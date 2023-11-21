Here Are 38 Luxury Sex Toys To Give If You Want To Gift-Wrap Pleasure

There are eight speeds and eight patterns for a total of up to 64 combinations to explore.

Promising review: "I have had this toy for three YEARS and it’s given me countless orgasms! It still works like the first day I got it and it’s been with me ever since... This dildo is the most amazing creation I ever experienced, I could be alone on an island for a year and literally only bring this toy with me. It’s helped me show my partners how I like it and be more sexy in the bedroom bringing in my favorite toy. This is the only dildo I had until last week (I finally went to go try something new) and still I think this one is the best. I call it my Prince Charming. 😂😂😂" —Kiki

Get it from Fun Factory (available in three colors) or Amazon for $199.99 (only available in purple).

