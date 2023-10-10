These 37 Fall Prime Day Deals Will All Save You At Least $100, So Give ‘Em A Look Before They’re Gone

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
1. 25% off a Macbook Air laptop (it comes down to under $750 its best price ever!) — an excellent deal if your old laptop is getting a bit old and slow! This has all the features you need — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3 inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you love from Apple.
2. And up to 23% off an Apple Watch Series 8 so that you can read text messages, track your daily steps, and skip to the next song all without pulling out your phone.
3. Up to 33% off the Samsung Frame TV — if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV, this is a must. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen. This 4K TV offers brilliant colors and bold details. You'll feel like you're actually in The Office.
4. 33% off a Roomba robot vacuum (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you can watch your house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. Technology can be great.
5. Or!! 25% off a cordless wet and dry vacuum to help you clean up all kinds of messes. From dirt tracks to spilled milk, this vacuum's got you covered. Not convinced yet? It even has a self-cleaning function that automatically flushes the inner tubing and brush roller.
6. 50% off plus an extra $20 off an Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush for an upgrade that will make your dentist *sing* the next time you see them. It's equipped with AI that works to instantly recognize your unique brushing style and adapt to guide you to your best, deepest clean, with up to 500% more plaque removed than a traditional manual toothbrush.
7. 53% off a pair of over-the-ear Sony wireless headphones so you can drown out the world with a cushy fit and top-tier noise cancellation.
8. Or 40% off a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones — now you can say bye bye to headphones that die halfway through your workout. These last n-i-n-e freaking hours and sit securely on your ears so they'll stay with you whether you're head-banging through a frustrating work day or jamming during a sweaty run.
9. A Sony wireless portable speaker for 43% off that's waterproof, dust-proof, has a 25-hour battery life, and a handle, so you can really take the party with you anywhere you go.
10. 37% off a Dyson Purifier Cool because it works as both an air purifier *and* a fan — complete with both a HEPA filter and an additional filter designed to remove odors and gases including VOCs. It even senses changes in air quality, and reacts accordingly!
11. 59% off an XXL Philips airfryer (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you and the entire fam can enjoy all the mozzarella sticks, french fries, and other fried delights you could ever want without the oily mess of traditional fryers.
12. Up to 65% off a pair of Kate Spade sunnies that'll give you fabulous Audrey Hepburn vibes, at a savvy bargain shopper price point.
13. Up to 25% off a knife block set — it's made with built-in ceramic sharpeners because dull knives are soooo last year.
14. Up to 45% off a Vitamix 5200 blender — this baby chops, grinds, blends, emulsifies, and can even heat up soup! Reviewers say it's worth it, and on sale?? Even better.
15. 30% off an adjustable LG gaming monitor with an anti-glare coating so you won't get distracted when you're busy fending off enemies while playing the latest RPG.
16. Or 19% off a 34-inch Samsung curved, extra-wide monitor (the 2023 model) that'll double your screen space so you can stop painstakingly switching between tabs all the time — a productivity game-changer.
17. Up to 32% off an EvenFlo all-terrain stroller wagon, which will work on the pavement, the beach, and other surfaces. Oh, and help you cart quite a bit (including your kiddos).
18. 53% off an 8-piece Calphalon stainless steel cookware set, if you want to cook like the chefs do and enjoy an even heat distribution that non-stainless cookware can't quite match.
19. Up to 43% off a reclined lounge chair you can sink into as you load up your DVR'd episodes of Home Town, House Hunters, and Love It or List It.
20. Up to 42% off an electric standing desk — just because you're WFH doesn't mean you can't stay active. Pair this with a walking pad, or simply choose to stand while you work for a few hours each day, and you'll probably feel the difference in your muscles and your energy levels.
21. 64% off a Vera Bradley twill bag that'd be the perfect commuting tote for you *or* someone on your holiday gift list.
22. 24% off (that's $350 off) the original Peloton bike if you've been tempted for years to invest in one — this is the cheapest this one's been!
23. Or, 50% off a NordicTrack S22i exercise bike to get your legs pumping and up your heart rate without ever having to leave your home. You'll also get a 30-day iFIT membership to stream live and on-demand workouts.
24. 30% off a rolling desk bike that will be one of the best multitasking products you own. You can knock out your work and exercises at the same time, which means you can do so many other things after you've closed your laptop.
25. 25% off a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer so you can have hair that looks like you just walked out of the salon every time you dry it. Its intelligent heat control measures air temperature and regulates heat to help protect your hair's shine. It even has a cold setting to help you set your style!
26. Up to 64% off a Cole Haan wool car coat to throw on when the occasion requires looking a little nicer. Or maybe just on top of your sweat set to pick up your takeout order.
27. Or up to 53% off a Guess double-breasted trench coat that'll be perfect for that in-between weather.
28. 20% off a queen-sized Tuft & Needle 10-inch mattress for a sleep so good, you'll think you dreamed it. This hybrid mattress features responsive yet firm foam as well as traditional innersprings.
29. Up to 46% off a 3-inch Tempur-Pedic memory foam mattress topper if you're having trouble getting comfy on a stiff bed. Designed to reduce motion transfer, this mattress topper also features corner straps so it doesn't stray.
30. Up to 35% off a KitchenAid Artisan Mini stand mixers that'll take up less counter space but still have plenty of bowl space for your cookie dough, cake batter, bread dough, or mashed potatoes — it holds 3.5 quarts! Now you can whip up batch after batch of cookies *and* have enough space for a cooling rack.
32. Up to 49% off a crib — if you're looking for chic nursery options without the beige baby aesthetic, this is here for you! The crib is also available with attachments to turn it into a toddler bed, so all this furniture can grow with your kiddo!
33. Or 38% off a three-in-one convertible metal crib that'll transform later on into a toddler bed, and then a daybed — plus this vintagey gold finish is just too cute. The perfect centerpiece for your nursery!
34. 25% off a Breville espresso machine because you've been tempted to buy one and have been waiting for an excuse. Here it is!
35. Up to 52% off an artificial fir Christmas tree because the holidays will be here before we know it and this takes no time to set up!
36. Up to 21% off a Bliss bidet toilet seat that'll keep your family's rear ends clean without wasting enough toilet paper to write your first novel. Your kid may struggle to use the correct amount of TP, but you know they'll easily learn to use anything that involves a remote control.
37. 30% off the NuFACE Trinity starter kit, a hype-worthy facial sculpting device designed to help tone, lift, and give your moneymaker a naturally contoured look. In as little as five mins a day, this skincare staple claims to stimulate larger surface areas and help smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.