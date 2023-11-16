32 Sexy Stocking Stuffers That'll Be Way Better Than Mistletoe

1. A palm-sized vibrator boasting a "tongue" with nine vibrations and nine licking motions, meaning it can l-l-l-lick them from their head to their toes like a candy cane.
Promising reviews: "So, I bought this toy because the famous rose was sold out, and I wanted to try something out. The toy has nine different settings, each one better than the last! Alone, it’s great, but babbyyyyy! Use this with your partner with penetration...I thought we were at Sea World 🤣lol. If you know, you knowwwww! So, if you want your soul snatched and your bed and ceiling wet, this is what you want! Get it!!!" —Anna
"I bought this based on some random review on FB I saw. Also, free shipping. Holy hell! I squirted so quick. The orgasms came so quick and repeatedly. To the point my mind went numb. This little toy is amazing. So happy. Easy to clean because you need to. It was unbelievable. Your life will change." —Tiffany Bueno
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $25.98+ (available in four colors).
2. A transparent donut for your favorite person's dick! No, but really this thick cock ring offers a snug, but comfortable fit, to help their erection last longer than a Mariah Carey high note (maybe) during their sessions.
Promising reviews: "It is comfy to use, not too tight, and can really enhance and maintain an erection. The stretchy material feels surprisingly durable and is kind to the skin, however if you aren't shaved it can catch the odd hair. It really adds to the masturbation experience." —Sandra D.
"I'm an average size man. This thing is super stretchy and really soft. Around just the shaft it is tight enough to keep me *ready* for another round, but not too tight at all. It's so stretchy that it can also go around shaft and balls without being too tight." —B.M.
Shipping info: Lovehoney offers shipping through DHL and FedEx, with free standard shipping on orders $49+. Standard, expedited, and priority shipping available.
Get it from Lovehoney for $5.99.
3. The Ripple Deluxe Perfect Plug, which boasts a tapered, beaded design that offers a delectable stretch and full feeling during insertion (and removal). The T-shaped flared base makes sure things stay safe and satisfying for all participants.
This plug is designed for anal use, waterproof, and created with body-safe silicone, so we recommend using a hybrid lubricant for anal play.
Shipping info:
For Hustler Hollywood: Free shipping on orders $69+ via FedEx. Next day, 2-day and ground shipping also available, and free shipping orders take 5–8 business days. See the FedEx holiday shipping schedule for specific cutoff dates.
For Goodful Wellness: Free shipping on orders $75+; 5–7 business days for delivery. Expedited shipping is available at checkout for $18.75 with 2–3 business days for delivery.
Get it from Hustler Hollywood or BuzzFeed's Goodful Wellness for $20.
4. An Eva vibrator by Dame designed with flexible wings to tuck under the labia and nest on the vulva, stimulating them with three vibration intensities. *hint* Introduce it into couples' play for extra good vibes.
Promising reviews: "I think my husband enjoys it more than I do. I find myself trying to keep it in place and adjusting it, but it's still worth it. We just need to continue experimenting... ;)" —Diana W.
"I looked at this product for a long time, but was skeptical. I finally decided to buy it and I’m so glad I did! I love using this with my husband. It gets me there every time. I love the different speed settings. The only thing I wish is that it were remote controlled so it would be easier to change the speed. This also stays in place surprisingly well and feels very comfortable." —Halie T.
Shipping info:
For Dame: Orders typically processed within one business day but could take up to seven days. Free USPS Standard shipping available on orders $150+, and UPS two biz day ($20) or UPS next biz day ($30) also available.
For Amazon: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Dame for $140 or Amazon for $139.99+ (available in ice or papaya).
5. An egg-shaped disposable sleeve that comes in 18 different texture varieties. Each sleeve comes with a sample of compatible lubricant and has a unique texture on its interior.
See the other 18 texture options over at Tenga. Orrrr, if you have a larger stocking grab an egg pack from Tenga ($36) or Amazon ($31.22+)!
Promising review: "I gotta say for my first Tenga egg it definitely feels like a good start. It sits nicely in the in between of more intense sensation eggs and a more casual feeling one. First time use felt amazing though that’s a Tenga given. But I went and used it without lube and though it wasn’t intense as the first time, it didn’t feel bad. Maybe I got lucky because I got 8–9 uses out of my egg. Which for it’s price it’s a certainly fun gimmick item." —F.
Shipping info:
For Tenga: Orders are processed within two days and deliver takes 1–5 business days. Free shipping is offered on orders $75+ through UPS, FedEx, DHL, and USPS.
For Amazon: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get the Egg Lovers version (above) from Tenga for $6.50+ or Amazon for $8.23.
6. A palm-sized wand vibrator that proves big things come in *tiny* packages. This teensy external toy has 10 powerful vibration settings and water-resistant design in case they're into bath or shower play.
Promising review: "Don’t be fooled by the size! This little thing has given me some of the best orgasms. It’s almost too powerful at times. I love it. Who needs a man when you have a vibrator? Especially this one!" —darkcrystalgoddess
Shipping info:
For Emojibator: Standard (5–7 days), expedited (1–3 days), and next day (1-day) shipping options are available at checkout.
For Amazon: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Emojibator for $35 (only in lavender) or Amazon for $60 (available in three colors).
Emojibator products are designed with love in Philadelphia and include novelty sex toys inspired by fruits and emojis.
7. A cock ring designed with a textured vibrating pad to stimulate the clit or balls. Just call this powerful ring Santa's little helper for all the "joyous tidings" it'll bring.
The silicone ring stretches to fit a variety of penises (or dildos) and the vibrator has five speeds and patterns for up to 25 varying intensities.
If this cock ring seems a little too fancy, here's a list of cock rings to introduce to your play.
Promising review: "This vibrating ring is made out of good quality material. It's soft and stretchy with a nice snug fit but not too tight. It can be worn in a variety of ways and used in different positions. The vibrations are pretty powerful while also being relatively quiet. The battery lasts quite awhile but charges pretty quickly. And best of all it's super easy to clean because it's waterproof and can even be used underwater. I highly recommend this product. It's not too expensive and was shipped discreetly." —NSFB
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $39.66.
8. The Puff compact suction vibrator — it's beloved by beginners and more experienced 'bators who enjoy riding the five intensities to climax over and over again. BTW, definitely rub-a-dub-dub the clit with this toy in the shower — trust me.
It's me. I am 'bators. JK, but seriously — I love this toy. And every time I think another one has shown up to take its place, I am reminded by the compact size, easy handling, and very very discreet noise (when pressed against the body)...that this toy is my ride or die. I tell everyone I know, and now I'm telling you. Never used suction? Get the Puff. New to sex toys? Get the Puff. Just want to expand your ever-growing collection? Puff. If you need to know more about this sex toy and why I personally love it, make sure to read my review of why Unbound's Puff is my favorite sex toy.
Promising reviews: "Baby, it is the everything for me for real. Puff is my go-to vibe because I know they will get me there every time (my Puff is non-binary). The climaxes I have experienced with Puff are life changing; I even experienced my first long squirt with it, too. Don't walk, run and get it." —jugger
"This shit was crazy bruh. Not sure what I was expecting; not my first vibrator, but the one I was using prior to Puff had me bored after 10–15 minutes. As someone who is pretty inexperienced with vibrators, Puff interested me. Just used it for the first time, and just squirted for the first time in under three minutes. If you’re looking for a sign to buy Puff, this is it." —KT
"Absolutely my favorite toy I own. Not only is it small and quiet, but it works literal magic. I have never ever orgasmed that ended up in a mess if you know what I mean." —Mia
Shipping info:
For Unbound: Domestic orders typically shipped within one day. Economy takes 5–10 days, standard takes 4–6 days and international can take up to three weeks. Expedited shipping available.
For Ulta: Orders are processed within 1–2 business days and standard, expedited, premium, and same-day delivery are available at checkout.
Get it from Unbound or Ulta for $48 (available in quartz and mint).
9. A Jack 2-in-1 stroker and packer, boasting representational hues and a ribbed cavity that provides suction to the wearer for a stimulating stroke session. Gift a little gender euphoria this Christmas with a new dick they can pack and play with.
For packing, it's recommended to be worn with a strap-on/harness, so that it stays put. The stroker cavity stretches and works best for anatomies at least 0.5" in diameter because it will create suction, any smaller and the suction will not be activated.
Promising reviews: "I love this product! The hole is big enough for many sizes to fit and stay on with suction. Amazing and intense stimulation. I tried after using a pump and it helped me stay erect. Best packer I ever owned and I owned most of em." —Jaki
"My partner and I used the Jack yesterday. They are trans masculine and three years on testosterone. We used it in two different ways. The first way, I used a nice amount of lube, opened the stroker and suctioned it and stroked. It worked best with reinforcement by hand. Most FTM strokers we come across seem as if they are designed for trans masculine folks who are more developed growth wise physically. With that being said we improvised and the toy wound up giving amazing results for my partner. They give it a 9/10 and said that they are interested in seeing this develop in different shapes and sizes. I also suctioned it, applied pressure with fingers and performed oral sex. He said it was very pleasurable to be able to receive head and have the point of view visual that Jack creates. It helped with his dysphoria." —Summer
Shipping info: New York Toy Collective offers $5 standard shipping and $12.95 expedited (2–5 days) shipping.
Get it from New York Toy Collective for $59 (available in four fleshtone hues).
New York Toy Collective is a Black- and queer-owned retailer that creates high-quality, gender-affirming intimacy toys and products, ranging from packers and binders to dildos and accessories.
10. The Caress clitoral stimulator by Skyn — famous for their non-latex condoms — which features 10 powerful vibration functions and soft silicone tips that flutter against your favorite erogenous zones.
This vibe is designed to mimic oral stimulation with its two fluttering tips, and it's designed with water-resistant and latex-free silicone, so make sure to only use water-based lube! It's also USB-rechargeable and fits into the palm of your hand, making it perfect for any discreet shenanigans.
Get it from Target for $34.99.
11. A water-friendly rainbow stripe silicone butt plug by B-Vibe with a flared base for easy removal and a smooth tapered tip for easing in.
It comes in different sizes, so it is a great beginner's toy for anyone interested in butt stuff.
Shipping info: Orders are processed within one business day and shipped discreetly via UPS.
Get it from B-Vibe for $16.99+ (available in three sizes).
B-Vibe is a woman-founded small business that designs tech-savvy, anal-focused sex toys, because butts deserve premium pleasure products too.
12. The Fleshlight Quickshot Vantage, a smaller cousin to the infamous Fleshlight. It boasts an open-ended and compact design that offers versatility for use during partnered or solo play.
It's also waterproof and includes a travel-friendly case for when you want to take it on the go! FYI, some reviewers say that it doesn't work well for anyone with above average girth, so make sure to take the measurements into account!
Promising reviews: "I have several toys of this type, but this one is definitely the very best. Might make your eyes pop out of your head while you use it!!! Mm, mmm good! Unbelievably great feeling due to the various textures inside, and you’ll pop a big juicy good one every time. It really makes a great sound as you stroke up and down. … Sounds kinda like the real thing, and it’s a huge turn on." —n3ptune
"Listen...my chest hair stood up, as well as all of the hair on my body when the time came to orgasm. This was with the first time I used it. It was with a partner. She performed oral and used the Quickshot simultaneously like intended. I don’t think she has ever seen my body spasm the way she made me bust. Definitely recommend this toy. It’s the perfect texture, its nice and tight, and it’s easy to clean/store. Also, it’s great for solo acts, too. I might enjoy it more than the regular Fleshlight." —Erik
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $34.95.
13. A classic lipstick bullet vibrator for when discretion is what they *need* but ultimately good vibes are what they *deserve*. This travel-friendly vibe offers a single-speed function, making it perfect for teasing and pleasing, whether solo or with a partner.
Promising reviews: "I was so surprised by how strong this little thing was. It is actually more powerful than my bullet!" —Majestic
"I’d been looking to buy this vibrator for a long time, and then, on a whim, I did! And let me tell you... it was the best impulse buy I’ve ever ordered! The strong and powerful vibrations get me going within seconds and the tapered tip is fab for targeting my clit! It’s also very discreet so good as a 1st time toy. This toy is amazing for solo play as well as partner play! The only small thing is that it is quite noisy, however I just put on some music and under the covers I go...! It will get you to climax within seconds, 10/10 buy!" —Bunnyboo123
Shipping info:
For Lovehoney: Shipping offered through DHL and FedEx, with free standard shipping on orders $49+. Standard, expedited, and priority shipping available.
For Amazon: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Lovehoney for $16.99 or Amazon for