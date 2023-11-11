These 39 BDSM Gifts Are The Next Best Thing Since *You* Can't Sit Under The Tree

1. A satin blindfold to deprive their sense of sight and help elevate other senses for some semi-mysterious sensation play. Plus, the red matches their Mx. Claus lingerie!
Promising reviews: "Surprised my OH with this one date night. Haven't really tried bondage and stuff like that so this and some nipple clamps we got were a good start. Made the sensations more intense and the fact she didn't know what I was going to do drove her crazy. Fun, easy way to spice it up some!" —Colorado C.
"I love a blindfold so much but some let you down it are uncomfortable. This one is so comfy to wear and when positioned right neither me or my husband could see a thing when wearing it. We both love to be blindfolded because it heightens the pleasure, I would always recommend using one." —TheaD
Get it from Lovehoney for $8.99 (available in black, red and purple).
2. A reversible satin blindfold they can neatly tie into a bow whenever they want to enjoy (or deliver) a little kinky sensory deprivation.
The tie is 59 inches long and 2.8 inches wide, allowing versatility as a blindfold or restraint.
Promising reviews: "Looking to spice things up a little bit? This will work: it's soft, easy to tie, hard to see through, and didn't bother anyone wearing it. Very sensual." —msaonika
"I wasn't holding my breath, but this is decent quality for $5, it's comfortable for both my partner and me. My partner's head is a bit larger than mine, so I was worried it wouldn't be big enough to wrap around. It's light enough that you won't get warm but accomplishes its purpose of not being able to see through it, for the most part. Getting more to use for restraints, since they're so long and comfortable 😏" —Peyton Cheyenne Fitzhugh
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
3. A simple ball gag that gets the job done while providing a soft silicone material for them to sink their teeth into — who needs cavities from snacking on gingerbread?
Promising reviews: "I’m currently wearing this thing. I always want to try things out before sharing. I can’t say a word. Can’t scream. Nothing! I do seem to be drooling a lot though." —Bob
"I love this gag! It's not hard like other gags but still firm enough. I like that the silicone extends to the sides of the mouth/connect to the straps, as ones I've had prior have the straps continue through a slit in the ball and skin often gets pinched by those designs...This one, however is phenomenal! Super comfy, the straps are good, quality, leather and strong buckles. The only con I have when cleaning it is trying not to get the soft suede on the interior of the straps wet, as it starts to damage them if not dried quickly." —Keg
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
4. A breathable ball-gag designed with adjustable straps for comfort. It's perfect for the person who wrote their wishlist so that the first letter of each word spells out "gag me."
Promising review: "It’s a present sent by my boyfriend. I really like its size and function. Good quality overall! 5-star rated! Will consider purchasing it next time." —Pattie Z.
Get it from Honey Play Box for $6.50 (originally $12.99 and available in black and pink).
Honey Play Box is a sexual wellness company in California run by a group of sex educators and self-proclaimed lesbian meme queens who are passionate about all things pleasure being positive, inclusive and accessible.
5. A vibrant gag bar from Unbound just begging to be drooled on by anyone curious enough to dip their toes into restraint play. Gag bits or bars are less restrictive than ball gags and allow for easier breathing and speech, making them a great alternative for just getting started.
Promising reviews: "I got this with the matching handcuffs and I'm a fan! The silicone part is great given what it's used for, the velvet ties are nice and strong quality. The blue pops and looks just as good in person as it does online." —Bree
"This is amazing! Ball gags are always too big for me and metal ring gags hurt my teeth, this is perfect! I was afraid the silicone would be a thin layer over a metal bar but its not! The whole gag is silicone making it so soft and comfy. <3" —M
6. A strappy full-body harness boasting adjustable and stretchy straps that offers inclusive sizing. A perfect gift for the lingerie lovers in your life who prefer leaving nothing up to the imagination.
Promising reviews: "Sexy and fun! Thick yet comfortable straps and many points of adjustment leading to a custom fit. A beautiful piece at a great price. You can easily wear whatever bra and panties you like underneath or go naked if that’s more your speed. A nice piece for those of us who are a little more busty as theres nothing in the harness that will squish larger breasts and make them look deformed. Only quibble is that it can be hard to unhook the straps when it’s time to take off the piece but it’s so sexy and comfortable, you may just want to leave it on!" —K. Taylor
"I’m 5’0" and two hundred and something pounds, and not gonna lie, it’s surprisingly comfortable. It’s more stretchy and adjustable than it looks. I was worried I was going to look like a roasted ham in it but nah it’s just fine. Totally worth the money." —Alexa dejulian
Get it from Amazon for $25.55+ (available in 14 colors and six other styles in black).
7. A 24-karat gold-plated nipple clamp that follows the happiest of trails down to the clitoris for an extra-stimulating squeeze.
Promising review: "I am just starting to experiment with nipple clamps, but I think I found my favorite. Honestly, other clamps looked a little intimidating but these look like a beautiful piece of jewelry. They're so easy to customize pressure (especially for a novice) and it's nice having the versatility to choose whether or not you want to use the clit clamp. I did notice that the clamp guard did stick to my skin when taking them off, but next time I will try using a little lube beforehand. Overall, I would definitely recommend. I am buying a second pair to give to my sex therapist so she can show them in her practice, especially for newbies exploring pleasure. :)" —L J.
8. A vibrating Verge cock ring by We-Vibe designed specifically to stimulate the perineum with eight rumbly vibrations that'll make them wonder, "Is that Santa Claus making all that racket, or me?"
They can control the vibrations of this waterproof wearable manually or from the convenient We-Connect app.
Promising review: "This thing is the bee's knees. It's strong, has 10 different levels of strength, multiple different vibe modes, just the right amount of weight and does the job, very well at that! It's great for solo and couples. It also comes with an app for long distance fun with a partner! Be aware that you must plan to use it before any kind of stimulation because YOU WILL NOT GET IT ON! Other than that I couldn't be happier with this one!" —JacksonP
9. An Advent calendar inspired by Fifty Shades of Grey with 10 days of sensual pleasure toys and bondage accessories, so your O.H. can spice up more than just the eggnog.
This 10-day Advent calendar includes all the things they need to get their Fifty Shades on (except the books or films), including satin restraints, nipple clamps, a blindfold, and a couple of vibrating and insertable toys for even more fun.
Get it from Amazon for $87.60.
10. A pair of extra soft and sensual bondage restraints with pre-looped twists, so all they have to do is slip them on and start to play.
Promising reviews: "Bought these a while ago for tying up, obviously. They do the job well and can be used on both ankles and wrists as well as tying to other things.... like a bed. The perfect thing about these is that they are no clinky like cuffs and don't have noisy Velcro that could give away any goings-on..." —Explorer1
"I was hesitant to be tied up and was pleasantly surprised by these. We just tied my wrists to the bedposts on the headboard, and they worked well. They’re soft and satiny enough that they are comfortable to have on and don’t leave rough marks on your skin. Our bedpost is thicker which didn’t work the best with them as they are kind of short. This wouldn’t be an issue with a thinner post to tie them to though! Definitely a basic must have for the price." —Tayls
Get it from Lovehoney for $9.99 (available in black and red).