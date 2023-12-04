Here Are 32 Sex Toys To Gift Yourself *And* Still Fit Your Holiday Budget

It's me. I am 'bators. JK, but seriously — I love this toy. And every time I think another one has shown up to take its place, I am reminded by the compact size, easy handling, and very very discreet noise (when pressed against the body)...that this toy is my ride or die. I tell everyone I know, and now I'm telling you. Never used suction? Get the Puff. New to sex toys? Get the Puff. Just want to expand your ever-growing collection? Puff. If you need to know more about this sex toy and why I personally love it, make sure to read my Unbound Puff review.

Promising reviews: "This is my favorite toy EVER. IT IS TOOOOOO GOOD. I have put so many people on to this product and it has always been met with amazing feedback. Unbound is doing the lord's work with this one." —Jabari Y.

"DEAR GOD. I've been using traditional vibrators for decades, I thought I was doing just fine, and I wasn't sure what exactly to expect from a suction toy but I'll tell you right now JUST FUCKING BUY IT. Seriously worth every penny. When you first turn it on you're like huh this doesn't seem that intense, but once you USE it it's a whole different ball game. I'm used to turning my vibrators all the way up and letting it rip, but I find with this one, I can stay at level 3 and be very content. Good things come in small packages I guess!" —Marena M.

Get it from Unbound (available in quartz and mint) or Ulta for $48 (only in mint).