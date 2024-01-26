47 Desk Accessories That’ll Make Your Work Space Better Than Ever

1. A mini inflatable tube guy for your desk to help cheer you up or cheer you on — sometimes you and your coworkers just need to treat yourselves to a lil' dance break!
Promising review: "When I turn it on it always make everyone at the office laugh. We will take it and sit it on someone’s desk when they are having a bad day and it always cheers them up." —dawn poythree
Get it from Amazon for $8.58.
2. An undetectable mouse jiggler to help folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk. Taking breaks = better focus in the long run!
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in eight styles).
3. A transparent monitor attachment for those of us with an old school, sticky note using habit — this will give you the ability to take the clutter off your desk and put reminders in your clear line of sight.
Each of the attachment has a sticky film that's strong enough to adhere it to your monitor, but easy enough to remove that it won't damage it.
Promising review: "I have 568 stickies on any given day and this is exactly what I needed to keep myself organized. They came packaged nicely, no cracks or scratches, and was easy to adhere. The adhesive is awesome. It's not going anywhere!!! I recommend this to anyone like me who needs a cool place for their notes. You will be the envy of your coworkers!" —Mason's Mom
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in three styles).
4. An adorably encouraging daily planner you can fill out throughout the course of each day to keep yourself on track for all your calls, goals, and even your water intake. This is especially ideal for hybrid workers because you can tear off each sheet as you go instead of lugging the whole planner around with you!
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
5. Or for the ~big picture~ thinkers, a tear-off weekly notepad to remind you of what the top priorities for each day are, so you don't feel as overwhelmed while powering through them.
Promising review: "I carry a weekly planner in my bag for scheduling appointments, meetings, classes, etc. Then on Sunday night or Monday morning, I transfer everything from the planner to a sheet from this pad. It stays sitting on the counter in my kitchen where I can easily jot down errands, groceries, etc either in the extra space or on the back. At first this seemed like an unnecessary duplication of effort, so I was looking for a better solution, but I've realized over the past couple of weeks that this really works for me." —Toledo
Get it from Amazon for $10.50 (available in 15 list styles).
6. A delightfully practical Stojo collapsible travel cup (with a straw!) office workers swear by — unlike stainless steel travel cups, you can reheat this in the office microwave, making this an ideal option for spontaneous coffee consumption between meetings and tasks.
Check out a TikTok of the Stojo collapsible cup in action.
Stojo is a small business that specializes in dishwasher-, microwave-safe storage and travel products with the goal of eliminating single-use plastics.
Promising review: "I take my lunch to work and during midday I like to use the Keurig to brew a cup of coffee. The 12-ounce Stojo cup I purchased is very practical. It is thick and durable. The plastic collar enables you to hold the cup without squeezing it or burning your hands on the hot walls of the cup. There is enough volume in the cup to allow for the 12-ounce brew plus ample creamer. It's not a stainless vacuum cup, but it does hold its temperature better than your typical gas station or coffee shop cup. Plus you have the advantage of being able to reheat your drink in the microwave which you can't do with a stainless cup. —ViciousCycle
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in six sizes and 24 colors).
7. A set of adjustable desk shelves to organize your professional knickknacks and make your work space feel dimensional and cozy.
Jerry & Maggie is a small business that specializes in decor and home office products.
Promising review: "Great desktop organizer for the office. I've bought these several times for colleagues. It's a great way to organize things on your desk while adding a bit of fun and personal style." —Ashley Stanton
Get them from Amazon for $25.99 (available in three colors).
8. A desk-friendly HappyLight sunlamp that will be both a literal and metaphorical ~light of your life~ — this adjustable light can help improve your sleep, mood, and energy levels, particularly if you're working in a situation where you don't get a lot of direct sunlight.
Promising review: "I work from home at night. I never see the light of day during the winter. This light has been a joy to have and gives great light at my desk to work with with the benefit of mimicking sun exposure. It’s very easy to use and to replace bulbs." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $59.99.
9. A wireless keyboard and mouse set because if you're going to be spending eight hours a day in the same darn spot, curating the vibe isn't just a priority, but an *essential*. Reviewers love this keyboard not just for the way it looks and feels, but for the satisfying clicking sounds it makes.
Check out a TikTok of the keyboard in action.
Psst — this takes AA batteries for the mouse and keyboard.
Promising review: "Absolutely amazing keyboard. Colors are eye-catching and make a drab office pop with color! I am currently the envy of the office. Ladies in the other departments are waiting on their own to come in now after seeing mine. Easy plug/play. It travels between home and office with me." —Nikki Bell
Get it from Amazon for $31.96 (available in 12 styles).
10. A set of floppy disk coasters to remind you of the good old days, where there were only one or two ways you could accidentally miss a correspondence from a coworker instead of 15,000.
11. A file folder/book/Cool Stuff holder that'll not only help you organize desk sitch, but will give you the opportunity to maybe prove to your coworkers you have a personality that isn't just "eats tuna salad for lunch."
Promising review: "I have a few papers that I need for reference while I’m working, but not enough to justify needing an entire file cabinet to store them. This is such a cute way to keep things handy without making my desk look super cluttered. It’s part desk decor, part organization system." —Paige
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three colors).
12. A user-friendly hexagonal productivity timer with six present countdown times you can initiate just by flipping it on its side. Not only does it have an oh-so-satisfying display screen you can use to count up or down, but it has a "mute" option so you won't disturb your coworkers when you're trying to do an email answering power hour (help).
Promising review: "Love love love this product. Simple design, works great. I time myself during writing sessions so I'm not sitting in long stretches. This little timer is perfectly shaped and has several pre-programmed time options. Highly recommend." —Mimi Foster
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in four colors).
13. A dimmable sad duck nightlight because sometimes you just have to look at this emotionally deflated creature on your desk and be like, "Welp. At least I'm doing better than that little dude."
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available also as a cabbage?? I don't know, you do do).
14. A set of elegant matching desk accessories to bring some order to your space, and establish yourself as the Unrepentant Instagram Aesthetic Coworker. (Someone's gotta do it!!)
Each set includes a pen cup, mail organizer caddy, paper tray, phone/tablet holder, and sticky note holder.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these!! The color is perfect and quality is amazing! I bought my fellow coworkers a set since they fell in love with mine!" —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in pink and white).
15. A set of Monkey Noodles designed as a quiet sensory toy that stretches, pulls, twirls, wraps, *and* squeezes, helping calm anxiety during long meetings, brainstorms, and video conferencing marathons that laugh in the face of Dolly Parton's "9 To 5."
16. Plus the "Ono Roller," a compact fidget toy specifically designed for adults that helps to encourage focus and relieve stress and anxiety with its frictionless, noiseless rolling. It's a bit more expensive than competitors, but reviewers love the satisfaction of the rolling feeling and attest to how ridiculously durable it is against even the most frequent of fidgeting.
Ono is a small business specializing in compact, work-friendly fidgets for focus and stress relief.
Promising review: "I have had ADHD since I was a small child, and this is the only thing I've ever found that helps me focus. It's quiet, durable, and keeps my mind occupied so I can focus (ADHD people will understand what I mean by that). A bit pricey, but worth every penny in my opinion!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in five colors and in a junior size for kids and people with smaller hands).
17. A lil' reversible octopus plush that is, literally and figuratively, a Mood — you can prop this on your desk just to let everyone know how you're vibin' (or even just to check in with yourself ❤️).
Also, these come in a TON of different colors and emotions (from angry to sad to, uh, murderous??), so you're guaranteed to find one to express yourself.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok like everyone else but I quickly realized, when I got one, how helpful this is to my family. Now they don't have to guess when they shouldn't bother me, they'll just KNOW. It's saving lives and it's adorable. The perfect thing. :)" —MCalms
Get it from Amazon for $7.91+ (available in 41 styles).