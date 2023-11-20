50 Of The Best Sex Toys To Gift This Year That'll Make Their Jingle Bell "Rock"

1. The OG Magic Wand — it will quickly become their most used gift after they find out how well it relieves their achy muscles and erm...head-to-toe tension.
The OG Magic Wand is also formerly known as the Hitachi, just to avoid confusion. The same beloved classic is now available in Plus (an upgraded, corded version with several speeds), Rechargeable (cordless version with several speeds), and Mini (a travel-friendly, cordless version).
Promising reviews: "Let's just say, use a towel under yourself if you're using it for 'personal' relief. 😉 It also works for massaging out knots in other spots, too." —Kiri Minney
"So, bought it to use on my wife. Well, 30 seconds later, I realize that I’m gonna need a towel, and now, a new mattress." —Chris T.
2. A vibrating anal plug that's slim enough to fit into their stocking when Santa comes knocking at the backdoor (consensually, of course).
The diameter of the beads range from 0.78 inches to 1.4 inches for thrilling and filling sensations.
Promising review: "I've had this toy for a few weeks now and my partner and I have used it a few times. The last time we used it, he literally asked me why we don't use this toy more LOL. It's very strong, surprisingly strong for a rechargeable toy. It's a quick charge, which is nice, and the smooth silicone makes it easy to clean. If you're new to anal or just want to enhance your conventional fun, I highly recommend this product. It's pretty wild LOL." —Nelli T.
3. A 7.3-inch real-feel transparent dildo for the dildo enthusiast in your life that's always looking to add to their collection. This silicone zaddy is not only pleasing to the eye, but also to their insides with a flexible design and 1.5-inch diameter to hit all the right spots.
Just FYI, this dildo is created with TPE, which is a plastic-like form of rubber. TPE is not a body-safe material (like silicone or metal) and will degrade over time with use. A couple of ways you can make this dildo last longer is to use a condom during play and only use water-based lubricant.
Promising review: "It came faster than I expected, and was honestly the least intimidating one I’ve seen, not too thick. Great for beginners with slight experience. It was very easy to clean. The suctions was better than I expected, stuck to everything I placed it on. 😂 And please for the love of god use some lube. It just feels better with some rather than without. 💦" —jas
4. A soft, wedge-shaped Pillo by Dame, so they can ho ho ho through the holidays with ample support and later regale you with tales of all their (new) favorite positions.
This wedge-shaped pillow is designed with a machine washable cotton cover and water-resistant lining in case things get a little messy. A handle on each side offers support no matter what favorite position.
Promising reviews: "Everything it’s promised to be and more! Also can be used as a yoga cushion prop! Such a win-win!!" —Jeannie Z.
"The angle was incredible for both of us. My wife had never experienced a G-spot and clit orgasm at the same time, ever! Also she didn’t want to stop! It is a bit firm, but we feel that lends to the pleasure. We have had other pillows in the past, but way too bulky and big. This is priced right too." —Kerry D.
5. The Ava mini wand vibrator has earned over 13,000 5-🌟 ratings for its small but mighty design boasting 20 powerful vibrating modes that offer allover stimulation and "tension" relief.
Promising reviews: "This is one of the best massagers that I have ever purchased! It has 20 different patterns and eight vibration settings. The eighth one is just perfect! Everyone should purchase one of these for their 'sore muscles.' Strength: 10/10. 'Pain' relief: 1000/10 ;)" —Ashley
"BRO. CHEAP. AFFORDABLE, WORTH THE WAIT. Don’t listen to the bad reviews this thing is amazing, had my toes curled and legs shaking on contact, you won’t regret it." —Carson Moore
6. A thrusting anal plug that boasts 10 rumbly vibrations and 10 powerful thrusting patterns to take their anal play from 0 to 100 quicker than they can say, "I like butt stuff." Plus, it comes with a remote, so they can get off hands-free.
Promising review: "When it started, it felt so amazing and having sex with my wife it makes me cum so much and it feels so amazing. She loves it. She says it makes me harder and keeps me hard longer afterwards to keep going after I come." —Joseph S.
7. Skyn's Wave clitoral stimulator — they'll love its sleek shape that fits perfectly in the palm of their hands. Plus, it's designed with a textured tip to deliver extra stimulation in tandem with 10 powerful vibration modes.
This travel-friendly vibe is created with soft silicone and water-resistant.
8. A vibrating Verge cock ring by We-Vibe designed specifically to stimulate the perineum with eight rumbly vibrations and will put you on the nice list because it's so thoughtful.
You can control the vibrations of this waterproof wearable manually or from the convenient We-Connect app.
Promising review: "This thing is the bee's knees. Its strong, 10 different levels of strength, different vibe modes, has just the right amount of weight, and does the job, very well at that! It's great for solo and couples. It also come with an app for long distance fun with a partner! Be aware that you must plan to use it before any kind of stimulation because YOU WILL NOT GET IT ON! Other than that I couldn't be happier with this one!" —JacksonP
9. An oh-so-convenient OhNut set designed with stretchy body-safe materials to fit their favorite penis or dildo and offer extra cushioning during penetration. If they've been experiencing painful sex, the relief this buffer brings may just make them rock the night away with pleasure.
This unique wearable is designed to help people manage pain and customize penetration depth (depending on the number of rings worn) without sacrificing sensation.
Promising review: "I bought these because my wife looked into them and thought they'd be a good idea to make sex a little bit better for her and hopefully still as good for me. Thankfully after purchasing and trying them out I can say they are worth every penny! My wife is more satisfied and happier to have sex and I still feel amazing as well. The Ohnuts don't take any longer to put on than a condom if you stack them prior (stack them prior...It's awkward stacking while they're on) and they give you the feeling of deeply penetrating without hurting your spouse, who can now focus on enjoying sex instead of embracing pain. They are also really easy to clean and come with a small cloth bag to place them in if you don't want to have side conversations about Ohnuts which is entirely up to you. Overall, I 100% would recommend." —Q.D.
10. A curvy rabbit vibrator with a slender shaft and unique "rabbit" ears that's sure to gain a top-ranking spot in their sex toy collection after they experience the unique kneading function on their clitoris.
Good thing this dual stimulator is waterproof, or else those 10 vibration modes would create a problem.
Promising reviews: "I’ve only ever squirted once before using this and had never had a vaginal orgasm before, but this has changed my LIFE. It’s improved my relationship tenfold and our sex life has never been better, I just need to find a way to not need to change the bed sheets every day." —Angela
"I've used quite a few toys (electro stim, prostate massagers, pretty much every vibrator my wife has ever owned) and I can confidently say this is the best edging toy I've ever used! Easy to clean up and has good length on the battery. Too much fun!" —bonifacio
11. The Poco vibrator by Mystery Vibe, which is designed specifically for G-spot stimulation with a flexible body shaped to resemble fingers and dual motors, so they can feel all 16 intensities no matter where it's placed.
Promising reviews: "You will not be disappointed! Using Poco is like having an ultra-thick, dual-motor-controlled finger pleasure you, that unlike most human fingers, won't get tired. It's pretty perfect." —Laura
"There are so many times when we wish we had a discreet, compact, powerful vibrator tucked away in the bedside drawer to play with, forget about the world and reach new levels of euphoria. That’s exactly what I got from the Poco vibrator! The best pocket vibrator in the market by far!" —Claudia
