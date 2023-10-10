BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If Your Home Office Needs An Upgrade, Check Out These 40 Deals Before Fall Prime Day Ends

    Set your Slack status to "BRB" because you're not going to want to miss these WFH-ready deals.

    Genevieve Scarano
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Kaila Browner
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. 54% off an Echo Dot with voice-control technology so you can tell Alexa to play music, send work messages, tell you the news or weather, control smart devices, make purchases...and so much more. Speak, and it shall be so.

    The dot with text &quot;Alex, what is the weather?&quot;
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We waited years to purchase one of these gadgets thinking we'd have no use for it. Boy, did that turn out to be an untruth. The Echo Dot sits in our kitchen and accepts voice commands from most of the rooms in our house. Now, we use Alexa for everything, from music while cooking and cleaning, to asking random questions while watching TV to inquire if an actor is dead or alive. The sound quality is very good, and we love all of the 'hands free' options it supports. We are very satisfied with this purchase." —doormold

    Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors)

    2. Or 54% off an Echo Show 8, which not only allows you to take video calls and set meeting reminders, but it can also be converted into a digital frame that plays your most cherished memories on a loop. You can also manage other smart devices in your home office. What's not to love?

    the echo show with a multi-way video call on the screen
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I recently upgraded my smart home display from an Echo Show 5 to the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) and I am really impressed with the improvements. The HD smart display is much larger and clearer, perfect for viewing video content or recipes while cooking. The stereo speakers also provide a much better audio experience compared to the previous model. Plus, Alexa works seamlessly with all of my smart home devices to control everything from my lighting to my thermostat. Overall, I am very satisfied with my purchase and would recommend the Echo Show 8 to anyone looking for an upgrade from their Echo Show 5 or just a high-quality smart display in general." —Larry Stinson

    Price: $59.99 (originally $129.99; available in two colors and various bundles)

    3. Up to 20% off an adjustable standing desk so you don't have to sit in an uncomfortable chair all day long. It has four memory preset options and you can easily move it up or down while you type Google docs or hop on Zoom calls.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you work from home or just need a nice, big desk for your office, this is it. I work from home and get tired of sitting down sometimes, and I want to stand, but my desk was too low, so I got this one and it’s great. I bought the 48-inch one and it’s plenty of space on my desk even after putting both my computer monitors up there. Pretty easy to assemble, took about 30-40 min. I highly recommend!" —Kenajhia turner

    Price: $111.90+ (originally $139.87+; available in three sizes and seven colors)

    4. Or! Up to 42% off an stylish electric standing desk — just because you're WFH doesn't mean you can't stay active *and* give your home office a designer-worthy upgrade. Now you'll have room for a foldable walking pad!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a great desk for working from home. I work 9–10 hour shifts, five days a week, and sitting those long hours started hurting my neck and back. But with this desk, I now have the option to stand, which makes working long hours endurable." —Koshia Johnson

    Price: $143.99+ (originally $249.99+; available in several sizes and colors)

    5. 33% off a 49-inch Samsung ultrawide monitor (the 2023 model) that'll significantly expand your screen space so you can stop painstakingly switching between tabs all the time — a productivity game-changer.

    reviewer&#x27;s ultrawide screen with various tabs arranged on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Hands-down the best thing ever to happen to my productivity working from home. My favorite thing about this monitor — besides the incredible amount of screen space I now have to display and organize everything I need — is the sheer number of cables it has cut out and the amount of desk space it has freed up. My dual monitor setup required two power cables and three HDMI/displayport connector cables. Using my laptop required the laptop charger and AND required the laptop to be open on my desk. Now I only have one cable to power the monitor, 2 HDMIs to my PCs and a single USB-C that both powers and connects my laptop, which means I can leave it closed on a stand behind my monitor. I am so, SO happy I bought this monitor and am kicking myself for not doing it sooner. " —Kelly

    Price: $799.99 (originally $1,199.99; also available in a 34-inch size)

    6. 33% off a TP-Link Wi-Fi extender to boost your service throughout your entire home office, even in those dead zones where your movies or files always buffer.

    the wi-fi extender plugged into the wall
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My neighbor is gracious enough to share her Wi-Fi but I don't get a great signal throughout my place...This was the perfect fix and super easy to install. Almost plug and play. I downloaded the tether app and connected the network to the extender then logged on to the new network and now have full signal through my place on every device I have on the network. 👍 All you need is the password to the desired network OR access to the router and you're in." —Bradley Martinez

    Price: $29.99 (originally $44.99)

    7. 24% off a pair of the latest AirPods Pro (that's the lowest price they've ever been!) for blocking out the distracting noise of roommates, nearby construction, downstairs neighbors, and more with active noise cancellation. And there's Transparency mode when you want to still be able to hear what's going on around you — like when your timer goes off for a lunch break.

    reviewer holding the open airpods case
    amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the AirPods Pro in action. 

    Promising review: "I have purchased every generation of AirPods. When I first read the reviews here, before purchasing these AirPods, I thought people were perhaps exaggerating a bit. But after having them for two days, what they say is absolutely true. The sound is amazing. Light years better than the AirPods Pro 1. It’s hard to believe that the richness of sound and bass can actually be produced by these small speakers. The noise cancellation feature is outstanding; in fact, when I took them out of my ears, and was hit with the onslaught of actual live sound around me, I realized just how effective the noise filtration is. They’re comfortable, fit great in my ears, especially with the choices of circular ear pads that are included, and the battery life is so much better than the previous generation. Love these guys. Very satisfying purchase." —M. SHAPIRO

    Price: $189 (originally $249)

    8. Or! 53% off a set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that reviewers compare to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, you can fully take them in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).

    Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold

    Price: $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in three colors)

    9. And, if you're not a fan of earbuds, 50% off Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for ultra fast charging. Just five minutes of charging gets you up to three hours of playtime — so helpful when you don't have time for a full charge but don't want to be without your fave Spotify playlist during work hours.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've had these now for about four months and I have to say that I am really impressed with not only the sound quality but the battery life. They pair seamlessly with my iPhone11 and my iPad. They do not cancel external noise which I did know prior to buying them but the sound quality experience is top-notch, so not too put off by them not being sound cancelling." —Gevais N Jefferson

    Price: $99.99 (originally $199.95; available in four colors)

    10. Up to 57% off a memory foam seat cushion because with it, your butt will be so darn comfortable in any "ergonomic" chair. No more feeling achy and stiff if you're working at a desk for a longgg time.

    black memory foam seat cushion on white desk chair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I work from home and my office chair started to become uncomfortable. Even with some padding, I was having back pain and tailbone pain after 8 hours of sitting. Needed something soft but sturdy to sit on. I ordered this because it was affordable and had good reviews. Well, those reviews are right. After a few days of using this, my tailbone is much better and my back feels better. This pillow is thick, much thicker than I expected but it's not a bad thing. It definitely adds a bit of height to your chair. It feels soft and supportive. I use it with the groove side on my butt (back of the chair) and takes a lot of pressure off my tailbone. I recommend if you need to upgrade your remote working setup!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $25.99 (originally $59.99; available in three colors)

    11. 20% off a walking pad under-desk treadmill that folds right in half for easy storage so you can get your steps in while you're typing memos or attending yet another meeting that should have been an email.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Remember to clip the coupon before checkout. I bought this last year (for full price, alas), and I love it — was so easy to set up, and it's surprisingly quiet!

    Promising review: "I am so happy with the size and how it folds up to be stored away. I’ve got limited space to store a treadmill, and this fits perfectly under my standing desk. I’ve been using it for the last week, and I’m so happy. I hit 20,000 steps today. It was easy for me to unbox and setup. Follow the picture instructions and when you set it up for the first time, make sure you have your gym shoes on. I did the setup with sandals and had to hop off because I lost my footing. After that hiccup, it was super easy to set up and get to walking. I’ve been doing 2 hours a day, and today I did a little over 2.5 and hit 20,000 steps. It’s been years! Ever since covid and working from home, it’s been hard for me to get the energy to work out. It took me a couple of days to get used to working with it. But I love that I can do it while working and still be able to relax after work. Make sure to buy an ankle strap if you are using the Apple Watch. It makes it automatic and easy to track steps. This machine had me dripping in sweat; I highly recommend it to anyone looking to start moving." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $399 (originally $499; available in three colors)

    12. Or 30% off an exercise bike with a built-in desk so you can work while pedaling on this bb! The pedaling is quiet (so you can even take a meeting from it), the bike has eight resistance levels, and it will track your mileage, rpm, and more too.

    Reviewer image of white bike desk in a home with laptop propped on the tray and drink in the holder
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMGOSH, this desk bike is one of the best things that’s ever happened to me! Multitasker’s dream! It’s super easy to adjust and quiet. My husband and I use it every night after putting the boys to bed. He’s 6’3” & I’m 5’7”. We adjust it to our heights in seconds. He’ll use it while watching TV/sports and I’ll do it while I work on my laptop. The time just flies by! It’s super compact and easy to wheel around. We’ve been keeping it in our living room since, it doesn’t take up much space and our house is small! We just lower the desk top all the way down and tuck it under our kitchen island. Set up was a breeze too. The quality is great. I highly highly recommend it! We haven’t worked out consistently in years and we’ve been using it nightly!" —Lucy N.

    Price: $349.30+ (originally $499; available in white and black)

    13. 50% off the newest generation (it's 50% faster!) of the Amazon HD Fire TV stick which you can simply plug into your existing home office TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music you want at the push of a button.

    fire tv remote
    Amazon

    Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for a type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

    Promising review: "We were a little hesitant about trying this but have a beautiful TV that was just a little too old to be a smart TV. We were connecting our laptop via USB cable and that was a pain with the cable running across the living room. After a friend suggested this we were still in debate...would it work? Could we figure it out? Would it be a pain to use? We are not tech experts so any changes are usually challenging. But it was so easy. We did it in 15 minutes and were already adding to our watchlist. Literally thousands of shows to choose from. Old favorites, new exclusives, and movies galore. Alexa is there to help. So happy with this purchase and much cheaper than buying a new TV. Thank you Amazon for another great product." —Lucy

    Price: $19.99 (originally $39.99)

    If you have a 4K TV, get the 4K Fire Stick, which is currently 54% off — get it for $22.99 (originally $49.99).

    14. Up to 24% off a mesh ergonomic desk chair that'll help make sitting at a desk a more comfortable experience. Notable features include a design with built-in lumbar support and a padded waterfall seat.

    white mesh ergonomic desk chair with lumbar support near desk
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I work from home now and have been using a wooden oak swivel desk chair — nice to look at but not meant to sit in for any length of time. This chair has saved my body from the aches and pains I was dealing with. It's just the right size for my office and is holding up very well. I am now happy to take a seat at my desk!! Very happy with my purchase and would highly recommend." —christine p

    Price: $100.48+ (originally $131.99+; available in 10 colors)

    15. Or! Up to 52% off a mid-back desk chair so you can match your office aesthetic that's a mix of chic and comfy. Its gold-tone design will def score you compliments on Zoom calls.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Working from home and needed a good looking, comfortable office chair to create a home office. This chair is very comfortable, provides the right amount of support, and fits perfect under my desk, and is slim fitting so doesn’t take up too much room. It was easy to assemble and perfect for my needs." —Tdm3

    Price: $140.14+ (originally $289; available in nine colors)

    16. Up to 50% off a laptop stand so you can type on your computer at eye level and avoid slouching in a chair. Your neck and shoulders will thank you too, because you'll stop looking down every time you receive a message on your laptop screen.

    silver laptop stand with laptop above keyboard on desk
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was recommended in an article about working from home. It is SO worth it! It's incredibly sturdy. The laptop is now placed at a perfect angle. I bought a wireless keyboard which I can use with my laptop when the laptop is in the stand — and then at the end of my workday, I just slide my wireless keyboard under the laptop in the space created by the stand, and I regain that bit of space on my table. I love it. Add in the brushed silvery tone, and it has been a great investment for me." —Joe Mama

    Price: $19.99+ (originally $39.99+; available in 10 colors)

    17. Up to 33% off the Samsung Frame TV — if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV in your home office, this is a must. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen — and then turn on your favorite show when you're ready to binge!

    reviewer&#x27;s tv with painting on it and five star review text saying &quot;wow! best tv I ever purchased&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame TV for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the tv in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This TV is well worth the money." —Lindsey

    Price: $997.98+ (originally $1,497.99 for the 55-inch)

    18. 37% off a Dyson Purifier Cool (its best price yet!), which works as both an air purifier *and* a fan — complete with both a HEPA filter and an additional filter designed to remove odors and gases including VOCs from your work space. It even senses changes in air quality, and reacts accordingly!

    A reviewer&#x27;s nickel and gold fan
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "At first, I was a little concerned about spending $649 not including tax to get this however, being someone who suffers from asthma, and also having 44 animals in the room, air circulation, airflow as well as proper filtration is absolutely essential. I also live in California which deals with fires from time to time so it’s very important to have a high quality filter. One thing I want to state do not buy the cheap third-party filters for the system. They will not filter as you want only buy genuine OEM Dyson filters which you can purchase from their website. You cannot get official Dyson filters on Amazon, however this product exceeds absolutely everything I was looking for it even lets you know what type of substances it is filtering with its active air purification system. This is a easy way to take your filtration up a notch. Put your money where your breathing is, you won’t regret it. Fantastic, worth every penny." —AlexanderJacobs

    Price: $474.99 (originally $749.99; available in three colors), and shop all the Dyson deals here

    19. 23% off a 2021 Apple iPad (that's $95 off) with a 10.2-inch display so you can stay connected if you're away from your laptop — it has the power of a computer but in a perfectly portable package! Whether you're doing work (you can type or even hand-write or draw!) or streaming a movie on the retina display, this bb will come perfectly in handy.

    A model using the grey ipad in a dock
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My 5 year old iPad was ready to give up the ghost so after some research decided to buy the 9th gen. instead of the new 10. Everything I read pretty much said that unless you're doing really challenging tasks the processor in the 9th was more than adequate. On sale this was $150 less than the 10th gen. so it was a no brainer. Arrived on time (thanks Amazon) factory fresh. Works perfectly as I would expect; quicker and better screen quality than my old one. A great buy." —dbze

    Price: $303 (originally $398; available in two colors and two storage sizes)

    20. 32% off the Kindle Paperwhite with a larger display, adjustable warm light options (key if you use your Kindle in a dim-lit work space), plus all the features you know and love (glare-free screen, waterproofing, weeks-long battery life!).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    BuzzFeed editor Maitland Quitmeyer loves hers:

    "I have a two generations' old Paperwhite and it's still going strong (I almost wish it would break so I'd have a reason to get one of these new beauties!). Still is one of the best Prime Day purchases I've ever made! And btw, if you are a current Kindle-owner, you can save 20% by trading in your old one!"

    Promising review: "I LOVE kindles, and this one is no exception. The warm light is in the pictures as yellow, but it also goes the other way to an ice blue! And the touch response is miles better than the older kindle, a tap is almost instantly registered. If you are on the fence- just try it! You have my permission and recommendation!" —ErikJuun

    Price: $94.99 (originally $139.99; $109.99 with an ad-free lock screen, available in three colors)

    21. 40% off a smart reusable notebook so you can bid farewell to the stack of journals taking over your WFH zone and keep a digital log instead. This cool device saves memos and sends them to Dropbox and iCloud — brb, putting my Pilot G2 07 pen down for good.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I was given my first Rocketbook by a family member as a gift. The app and the ability to send sheets directly to email, Google Drive, Dropbox or other places is one of the best features. By simply naming your pages and setting the destination you can create a system for storing notes that makes sense instead of having notes in a notebook that are stuck there forever." —BrandonS

    Price: $20.39 (originally $34)

    22. Up to 42% off a colorful keyboard that'll probably get you more excited about work since it's so pretty and comfy to type on. Just picture yourself sitting in an ergonomic chair and getting work done at your cool desk space.

    pink and green raised keyboard below pink laptop on colorful desk
    amazon.com

    Don't want to type on a laptop? No worries, because this keyboard comes with a mouse and a USB receiver (compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and Mac) that'll make your next typing session so darn easy. It also requires two double A batteries (not included). 

    Promising reviews: "I love this keyboard! It's only been a couple weeks, but it makes me excited to write again. I ordered blue; it's lovely and easy to use, haven't had any problems with the keys being round like I thought I would. The mouse is fine, the connection hasn't had any problems yet. I feel like the price is reasonable, it's not super fancy with lighting, but it has a nice aesthetic and fluffy sounding clicky clackies." —Eric

    "I love this keyboard! It’s so cute and matches my aesthetic! But the usage of it is amazing, too; it’s kinda like an old typewriter feel! The keys are easy to use, and it feels really nice! Now, I kinda struggled connecting it to my Mac and didn’t realize the USB connector was inside the mouse in the back! Take that out, and connect it to your USB plug on your laptop!" —Angelique Esparza

    Price: $28.79+ (originally $49.99; available in 12 colors)

    23. 44% off a sleek LED alarm clock so you can be on time for virtual meetings, Slack chats, and other important tasks. You'll appreciate this helpful essential if you're not always checking your watch or phone.

    Reviewer alarm clock on marble table
    amazon.com

    Plus, it has two USB outlets, which means you can use it to charge your phone (and AirPods) while you sleep.

    Promising review: "This is what I have been looking for. I had seen this clock on TikTok many times and decided to bite the bullet. Set up was easy and to get it to my perfect setting took me about two to three days of readjusting. I started with the automatic dim and changed it to have the display bright from 7 a.m. to midnight. When I wake up in the middle of the night, it's dimmed so it doesn't hurt my eyes. Instructions were a little tough, but I managed. Definitely recommend this clock to everybody." —Joshy S

    Price: $18.36+ (originally $32.98; available in 12 colors)

    24. Up to 46% off a book-shaped flower vase with some real "Belle from Beauty & the Beast" energy (like TELL ME this vase wouldn't absolutely come to life and start strutting its stuff all over the library). This will look so adorable on a shelf or desk!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.

    Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla

    Price: $12.99+ (originally $23.99; available in five colors)

    25. Or! 35% off a crinkle paper bag vase giving modern art vibes — to the extent that you can find a *very* similar version at the MoMA Design Store for $125. If you love the concept but not enough to shell out that much, this cool option will run you just over $30 instead.

    white crinkle paper bag vase with bouquet of flowers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Saw this on Instagram and had to purchase it. I love the minimalist and artistic vibe it gives off. Looks much more expensive than the cost and is a great size for floral arrangements." —Marie Weathers

    Price: $31.91 (originally $48.99; available in two colors)

    26. 20% off a cord organizer so you can easily find charging cables in your work space. No more crawling under the desk to find your laptop charger when it's almost out of battery.

    white cable organizer with black charging cables on desk
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This has been a lifesaver to help keep my cords organized and readily available especially now that I’m working from home and have to constantly plug in my computer."  —Sam johnson

    Price: $5.24 (originally $6.55; available in four colors)

    27. 20% off a rechargeable ring light that'll give you professional-quality lighting in any setting. Clip this baby on your laptop screen and you'll look brighter on Zoom calls, especially when it gets darker earlier and you don't have a lot of natural lighting to work with indoors.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This ring light also works with cellphones, comes with three adjustable light settings, and easily fits in a backpack or purse in case you're working from a coffee shop.

    Promising review: "Bought this to use for hosting online classes and Zoom sessions so that my video doesn't appear to be too dark. This light has three settings that are all very bright. The battery lasts a good deal of time and can also be used when plugged into USB power. Would recommend." —Shawn Maile

    Price: $10.39 (originally $12.95)

    28. 30% off an adjustable LG gaming monitor with an anti-glare coating so you won't get distracted when you're busy fending off enemies while playing the latest RPG on a work break.

    reviewer image of the LG monitor displaying a vivid image of an anime character
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I do quite a lot of PC gaming and I’ve had quite a lot of different monitors, and I gotta say this is my absolute favorite. The refresh rate, screen panel quality, and color quality all combine for a great visual experience. I did follow some settings from RTings to get the color just right, and it’s absolutely worth the money. The USB hub on the back is also incredibly convenient." —Michael Bridges

    Price: $299.99 (originally $429.99)

    29. Up to 40% off a glass mushroom lamp that's itty bitty and oh-so-pretty for your home office. Even if you don't have ~mushroom~ on your desk, this tiny guy will fit right in.

    white striped mushroom lamp made of glass
    amazon.com

    Clip the 5% off coupon for extra savings!

    Promising review: "The quality is very nice and we are happy with this purchase. The lamp is a frosted white glass when off and then a warm yellow glow when it's turned on." —Tiffany CA

    Price: $29.98+ (originally $49.99+; available in eight styles)

    30. And up to 40% off a Govee smart floor standing lamp about to ~light up~ your life (and WFH zone). This is not any ordinary lamp. It has 25 color preset modes you can control with your phone, as well as a music mode, and it's compatible with Alexa. It'll basically feel like you're living in the future owning this lamp.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "Bought this light because I thought it was cool, but it is more than that! I use it every day, and it has many colors and patterns to choose from. The thing I love the most is you can set up times for it to come on and turn off. You can set how bright you want it, so I had it turned on with a dimmed light to help me wake up in early mornings." —Rueben Thao

    Price: $59.99+ (originally $99.99; available in two colors)

    31. 28% off a pastel mug warmer to keep your cup of coffee warm, even if you forgot about said coffee while catching up on a Slack thread, sending emails, and attending a never-ending block of Zoom meetings. At least you'll have a hot beverage within arm's reach of your laptop.

    pink mug warmer with purple mug on desk
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Like so many people, I often get so involved in my work that I forget to drink my coffee so when I do reach for it, it is cold. This mug warmer has changed all that. I put my coffee on it when I walk into my home office and no matter how distracted I get, when I want a sip of coffee it is at the perfect temperature for me. I typically use it at the highest level of heat. It fits nicely on the corner of my desk and matches all my desk accessories. I did notice that it does not work as well on one very tall mug I have, but other than that one it is good for mugs of all sizes. I would highly recommend this cup warmer to anyone who is tired of cold coffee at work." —Rev Maria

    Price: $22.39 (originally $30.99; available in eight styles)

    32. 48% off a set of memory foam gel pads that are like soft pillows for your wrists. Clicking and typing will be a little bit better, especially if you're sitting in the same work spot for a long time. Cramping will not get in the way of your work flow.

    model using set of black memory foam gel pads while typing on keyboard
    Amazon

    It comes in two pieces — one you can prop in front of your keyboard, and the other in front of your mouse.

    Promising reviews: "I've been working from home and began experiencing wrist pain. The soft cushion from both items provided the relief I needed. Great products and price!" —Gaga2015

    "Having worked from home for almost a year now without any ergonomic cushion, I finally decided to buy this and so glad I did. They come with stickers that you can place to avoid movement but so far they don't seem necessary...The mouse pad cushion feels perfect! I appreciate not having the ball of my palm resting against a hard surface all day long. This also isn't sliding around on the desk. Feels perfect. These cushions have a great memory foam feel but not so much that they are very sensitive to the touch, they mostly keep their shape." —UAstudentn

    Price: $10.98 (originally $20.97)

    33. 18% off (plus an extra 20% off when you clip a coupon) a set of floating candles with a magic wand remote to make all of your Harry Potter dreams come true. Each candle comes with an almost five-foot clear fishing line you can hang from your ceiling and actually transform your home office into the Great Hall.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "I purchased these after I saw them in a viral TikTok video, and they did not disappoint! Every single one of the candles works perfectly and the flame flickers just like a real candle. They were really easy to put up into the ceiling because they were already strong with the fishing line. I just used clear thumbtacks and wrapped the line around it and hung it to the ceiling. The wand is so cool and works perfectly well for turning on and off the lights. I definitely would purchase more to add a little bit more magic throughout the house! Absolutely worth it!" —Korg

    Price: $27.99 (available in six varieties — clip the code to see that price reflected at checkout!)

    34. 41% off an adorable ladybug vacuum that'll clean up tiny messes in your WFH area. Say buh-bye to crumbs, dust, and eraser remains in between your laptop keys.

    Red ladybug desk vacuum sucks up crumbs from a desktop
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I got this mini vacuum cleaner so that I can keep my office desk neat and tidy, even with some plants on it. And it works! It's little (about the size of the palm of my hand), but picks up dust and small chunks of dirt without issue. Plus, it's cute — that always helps." —Melissa A.

    Price: $8.88 (originally $15; available in four designs)

    35. 39% off a bamboo charging dock for work gadgets that need to be powered up constantly. Tablets, smartphones, Apple Watches, and AirPods can all be juiced up at the same time. Gone are the days you need to hop on a call or send a message only to discover that your device is out of battery.

    bamboo charging station powering up tablet, smartphone, Apple Watch and AirPods
    amazon.com

    It comes with two Lightning cables, one USB charging cable, and one type-C cable to charge up devices. Plus, it only uses one wall plug, which is great if you're trying to minimize e-clutter around your workspace.

    Promising review: "I bought this charging station to use on my desk now that I’m working from home to charge my three phones, tablet, Apple Watch, and AirPods, and it’s been so helpful and awesome. It keeps my Apple Watch secured and I can utilize various charging cables (provided by seller) for my different devices! The bamboo is great quality, too — sturdy but smooth. Would recommend this to those looking to simplify their charging uses!" —Julie

    Price: $27.99 (originally $45.99)

    36. 20% off a desk mat that'll protect your WFH station from scuff marks, scratches, and the occasional spill. It'll cover the top of your desk and be the perf addition to your monitor setup.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My work laptop has a stand on the back and I was worried it would scratch up my new desk. So I purchased this light-pink pad protector to protect my desk and to add a soft pop of color. I love it! It’s just the right size and it’s not too overwhelming or bulky. The material is soft and comfortable. Very pleased with my purchase!" —Brandy B

    Price: $7.99 (originally $9.99; available in 17 colors)

    37. 32% off a disco ball diffuser about to turn your work space into a party every single day. Add 2–3 drops of essential oils, and you'll get a dose of relaxing scent with it. There's nothing stopping you from throwing on some tunes and having a midday dance break. 🕺

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok here.

    Promising reviews: "I love this product so much! I saw it on Tiktok and immediately added it to my cart. It’s perfect." —Clarissa M Diaz

    "I absolutely LOVE my disco ball diffuser! It brings me joy. The diffuser works great and has timed options. You can use the disco ball without diffusing too. Lots of pretty color-changing options or you can have it cycle through all of the colors which is what I choose to do. There are two spinning modes too…slow and fast or you can set it to not spin at all. Get one. You WON’T be disappointed!! 🪩🫶🏼😍" —Heather

    Price: $30.38 (originally $45)

    38. 39% off a retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker so beloved by reviewers that a ton of them are gifting it to loved ones. It serves not just a speaker, but as a tiny canvas to make your own pixel art, a retro game console, an alarm clock, and even a white noise machine. Oh — and any designs you make on the pixel art screen can dance along to the music you play!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the retro Bluetooth speaker in action.

    Promising review: "Sound quality and durability is very good! I like the ability to change the artwork on the cover, the ability to change the brightness of the image, the ability to change the volume of the startup/connect/disconnect, the auto-shutoff and auto-sleep mode toggles, and the ability to set multiple alarms (available on the app only, sadly, not out of the box). There's surprisingly a lot you can do with such a seemingly simple device, and it's made more than a great replacement alarm clock for me, which is initially what I bought it for. Highly recommend if you've got the extra coin to spend on something cute, fun, and practical!" —Soul Breaker

    Price: $79.92 (originally $129.99; available in five colors)

    39. 41% off a pretty pastel expanding file organizer that'll help you keep important files in one place. Your desk will look so cute and neat — we can say goodbye to those boring beige folders for now!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This is such a great folder, whether you are preparing for a job interview, storing files at home, organizing your work or home office, or using it for classes. I love the color choices and the size. I can easily slip it into my tote bag and it keeps me organized and looks professional." —Pammie

    Price: $5.90 (originally $9.99; available in 18 colors)

    40. Up to 30% off a super customizable Govee neon rope light to get creative with your wall decor. Its bendable design lets you twist it into all sorts of neat shapes! Spell out your name, recreate a specific object, or keep it abstract with fun squiggles for the coolest ambient lighting. Hue, who?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Several reviewers compare these to Hue LightStrips and say these are even better, especially for a fraction of the price! Get a closer look at these on TikTok — the reviewer shows how easy they are to put on the wall!

    I'd been eyeing this rope light for ages and finally picked it up during the *last* Prime Day. It's everything I'd hoped it would be and more. First of all, it's SOOO easy to put on the wall — it comes with these little adhesive plastic brackets that you just slide onto the rope and then press against the wall, and continue adding them as needed to support the shape you're making. I stuck with a basic wave shape for mine as I have it mounted underneath a gallery shelf and wanted to keep it simple, but it wouldn't have been difficult to create a more elaborate design! The Govee app makes it so easy to program the lighting however I like, and it's upgraded my nighttime cozy vibes in a MAJOR way. I highly highly recommend if you're looking to improve your ambient lighting beyond just buying more lamps!

    Price: $38.99+ (originally $55.99+; available in two lengths)

    BTW, Govee has a whole bunch of Prime Day deals right now if you're looking for more unique lighting options!

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.

