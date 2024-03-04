Skip To Content
    Just 21 Of The Most Comfortable Chairs Your Butt Will Thank You For

    All these picks merge comfort with style.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A contemporary sling chair wide enough for you to comfortably sit crossed legged in. The look? Amazing. The square black metal frame is so minimal that it almost looks like the cushions are floating. 

    black sling chair
    two grey sling chairs
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Best purchase yet! The chair is large, so I can comfortably sit with my legs crossed. The cushions are so thick and plush. I love it! The cushions stay up nicely. I let the cushions air out for a day and a half, even though it’s supposed to be 72 hours. They are still very well plush and expanded. It adds a nice modern touch to my living room. I would 100% recommend getting this!" —Destiny DeMoss

    Get it from Amazon for $95.99+ (available individually or in a set of two and in seven colors)

    2. A velvet tufted chair and ottoman that can swivel 360 degrees. The seat is extra thick — almost 14" of cushion — so if you like a plush seat, this is the one for you.

    A plush green swivel chair with a matching ottoman in a cozy room setting
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a great chair. It’s just perfect for reading and is very comfortable. My calico is a big 18-pound cat. When I’m not sitting in it, she is. Easy to assemble. The velvet is of good quality. For the price, you can’t find a better swivel chair and ottoman. Very pleased." —sandee 

    Get it from Amazon for $189.99+ (available in 12 fabric colors).

    3. A tufted lounge chair to add a big dose of glamour to your home. The jewel-toned velvet upholstery paired with the shiny gold legs is so luxurious, and the backrest is curved so you feel extra supported when you're sitting on it.

    Reviewer image of pink tufted velvet chair with gold metal legs next to white and gray side table
    Reviewer image of side view of product in cobalt blue and gold metal legs on top of orange and white carpet
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I usually don’t write reviews, but I had to come back for this! I love these chairs. They definitely exceeded my expectations! Great size and comfortable, now my family usually sits in these more than the couch because they are comfortable and beautiful! They definitely give a hint of luxury to the room. If you're hesitant to buy, I say go for it!" —Dallace

    Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in eight colors).

    4. A spacious accent chair that's as comfortable as it is pretty. This chair is amazing because of the way its seat and back cushions are designed: it's foam wrapped in feathers, so you get the aesthetic and feel of a firm cushion but the plushness of one that's filled with down.

    Stylish room with a trendy burnt orange chair, geometric side table, and cozy grey throw, alongside large windows with a leafy view
    Albany Park

    Promising review: "Decided on this chair after lots of research and measuring. We have a small 600 sq. ft. house and needed a couch/chair that could hold two ppl if needed but not be huge…This chair is so comfortable to sit in many different positions. I love to lay across it, curl up in it, lounge, read, study, play video games… it’s perfect." —Ashleigh H. 

    Get it from Albany Park for $749+ (available in seven fabric colors and two leg colors).

    5. A sustainably made and absolutely gorgeous accent chair for the environmentally conscious consumer. The velvet is recycled, the finishes don't off gas, and the wood is sourced sustainably. Oh, and it's soooo lovely to sit in. 

    Blue velvet armchair in a living room with plants and shelves
    Sabai

    Sabai is a woman-owned small furniture business making affordable luxury pieces out of sustainable materials.

    Promising review: "I'm so happy I found this company! I love that it is woman-owned and seeks to create usable and attractive furniture with a clear vision of sustainability. I appreciate that each piece is built as it's ordered and that there is care in how it's packaged and shipped (no plastic packing material). As I write this, I'm sitting in my new velvet chair, which is sturdy, super comfortable, and very pleasing to the eye. Assembly is straightforward (although a bit time-consuming if one does it on one's own, as I did) but is doable and detailed clearly in the instructions. Grateful for my new chair!" —Monique

    Get it from Sabai for $745 (available in 2 fabric styles, 10 fabric colors, and 2 leg colors).

    6. A suede beanbag lounge chair that looks like something you'd see in an Architectural Digest spread. Perhaps it's because of its lack of legs, but it feels so casual yet modern. 

    Cream curved bean bag lounge chair with horizontal pleats on a hardwood floor
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I purchased two of these. What a vibe! And such a good deal! They are well made and super comfortable, with great support. My husband even approves! I look forward to enjoying these for many years! 10/10 recommend this chair!" —Jennifer

    Get it from Wayfair for $404.99+ (available in seven colors).

    7. A colorful wingback chair if you're going for a look that's both elegant and effortless. Wingback chairs are built for support — it lends itself to being comfortable for hours with minimal movement or effort on the sitter's part.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This chair is great! Very comfortable and good size. I HATE assembling things and I must say, this is the easiest piece of furniture I’ve ever put together! I’m very happy with this purchase." —Ben Young

    Get it from Amazon for $189.95+ (available in 12 fabric colors).

    8. A high-back chair with matching ottoman to make you feel like you're sitting in the lap of luxury, even though you paid less than $100 for it. The boucle fabric and gold legs will have you feeling like the main character every time you sit down.

    Modern style chair and footrest with gold legs in a cozy reading corner, next to a full bookshelf
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by this chair and ottoman. I ordered it for my media room, where I will listen to music, read, and just relax after work. The chair is just 'funky' enough to go with my decor and is comfortable as it is stylish." —Green Eyed Lady 

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in three colors and with or without the ottoman).

    9. An armless velvet chair with an ottoman for the person who wants a chair that'll create a focal point in any room. And the bolster pillow can be moved around for extra lumbar support.

    A cozy reading nook with an adjustable floor lamp and a tufted blue lounge chair next to a wooden side table with a plant
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect accent chair, especially for reading. Hits all positive marks. Nice looking chair and ottoman, sturdy, and most of all, comfortable. Definitely worth every penny." —Dale McDonald 

    Get it from Amazon for $215.80 (available in five colors).

    10. A petite chair if you want to add a pop of color to your space. It's on the smaller side, so it's a good fit if you're low on square footage but need a cute and comfortable place to sit back and relax.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The chair does what it does. It’s comforting. You’re not sinking in the chair, nor is it too hard. It feels nice and cushioned, with no sharp edges or corners. It’s wide and long enough for all sizes and does its job. I currently use it for reading and studying." —Nick

    Get it from Amazon for $159.99+ (available in nine colors).

    11. A modern lounge chair sleek and sophisticated enough to fit into a formal environment but comfortable enough to lounge in for hours. Its lack of traditional armrests means it's perfect if you're a person who likes to splay out.

    Cozy home decor with a plush chair, striped cushion, fur throw, wooden side table, and lamp in a living room setting
    Signe/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely delighted with the Bruneta Lounge Chairs! We needed two chairs for our living room but space is limited. We prefer mid-century modern so I was excited to find this chair. I’m nearly 70 and I was able to unbox and assemble the chairs with ease. Once the parts were laid out it took less than 30 minutes to assemble both. Happy to report they are as comfortable as they are beautiful. The online images are a true representation of the product (always a concern of mine)." —Jean

    Get it from Wayfair for $429.99+ (originally $529, available in two colors)

    12. A reclined lounge chair with wooden armrests so beautiful and refined, people will think you paid really big bucks for it. The upholstery looks like real leather but it's actually a high-quality faux leather. 

    the faux leather chair
    a reviewer's tan chair with a throw blanket draped over it
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This chair is absolutely scrumptious! It looks and feels really expensive. It's comfy and the perfect addition to my home. Exactly what I wanted but didn't think I could afford." —Sharon Reaves

    Get it from Amazon for $101.58+ (available in five styles). 

    13. A tufted armless accent chair if you want something with a traditional look. The classic design means it'll look good almost anywhere, regardless of interior design style.

    Elegant tufted armchair with beige upholstery, beside a wood side table with decorative items and a floor lamp
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this chair just for decor in my living room. I expected it to be uncomfortable, however it is extremely comfortable. I was shocked when I sat down. Good quality and color is perfect." —Elizabeth A.Rios

    Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in four colors).

    14. A chair and ottoman so plush, you'll start questioning why chairs aren't made this way by default. It has an adjustable backrest and side pockets, so you can keep all the essentials (portable charger, TV remote, etc) within reach.

    Armchair with matching ottoman in a modern living room setting for shopping
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’m glad to say this chair is just perfect! Took five minutes to assemble (screwed legs in, that’s it!) and is really comfortable and well-made. It feels slightly smaller than in the picture, but that’s actually great for us as we don’t like unnecessary bulky furniture. Totally happy with it and would definitely recommend it!" —agonza

    Get it from Amazon for $174.99 (available in five colors).

    15. An extra wide chair, because the only thing better than finding a comfortable spot to sit is realizing you can share it with a bestie. The seat width is 40," so your favorite furry friends can join you for your marathon TV bingeing sesh.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been loving this chair, and my cats love it too! It was easy to assemble, perfectly matched the blue accents in my living room, and is a great size. I like that it’s wider than a regular chair too, so I can comfortably sit in different positions. This was definitely one of the more affordable accent chairs I found while searching for one. However, I don’t think it lacks in quality. This has been the perfect chair to create my reading nook, and I definitely would recommend it." —S Smith

    Get it from Amazon for $158.

    16. A high-back chair upholstered in linen so supportive, it's like having a personal cheerleader each time you sit down. The ergonomic angle of the backrest and armrest means you're getting the full support you need if you plan on hanging out on it for a really long time.

    Modern armchair with wooden frame and cream upholstery in a cozy room setting
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was looking for a comfortable accent chair for my reading nook, and I found this amazing one! There’s nothing I would like to change about this chair. It has perfect comfort, height, and dimensions. Love to spend my mornings on it while reading my favourite book or having a cup of hot coffee." —Priya 

    Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in six fabric options).

    17. An accent chair with big mid-century modern vibes if you're still dedicated to the Mad Men aesthetic. (Who could blame you?) Don Draper would definitely keep this beauty in his home office.

    Mid-century modern style armchair with wooden frame in a home setting
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a sturdy, comfortable, and great-looking chair. The wood frame is simple to assemble, and the upholstered pieces slide into place easily. The fabric is beautiful. This chair has no business being so affordable. Grab one while you can!" —Kindle Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in eight colors).

    18. A velvet tufted reading chair for the person who loves drama...in their furniture. This chair begs to be in the spotlight.

    Modern tufted wingback chair in a home setting with a decorative vase
    Target

    Promising review: "We love this chair! It was easy to assemble, is sturdy, looks beautiful, and is wide and comfy. A great addition to any room for a splash of color!" —Footballmama 

    Get it from Target for $131.99+ (available in six colors).

    19. A very chic leather chair with a chrome tubular base if you want something that looks like it belongs in a magazine. There are 14 leather types and colors to choose from, so there's a good option for every style of home.

    Modern beige cushioned armchair with a chrome frame in an interior setting
    West Elm

    Get it from West Elm for $1,199+ (available in 14 leather options).


    20. A mod-ish chair, because we all know the importance of a comfortable chair if you plan on sitting down and staying awhile.

    Textured armchair with a side table displaying a tea set in a well-lit, cozy room setup
    Article

    Promising review: "I love this chair so much. Comfortable and beautiful. I have received so many compliments." —Tara C. 

    Get it from Article for $499 (available in four colors).

    21. And a mid-century modern–inspired chair that's got a tufted back and angled armrests so you feel like you're getting a big hug every time you sit down.

    Modern armchair in a living room setting
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for in style. Fair price for the chair, especially compared to similar pieces, and it is very comfortable. I love it, and is my favorite chair." —Jordan

    Get it from Amazon for $149.28.

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.