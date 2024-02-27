If You’re Looking For A New WFH Desk, You’ll Find The Perfect One On This List

1. A space-saving ladder desk that might just convince you to stop working from bed. Sure, it doesn't have the benefit of six pillows and a duvet, but your spine won't be bent like a cheese curl and you can actually show your background on Zoom.
Promising review: "I had this blank corner in my living room, and I just knew this ladder desk would be a gorgeous addition to the area. I don't have an extra room for an office or even the kind of space in our small home to designate to a bulky desk. It was very easy to assemble. It took maybe 25 minutes to put together. I love having my own spot to get my work done on my MacBook. Plus, this spot is perfect to work on any crafts/DIYs. I added a pouf seat instead of a chair just to save even more space since it easily slides underneath the desk. Anyway, I'm so stoked about this purchase! I highly recommend it." —Heather Nicholson
Get it from Amazon for $149.99 (available in three finishes).
2. An adjustable standing desk with a motor that allows you to transition from sitting to standing if you get too fidgety to concentrate when you're sat for hours straight.
You can adjust the height from 28 inches–47.6 inches depending on whether you're sitting or standing. Each desk is equipped with an industrial-grade steel frame and a solid wood desktop with a weight capacity of 154 pounds.
Promising review: "The sit-to-stand option is amazing, and I'm so happy with my desk. I lead video conferences all day, so the option to sit or stand has made working a breeze. No more back/neck soreness or feeling 'blah' after a long day of sitting. I got the slightly larger size and am glad that I did. It gives me space for double monitors, keyboard, and any papers I need to have in front of me. Overall, I'm a satisfied customer and recommend this desk to anyone who wants to make the switch to standing desks on a budget!" —Sasha K.
Get it from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in five sizes and 10 finishes).
3. Or, if you already have a perfectly good desk, a sit-to-stand converter you can plop on your existing setup and use just the same. A pneumatic lift assist feature means there's no manual adjustments necessary.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Courtney Lynch has to say:
"About a year into working remotely due to the pandemic, I finally decided it was time to invest in a standing desk for my home office. I already had a desk I wasn't ready to part with, so I bought this sit-to-stand desk converter. Let me tell you, this has changed my WFH experience for the better. The desktop area is large enough for my laptop, external monitor, Bluetooth speaker, and a few other items. The desktop can hold up to 33 pounds, and the keyboard tray can support up to 4 pounds. The pneumatic lift assist feature lets you adjust the height between 4.5–20 inches in one smooth motion that won't strain your back."
Promising review: "This has made life SO MUCH BETTER!!! I hate sitting down all day, hunched and reaching for my keyboard and mouse. While I'm sitting down, this helps correct poor posture. When I need to stand/move a bit, I can lift it up and work standing! This is a great invention and is very sturdy." —Andrew Drozdowski
Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in six sizes and six colors).
4. A minimalist floating desk if you *know* yourself and anything larger would just turn into an extension of your "clothes chair." This has just enough room for your laptop, mouse, and bevvie of choice.
5. Or a hanging desk that attaches to a window via suction cups so you don't even have to sacrifice an inch of wall space to create a home office.
The genius desk comes from small biz Buck the BC on Etsy.
Promising review: "Wow, wow, wow was this perfect! Exactly what I needed at a killer price and amazing workmanship. Surprisingly super-sturdy as well. Carefully wrapped and fast delivery too!" —DP
Get it from Buck the BC on Etsy for $119.
6. A mid-century modern faux-marble desk with two open cubbies where you can store office supplies, trinkets, and those random bits and bobs that always end up crowding your workspace.
7. A glass-top option that'll keep you real honest when it comes to clutter. Sure, there's a storage cubby, but everything is in plain sight so you may just be inclined to keep it organized! (Or not... I have a similar desk and I certainly don't lol. 🤷♀️)
The glass top on this one is also strong tempered glass.
Promising review: "I love this desk with its durable glass top and white shelf underneath. I paired this desk with a kneeling chair also made of bamboo. Very comfortable place to work. I have to share my workspace with my guest room so I needed it to feel light and unobtrusive while also being functional. Couldn't be happier! Especially loved how well made this desk is and how it came together easily. Better than West Elm!" –Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $65.60+ (available in three desk sizes and three finishes).
8. A height-adjustable computer desk on wheels so you can roll your workstation up to the couch when you're in the mood to rapid fire respond to emails while also watching Bravo. 💅
Promising review: "I bought this with the intention of using it to hold my keyboard and mouse for my home office so I can move around a bit to different spots and do some standing. The size is perfect for holding two sets of keyboards and a mouse. Adjusting the height is easy. Assembly was easy and took about 10 minutes." —Nasren
Get it from Amazon for $47.99+ (available in six finishes and seven styles).
9. A smaller corner desk to make the most of any unused space in your living room or bedroom if you simply don't have an extra room to designate as your home office.
Promising review: "Wow. I was a little unsure about the measurements and thought it would be a little bigger but it’s perfect!!!! I was worried from some reviews that it would be difficult to build but it wasn’t hard at all! It did take me about an hour but I’m not handy at all. This is perfect for a tiny corner you don’t have anything to put in! Perfect for a small workstation or even a little vanity area! I am pleasantly surprised by this!" —Rowan Grace
Get it from Amazon for $67.19+ (available in six finishes).
10. A solid tempered-glass writing desk if you're looking for an option that'll more or less blend into the background and not disturb the rest of your carefully curated space.
11. A brass and walnut stunner reviewers say looks EXACTLY like a West Elm option that goes for more than four times the price. If there's one thing about me... I LOVE a bargain.
Promising review: "Nice quality for the $$. Looks great behind my sofa as a console table (albeit larger than a normal console) but wanted to have my desk in the living room and this is the perfect place. Saw a similar item at West Elm for quadruple the price. Glad I made this purchase." —Yamargie
Get it from Amazon for $103.12+ (available in two sizes and three finishes).
12. A leaning ladder desk with ample room to show off your incredible taste in decor. Go ahead and use the bottom for your laptop, then fill the two other shelves with your vases, books, candles, and other things that scream "I've studied endless Pinterest photos and I *know* how to style a shelf."
Promising review: "When you buy enough pressed wood furniture over the years, and get used to the crummy, flimsy assembly, you learn to appreciate a solid piece of furniture. This desk is solid! As we were assembling this desk, the quality of the craftsmanship pleasantly surprised us. This desk will probably last 10x longer than the pressed wood desks made of wood scraps and sawdust. As for how it looks assembled, it’s sleek, modern, and takes up little space for people with a small work area. This desk was worth every penny and I’ll be following this manufacturer for future designs. Seriously, I was so happy with the finished product that I might steal it from my daughter’s room and move it to my office." —Warrior Lodge
Get it from Amazon for $126.02+ (available in two finishes).