Here Are 32 Sex Toys To Gift Yourself *And* Still Fit Your Holiday Budget

1. A submersible Satisfyer Pro 2 with over 31K 5-⭐️ ratings from viewers because of its nondirect clitoral stimulation and 11 pulsating suction intensities. Gift yourself the power of air pulse technology this Christmas, you deserve it.
2. The Duo Couple's ring by BuzzFeed's Goodful Wellness boasts 10 powerful vibrating functions designed to be delivered to the wearer's shaft (or dildo) and their partner's body, be it clitoris or perineum.
This cock ring is waterproof and designed with a single-button control at the top for effortless handling. Not to mention, it's rechargeable (like all the vibrating toys in the line), so no fumbling around for batteries!
Get it from Hustler Hollywood or Goodful Wellness for $50.
3. An open-ended masturbator ready to take penis play to the next level with 12 vibration settings and an optional lid for customized sensations. Stroke your way into the new year after being the best Santa ever for your loved ones.
Promising reviews: "Got this because my head can get sensitive. So being able to go all the way through is perfect. It gives a nice tight grip. Vibrations come through great. Absolutely amazing and one of my favorite toys now." —Shawn
"Product is a ton of fun. Lots of vibration variables. I don’t know if it’s great if you have an xl member. But it worked fine for mine. Still a tight fit though lol. All in all a great fun inexpensive product for your solo 'bate." —Damien Nova
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
4. A precision bullet vibrator by Vush that's pretty, powerful and perfectly matches your ultra-femme aesthetic. You won't be able to get enough of the 25 vibration combinations that'll keep your flower blooming year-round.
Promising reviews: "Awesome little thing. Packed with power, very discreet, very soft and feminine. Lots of brilliant settings and options. The silicone feels so soft and luxurious to touch. Highly recommend!" —Emily T.
"Amazing I love it so much! Highly recommend without or even with a partner. Hehe, it’s actually made me and my partner now want to buy vibrating cock rings hahaha." —Kyla B.
Get it from Vush for $90.
Vush is an Australia-based sexual wellness brand that’s all about self-love and creating IGworthy sex toys that’ll rock your world and match your aesthetic.
5. The Vibes rabbit vibrator by Skyn for anyone who wants the gift of a blended O for Christmas. This powerful toy will get you there with its 20 pulsating speeds and patterns, not to mention curves to hit all the right spots.
Promising review: "This really gets the job done. It’s a rabbit style vibe and is way better than the price would lead you to believe!! It gets you there fast and has so many different speeds and patterns for different moods. A good purchase, I really liked it. And it’s not intimidating while still being powerful, so good for a first toy." —mari
Get it from Target for $27.99.
6. A very beginner-friendly plug made from supple silicone with a tapered tip for effortless insertion that'll hit all the right spots without being overwhelming. If you've been looking for a reason to explore anal play, I think this affordable plug and the holiday break are two really good ones.
This slim plug is 1.3" at its widest point and 4" long — just remember to use a water-based lube for extra-smooth sailing!
Promising reviews: "This was my first plug and omg 🤯 I love it! 🙌 It was the perfect size to start with, and added some extra ✨sensations✨ which were mind-blowing. Very satisfied with this purchase." —G.
"Never before messed around with plugs, decided to give it a go. SO glad I did, as a straight male it can be intimidating/embarrassing to even talk about plugs, but let me tell you, they're hyped up for a reason. It is definitely a little scary at the beginning, but once I relaxed and figured it out, it was very enjoyable. Bought initially for my partner, but decided to keep for myself and buy my partner another one! Very excited to use together with my partner!" —Jay
7. A minimalist cone-shaped vibrator boasting three speeds and a tapered tip for targeted stimulation. This vibe includes a convenient canvas carrying bag for when you eventually decide to take it on the go.
Promising review: "Somehow, I’ve made it to 29 years old never taking care of myself. I know, it’s crazy, but it always weirded me out; so keep that in mind for my review. This was a great intro to self-care. It’s the perfect size and not intimidating at all. I found that other types were a wild size or function. It was overwhelming and a little scary. But I’m really glad I bought this. This is perfect size and features for me. It has three vibe strengths and are constant vibes. The material is soft. I used this with the aloe lube (I don’t know if that’s a thing but I did it) and really liked the combo. It comes with a little zip pouch to store it. The mini lube + toy + charger all fit so it’d be good for travel. I think it would be fun to use with my partner too. If this is your first, I highly recommend it." —Amy
Get it from Maude for $49 (available in green and grey).
8. A 9-inch beaded glass dildo that you can insert into your favorite orifices for a sensual and stimulating massage. Wrap up the gifts and then cozy up for a little alone time with this versatile sex toy that won't hurt your budget.
While the entire dildo measures nine inches, the insertable length is seven inches!
Promising reviews: "I love this! It looks lovely, feels amazing, and is great if you want to add a little heat play — simply submerge it in some warm or cold water and it will adapt to the temperature nicely. Remember to always use lube, though!" —wonderlily
"Right off the bat it’s simply beautiful, so sleek and ornate. It feels very luxurious and the glass is really smooth. The weight of it feels amazing, and being able to heat it up and cool it down adds so many options and so much more the pleasure. The beads and top of everything else are just orgasmic! It’s absolutely the best dildo I own." —Honey22
Get it from Lovehoney (available in clear and black) or Amazon for $39.99 (only in clear).
9. The Ava mini wand vibrator has earned over 13,000 five-🌟 ratings for its small but mighty design boasting 20 powerful vibrating modes that offer all-over stimulation and "tension" relief.
Promising reviews: "This is one of the best massagers that I have ever purchased! It has 20 different patterns and eight vibration settings. The eighth one is just perfect! Everyone should purchase one of these for their 'sore muscles.' Strength: 10/10. 'Pain' relief: 1000/10 ;)" —Ashley
"BRO. CHEAP. AFFORDABLE, WORTH THE WAIT. Don’t listen to the bad reviews this thing is amazing, had my toes curled and legs shaking on contact, you won’t regret it." —Carson Moore
Get it from Amazon for $18.90+ (available in six colors).
10. A 7.3-inch real-feel transparent dildo that's not only pleasing to the eye, but also to your insides with a flexible design and 1.5-inch diameter that'll hit all of your favorite spots. This is less than three trips to Starbucks...literally.
Just FYI, this dildo is made of TPE, which is a rubber-like material that's porous (it can collect air and liquid), making this not the most body-safe sex toy to use. If you're worried about body-safe materials, but still want to try this dildo, you can always put a condom on it before use!
Promising reviews: "Omfg, just buy it. Yes. So cheap. So realistic. So amazing. Perfectly soft yet firm, excellent suction, excellent 'average' size (slightly above tbh). Just buy it!!! I've spent way too much money in my lifetime on dildos; none of them had anything on this bad boy." —kminetree
"BUY IT. First realistic toy I've bought, and WHEEW. Way thicker than I expected, slightly painful if you're used to smaller sizes. It’s clear, so I can see my tongue through it, and I think that’s kinda cool. Suction is good, comes right off your wall with a pinch to the base. It’s made of a weird material, so stuff will stick, make sure to wash before and after. Definitely recommend." —michael
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
11. Or try out a splash of color with this hefty rainbow-striped realistic dildo, measuring at 8.14 inches long with a gently curved shaft and 6.22 inches of insertable length. It also has a suction cup base, so you could technically use it any and everywhere.
Promising review: "A magic rainbow dildo! The strength, the flexibility, the length, the girth: this product covers it all! Used with a strap or on its own with the suction cup, this dildo will make your legs weak for sure. It’s super easy to clean and to store. It comes with a cute little purple bag where you can keep it in. Came in Amazon box but the box of the product itself is still discreet. The suction cup sticks to everything, it’s really powerful and won’t come off unless you want it to. This can very well be a dildo for beginners, you just need to take it slow the first time." —Val
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two colors).
12. PlusOne's adorable (and waterproof) bullet vibrator with 10 settings and a discreet design, so you can bring ~good vibes~ with you on the road. Perfect for the traveling "Santa" who wants the most bang for their buck.
Promising review: "I love this thing. It could be quieter, but dang is it strong! I really like that it's completely waterproof, but I wish the battery lasted a little longer per charge. Update: I accidentally ran this thing through an industrial-strength washer and dryer, and it's still going strong! I thought for sure it would be dead after that, but nothing has gone wrong so far!" —Skyelynn Turner
Get it from Amazon for $10.28+ (available in two colors).
13. The OG Magic Wand — it will quickly become the most used gift you've ever given yourself once you find out how well it relieves your achy muscles and erm...head-to-toe tension. All that time spent holiday shopping and deal hunting will ~vibe~ right away.
The OG Magic Wand is also formerly known as the Hitachi, just to avoid confusion. The same beloved classic is now available in Plus (an upgraded, corded version with multiple speeds), Rechargeable (cordless version with multiple speeds), and Mini (a travel-friendly, cordless version).
Promising reviews: "Let's just say, use a towel under yourself if you're using it for 'personal' relief 😉. It also works for massaging out knots in other spots, too." —Kiri Minney
"So, bought it to use on my wife. Well, 30 seconds later, I realize that I’m gonna need a towel, and now, a new mattress." —Chris T.
Get it from Amazon $56.99+ (available in four styles).
14. The Puff compact suction vibrator beloved by beginners and more experienced 'bators who enjoy riding the five intensities to climax over and over again.
It's me. I am 'bators. JK, but seriously — I love this toy. And every time I think another one has shown up to take its place, I am reminded by the compact size, easy handling, and very very discreet noise (when pressed against the body)...that this toy is my ride or die. I tell everyone I know, and now I'm telling you. Never used suction? Get the Puff. New to sex toys? Get the Puff. Just want to expand your ever-growing collection? Puff. If you need to know more about this sex toy and why I personally love it, make sure to read my Unbound Puff review.
Promising reviews: "This is my favorite toy EVER. IT IS TOOOOOO GOOD. I have put so many people on to this product and it has always been met with amazing feedback. Unbound is doing the lord's work with this one." —Jabari Y.
"DEAR GOD. I've been using traditional vibrators for decades, I thought I was doing just fine, and I wasn't sure what exactly to expect from a suction toy but I'll tell you right now JUST FUCKING BUY IT. Seriously worth every penny. When you first turn it on you're like huh this doesn't seem that intense, but once you USE it it's a whole different ball game. I'm used to turning my vibrators all the way up and letting it rip, but I find with this one, I can stay at level 3 and be very content. Good things come in small packages I guess!" —Marena M.
Get it from Unbound (available in quartz and mint) or Ulta for $48 (only in mint).