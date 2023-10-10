BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    These 37 Fall Prime Day Deals Will All Save You At Least $100, So Give ‘Em A Look Before They’re Gone

    You better act fast, otherwise you will be paying at least a hundred bucks more for all of these products when Prime Day’s over.

    Taylor Steele
    by Taylor Steele

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Natalie Brown
    by Natalie Brown

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. 25% off a Macbook Air laptop (it comes down to under $750 its best price ever!) — an excellent deal if your old laptop is getting a bit old and slow! This has all the features you need — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3 inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you love from Apple.

    The gold laptop
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've owned a bunch of Macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite. Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get." —James

    Price: $749.99 (originally $999; available in gold, silver, and gray finishes)

    2. And up to 23% off an Apple Watch Series 8 so that you can read text messages, track your daily steps, and skip to the next song all without pulling out your phone.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I recently purchased the Apple Watch on Prime Day and it has exceeded all my expectations! It's an absolute game-changer, earning a solid five stars from me. The sleek design is a standout feature—elegant, modern, and incredibly comfortable to wear all day. The display is vibrant and sharp, making it easy to read notifications, messages, and health data at a glance. The array of features is mind-blowing. From tracking my workouts and heart rate to receiving calls and messages, this watch seamlessly integrates with my lifestyle. The fitness tracking capabilities are especially impressive, motivating me to stay active and reach my goals. Battery life is fantastic, lasting through a whole day and more, and the charging is quick and hassle-free. The ease of use and intuitive interface make navigating through apps and functions a breeze." —michelle

    Price: $329.99+ (originally $429; available in four sizes and four colors).

    3. Up to 33% off the Samsung Frame TV — if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV, this is a must. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen. This 4K TV offers brilliant colors and bold details. You'll feel like you're actually in The Office.

    reviewer&#x27;s tv with painting on it and five star review text saying &quot;wow! best tv I ever purchased&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame tv for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the tv in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This tv is well worth the money." —Lindsey

    Price: $997.99+ (originally $1,497.99 for the 55-inch)

    4. 33% off a Roomba robot vacuum (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you can watch your house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. Technology can be great.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

    Price: $199.99 (originally $299.99)

    The self-emptying Roomba is also on sale for $679 (originally $999) if you want to be even lazier!!

    5. Or!! 25% off a cordless wet and dry vacuum to help you clean up all kinds of messes. From dirt tracks to spilled milk, this vacuum's got you covered. Not convinced yet? It even has a self-cleaning function that automatically flushes the inner tubing and brush roller.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a toddler and a pug, both who make messes be it shedding, spilling, or playing. This thing is ah-maz-ing!! It picks up everything: dog hair, sand, dirt, milk. And it’s so quiet! I love the fact that it talks to tell me if it needs to be cleaned. And speaking of cleaning, the self-cleaning cycle is everything!!" —amber

    Price: $449 (originally $599.99)

    6. 50% off plus an extra $20 off an Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush for an upgrade that will make your dentist *sing* the next time you see them. It's equipped with AI that works to instantly recognize your unique brushing style and adapt to guide you to your best, deepest clean, with up to 500% more plaque removed than a traditional manual toothbrush.

    Reviewer holding a white toothbrush with settings lit up on handle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Amazing clean. I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 Oral B electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E La Perla

    Price: $79.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors) 

    Clip the $20 coupon to get that price!

    7. 53% off a pair of over-the-ear Sony wireless headphones so you can drown out the world with a cushy fit and top-tier noise cancellation.

    a reviewer wearing the headphones
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "As a music lover, I have been searching for years for the best quality headphones. I purchased these about a year ago, and came back to write this review after absolutely loving them for this long. For the many flights I must take for business, they cancel out the noise so perfectly. I love hearing the different layers of music, and I love the adjustments I can make in the app. Amazing product." —Anonymous

    Price: $118 (originally $249.99)

    8. Or 40% off a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones — now you can say bye bye to headphones that die halfway through your workout. These last n-i-n-e freaking hours and sit securely on your ears so they'll stay with you whether you're head-banging through a frustrating work day or jamming during a sweaty run.

    a buzzfeed editor holding white beats wireless headphones
    Emma McAnaw / BuzzFeed

    Natalie says: I use these headphones for my workouts and love them! Regular earbuds fall out of my ears all the time, but I can lift weights, do yoga, and run on the elliptical in these and they stay put. The sounds and connectivity works well. I recommend them! 

    Promising review: "At $250, it’s not a cheap pill to swallow, but damn it. These things feel great. They don’t move. No wires. I take one headphone out and they pause. Controls on both sides. Hey Siri support. Great battery life. I can work out with just one in. Doesn’t matter which ear. Speaking of working out, how many times have you deadlifted and snagged a wire? Not anymore satan! Handstand push-ups? Easy day! They’re just awesome. I pull them out of the case and my iPhone just connects." —Devin T. McFall

    Price: $149.95 (originally $249.95; available in three colors)

    9. A Sony wireless portable speaker for 43% off that's waterproof, dust-proof, has a 25-hour battery life, and a handle, so you can really take the party with you anywhere you go.

    model carrying the black speaker
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a really impressive stereo that is portable. I find that Sony has the best sound out of the premier brands. It is crisp and clear with just enough bass. I recommend this stereo if you want something that looks good and sounds great. 👍" —BB

    Price: $198 (originally $349; available in two colors). 

    10. 37% off a Dyson Purifier Cool because it works as both an air purifier *and* a fan — complete with both a HEPA filter and an additional filter designed to remove odors and gases including VOCs. It even senses changes in air quality, and reacts accordingly!

    A reviewer&#x27;s nickel and gold fan
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "At first, I was a little concerned about spending $649 not including tax to get this however, being someone who suffers from asthma, and also having 44 animals in the room, air circulation, airflow as well as proper filtration is absolutely essential. I also live in California which deals with fires from time to time so it’s very important to have a high quality filter. One thing I want to state do not buy the cheap third-party filters for the system. They will not filter as you want only buy genuine OEM Dyson filters which you can purchase from their website. You cannot get official Dyson filters on Amazon, however this product exceeds absolutely everything I was looking for it even lets you know what type of substances it is filtering with its active air purification system. This is a easy way to take your filtration up a notch. Put your money where your breathing is, you won’t regret it. Fantastic, worth every penny." —AlexanderJacobs

    Price: $474.99 (originally $749.99; and shop all the Dyson deals here)

    11. 59% off an XXL Philips airfryer (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you and the entire fam can enjoy all the mozzarella sticks, french fries, and other fried delights you could ever want without the oily mess of traditional fryers.

    a reviewer photo of the air fryer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Had this air fryer for a few months now and I am really impressed! it is really easy to use. It is well constructed, doesn't feel cheep and I am shocked as how easy it is to use and how well it works. The non-stick surfaces help significantly with cleanup. Consider your counter/storage space as this is a sizable unit. Another great product with the Phillips name on it!" —ANTHONY W.

    Price: $142.45 (originally $349.99)

    12. Up to 65% off a pair of Kate Spade sunnies that'll give you fabulous Audrey Hepburn vibes, at a savvy bargain shopper price point.

    neutral sunglasses with tortoiseshell sides
    Amazon

    FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "Beautiful and well made. Love love love these!! They are really comfortable, beautiful and come with a great carrying case." —sarahV

    Price: $56.10+ (originally $160; available in four styles)

    13. Up to 25% off a knife block set — it's made with built-in ceramic sharpeners because dull knives are soooo last year.

    Amazon

    This set includes a 4½-inch paring knife, a 6-inch utility knife, a 6-inch serrated utility knife, a 7-inch santoku, an 8-inch chef's knife, kitchen shears, eight steak knives, and a sharpening knife block.

    Promising review: "We got these knives 12 years ago as a knife block set for our wedding, and the steak knives needed to be replaced. These were identical but enhanced! Perfect weight, and great serrated teeth on these knives. I'm very happy with the purchase." —Ashley

    Price: A 15-piece set for $164.99+ (originally $219.99; available in various style and pack options, apply coupon before checking out)

    14. Up to 45% off a Vitamix 5200 blender — this baby chops, grinds, blends, emulsifies, and can even heat up soup! Reviewers say it's worth it, and on sale?? Even better.

    Reviewers blender with fruit and spinach and five-star review text &quot;ah-maz-ing!&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got this for a super steal on Black Friday after having broken the Hamilton Beach blender I used to have. I hated that blender and as such didn’t use it unless I had to. So when it broke and it was time for a new one I wanted one that I wouldn’t hate. This blends wonderfully. Smooth and quick even for a smaller amount of liquid. Nothing gets stuck under the blades. It is easy to clean. It’s a dream. I’m already stocking my freezer with frozen fruits for smoothies, making almond milk and generally looking forward to soups and such to make the most of this mighty guy. It does take significant real estate on the shelf but it’s worth it to have a blender that doesn’t suck. The best Black Friday deal." —Kaitlyn Morar

    Price: $299.95 (originally $549.99)

    15. 30% off an adjustable LG gaming monitor with an anti-glare coating so you won't get distracted when you're busy fending off enemies while playing the latest RPG.

    reviewer image of the LG monitor displaying a vivid image of an anime character
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I do quite a lot of PC gaming and I’ve had quite a lot of different monitors, and I gotta say this is my absolute favorite. The refresh rate, screen panel quality, and color quality all combine for a great visual experience. I did follow some settings from RTings to get the color just right, and it’s absolutely worth the money. The USB hub on the back is also incredibly convenient." —Michael Bridges

    Price: $299.99 (originally $429.99)

    16. Or 19% off a 34-inch Samsung curved, extra-wide monitor (the 2023 model) that'll double your screen space so you can stop painstakingly switching between tabs all the time — a productivity game-changer.

    reviewer&#x27;s ultrawide screen, about twice as wide as a regular monitor
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Hands-down the best thing ever to happen to my productivity working from home. My favorite thing about this monitor — besides the incredible amount of screen space I now have to display and organize everything I need — is the sheer number of cables it has cut out and the amount of desk space it has freed up. My dual monitor setup required two power cables and three HDMI/displayport connector cables. Using my laptop required the laptop charger and AND required the laptop to be open on my desk. Now I only have one cable to power the monitor, 2 HDMIs to my PCs and a single USB-C that both powers and connects my laptop, which means I can leave it closed on a stand behind my monitor. I am so, SO happy I bought this monitor and am kicking myself for not doing it sooner. " —Kelly

    Price: $439.99 (originally $539.99)

    17. Up to 32% off an EvenFlo all-terrain stroller wagon, which will work on the pavement, the beach, and other surfaces. Oh, and help you cart quite a bit (including your kiddos).

    the stroller with two toddlers in it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This was purchased on a whim after visiting the zoo one day and seeing all the fun wagons. We knew we were going to need one for when our kids outgrew the stroller, and after doing a lot of research and watching reviews, we settled on this one. It has been one of the best purchases we've made. The wheels are smooth, the sun shades work incredibly well, and with the mesh on the sides, we can keep the sun off our child's head and they can still see around them. The extra storage bag is a great addition. We purchased the second seat for our infant and it works amazing well. The major downside is the tiny little cup holder and food tray you get with it. It's not very sufficient compared to the tray you get without the seat. The wagon position is perfect for pulling uphill, and the stroller position is great for neighborhood walks. The only other issue I have, which isn't really an issue, is that the front wheels WILL shake and wobble a lot unless there's weight over the wheels. I ended up putting a 25 lb dumbbell in the front to keep that from happening and it works great. Overall, fantastic product. We are very happy with it!" —Andrew Shaum

    Price: $272+ (originally $399.99; available in three colors)

    18. 53% off an 8-piece Calphalon stainless steel cookware set, if you want to cook like the chefs do and enjoy an even heat distribution that non-stainless cookware can't quite match.

    the set
    Amazon

    The set includes: an 8-inch skillet, a 10-inch skillet, a small 2.5-quart saucepan with a lid, a 5-quart saute pan with a lid, and a 6-quart stock pot with a lid.

    Promising review: "The heat distribution does what it promises! Bacon cooks evenly. No more raw ends! I've learned to make over medium eggs perfectly without flipping them. Any food that sticks to the cookware, will come off easily by scraping or by allowing the pans to reach dishwater temperature (about a minute) and everything melts off resulting in effortless cleaning!

    Adding water to food stuck on the bottom removes easily and creates a hearty stock or gravy! Non-stick cookware is what I've used all of my life and no matter how hard I tried, the surface always came off after time. Calphalon taught me a better way to cook!" —Luann D.

    Price: $209.99 (originally $449)

    19. Up to 43% off a reclined lounge chair you can sink into as you load up your DVR'd episodes of Home Town, House Hunters, and Love It or List It.

    a reviewer&#x27;s tan chair with a throw blanket draped over it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It was better than I expected! I thought the faux leather would look a little cheaper but everyone who came over asked if I got it at West Elm! It’s not the most comfortable chair just because it’s low but it’s a perfect accent chair." —Anna D.

    Price: $165.37+ (originally $289.99; available in five colors).

    20. Up to 42% off an electric standing desk — just because you're WFH doesn't mean you can't stay active. Pair this with a walking pad, or simply choose to stand while you work for a few hours each day, and you'll probably feel the difference in your muscles and your energy levels.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a great desk for working from home. I work 9–10 hour shifts, five days a week, and sitting those long hours started hurting my neck and back. But with this desk, I now have the option to stand, which makes working long hours endurable." —Koshia Johnson

    Price: $143.99+ (originally $249.99+; available in several sizes and colors)

    21. 64% off a Vera Bradley twill bag that'd be the perfect commuting tote for you *or* someone on your holiday gift list.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a large tote bag with pockets all around the inside and multiple on the outside, including a hard to see one near the zipper top I found by accident. The shoulder straps are flat and stay put. The bag stands on its own but is still soft to the touch. The weight mainly depends on the contents. It's not a cheap bag but it is a quality bag. I would buy it again, I like it that much." —customer

    Price: $56.10+ (originally $155; available in more colors/patterns for a lesser discount)

    22. 24% off (that's $350 off) the original Peloton bike if you've been tempted for years to invest in one — this is the cheapest this one's been!

    A model using the peloton, which has a 4 x 2 foot footprint (smaller than the average yoga mat)
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Before investing into the Peloton Bike, my husband and I bought a cheap Amazon indoor bike and used it with the Peloton app. We gave ourselves one year to see if we liked it. The cheap bike and app worked really well!! Don’t be fooled, the app provides a ton. You can get a VERY similar experience with a cheaper bike and using Peloton’s app. That all being said, we wanted to take our indoor biking journey to the next step and took advantage of the Amazon Prime day Deal and got the bike and free set-up. Everything went SUPER smoothly. The bike is great and adds some extras that the app alone just doesn’t do. Currently, I am 24 weeks pregnant. I have been biking before I was pregnant as well. Robin has SO many awesome prenatal rides, prenatal strength classes. It’s really helped me stay fit during my second pregnancy. I wish I had this for the first! The app some also provides SO much more than just biking. There’s yoga, there’s, meditation, there’s a ton of different classes to keep you fit during pregnancy. The instructors and music are just top notch. Don’t sleep on the Peloton experience. Here’s a pro tip for you if you are on the fence with purchasing the bike, I called my health insurance company and they are giving me $350 towards the bike as a health and wellness rebate. Hope this review helps!" —Linda

    Price: $1,095 (originally $1,445)

    23. Or, 50% off a NordicTrack S22i exercise bike to get your legs pumping and up your heart rate without ever having to leave your home. You'll also get a 30-day iFIT membership to stream live and on-demand workouts.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My wife and I have been in the market for a stationary bike for well over a year. After spending time reading many reviews between the Peloton and the NordicTrack, I finally pulled the trigger on the NordicTrack and couldn't be happier. The bike was easy to install, taking about 30 minutes total for me. Once installed, I was anxious to see how the training programs worked and how realistic it compared to being in front of a real trainer. I'm not in great shape so opted for a 'beginner' series. I've always loved Moab and there is a beginning series with a trainer named Nicole with various rides in the Moab area. Not only are the rides fantastic and a great workout, but Nicole is also a motivator who keeps you going even when you feel you're at your max. I would STRONGLY recommend the beginner Moab series for anybody first starting out on a stationary bike. Beyond that, the bike performs excellent, is easy to use, has great features including a 4 stage fan that really gives you a full immersion experience, and is very sturdy even with my 235-pound frame. Needless to say, we are thrilled with the purchase and look forward to plenty of use." —Buzz

    Price: $999 (originally $1,999)

    24. 30% off a rolling desk bike that will be one of the best multitasking products you own. You can knock out your work and exercises at the same time, which means you can do so many other things after you've closed your laptop.

    Reviewer image of white bike desk in a home with laptop propped on the tray and drink in the holder
    amazon.com

    Not only is the rolling desk bike compact, but it's also height adjustable to make it fit perfectly for you. The pedaling is also quiet, there's eight resistance levels, and it will track your mileage, rpm, and more.

    Promising review: "I saw this in TikTok, and I bought it. No regrets! I’ve used this almost daily since I got it. I’m moving way more than I did before. The table top part is a little loose, but that might be from me leaning on it too much. It wasn’t originally like that. I haven’t looked into tightening it. 10 out of 10 recommended for someone who looking to move more!!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $349.30+ (originally $499.99; available in black and white)

    25. 25% off a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer so you can have hair that looks like you just walked out of the salon every time you dry it. Its intelligent heat control measures air temperature and regulates heat to help protect your hair's shine. It even has a cold setting to help you set your style!

    before image of a model with frizzy wavy hair and an after image of the same model with smooth, straight, dry hair
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Okay, so I never knew what the big deal was about when it came to Dyson hair tools. I thought it would be the same as using any other hair tool. Boy, was I wrong! Holy moly is this thing AMAZING!!!!! I love it so much that I was able to get rid of six of my hair tools because this one hair dryer did all six of those things. It's lightweight, so easy to handle, the different nozzles let you create different hairstyles, and the case is just perfect. My hair is so silky after I use this. I am obsessed with product." —SM

    Price: $299.99 (originally $399.99)

    26. Up to 64% off a Cole Haan wool car coat to throw on when the occasion requires looking a little nicer. Or maybe just on top of your sweat set to pick up your takeout order.

    model in wool coat
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This turned out to be a great upgrade from my previous wool jacket. It fits my frame quite well, and keeps me comfortable on times when temps are at or below the freezing point, and I don't feel too hot when the temps approach what is typical in winter for the region (Puget Sound area of Washington State). I look forward to using this for many winters to come," —J.E. Richards

    Price: $98.03+ (originally $275; available in men's sizes S–XXL and four colors)

    27. Or up to 53% off a Guess double-breasted trench coat that'll be perfect for that in-between weather.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I tried several different trenchcoats and then found this one. It’s great quality and very classy looking. Was perfect for my spring trip to Paris." —S. Grigg

    Price: $102.35+ (originally $220; available in women's sizes S–XL and five colors)

    28. 20% off a queen-sized Tuft & Needle 10-inch mattress for a sleep so good, you'll think you dreamed it. This hybrid mattress features responsive yet firm foam as well as traditional innersprings.

    the queen hybrid mattress on a white bed frame
    Amazon

    Promising review: "When I first laid on the mattress, I was worried it would be much too firm for me, but after initial resistance there is some give and this mattress forms to your body. It's honestly quite amazing coming from a traditional mattress. I am falling asleep faster on this mattress, and I feel my sleep is more restful, although I do have a harder time convincing myself to get out of bed, haha. My cat also loves the mattress; she's on it way more that I am, haha." —Kozad

    Price: $799.20 (originally $999)

    29. Up to 46% off a 3-inch Tempur-Pedic memory foam mattress topper if you're having trouble getting comfy on a stiff bed. Designed to reduce motion transfer, this mattress topper also features corner straps so it doesn't stray.

    the mattress topper on a bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've had this mattress topper for a little over three years now, and even though it's slept on nightly (and I think sometimes during the day when I'm out my dog jumps up for a nap! LOL), it still looks and feels brand new. I totally recommend it!" —aguadillano

    Price: $226.21 (originally $419; available in four sizes)

    30. Up to 35% off a KitchenAid Artisan Mini stand mixers that'll take up less counter space but still have plenty of bowl space for your cookie dough, cake batter, bread dough, or mashed potatoes — it holds 3.5 quarts! Now you can whip up batch after batch of cookies *and* have enough space for a cooling rack.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was a gift for our 93-year-old mother to replace a vintage KitchenAid mixer that had come to the end of its life. We needed this smaller size to fit in a cupboard built specifically for the departed mixer, so it could not be over 13" tall, plus it could not be excessively heavy if mom was to lift and move it around. The mini was perfect and the handle on the mixing bowl also helps as we deal with some limitations caused by arthritis. 3.5 quarts is perfect for the type of baking she loves doing. Totally sufficient for a large batch of cookies, a normal size cake, plenty of dough for rolls to serve at a family gathering (she's obviously not running a bakery), and there really is nothing mini about the mixer! After using the beaters and dough hook that are standard, mom is ecstatic! She's back to baking and loves the upgrades that have occurred over the last 40 plus years." —peaceful1

    Price: $246.99 (originally $379.59; available in nine colors).

    31. 54% off a pristine pair of spindle side chairs for farmhouse homes with an upscale touch.

    two chairs facing away from each other in empty room
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These were cheaper than any other chairs we found online. Excellent quality. Sturdy, attractive, and easy to put together. We absolutely love them and they work perfect for our dining room." —Tessa

    Price: $136+ (originally $295.20; available in eight colors)

    32. Up to 49% off a crib — if you're looking for chic nursery options without the beige baby aesthetic, this is here for you! The crib is also available with attachments to turn it into a toddler bed, so all this furniture can grow with your kiddo!

    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "This crib was easy to assemble, it took my husband and me about 30 minutes. The color is beautiful. I also love that it can convert to a toddler bed for future use. Highly recommend." —Karla LeJeune

    Price: $183.64+ (originally $359.99; available in three colors)

    33. Or 38% off a three-in-one convertible metal crib that'll transform later on into a toddler bed, and then a daybed — plus this vintagey gold finish is just too cute. The perfect centerpiece for your nursery!

    The crib in a nursery
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this crib!! Was easy for my husband and I to build. Took roughly 30 minutes. The color is more of an antique gold look which I absolutely love for my space! Highly recommend!" —Alicia

    Price: $243.65 (originally $392.99; available in four finishes)

    34. 25% off a Breville espresso machine because you've been tempted to buy one and have been waiting for an excuse. Here it is!

    the coffee machine
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've been really happy with the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine. The stylish design and built-in grinder make me feel like a true coffee connoisseur. The quick heat-up time and adjustable grind size make it easy to customize my perfect shot. And the programmable shot volume ensures consistent espresso shots every time. Plus, the added bonus of being able to claim the title of 'at-home barista' is a definite plus. Highly recommend this machine to any coffee lover out there!" —Ashleigh Johnson

    Price: $559.95 (originally $749.95; available in two colors)

    35. Up to 52% off an artificial fir Christmas tree because the holidays will be here before we know it and this takes no time to set up!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I absolutely love it. Nobody could tell it was fake because it's  so full. It was on sale, too. It was originally like $429 or something like that and I got it for $129. I thought I would never ever get a fake one but this brand is very expensive and for $129 that was a steal." —JF

    Price: $150.13 for the 7-foot tree (originally $309.99; available in various sizes though not all are on sale)

    36. Up to 21% off a Bliss bidet toilet seat that'll keep your family's rear ends clean without wasting enough toilet paper to write your first novel. Your kid may struggle to use the correct amount of TP, but you know they'll easily learn to use anything that involves a remote control.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    One of our editors owns this bidet and it was *must* during her pregnancy!

    Check out BioBidet's landing page to see all their Prime Day deals!

    Promising review: "I purchased this because I have a medical condition and this helps so much. It can be as powerful or as gentle as you want it. It is the catalyst of all the bidets I looked at. It mounted easily and provides a heated seat and heated water. The hand remote is great to have rather than bending to change the modes on the sides. Guest have fallen in love with it. Plenty of options to fit everyone’s preferences. I highly recommend this product. We have had no issues with it at all." —Rena P.

    Price: $549 (originally $699+; available with a wireless remote or auto-open)

    37. 30% off the NuFACE Trinity starter kit, a hype-worthy facial sculpting device designed to help tone, lift, and give your moneymaker a naturally contoured look. In as little as five mins a day, this skincare staple claims to stimulate larger surface areas and help smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.

    on right: reviewer before using the tool and after their first treatment, on left: after 21 treatments
    amazon.com

    The set comes with the NuFACE Trinity facial toning device and a tube of the gel primer.

    Promising review: "My cousin had raved about this product for months, so I was excited to receive one as a Christmas gift. It's super easy to use and a sleek, easy to hold design. With only a five minute time commitment, it was easy to work into my nighttime face routine. After just a few uses, I already noticed a difference. My skin felt firmer, smoother, and glowed a bit more. After several months of use, I am still incredibly happy, and realize the great value of this product (both in terms of cost and benefit to my skin). As someone who lives and travels internationally for work, I love that it is dual voltage. I highly recommend!" —mem3306

    Price: $245 (originally $350)

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.