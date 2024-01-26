47 Desk Accessories That’ll Make Your Work Space Better Than Ever

Check out a TikTok of the Stojo collapsible cup in action.

Stojo is a small business that specializes in dishwasher-, microwave-safe storage and travel products with the goal of eliminating single-use plastics.

Promising review: "I take my lunch to work and during midday I like to use the Keurig to brew a cup of coffee. The 12-ounce Stojo cup I purchased is very practical. It is thick and durable. The plastic collar enables you to hold the cup without squeezing it or burning your hands on the hot walls of the cup. There is enough volume in the cup to allow for the 12-ounce brew plus ample creamer. It's not a stainless vacuum cup, but it does hold its temperature better than your typical gas station or coffee shop cup. Plus you have the advantage of being able to reheat your drink in the microwave which you can't do with a stainless cup. —ViciousCycle

Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in six sizes and 24 colors).