to love?
3. Up to 20% off an adjustable standing desk so you don't have to sit in an uncomfortable chair all day long. It has four memory preset options and you can easily move it up or down while you type Google docs or hop on Zoom calls.
4. Or! Up to 42% off an stylish electric standing desk — just because you're WFH doesn't mean you can't stay active *and* give your home office a designer-worthy upgrade. Now you'll have room for a foldable walking pad!
5. 33% off a 49-inch Samsung ultrawide monitor (the 2023 model) that'll significantly expand your screen space so you can stop painstakingly switching between tabs all the time — a productivity game-changer.
6. 33% off a TP-Link Wi-Fi extender to boost your service throughout your entire home office, even in those dead zones where your movies or files always buffer.
7. 24% off a pair of the latest AirPods Pro (that's the lowest price they've ever been!) for blocking out the distracting noise of roommates, nearby construction, downstairs neighbors, and more with active noise cancellation. And there's Transparency mode when you want to still be able to hear what's going on around you — like when your timer goes off for a lunch break.
8. Or! 53% off a set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that reviewers compare to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, you can fully take them in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.
9. And, if you're not a fan of earbuds, 50% off Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for ultra fast charging. Just five minutes of charging gets you up to three hours of playtime — so helpful when you don't have time for a full charge but don't want to be without your fave Spotify playlist during work hours.
10. Up to 57% off a memory foam seat cushion because with it, your butt will be so darn comfortable in any "ergonomic" chair. No more feeling achy and stiff if you're working at a desk for a longgg time.
11. 20% off a walking pad under-desk treadmill that folds right in half for easy storage so you can get your steps in while you're typing memos or attending yet another meeting that should have been an email.
12. Or 30% off an exercise bike with a built-in desk so you can work while pedaling on this bb! The pedaling is quiet (so you can even take a meeting from it), the bike has eight resistance levels, and it will track your mileage, rpm, and more too.
13. 50% off the newest generation (it's 50% faster!) of the Amazon HD Fire TV stick which you can simply plug into your existing home office TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music you want at the push of a button.
14. Up to 24% off a mesh ergonomic desk chair that'll help make sitting at a desk a more comfortable experience. Notable features include a design with built-in lumbar support and a padded waterfall seat.
15. Or! Up to 52% off a mid-back desk chair so you can match your office aesthetic that's a mix of chic and comfy. Its gold-tone design will def score you compliments on Zoom calls.
16. Up to 50% off a laptop stand so you can type on your computer at eye level and avoid slouching in a chair. Your neck and shoulders will thank you too, because you'll stop looking down every time you receive a message on your laptop screen.
17. Up to 33% off the Samsung Frame TV — if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV in your home office, this is a must. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen — and then turn on your favorite show when you're ready to binge!
18. 37% off a Dyson Purifier Cool (its best price yet!), which works as both an air purifier *and* a fan — complete with both a HEPA filter and an additional filter designed to remove odors and gases including VOCs from your work space. It even senses changes in air quality, and reacts accordingly!
19. 23% off a 2021 Apple iPad (that's $95 off) with a 10.2-inch display so you can stay connected if you're away from your laptop — it has the power of a computer but in a perfectly portable package! Whether you're doing work (you can type or even hand-write or draw!) or streaming a movie on the retina display, this bb will come perfectly in handy.
20. 32% off the Kindle Paperwhite with a larger display, adjustable warm light options (key if you use your Kindle in a dim-lit work space), plus all the features you know and love (glare-free screen, waterproofing, weeks-long battery life!).
21. 40% off a smart reusable notebook so you can bid farewell to the stack of journals taking over your WFH zone and keep a digital log instead. This cool device saves memos and sends them to Dropbox and iCloud — brb, putting my Pilot G2 07 pen down for good.
22. Up to 42% off a colorful keyboard that'll probably get you more excited about work since it's so pretty and comfy to type on. Just picture yourself sitting in an ergonomic chair and getting work done at your cool desk space.
23. 44% off a sleek LED alarm clock so you can be on time for virtual meetings, Slack chats, and other important tasks. You'll appreciate this helpful essential if you're not always checking your watch or phone.
24. Up to 46% off a book-shaped flower vase with some real "Belle from Beauty & the Beast" energy (like TELL ME this vase wouldn't absolutely come to life and start strutting its stuff all over the library). This will look so adorable on a shelf or desk!
25. Or! 35% off a crinkle paper bag vase giving modern art vibes — to the extent that you can find a *very* similar version at the MoMA Design Store for $125. If you love the concept but not enough to shell out that much, this cool option will run you just over $30 instead.
26. 20% off a cord organizer so you can easily find charging cables in your work space. No more crawling under the desk to find your laptop charger when it's almost out of battery.
27. 20% off a rechargeable ring light that'll give you professional-quality lighting in any setting. Clip this baby on your laptop screen and you'll look brighter on Zoom calls, especially when it gets darker earlier and you don't have a lot of natural lighting to work with indoors.
28. 30% off an adjustable LG gaming monitor with an anti-glare coating so you won't get distracted when you're busy fending off enemies while playing the latest RPG on a work break.
29. Up to 40% off a glass mushroom lamp that's itty bitty and oh-so-pretty for your home office. Even if you don't have ~mushroom~ on your desk, this tiny guy will fit right in.
30. And up to 40% off a Govee smart floor standing lamp about to ~light up~ your life (and WFH zone). This is not any ordinary lamp. It has 25 color preset modes you can control with your phone, as well as a music mode, and it's compatible with Alexa. It'll basically feel like you're living in the future owning this lamp.
31. 28% off a pastel mug warmer to keep your cup of coffee warm, even if you forgot about said coffee while catching up on a Slack thread, sending emails, and attending a never-ending block of Zoom meetings. At least you'll have a hot beverage within arm's reach of your laptop.
32. 48% off a set of memory foam gel pads that are like soft pillows for your wrists. Clicking and typing will be a little bit better, especially if you're sitting in the same work spot for a long time. Cramping will not get in the way of your work flow.
33. 18% off (plus an extra 20% off when you clip a coupon) a set of floating candles with a magic wand remote to make all of your Harry Potter dreams come true. Each candle comes with an almost five-foot clear fishing line you can hang from your ceiling and actually transform your home office into the Great Hall.
34. 41% off an adorable ladybug vacuum that'll clean up tiny messes in your WFH area. Say buh-bye to crumbs, dust, and eraser remains in between your laptop keys.
35. 39% off a bamboo charging dock for work gadgets that need to be powered up constantly. Tablets, smartphones, Apple Watches, and AirPods can all be juiced up at the same time. Gone are the days you need to hop on a call or send a message only to discover that your device is out of battery.
36. 20% off a desk mat that'll protect your WFH station from scuff marks, scratches, and the occasional spill. It'll cover the top of your desk and be the perf addition to your monitor setup.
37. 32% off a disco ball diffuser about to turn your work space into a party every single day. Add 2–3 drops of essential oils, and you'll get a dose of relaxing scent with it. There's nothing stopping you from throwing on some tunes and having a midday dance break. 🕺
38. 39% off a retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker so beloved by reviewers that a ton of them are gifting it to loved ones. It serves not just a speaker, but as a tiny canvas to make your own pixel art, a retro game console, an alarm clock, and even a white noise machine. Oh — and any designs you make on the pixel art screen can dance along to the music you play!
39. 41% off a pretty pastel expanding file organizer that'll help you keep important files in one place. Your desk will look so cute and neat — we can say goodbye to those boring beige folders for now!
40. Up to 30% off a super customizable Govee neon rope light to get creative with your wall decor. Its bendable design lets you twist it into all sorts of neat shapes! Spell out your name, recreate a specific object, or keep it abstract with fun squiggles for the coolest ambient lighting. Hue, who?
