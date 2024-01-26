Skip To Content
We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

47 Desk Accessories That’ll Make Your Work Space Better Than Ever

Your whole desk vibe will be "capitalism, but I still have a personality."

Emma Lord
by Emma Lord

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A mini inflatable tube guy for your desk to help cheer you up or cheer you on — sometimes you and your coworkers just need to treat yourselves to a lil' dance break! 

A red inflatable figure on a desk
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "When I turn it on it always make everyone at the office laugh. We will take it and sit it on someone’s desk when they are having a bad day and it always cheers them up." —dawn poythree

Get it from Amazon for $8.58.

2. An undetectable mouse jiggler to help folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk. Taking breaks = better focus in the long run! 

A mouse on a white oval device that spins it slightly to keep the mouse active
Reviewer holding up the power button on the device
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in eight styles). 

3. A transparent monitor attachment for those of us with an old school, sticky note using habit — this will give you the ability to take the clutter off your desk and put reminders in your clear line of sight. 

A clear acrylic rectangular attachment on a monitor with sticky notes on it
Close up of the bottom showing room for a phone and charging cord
Amazon

Each of the attachment has a sticky film that's strong enough to adhere it to your monitor, but easy enough to remove that it won't damage it.

Promising review: "I have 568 stickies on any given day and this is exactly what I needed to keep myself organized. They came packaged nicely, no cracks or scratches, and was easy to adhere. The adhesive is awesome. It's not going anywhere!!! I recommend this to anyone like me who needs a cool place for their notes. You will be the envy of your coworkers!" —Mason's Mom

Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in three styles).

4. An adorably encouraging daily planner you can fill out throughout the course of each day to keep yourself on track for all your calls, goals, and even your water intake. This is especially ideal for hybrid workers because you can tear off each sheet as you go instead of lugging the whole planner around with you! 

A blank page of the planner
Reviewer with their daily planner page filled out
Amazon, www.amazon.com

Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.

Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.

Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

5. Or for the ~big picture~ thinkers, a tear-off weekly notepad to remind you of what the top priorities for each day are, so you don't feel as overwhelmed while powering through them.

A notepad with space to write under for each weekday and next week's goals
Amazon

Promising review: "I carry a weekly planner in my bag for scheduling appointments, meetings, classes, etc. Then on Sunday night or Monday morning, I transfer everything from the planner to a sheet from this pad. It stays sitting on the counter in my kitchen where I can easily jot down errands, groceries, etc either in the extra space or on the back. At first this seemed like an unnecessary duplication of effort, so I was looking for a better solution, but I've realized over the past couple of weeks that this really works for me." —Toledo

Get it from Amazon for $10.50 (available in 15 list styles).

6. A delightfully practical Stojo collapsible travel cup (with a straw!) office workers swear by — unlike stainless steel travel cups, you can reheat this in the office microwave, making this an ideal option for spontaneous coffee consumption between meetings and tasks. 

A small pink coffee cup with a lid
The coffee cup folded to the size of a hockey puck
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Check out a TikTok of the Stojo collapsible cup in action. 

Stojo is a small business that specializes in dishwasher-, microwave-safe storage and travel products with the goal of eliminating single-use plastics. 

Promising review: "I take my lunch to work and during midday I like to use the Keurig to brew a cup of coffee. The 12-ounce Stojo cup I purchased is very practical. It is thick and durable. The plastic collar enables you to hold the cup without squeezing it or burning your hands on the hot walls of the cup. There is enough volume in the cup to allow for the 12-ounce brew plus ample creamer. It's not a stainless vacuum cup, but it does hold its temperature better than your typical gas station or coffee shop cup. Plus you have the advantage of being able to reheat your drink in the microwave which you can't do with a stainless cup. ViciousCycle

Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in six sizes and 24 colors). 

7. A set of adjustable desk shelves to organize your professional knickknacks and make your work space feel dimensional and cozy.

A set of small shelves in a light wood holding books and pencils and succulents
Amazon

Jerry & Maggie is a small business that specializes in decor and home office products. 

Promising review: "Great desktop organizer for the office. I've bought these several times for colleagues. It's a great way to organize things on your desk while adding a bit of fun and personal style." —Ashley Stanton

Get them from Amazon for $25.99 (available in three colors).

8. A desk-friendly HappyLight sunlamp that will be both a literal and metaphorical ~light of your life~ — this adjustable light can help improve your sleep, mood, and energy levels, particularly if you're working in a situation where you don't get a lot of direct sunlight. 

The rectangle-shaped light sitting on the counter with a pour-over coffee next to it
Amazon

Promising review: "I work from home at night. I never see the light of day during the winter. This light has been a joy to have and gives great light at my desk to work with with the benefit of mimicking sun exposure. It’s very easy to use and to replace bulbs." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $59.99

9. wireless keyboard and mouse set because if you're going to be spending eight hours a day in the same darn spot, curating the vibe isn't just a priority, but an *essential*. Reviewers love this keyboard not just for the way it looks and feels, but for the satisfying clicking sounds it makes. 

a reviewer photo of their desk set up with the green keyboard and matching mouse
reviewer photo of the same keyboard in red
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Check out a TikTok of the keyboard in action.  

Psst — this takes AA batteries for the mouse and keyboard. 

Promising review: "Absolutely amazing keyboard. Colors are eye-catching and make a drab office pop with color! I am currently the envy of the office. Ladies in the other departments are waiting on their own to come in now after seeing mine. Easy plug/play. It travels between home and office with me." —Nikki Bell

Get it from Amazon for $31.96 (available in 12 styles).

10. A set of floppy disk coasters to remind you of the good old days, where there were only one or two ways you could accidentally miss a correspondence from a coworker instead of 15,000.

Three coasters shaped like neon floppy disks in pink, orange, and blue with cute messages written on them
Amazon

Promising review: "These coasters are really cool in my book. They are fun to play with and the colors are fun as well. Definitely a cool gift for office folks and IT geeks." —Terry H 

Get a set of six from Amazon for $12.99

11. A file folder/book/Cool Stuff holder that'll not only help you organize desk sitch, but will give you the opportunity to maybe prove to your coworkers you have a personality that isn't just "eats tuna salad for lunch." 

rose gold slotted wire organizer holding pink file folders
same organizer in gold holding books about plants
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I have a few papers that I need for reference while I’m working, but not enough to justify needing an entire file cabinet to store them. This is such a cute way to keep things handy without making my desk look super cluttered. It’s part desk decor, part organization system." —Paige

Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three colors).

12. A user-friendly hexagonal productivity timer with six present countdown times you can initiate just by flipping it on its side. Not only does it have an oh-so-satisfying display screen you can use to count up or down, but it has a "mute" option so you won't disturb your coworkers when you're trying to do an email answering power hour (help). 

hexagonal timer on its side with black digital display counting down from 26
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Love love love this product. Simple design, works great. I time myself during writing sessions so I'm not sitting in long stretches. This little timer is perfectly shaped and has several pre-programmed time options. Highly recommend." —Mimi Foster 

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in four colors). 

13. A dimmable sad duck nightlight because sometimes you just have to look at this emotionally deflated creature on your desk and be like, "Welp. At least I'm doing better than that little dude." 

A light up duck laying on its side with a face of just complete bone deep existential despair
Amazon

Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated

Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available also as a cabbage?? I don't know, you do do). 

14. A set of elegant matching desk accessories to bring some order to your space, and establish yourself as the Unrepentant Instagram Aesthetic Coworker. (Someone's gotta do it!!) 

A set of white painted desk accessories with cut out floral designs on a desk
Amazon

Each set includes a pen cup, mail organizer caddy, paper tray, phone/tablet holder, and sticky note holder.

Promising review: "Absolutely love these!! The color is perfect and quality is amazing! I bought my fellow coworkers a set since they fell in love with mine!" —Rachel

Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in pink and white).

15. A set of Monkey Noodles designed as a quiet sensory toy that stretches, pulls, twirls, wraps, *and* squeezes, helping calm anxiety during long meetings, brainstorms, and video conferencing marathons that laugh in the face of Dolly Parton's "9 To 5."

Reviewer image of five long noodle-shaped toys in different colors
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This is my absolute favorite fidget! I’m an adult with autism and ADHD. I carry one around with me everywhere I go. It definitely assists me in staying calm/still while I’m at work. I’ve recommended it to several friends!" —KaelynnVP

Get a set of five from Amazon for $12.99.

16. Plus the "Ono Roller," a compact fidget toy specifically designed for adults that helps to encourage focus and relieve stress and anxiety with its frictionless, noiseless rolling. It's a bit more expensive than competitors, but reviewers love the satisfaction of the rolling feeling and attest to how ridiculously durable it is against even the most frequent of fidgeting. 

Model demonstrating how the two cylinder stainless steel roller can be fidgeted with one hand or two
Reviewer holding the black version of it in their palm
Amazon, www.amazon.com

Ono is a small business specializing in compact, work-friendly fidgets for focus and stress relief. 

Promising review: "I have had ADHD since I was a small child, and this is the only thing I've ever found that helps me focus. It's quiet, durable, and keeps my mind occupied so I can focus (ADHD people will understand what I mean by that). A bit pricey, but worth every penny in my opinion!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in five colors and in a junior size for kids and people with smaller hands). 

17. A lil' reversible octopus plush that is, literally and figuratively, a Mood — you can prop this on your desk just to let everyone know how you're vibin' (or even just to check in with yourself ❤️).

Smiling blue octopus plushie
Angry green octopus plushie turned inside out
www.amazon.com

Also, these come in a TON of different colors and emotions (from angry to sad to, uh, murderous??), so you're guaranteed to find one to express yourself.

Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok like everyone else but I quickly realized, when I got one, how helpful this is to my family. Now they don't have to guess when they shouldn't bother me, they'll just KNOW. It's saving lives and it's adorable. The perfect thing. :)" —MCalms

Get it from Amazon for $7.91+ (available in 41 styles).