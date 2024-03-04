Just 21 Of The Most Comfortable Chairs Your Butt Will Thank You For

1. A contemporary sling chair wide enough for you to comfortably sit crossed legged in. The look? Amazing. The square black metal frame is so minimal that it almost looks like the cushions are floating.
Promising review: "Best purchase yet! The chair is large, so I can comfortably sit with my legs crossed. The cushions are so thick and plush. I love it! The cushions stay up nicely. I let the cushions air out for a day and a half, even though it’s supposed to be 72 hours. They are still very well plush and expanded. It adds a nice modern touch to my living room. I would 100% recommend getting this!" —Destiny DeMoss
Get it from Amazon for $95.99+ (available individually or in a set of two and in seven colors)
2. A velvet tufted chair and ottoman that can swivel 360 degrees. The seat is extra thick — almost 14" of cushion — so if you like a plush seat, this is the one for you.
3. A tufted lounge chair to add a big dose of glamour to your home. The jewel-toned velvet upholstery paired with the shiny gold legs is so luxurious, and the backrest is curved so you feel extra supported when you're sitting on it.
Promising review: "I usually don’t write reviews, but I had to come back for this! I love these chairs. They definitely exceeded my expectations! Great size and comfortable, now my family usually sits in these more than the couch because they are comfortable and beautiful! They definitely give a hint of luxury to the room. If you're hesitant to buy, I say go for it!" —Dallace
Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in eight colors).
4. A spacious accent chair that's as comfortable as it is pretty. This chair is amazing because of the way its seat and back cushions are designed: it's foam wrapped in feathers, so you get the aesthetic and feel of a firm cushion but the plushness of one that's filled with down.
5. A sustainably made and absolutely gorgeous accent chair for the environmentally conscious consumer. The velvet is recycled, the finishes don't off gas, and the wood is sourced sustainably. Oh, and it's soooo lovely to sit in.
Sabai is a woman-owned small furniture business making affordable luxury pieces out of sustainable materials.
Promising review: "I'm so happy I found this company! I love that it is woman-owned and seeks to create usable and attractive furniture with a clear vision of sustainability. I appreciate that each piece is built as it's ordered and that there is care in how it's packaged and shipped (no plastic packing material). As I write this, I'm sitting in my new velvet chair, which is sturdy, super comfortable, and very pleasing to the eye. Assembly is straightforward (although a bit time-consuming if one does it on one's own, as I did) but is doable and detailed clearly in the instructions. Grateful for my new chair!" —Monique
Get it from Sabai for $745 (available in 2 fabric styles, 10 fabric colors, and 2 leg colors).
6. A suede beanbag lounge chair that looks like something you'd see in an Architectural Digest spread. Perhaps it's because of its lack of legs, but it feels so casual yet modern.
Promising review: "I purchased two of these. What a vibe! And such a good deal! They are well made and super comfortable, with great support. My husband even approves! I look forward to enjoying these for many years! 10/10 recommend this chair!" —Jennifer
Get it from Wayfair for $404.99+ (available in seven colors).
7. A colorful wingback chair if you're going for a look that's both elegant and effortless. Wingback chairs are built for support — it lends itself to being comfortable for hours with minimal movement or effort on the sitter's part.
8. A high-back chair with matching ottoman to make you feel like you're sitting in the lap of luxury, even though you paid less than $100 for it. The boucle fabric and gold legs will have you feeling like the main character every time you sit down.
9. An armless velvet chair with an ottoman for the person who wants a chair that'll create a focal point in any room. And the bolster pillow can be moved around for extra lumbar support.
10. A petite chair if you want to add a pop of color to your space. It's on the smaller side, so it's a good fit if you're low on square footage but need a cute and comfortable place to sit back and relax.
11. A modern lounge chair sleek and sophisticated enough to fit into a formal environment but comfortable enough to lounge in for hours. Its lack of traditional armrests means it's perfect if you're a person who likes to splay out.
12. A reclined lounge chair with wooden armrests so beautiful and refined, people will think you paid really big bucks for it. The upholstery looks like real leather but it's actually a high-quality faux leather.
Promising review: "This chair is absolutely scrumptious! It looks and feels really expensive. It's comfy and the perfect addition to my home. Exactly what I wanted but didn't think I could afford." —Sharon Reaves
Get it from Amazon for $101.58+ (available in five styles).
13. A tufted armless accent chair if you want something with a traditional look. The classic design means it'll look good almost anywhere, regardless of interior design style.
14. A chair and ottoman so plush, you'll start questioning why chairs aren't made this way by default. It has an adjustable backrest and side pockets, so you can keep all the essentials (portable charger, TV remote, etc) within reach.
15. An extra wide chair, because the only thing better than finding a comfortable spot to sit is realizing you can share it with a bestie. The seat width is 40," so your favorite furry friends can join you for your marathon TV bingeing sesh.
16. A high-back chair upholstered in linen so supportive, it's like having a personal cheerleader each time you sit down. The ergonomic angle of the backrest and armrest means you're getting the full support you need if you plan on hanging out on it for a really long time.
17. An accent chair with big mid-century modern vibes if you're still dedicated to the Mad Men aesthetic. (Who could blame you?) Don Draper would definitely keep this beauty in his home office.
18. A velvet tufted reading chair for the person who loves drama...in their furniture. This chair begs to be in the spotlight.
19. A very chic leather chair with a chrome tubular base if you want something that looks like it belongs in a magazine. There are 14 leather types and colors to choose from, so there's a good option for every style of home.
20. A mod-ish chair, because we all know the importance of a comfortable chair if you plan on sitting down and staying awhile.
21. And a mid-century modern–inspired chair that's got a tufted back and angled armrests so you feel like you're getting a big hug every time you sit down.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.