Just 21 Of The Most Comfortable Chairs Your Butt Will Thank You For

Promising review: "Best purchase yet! The chair is large, so I can comfortably sit with my legs crossed. The cushions are so thick and plush. I love it! The cushions stay up nicely. I let the cushions air out for a day and a half, even though it’s supposed to be 72 hours. They are still very well plush and expanded. It adds a nice modern touch to my living room. I would 100% recommend getting this!" —Destiny DeMoss

Get it from Amazon for $95.99+ (available individually or in a set of two and in seven colors)