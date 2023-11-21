Here Are 38 Luxury Sex Toys To Give If You Want To Gift-Wrap Pleasure

1. The Bi Stronic Fusion, which was featured on Netflix's How To Build A Sex Room, is a rabbit vibrator that combines the best of both worlds with a pulsing, thrusting shaft and "fluttering wings" to stimulate the clit for intense dual-action play.
There are eight speeds and eight patterns for a total of up to 64 combinations to explore.
Promising review: "I have had this toy for three YEARS and it’s given me countless orgasms! It still works like the first day I got it and it’s been with me ever since... This dildo is the most amazing creation I ever experienced, I could be alone on an island for a year and literally only bring this toy with me. It’s helped me show my partners how I like it and be more sexy in the bedroom bringing in my favorite toy. This is the only dildo I had until last week (I finally went to go try something new) and still I think this one is the best. I call it my Prince Charming. 😂😂😂" —Kiki
Shipping info:
For Fun Factory: Free USPS first-class shipping is offered on all orders. Expedited shipping available at checkout.
For Amazon: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Fun Factory (available in three colors) or Amazon for $199.99 (only available in purple).
2. The Trio Plug by B-Vibe boasts a triple motor design with eight intensities and nine vibration patterns to deliver a *very* full sensation with pulsating thrusts. Not to mention, it includes a wireless remote effective up to 30 feet away for hands-free play. This toy will definitely make those post-holiday days off a lot more interesting and full of ~buzz~!
Promising review: "I'm a big fan of the Trio. It’s a slim anal plug, so it’s great for folks who are new to anal play. The remote control is perfect for combining with other kinds of sex (or going out to dinner), and if a woman wears it during intercourse, her partner will definitely feel the buzz. Plus, it’s rechargeable and made from body-safe silicone. It’s an amazing toy." —Charles
"This is an amazing product! At first glance, the plug looks a little big but it is a perfect size. It is such a new feeling to me that it's hard to describe. Definitely going to have a lot of fun exploring the different settings." —Michael
Shipping info:
For B-Vibe: Orders are processed within one business day and shipped discreetly via UPS.
Get it from B-Vibe for $129.99 (originally $145; available in black and purple) or Amazon for $102.99 (only available in purple).
3. The OG Magic Wand — it will quickly become their most used gift after they find out how well it relieves their achy muscles and erm...head-to-toe tension.
The OG Magic Wand is also formerly known as the Hitachi, just to avoid confusion. The same beloved classic is now available in Plus (an upgraded, corded version with multiple speeds), Rechargeable (cordless version with multiple speeds), and Mini (a travel-friendly, cordless version).
Promising reviews: "Lets just say, use a towel under yourself if you're using it for 'personal' relief 😉. It also works for massaging out knots in other spots, too." —Kiri Minney
"So, bought it to use on my wife. Well, 30 seconds later, I realize that I’m gonna need a towel, and now, a new mattress." —Chris T.
Get it from Amazon $56.99+ (available in four styles).
Only want the best? Here are more top-rated sex toys for you to choose from!
4. A rabbit vibrator inspired by Fifty Shades that adds a sentimental touch to your gift this year when they remember that one time (or several) that you watched the films together.
This rabbit vibrator weighs in at 10-inches long with an insertable length of 5.5 inches and soft, silky, body-safe silicone that's submersible, offering 36 thrilling rumbly combinations as you play. If Christian Grey had a penis that did all of these things, could you really blame Anastasia for falling for him?
Promising reviews: "I bought this vibrator to use on/with my partner. It came with a nice storage bag and it felt smooth and sleek. It has two vibrator motors, one for the shafts and one for the ears. It is powerful and has a range of programs. My partner achieves orgasm with every use. A very good buy." —Awilso
"I brought this for my wife as a naughty stocking filler for Christmas. To be fair, she's always had a vibrator of some sort whether it be a clit stimulator or a rampant rabbit so she's used to sex toys. She broke her last one — I say overuse but she says otherwise! Anyway having read the reviews on here, I thought why not? She loved how it looked and was very happy that it could be charged in the wall rather than have batteries. I charged it for nearly three hours and let her decide when she wanted to use it. I've never known anything like it. She didn't hesitate to try it out and tried every single setting. She seemed to settle on number 4 while the rabbit ears were going at her clit. She said she had the biggest orgasm she'd had for some time after around five or six minutes tops. She couldn't get enough. Afterward she said that it was certainly the best vibrator she'd ever had and couldn't wait to use it again." —Kram69
Shipping info:
For Lovehoney: Shipping is offered through DHL and FedEx, with free standard shipping on orders $49+. Standard, expedited, and priority shipping available.
5. An Eva vibrator by Dame designed with flexible wings to tuck under the labia and nest on the vulva, stimulating them with three vibration intensities. *hint* Tell them to introduce it into couples' play for extra good vibes.
Promising reviews: "I have used this once with my husband and UGH I cannot wait to keep trying it out! It’s surprisingly easy to put in place. The silicone is super soft, no rough edges or any uncomfortable feeling! The three different vibration settings will be fun to explore, but WOO that highest setting is strong. 😅 Anyway, I love the idea that I don’t have to worry about holding a vibe during sex! Hopefully it only gets better from here! 😍" —Grace R.
"OK, the Eva II is a game changer. It’s insanely comfortable and easy to use. The three levels of vibration are perfection (level three is...life changing). I bought this to use with my husband but have only used it solo so far. Eva is the second toy I’ve ever purchased! I honestly had the most intense orgasm I’ve ever had with the first use. I highly recommend this and can’t wait to use it with my husband. It does take a bit of moving around at first to figure out how it fits best for you!" —Kelsey R.
Shipping info:
For Dame: Orders typically processed within one business day but could take up to seven days. Free USPS Standard shipping available on orders $150+, and expedited shipping is also available.
Get it from Dame for $135 (available in four colors) or Amazon for $140 (available in ice and papaya).
6. A hand-sculpted artisan dildo, just perfect for play with several design options including gentle curves, a suction cup base, and a girth to make their eyes roll back.
The pictured dildos and plugs are all part of Blush's Avant collection, with several representing the colors of a specific Pride flag for their uber-popular Pride collection. Each dildo is a different length and girth, so they literally can't go wrong. If you want more specifics on why these dildos are so perfect, check out my review on the Purple Rain D2 Avant dildo.
Promising reviews: "Awesome awesome awesome! In LOVE. Great price, real silicone, no scent when you open the box. A super velvety touch too. Buy this — you won't regret it!" —AmazonFanGirl
"I love sex toys, this one is the newest one in my collection. This brand makes the most soft and sensational sex toys that I've ever used. The feel is wonderful to the skin and if you're looking for something more on the bigger side this is the right one for you. I generally prefer dildos with a more narrow head so if you're like me you may have a hard time (pun intended) getting this one in but I took on the challenge. I just had to get very lubricated and extra turned on in order to fit this big boy, but in the end I had that feeling of fullness that I was looking for accompanied by the amazing texture from the toy and ended up coming super hard and feeling completely satisfied. Highly recommend for that lonely weekend or with some fun with your partner. :)" —Satisfied customer (on Summer Fling)
Get them from Amazon for $55.99+ (available in assorted sizes and colors).
7. A curvy clitoral stimulator by Satsifyer created with 11 air pulse intensities and 10 vibration settings. Not to mention it's designed with an ergonomic shape to fit effortlessly in their hands. This is a popular toy among users with bottom growth!
Promising reviews: "Big enough to fully insert your FtM anatomy inside. Decent power and love the build of it. Great to hold like your jerking it while inside. 10/10." —Jackson
"I have several Satisfyer toys and what I always wanted was one where it doesn’t start out so strong. If you are sensitive and need a soft or slow buildup then this is the Satisfyer for you. The vibration method is ok, a bit buzzy. The design is easy to hold or to use with a partner. Another great thing about this model is the large opening. You can easily fit the tip of a finger inside the opening which does change how strong the pulsation is, so choose the model that would fit closest to your bits if you want a stronger sensation." —Kia C
Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in red and white).
8. The Fleshlight Turbo Thrust masturbator is designed to be as close to legitimate oral sex one can get with a toy — it boasts three entry points that mimic lips, tongue, and the throat. Hot chocolate's not the only thing getting guzzled this season...
FYI, lots of reviewers commented on the realistic sounds it makes, so probably best to use this one with discretion.
Promising reviews: "Wow, this sleeve really is intense. The entry is amazing, and then, you get inside and grips you, and you think, wow, this can't get any better, and then, you reach the third chamber, and BAM! The texture blows your mind and your load. Needs more than a 5-star rating." —Chance R.
"This is the best one yet. The stimulation you get from this is incomparable. Great investment for some alone time. When you make adjustments to the suction, that's when it gets real." —Andy J.
Shipping info:
For Fleshlight: Orders are processed within 24 hours. Free standard shipping is offered on orders $99+ and takes 7–12 business days. Expedited shipping is available.
Get it from Fleshlight (three styles available) or Amazon (currently only in one style) for $69.95.
9. A flexible vibrating butt plug that'll sync to the beat of their favorite songs, mimic customized patterns, or buzz along to user-created vibration modes already on the app.
Supple, body-safe silicone offers a waterproof exterior and a flared base helps the plug stay put.
Promising reviews: "Heck yes! Buy it, buy it now! Liked this so much we ordered the bigger version and the edge. The user interface could use a lot of work but once you get it going you'll forget about it in the bliss that the vibrator is delivering. The battery life seems to be pretty good, used it for over an hour with no issues. It is reasonably quiet but you couldn't wear it in a quiet place like a restaurant." —RDouglas
"We have had a great time with this. I bought the largest and it took a bit to get used to it. We are a couple of states away from each other and he has had a great time setting me off while I’m at work or doing things around home. The vibration is very intense at the highest setting and at the lowest just keeps you on edge. Being made of the material that it is, you have to keep it clean and let it air out, so it doesn’t smell if you get any fecal matter on it. Definitely recommend!" —JayyDee
Get it from Amazon for $89+ (available in four sizes).
10. The flexible We-Vibe Nova 2 — it'll move with them and keep constant contact with their clit while still hitting their G-spot. If they want something expensive and extra-satisfying this year, then you absolutely can't go wrong with gifting this versatile vibe.
Promising reviews: "Short and sweet: It's fantastic! Thanks for all the orgasms, Nova 2!" —Rosario Montez
"This is a great vibrator and has quickly become one of my favorites. As far as dual-action rabbit vibes go, this is by far the most comfortable as it is very bendy and adjustable and shows just how far this style of vibrator has come since those days where they were literally 'rabbit' vibrators with little bunnies as the clit stimulating part. The Nova 2 certainly is much easier on the eyes than those older versions and the quality is very apparent once you get it out of the packaging. The materials are very smooth and easy to clean between sessions and I suspect that this one will last me a fair few years to justify its higher price tag like other toys I own made by this company. Top marks from me, I love this vibe!" —Allie
Shipping info:
For We-Vibe: FYI, the "from" address will say "Wow Tech" on discreet packaging. Free FedEx standard shipping (3–5 business days) for orders $30+. FedEx express shipping (2–3 business days) also available.
Get it from We-Vibe for $159 or Amazon for $119.99 (available in pink and blue).
11. A strawberry suction vibe which is so freaking cute, it'll make them blush in more ways than one. This waterproof toy boasts eight vibration and eight suction settings to deliver a big, juicy O.
Promising review: "I like to call this toy the 'Clitoris Connoisseur' because clit pleasure is definitely the specialty of this toy. One of the best features of this toy is located on the top (towards the stem), there is a 'suction' feature that gives a pulsating, suction motion for your clit. This feature is wonderfully intense and exhilarating. And the bottom tip of the strawberry has a vibrator feature! You can adjust the speed and intensity of both the suction and vibration features, which makes it personalized to your own desires. Such an incredible, advanced toy that we DESERVE! 🙌🍓" —Rachael
Shipping info: For Emojibator: Standard (5–7 days), expedited (1–3 days), and next day (1-day) shipping options are available at checkout.
Get it from Emojibator for $79.
12. A sleek Lelo Enigma that delivers dual stimulation with a combination of sonic waves on their clit and rumbly G-spot vibrations, so they can experience an at-a-loss-for-words kind of finale.
This toy has eight intensity settings and a flexible internal shaft, allowing a customized fit for customized pleasure.
My coworker-slash–fellow sex toy enthusiast Taylor Steele swears by this one: "Y'all. Y'all. This is the one. The sticker shock is absolutely worth it when you get it home and experience new shocks of your own. Its perfectly sculpted and super-flexible insert curves to hit my G-spot like no toy ever has. Meanwhile, its suction head is doing the lord's work; it's probably the closest to simulating oral sex I've experienced from a suction toy. If you've been hunting that rare blended orgasm, lemme just tell you that with the Enigma, it becomes far less rare. And you might wanna lay a towel down before playtime...if you know what I mean."
Promising review: "This sultry silicone masterpiece of art and pleasure... I have no words. Literally, I can't speak for minutes after it's through with me — which is much longer than it takes to bring me from zero to cosmic, mind-erasing explosions of YES! Like seriously I have not experienced this level before and I am pretty, ahem, experienced. My only complaint is that my bedding has bite marks in it from trying not to alert the other people in my house to just how phenomenal a time I'm having all by myself. Buy it, ride it into the sunset, and don't look back." —surly_gurly
"Wow! I never thought a toy would have the capability of making me squirt; It felt so so so good!! 100000% would recommend!! Please get your hands on it and enjoy your release!" —Lillian730
Shipping info:
For Lelo: Standard shipping is offered through USPS or UPS Ground and expedited shipping through FedEx.
Get it from Lelo for $159 (originally $199; available in black and pink) or Amazon for $147.39 (currently only available in black).