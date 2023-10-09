36 TikTok-Famous Products We’ve Tried And Can Verify Are Worth The Hype

1. A FURemover rubber broom that works to remove pet *and* human hair from deep in your carpet that your vacuum can't reach. Plus, it has a squeegee edge so you can also use it to clean your shower, windows, and even car windshield. We love a multipurpose product!
The broom is made with 100% natural rubber that attracts hair. It can be used on carpets, rugs, hardwood, and linoleum.
Check it out on TikTok here!
"An embarrassing confession: I do not have a pet, but I shed like nobody's business. My hair gets so ingrained in the carpet that a vacuum truly does nothing for it, so I often was just unrooting clumps of hair from the floor with my hands (sorry for the visual). I bought this broom and it immediately started pulling it up GOBS of hair. My carpet, like, genuinely changed color (turns out the pink was supposed to be much pinker, whoops). Anyway, do with that semi-horrifying information what you will — you can read my full review of the pet hair broom for more deets." —Emma Lord
Get it from Amazon for $12.98 (available in eight styles).
2. A rapid egg cooker you can use to make hard-, medium-, or soft-boiled eggs in a matter of minutes. So goodbye to not knowing what you're going to eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner this week.
Multiple people on the BuzzFeed Shopping team love this little device and so do others, as it has more than 92,300 5-star ratings and hundreds of videos on TikTok. Plus, it comes with a recipe book to help you come up with a few new ideas to try.
"I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upward of two years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it (I like mine medium-boiled 🍳). If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra "oomph" to it, I'll throw in an egg from this too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead!" —Emma Lord
Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in eight colors).
3. A game-changing dishwashing spray to coat your dirty dishes completely. This will make it super simple to wipe away the caked-on grease from your breakfast dishes you just didn't have the time or energy to clean in the morning.
Check it out on TikTok here.
"I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well." —Elizabeth Lilly
Get the starter pack from Amazon for $14.97.
4. A baby nail trimmer actually made with sanding discs that gently file down nails instead of the traditional clippers that can be so scary to use on those tiny tiny fingers. It even has a quiet motor so you can trim your baby's nails while they sleep, and they'll never know.
See it in action on TikTok here.
"One of the tasks I found *terrifying* as a new mom (and still do!) was clipping my baby's nails. Enter: this ingenious nail clipper set that comes with three cushioned sandpaper discs — basically a foolproof way to cut baby's nails without any fear of accidental cuts. Added bonus: I could even trim her nails in the dark while she was sleeping, thanks to the built-in LED light." —Chandni Reddy
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
5. A shampoo scalp massager you can use in the shower to help stimulate your scalp to remove dandruff *and* soothe your head to promote hair growth. Plus, it will turn your shower into a spa-like experience every time.
See it in action on TikTok here.
"I recently started using one of these and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it a few weeks ago. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice." —Emma Lord
Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).
6. A Takeya cold brew maker so you can make your favorite beverage at home. Just keep it in your fridge and pour yourself a glass when that 3 p.m. slump hits.
Plus, it's so easy to make! Just add six tablespoons of your favorite coffee in the filter, fill it with water, and let it sit in your fridge for 24 hours. Then just take the filter out of the pitcher and enjoy your coffee! Check out the Takeya cold brew maker on TikTok to see how it works!
"I bought the Takeya cold brew maker recently, and it was worth every penny — it's SO easy to use, and the coffee is equally delicious. I've loved having fresh cold brew all summer long while working from home. You just fill up the filter (which screws onto the lid) with your go-to ground coffee, fill the container with water, screw the filter-top on, shake for about 30 seconds to combine, and leave the whole thing in the fridge for up to 24 hours. Then, remove the filter from the pitcher and — BAM — you've got some delicious coffee. BTW, you can also use it to make hot coffee by adding boiling water." —Jenae Sitzes
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
7. A box of Mighty Patch blemish patches to basically work magic on your acne. Simply apply one to the spot before bed, and it will work as you sleep to pull out all the gunk in your pimple. You'll wake up to smaller, less red zits.
Check these out on TikTok here!
"I've used this specific brand for years now and have found them to be the best at reducing the size and redness of breakouts! Whenever I notice a zit popping up, I put one of these one right before bed, and it stays put all night, even when I toss and turn a lot. By morning, it's much less noticeable and is practically nonexistent when I cover the zit with makeup. It's such a great practically zero-effort way to treat blemishes!" —Ciera Velarde
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $10.77.
8. A Princess Diana embroidered sweatshirt of her in her *iconic* revenge dress you'll be so obsessed with you won't want to take it off at the end of the day. (But it's okay because you can always put it on again tomorrow.)
Viable NYC is a woman-owned, small business based in New York! Plus, 10% of proceeds from this sweatshirt go to suicide prevention and awareness.
This is actually something *I* discovered while scrolling TikTok, and when I saw it, I just knew I HAD to own it. I've loved Princess Diana for years now, and this look is unmatched. It took a minute to get to me (because every sweatshirt is handmade), but it was 100% worth the wait. Ever since this sweatshirt arrived, I basically haven't taken it off my body. (I'm currently wearing while writing this.) It is so perfect. It's soft and comfortable and yet so chic. I paired it with my faux leather shorts to show a more dressed-up look (that I have yet to wear out of the house, but I know I will soon). If you're a fan of Diana, you NEED this sweatshirt. Or check out the other designs in the shop because there are so many other great styles too.
Get it from Viable NYC on Etsy for $53+ (available in men's sizes S–4X and in two styles).
9. A cult-favorite popcorn salt about to be your secret for turning microwave popcorn into the delicious creation that attacks your nostrils as soon as you step into a movie theater. With so many movies hitting streaming services now, this is a great way to recreate the theater-going experience without leaving your home.
Check out one TikTok-er share a popcorn recipe using the flavoring here.
"Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm." —Emma Lord
Get it from Amazon for $8.10.
10. A set of reusable waterproof silicone Nippies reviewers swear don't move, even on the sweatiest of days. If you have a favorite top or dress you can't seem to find the right bra for, this is your answer. Now go out and live your best life!
See them in action on TikTok here.
"Thanks to a ~sample sale~, I got my hands on a gorgeous unlined silk dress last summer that I LOVED but absolutely could not wear with a bra, not even a strapless one. Cue an Amazon search for pasties, because quite frankly I'm self-conscious about my nipples deciding to poke out while I'm wearing just a silk dress (and my boobs are the type that don't necessarily need support all of the time). There I found something even better than I expected: these self-adhesive silicone pasties called Nippies that are 100% invisible under clothes, so comfortable I barely notice I'm wearing them, and, at least so far, pretty darn reusable.
I've worn them four or five times now, washing with hand soap and water afterward every time as directed, and they're exactly what I needed! It's simple: you stick 'em onto clean, dry, lotion-free skin, and they stay put and comfy for hours, even through moderate sweat. They've performed perfectly every time I've worn them: for day-long shopping excursions, outdoor parties, and for nights out dancing. They come in a small reusable storage box with two stiff plastic domes for them to sit on, so they'll stay perfectly intact and dust-free in your drawer and are easy to pack for travel. Oh and over 14,000 reviewers — like, five times the number of people in my high school graduating class — have rated them 5-stars on Amazon, so I know I'm not alone in my success with them!" —Natalie Brown
Get it from Amazon for $26.50+ (available in two cup sizes and three shades).
11. A weekly, bleach-free shower spray you simply spray in your shower, leave overnight, and rinse the next day. Yes, this cleaner is basically the set it and forget it of shower cleaners.
Note: Depending on how dirty your shower is, some reviewers say it takes a couple of applications to get it completely clean.
I finally bought this after putting into approximately 7,375 posts, and honestly, I'm mad at myself for not adding it to my cart sooner. I am not the biggest fan of cleaning the bathroom, especially the shower. It's just so cumbersome to get to everything and really feel like you've gotten a good clean. But this spray made it SO easy. I just spritzed my whole shower and let it sit — 24 hours later, I came back and rinsed it. I could tell there was a noticeable difference. I'm super happy with this and will always clean my shower this way from now on.
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents and also a refill bottle).
12. A Hackwith Design House shirt actually made to be worn six different ways. This fact alone makes it a great shirt to travel with. But you're going to like the styles so much, I can pretty much guarantee you'll wear it more than just on vacation.
Hackwith Design House is a woman-owned small business that creates made-to-order apparel. This shirt can be worn as a V-neck, off-the-shoulder, boatneck, V-back, and even open as a jacket. And the color is simple, which means it can be paired well with many different bottoms.
"I have this shirt and I *love* it. All credit for its discovery goes to TikToker @jennifer.bianca who I happened to stumble across on my FYP. It checks all my boxes: black, comfortable, versatile, and durable. My initial worry was that I wouldn't feel secure in it (I have a 38DDD chest and most wrap tops/dresses I've tried haven't stayed where they're supposed to), but I haven't had an issue with this! I've worn it tied in the front giving me a square neck (like the middle picture) and tied in the back giving me a V-neck up front (just like the photo on the right) — both were super comfortable, and I didn't have to adjust myself at all. As someone whose weight fluctuates, I also appreciate that this piece can handle pounds gained and lost. The fabric is medium weight, so I'll be wearing it season to season, and there's just enough elasticity in the arms that if you roll up your sleeves, they won't fall back down. All that is to say trust that I will be buying additional colors!" –Chelsea Stuart
Get it from Hackwith Design House for $145 (available in women's sizes XS–4X and in five colors).