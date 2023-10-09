36 TikTok-Famous Products We’ve Tried And Can Verify Are Worth The Hype

The broom is made with 100% natural rubber that attracts hair. It can be used on carpets, rugs, hardwood, and linoleum.

"An embarrassing confession: I do not have a pet, but I shed like nobody's business. My hair gets so ingrained in the carpet that a vacuum truly does nothing for it, so I often was just unrooting clumps of hair from the floor with my hands (sorry for the visual). I bought this broom and it immediately started pulling it up GOBS of hair. My carpet, like, genuinely changed color (turns out the pink was supposed to be much pinker, whoops). Anyway, do with that semi-horrifying information what you will — you can read my full review of the pet hair broom for more deets." —Emma Lord

Get it from Amazon for $12.98 (available in eight styles).


