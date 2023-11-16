32 Sexy Stocking Stuffers That'll Be Way Better Than Mistletoe

It's me. I am 'bators. JK, but seriously — I love this toy. And every time I think another one has shown up to take its place, I am reminded by the compact size, easy handling, and very very discreet noise (when pressed against the body)...that this toy is my ride or die. I tell everyone I know, and now I'm telling you. Never used suction? Get the Puff. New to sex toys? Get the Puff. Just want to expand your ever-growing collection? Puff. If you need to know more about this sex toy and why I personally love it, make sure to read my review of why Unbound's Puff is my favorite sex toy.

Promising reviews: "Baby, it is the everything for me for real. Puff is my go-to vibe because I know they will get me there every time (my Puff is non-binary). The climaxes I have experienced with Puff are life changing; I even experienced my first long squirt with it, too. Don't walk, run and get it." —jugger

"This shit was crazy bruh. Not sure what I was expecting; not my first vibrator, but the one I was using prior to Puff had me bored after 10–15 minutes. As someone who is pretty inexperienced with vibrators, Puff interested me. Just used it for the first time, and just squirted for the first time in under three minutes. If you’re looking for a sign to buy Puff, this is it." —KT

"Absolutely my favorite toy I own. Not only is it small and quiet, but it works literal magic. I have never ever orgasmed that ended up in a mess if you know what I mean." —Mia

$48 (available in quartz and mint).